The Punter's In-Play Blog: Last man in leads in Colorado

Ailing Scheffler trails by five

Xander the play after day one

Defending champ leads in Denmark

09:35 - August 23, 2024

Ranking at 50 in the FedEx Cup standings, the 2018 BMW winner, Keegan Bradley, was the last man into the field at the BMW Championship this week but he shows the way after a six-under-par 66 around Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorado. Although he really should be tied at the top...

My pre-event fancy, Hideki Matsuyama, who drifted all the way out to a remarkable 27.026/1 before the off, had holed the longest put of his PGA Tour when he made his third birdie in-a-row from 73 feet on the fourth hole but after an irritating three-hour weather delay, he missed a two-foot birdie putt at the 18th to tie Bradley at the top.

Coming in hot from downtown

@HidekiOfficial_ with his third-straight birdie from 73 feet on No. 4 @BMWChamps. pic.twitter.com/JvQCOtoq1m -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 22, 2024

At number one in the FedEx Cup standings, as well as number one in the world rankings, Scottie Scheffler trails by five following a one-under-par 71 and he trades at 7.413/2 this morning - the same price as Matsuyama - but injury may just hinder him over the next three days at a long and undulating venue.

Scheffler was feeling his back during round one and had this to say afterwards.

"I woke up just a little sore this morning. I had trouble kind of loosening it up," he said. "I was labouring most of the day to get through the ball. On 17, I was trying to hit a high draw, and that's a shot where I've really got to use a big turn, big motion. Really just felt it a little bit. But other than that, all good."

After a stress-free three-under-par 69, the man immediately behind Scheffler in the FedEx Cup standings and the World Rankings, Xander Schauffele, is the 5/16.00 favourite on the Exchange and that price is more than fair.

He's been playing nicely for months now, and he appeared calm, composed, and ready to move forward over the next three days when interviewed after his opening round yesterday.

With an eye on next week's Tour Championship, which has been won by the BMW Championship winner in two of the last three years and on five occasions in total, Schauffele looks worth chancing here.

He has a fabulous record at East Lake and he's yet to win the FedEx Cup. And that's something of a plus given Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are the only players to win it more than once.

The second round of the Danish Championship is underway and afternoon starter and defending champion, Rasmus Hojgaard, still leads after yesterday morning's opening six-under-par 65 around the new venue - Lübker Golf Resort.

With nobody making a huge move this morning, the Dane has now been matched at a low of 3.9 but I'll be back at the halfway stage to look at that event.

BMW Championship Pre-Event Pick:

Hideki Matsuyama @ 22.021/1

In-Play Pick:

Xander Schauffele @ 6.25/1

Danidh Championship Pre-Event Pick:

Nacho Elvira @ 90.089/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter