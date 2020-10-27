Bermuda Championship Each-Way Tips: Norlander can nail first win

Main Bet: Henrik Norlander each-way @ 40/1

We only have one year of course form to go on at this year's Bermuda Championship.

And with no Strokes Gained data available from 2019 when Brendon Todd won with 24-under, it's back to good old DA, DD, GIR, Scr and PA.

The evidence is limited, but we have to work with what we've got and winner Todd is a strong embodiment of what's required: he's a straight hitter, has a strong short game and excels on these short coastal tracks.

Port Royal Golf Course is a 6,828-yard par 71 and wind is its main defence.

Looking at the top six finishers from last year, Driving Accuracy (DA), Scrambling (Sc) and Putting Average (PA) were the most prominent stats so it's those we shall lean on.

I wouldn't want to play very low prices this week given the vagaries of the wind so I'll respect the chances of Will Zalatoris and defending champion Todd at 11/1 and 12/1 respectively but strike a line through them.

Everyone else is 22/1 or bigger.

First up is a player with some strong recent stats, Henrik Norlander. And he looks a decent poke at 40/1.

The Swede finished fourth at the Sanderson Farms Championship two starts ago where he ranked third in Putting Average.

In his last two tournaments, the 33-year-old has ranked in the top 10 for Driving Accuracy and he's hit plenty of greens too.

He's also had a look at this course last year and it seemed that it suited his eye as he ranked 1st for DA and 5th for GIR on the way to tied 28th.

What bumps him even further up the ladder is some strong form on correlating courses.

Both the Sony Open and RSM Classic are played on short coastal tracks and Norlander posted fifth (Waialae) and ninth (Sea Island) last season.

A two-time winner on the Korn Ferry, he also made the top six at Memorial in July.

There's not much to beat here and 40/1 looks more than fair on what he's achieved.

Next Best: Denny McCarthy each-way @ 28/1

Denny McCarthy also played in the inaugural edition of this event and shot 67-71-65-68 to take tied 15th.

A birdie rather than a bogey at the final hole and it would have been a top eight.

He clearly enjoyed that first look and stats-wise he ranked 6th for Scrambling and 28th for Putting Average.

It's fair to expect an improvement on that given how well he rolls his rock. McCarthy has been in the top 10 for Putting Average in his last two starts and the first of those was a tied sixth in the Sanderson Farms Championship.

That course - Country Club of Jackson - featured Bermuda greens which bodes well for both McCarthy and Norlander.

Speaking at the Sanderson Farms, McCarthy said of his putting: "It's just the strength of my game. It's the best club in my bag. Funny enough, I've actually kind of struggled the last couple months with my putter, and I've started to hit it really, really nice the last few months, and the putter has kind of been lagging behind. That's just kind of how golf works sometimes.

"But these greens are so pure, I really enjoy putting on these greens. I'm just having fun out there." He ranked 8th in both Putting Average and Putts Per Round at Country Club of Jackson so it wasn't just words.

A couple of other things. In terms of other relevant courses, he was T8 at the RSM Classic back in November and also holds a top four to his name at another coastal track outside the US mainland. That came in the 2018 Corales Puntacana.

Finally, he always seems to play well at this time of year. His last three PGA Tour starts in the month of October have resulted in top 10s. And his Korn Ferry Tour win in 2018 came with 23-under in late September.

This looks a great opportunity for him to get his first 'W' on the PGA Tour.

Final Bet: Kramer Hickok each-way @ 100/1

Finally, I'll roll the dice and have a three-figure punt on Kramer Hickok.

Like my other two picks, Norlander and McCarthy, Hickok played last year's Bermuda and performed well.

He shot all four rounds in the 60s and had a genuine chance of the place money going into the final day before takingtied 15th.

The 28-year-old has shown some good seaside form with finishes of T10 and T21 (last month) in the last two runnings of the Corales Puntacana, while T29 by the water at Mayakoba in Mexico was one of his better results of 2018.

He's a short hitter (214th DD) so basically can't wait for events like these when his fairway finding (34th DA this year, 19th last) counts for more.

And he's also a fine scrambler. Hickok was 18th in that category last season while on this week's course he ranked 3rd (83.3%) for Scrambling last year.

As for latest form, along with his T21 at Corales Puntacana (12th Scrambling), he took tied 15th in the Korn Ferry's Orange County National Championship last time when only two players took fewer putts.

There's enough in his profile to think that 100/1 is worth chancing.

Others I looked closely at were India's Anirban Lahiri (T6 Corales Puntanca) at 66/1 and Luke List at 40s.

Peter Malnati should also go well. He's a 33/1 shout.