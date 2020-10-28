To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Find Me a 100 Winner: Green up with Brice and Brown

Golfer Steven Brown
Steven brown in action at Wentworth

With the US election now less than a week away Paul Krishnamurty is still tied up, so Steve Rawlings steps in again to search for a monster-priced winner in Cyprus and Bermuda...

"None of the five have ever won on the PGA Tour and all five are trading at a shorter price than the Dominican winner, Hudson Swafford. Given the first fact, the second is just bonkers."

Last week's 149/1150.0 pick, Sebastian Munoz, led the ZOZO Championship after round one and he was just two off the lead with a round to go. Unfortunately, 15/116.0 was as low as he traded and the finish was dominated by three fancied runners. I still think, however, that the US is where we should concentrate most of our focus.

After seven events of the new PGA Tour season, we've already had four triple-priced winners and this week's Bermuda Championship looks ripe for a fifth. Having been matched at as high as 189/1190.0, last year's inaugural winner, Brendon Todd, went off at around 149/1150.0, and with windy weather forecast for the last three days, another wily old vet getting it done is perfectly plausible.

Dominican winners value in Bermuda

Back Hudson Swafford 2u @ 179/1180.0
Place order to lay 10u @ 9/110.0

As highlighted in the preview, the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, staged for the fifth time in the Dominican Republic just a month ago, looks like a tournament that should correlate very nicely with the Bermuda Championship.

Both are held on short, coastal, wind-affected tracks, where an ability to handle breezy conditions is of far more importance than bombing it off the tee, and given its proximity to this event, both geographically and timewise, it looks a great tournament to focus on.

I looked closely at a number of players that performed well there, focusing in-particular on the top-10, and six of them line-up again here.

This week's favourite, Will Zalatoris, who was tied for eighth in the Dominican, the runner-up, Tyler McCumber, Anirban Lahiri, who finished tied for sixth, and both Luke List and Cameron Percy, who finished alongside Zalatoris, are all in Bermuda this week. They all have two quite surprising things in common.

None of the five have ever won on the PGA Tour and all five are trading at a shorter price than the Dominican winner, Hudson Swafford. Given the first fact, the second is just bonkers.

Hudson Swafford 1280.jpg

Admittedly, the 33-year-old Floridian, who was a 299/1300.0 chance in the Dominican, has missed two cuts since he won there. Having won what's now called the Desert Classic three years ago, though, Swafford is now in search of his third PGA Tour title and if he starts OK on Thursday, he'll at least know what to do in the heat of battle. Should he really be a bigger price than 46-year-old PGA Tour maiden Cameron Percy, whose eighth in the Dominican was his first top-10 in a year? Surely not.

Back Brice Garnett 2u @ 119/1120.0
Place order to lay 10u @ 9/110.0

It's now more than two years since 37-year-old Missourian, Brice Garnett, romped to a four-stroke victory at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship and he hasn't done an awful lot to write home about since. A fifth at the Mayakoba Golf Classic (an event Todd won after winning the Bermuda Championship) and a sixth at the Wyndham Championship are the highlights but there were signs last time out that he may be coming in to form when he trailed by just three strokes at the halfway stage of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Garnett fell down the leaderboard over the weekend but it was an encouraging effort and this is a much more suitable test. In addition to form at the Mayakoba and in the Dominican, he also has a decent bank of form at Harbour Town (another track that correlates nicely). He'll relish the conditions as well as the course. The wind was ferocious in round four when he won in the Dominican so this week's forecast won't bother him one iota.

Green up with Brown

Back Steven Brown 2u @ 179/1180.0
Place order to lay 10u @ 9/110.0

For my third and final pick I'll visit the European Tour, which this week stages the first ever event in Cyprus - the Cyprus Open.

Obviously, with it being a brand-new event at a brand-new venue, it's hard to know exactly what to expect but three separate strands of thought lead me to huge outsider, Steven Brown.

As highlighted in the preview, this looks highly likely to be a low scoring event and one course I thought may correlate nicely is Dom Pedro Victoria, home of the Portugal Masters, an event Brown won last year in 17-under-par. A year earlier, he was beaten in a playoff at the Made In Denmark when the four playoff protagonists reached a total of 19-under, and looking at his form this year is encouraging too.

He finished fifth in the English Championship in August - an event won by another Portugal Masters winner, Andy Sullivan, in a whopping 27-under-par - and he was also 10th in the Andalucía Masters at Valderrama. And that's another result that provides a bit of a link.

Valderrama was designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr and the designer of this week's course in Cyprus, Cabell Robinson, began his career working alongside Jones. It's a tenuous link maybe but it's still a link.

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter


Recommended bets

Bermuda Championship
Back Hudson Swafford 2u @ 179/1180.0
Place order to lay 10u @ 9/110.0

Back Brice Garnett 2u @ 119/1120.0
Place order to lay 10u @ 9/110.0

Cyprus Open
Back Steven Brown 2u @ 189/1190.0
Place order to lay 10u @ 9/110.0

Cyprus Open 2020: Cyprus Open 2020 (Winner)

Show Hide

Thursday 29 October, 4.34am

Market rules

Back Lay
Andy Sullivan
Matthias Schwab
Thomas Detry
Joost Luiten
Sami Valimaki
Marcus Kinhult
Gavin Green
Joakim Lagergren
Antoine Rozner
Garrick Higgo
Sam Horsfield
Nicolas Colsaerts
Robert MacIntyre
Sean Crocker
Paul Waring
Romain Langasque
Benjamin Hebert
Laurie Canter
Haotong Li
Wilco Nienaber
Jordan Smith
Matthew Jordan
Jorge Campillo
Connor Syme
Sebastian Soderberg
Marcus Armitage
Thorbjorn Olesen
Pablo Larrazabal
Sebastian Heisele
Mikko Korhonen
Shubhankar Sharma
Wil Besseling
Matthew Southgate
Chris Paisley
Adrian Meronk
Alexander Bjork
David Horsey
Johannes Veerman
Kalle Samooja
Jack Senior
Alexander Levy
Jason Scrivener
Richie Ramsay
Ross Fisher
Matthieu Pavon
Kristoffer Reitan
Masahiro Kawamura
Calum Hill
Maverick Antcliff
Jamie Donaldson
Jonathan Caldwell
Louis De Jager
Rikard Karlberg
Ben Stow
Nacho Elvira
Julian Suri
Grant Forrest
Callum Shinkwin
Tapio Pulkkanen
Richard Bland
Scott Vincent
Jeff Winther
Maximilian Kieffer
James Morrison
Adrien Saddier
Steven Brown
Garrick Porteous
Gonzalo Fernandez Castano
Lorenzo Gagli
Joel Sjoholm
Ewen Ferguson
Ashun Wu
Bryce Easton
Robin Sciot-Siegrist
Oliver Farr
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
Toby Tree
Niklas Lemke
Clement Sordet
Cormac Sharvin
Aaron Cockerill
Damien Perrier
Joel Stalter
Dale Whitnell
Bernd Ritthammer
Alvaro Quiros
Dave Coupland
Alejandro Canizares
Robin Roussel
Richard McEvoy
Haydn Porteous
Carlos Pigem
Lars Van Meijel
Oliver Wilson
S.S.P. Chawrasia
David Drysdale
Mitch Waite
Gregory Havret
Ricardo Santos
Yikeun Chang
Jack Harrison
Will Enefer
Pedro Figueiredo
David Howell
Michael Campbell
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Bermuda Championship 2020: Bermuda Championship 2020 (Winner)

Show Hide

Thursday 29 October, 10.34am

Market rules

Back Lay
Will Zalatoris
Brendon Todd
Harold Varner III
Doc Redman
Emiliano Grillo
Peter Malnati
Denny Mccarthy
Kristoffer Ventura
Henrik Stenson
Charley Hoffman
Aaron Wise
Rasmus Hojgaard
Stewart Cink
Luke List
Adam Schenk
Justin Suh
Cameron Tringale
Russell Knox
Henrik Norlander
Sepp Straka
Tom Lewis
Pat Perez
Scott Piercy
Scott Stallings
Wesley Bryan
Max Homa
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Maverick McNealy
Beau Hossler
Tyler McCumber
Patrick Rodgers
Jhonattan Vegas
Kyle Stanley
Danny Willett
Padraig Harrington
Rob Oppenheim
Brian Stuard
Joseph Bramlett
Wyndham Clark
Branden Grace
Anirban Lahiri
Brice Garnett
Chesson Hadley
Matt Jones
Troy Merritt
Kramer Hickok
Keith Mitchell
Jason Dufner
Vaughn Taylor
Aaron Baddeley
Andrew Putnam
Mark Anderson
Ben Martin
Sangmoon Bae
Doug Ghim
Michael Gligic
Will Gordon
Cameron Percy
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Ollie Schniederjans
Hudson Swafford
Bronson Burgoon
Scott Harrington
Ryan Armour
Seamus Power
Camilo Villegas
Lucas Bjerregaard
Bo Hoag
Hank Lebioda
Chris Baker
Rhein Gibson
David Hearn
Chase Seiffert
Josh Teater
Nick Watney
Fabián Gómez
Wes Roach
Kelly Kraft
Kevin Tway
Vincent Whaley
Roger Sloan
DJ Trahan
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
Bill Haas
Peter Uihlein
Tim Wilkinson
Ryan Brehm
Brian Gay
Dominic Bozzelli
Luke Donald
Jamie Lovemark
Ricky Barnes
Brandon Hagy
Robert Streb
Ryan Blaum
Seth Reeves
Jonathan Byrd
Graham Delaet
John Oda
Shawn Stefani
Tommy Gainey
Robert Garrigus
George McNeill
Alex Cejka
Derek Ernst
Matt Every
Nelson Ledesma
Hunter Mahan
Zack Sucher
Johnson Wagner
Rafael Campos
Ben Taylor
Matthew Borchert
Eric Dugas
Fred Funk
Taylor Funk
Michael Gellerman
Jordan Gumberg
Michael Kim
Michael Miller
James Nicholas
Anthony Phipps
DA Points
Luke Schniederjans
John Senden
Michael Sims
Camiko Smith
Kevin Stadler
Paul Stankowski
Bo Van Pelt
Danny Walker
Arjun Atwal
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
