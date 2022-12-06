</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-strong-valderrama-link-points-to-otaegui-061222-167.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-strong-valderrama-link-points-to-otaegui-061222-167.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">2022 World Cup</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-opta-stats-best-bets-four-stats-based-bets-for-tuesday-ranging-from-to-051222-204.html">World Cup Opta Stats: Four stats-based bets for Tuesday ranging from evens to 13/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/england-route-to-final-latest-odds-from-betfair-throughout-world-cup-221122-204.html">England Route To Final: Three Lions outsiders against France in QF</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/morocco-v-spain-world-cup-tips-underdogs-can-show-their-strength-051222-140.html">Morocco v Spain: Underdogs can show their strength</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/tuesdays-most-backed-kinsella-cut-from-251-into-101-at-fontwell-061222-1057.html">Tuesday's Most Backed: Kinsella cut from 25/1 into 10/1 at Fontwell</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-has-a-501-nap-in-the-bumper-at-tramore-061222-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams has a 50/1 NAP in the bumper at Tramore</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-back-ferero-to-strike-december-gold-at-cheltenham-061222-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Back Frero to strike December Gold at Cheltenham</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/pakistan-v-england-first-test-player-tips-root-has-little-to-beat-301122-194.html">Pakistan v England First Test Player Tips: Root has little to beat</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/pakistan-v-england-first-test-tips-pakistan-could-teach-chancers-a-lesson-291122-194.html">Pakistan v England First Test Tips: Hosts could teach chancers a lesson</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/australia-v-west-indies-first-test-tips-revamped-smith-set-to-star-291122-194.html">Australia v West Indies First Test Tips: Revamped Smith set to star</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Herschel Walker friendless in Georgia Senate market</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-presidential-election-2024-odds-donald-trump-has-just-18-chance-of-winning-161122-204.html">US Presidential Election 2024: Donald Trump has just 18% chance of winning</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-politics-trump-buckle-up-for-trumps-dramatic-final-series-101122-171.html">US Politics: Buckle up for Trump's dramatic final series</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-djokovic-a-strong-favourite-to-beat-ruud-and-lift-title-201122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals: Djokovic a strong favourite to beat Ruud and lift title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-semi-final-tips-djokovic-and-rublev-fancied-to-prevail-191122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals Semi-Final Tips: Djokovic and Rublev fancied to prevail</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-finals-day-five-tips-ruud-a-worthy-favourite-against-struggling-nadal-171122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals Day Five Tips: Ruud a worthy favourite against struggling Nadal</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/alfred-dunhill-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-strong-valderrama-link-points-to-otaegui-061222-167.html">Alfred Dunhill Championship: Strong Valderrama link points to Otaegui </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/alfred-dunhill-championship-each-way-tips-ashun-can-wu-leopard-creek-test-051222-721.html">Alfred Dunhill Championship Each-Way Tips: Ashun can Wu Leopard Creek test</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/hero-world-challenge-result-and-review-hot-putting-hovland-defends-again-051222-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Hot putting Hovland defends again</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-11-betting-tips-best-bets-previews-spreads-and-game-picks-161122-1063.html">NFL Week 11 betting tips: Back Belichick to bully the Jets again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-10-tips-mid-season-awards-specials-101122-1063.html">NFL Week 10 tips & mid-season awards specials: Mahomes for MVP?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-9-tips-best-bets-previews-spread-game-picks-021122-1063.html">NFL Week 9 tips: Bounce back wins for Brady and Rodgers?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/scottish-open-snooker--betting-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-151122-171.html">Scottish Open Snooker Betting: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/zach-parker-v-john-ryder-tips-back-zach-to-win-and-become-an-overnight-sensation-251122-746.html">Zach Parker v John Ryder: Back Zach to win and become an overnight sensation</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/champion-of-champions-snooker-tips-one-player-to-back-from-each-group-1-291022-171.html">Champion of Champions Snooker Tips: One player to back from each group</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Alfred Dunhill Championship: Strong Valderrama link points to Otaegui </h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven-rawlings/">Steven Rawlings</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-12-06">06 December 2022</time></li> <li>6 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Alfred Dunhill Championship: Strong Valderrama link points to Otaegui ", "name": "Alfred Dunhill Championship: Strong Valderrama link points to Otaegui ", "description": "The DP World Tour remains in South Africa this week for the Alfred Dunhill Championship so read Steve Rawlings' comprehensive preview ahead of Thursday's sta...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/alfred-dunhill-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-strong-valderrama-link-points-to-otaegui-061222-167.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/alfred-dunhill-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-strong-valderrama-link-points-to-otaegui-061222-167.html", "datePublished": "2022-12-06T13:37:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-06T15:13:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adrian Otaegui at Valderrama.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The DP World Tour remains in South Africa this week for the Alfred Dunhill Championship so read Steve Rawlings' comprehensive preview ahead of Thursday's start... Defending champ Bezuidenhout favourite Strong Valderrama link to Leopard Creek Spaniard fancied to win again Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here Tournament History First staged in January 2000, at this year's Joburg Open venue - Houghton Golf Club - and won by the now retired, Anthony Wall, the Alfred Dunhill Championship moved to its current venue, Leopard Creek, in 2004. The tournament was cancelled at late notice last year due to covid-related travel restrictions, so Christiaan Bezuidenhout is looking to defend the title two years after his four-stroke victory in 2020. The Alfred Dunhill Championship is co-sanctioned between the DP World Tour and the Sunshine Tour and it's the third of three events in-a-row here following the Joburg Open and last week's South African Open. Venue Leopard Creek Country Club, Malelane, South Africa. Course Details Par 72, 7249 yardsStroke index in 2020 - 73.14 Set on the edge of the Kruger National Park, the spectacular Gary Player designed Leopard Creek opened in 1996. The signature hole is the par five 13th, which has a green that overlooks Crocodile River, but that's far from the only highlight - the course is visually stunning from start to finish. Harry the Hippo, who used to reside in the lake adjacent to the 16th hole, is sadly no more. But the camera operators frequently catch sight of leopard, impala, zebra, crocodile and many other species, so Leopard Creek is an interesting venue. Regardless of the result, the Alfred Dunhill Championship is an event I always enjoy watching. There was no event here in 2018 as the course underwent an overhaul. The fairways and rough used to be Kikuyu but that's all gone now. They have been replaced by a cynodon warm-season Bermuda grass. The greens were changed from Creeping Bent to a genetically engineered ultradwarf Bermuda, called Champion G-12 - the same strain planted at Quail Hollow prior to the 2017 US PGA Championship in North Carolina. The fairways, which are undulating and lined with natural bush and trees, now run faster and firmer, bringing bunkers back in to play. Leopard Creek has been used for 17 previous editions of this event. Darren Fichardt, Nicholas Lawrence, Hennie Otto and Andrew McLardy all won the Sunshine Tour's Tour Championship here soon after the turn of the century. On the evidence of the last three renewals, however, Leopard Creek is a very different course now. Charl Schwartzel once won here with a total of 24-under-par (in 2012). The average winning score of the six winners prior to the renovation was more than 19-under-par. But with absolutely nowhere to hide, the course averaged 74.34 for the week in 2019 and Pablo Larrazabal's winning score was -8. David Lipsky managed to get to 14-under-par in the first edition after the changes but his was a truly incredible putting performance. He had 12 one-putts on Sunday alone and he was one of only four men to beat Larrazabal's eight-under-par total. Bezuidenhout managed to get to -14 last year but he was four strokes clear of the rest and getting to double-digits under-par here isn't as easy as it once was. Weather Forecast TV Coverage Live on Sky Sports form 10:00 on all four days, beginning on Thursday Last Six Winners with Pre-event Exchange Prices 2021 - Event cancelled 2020 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout -14 [20.0]2019 - Pablo Larrazabal -8 [60.0] 2018 - David Lipsky -14 [270.0]2017 - Event cancelled 2016 - Brandon Stone -21 [30.0]2015 - Charl Schwartzel -15 [6.6]2015- Branden Grace -20 [25.0] What will it take to win the Alfred Dunhill Championship? With the course changing so much, this is a difficult event to evaluate statistically. Brandon Stone won the final edition before the alterations in 21-under-par. In the three years since, nobody has got near to that. The first winner following the course changes, Lipsky, ranked 33rd for Driving Distance and 64th for Driving Accuracy and Larrazabal wasn't too straight either. He ranked 43rd for DA and 19th for DD. In contrast, ranked 36th for Distance and 10th for Accuracy. The nine winners before the changes had an average Driving Distance ranking of 21.77 and an average Driving Accuracy ranking of exactly 20. We can probably conclude that neither driving metric is too critical, although I'd favour accuracy over length. Prior to the changes, Greens In Regulation was always a key stat. When Spain's Pablo Martin won back-to-back editions in 2009 and 2010, he only ranked 33rd and 41st for Greens In Regulation but he was the only winner in the nine renewals before the alterations to rank outside the top-11 for that stat. Lipsky only ranked 53rd for GIR in 2018 but I think that will turn out to be an anomaly. Bez ranked second for GIR, Larrazabal ranked third in 2020, and Will Besseling, who finished third behind the Spaniard, topped the GIR stats. Prior to 2018, the most crucial stat had been Scrambling. Schwartzel only ranked 29th in 2015 and in 2014 Branden Grace only ranked 19th. But Brandon Stone ranked sixth in 2016 and Grace was the first winner in seven years to rank outside the top-three for Scrambling. Since the changes, Lipsky ranked only 16th and Larrazabal only 33rd but the 2018 runner-up, David Drysdale, ranked fourth, and Joel Sjoholm, who was second to Larrazabal, ranked first for Scrambling. Bezuidenhout ranked seventh two years ago and the four players to finish tied for second behind him - Richard Bland, Sean Crocker, Adrian Meronk and Jayden Schaper - ranked fifth, eighth, 13th and 30th. Either side of the course changes, putting has always been an important factor. Stone's putting figures weren't spectacular in 2016. He had a Putting Average ranking of 19th and ranked 12 for Putts Per GIR. But the previous eight winners all had a Putting Average ranking of 11th or better and they all ranked inside the top-12 for Putts Per GIR. Lipsky ranked fourth for PA in 2018, Larrazabal ranked in 2019 and although he only ranked 19th for Putting Average, Bez holed a number of lengthy putts on Sunday and he ranked second for Strokes Gained Putting. A good week with the flat-stick looks imperative. Is There an Identikit Winner? Charl Schwartzel has won the title four times and he's finished runner-up four times. But he's far from the only player to perform consistently well here, so course form used to count for plenty. In addition to Schwartzel and the two-time winner, Pablo Martin, Ernie Els should have won the event back-to-back, Garth Mulroy finished third when defending in 2012 and Richard Sterne, the 2008 winner, finished fourth in 2009. A number of players have back-to-back top-10 finishes and numerous players have multiple placed efforts. But we've seen a bit of a change in the last three editions. Prior to 2018, the previous six renewals had gone the way of a South African, but Zander Lombard was the only one in the first six places in 2018. The first two home in 2019 were Europeans and, although the 2020 edition was won by home hero Bezuidenhout, only two of the top-11 were South Africans. Is There an Angle In? The course hasn't changed a lot visually but the change from kikuyu to Bermuda grass has sped up the whole track (especially the greens) and the transformation has brought the scoring down considerably. This is a much harder test now which is why Valderrama appears to correlate very nicely. Bezuidenhout won here just weeks after winning at Valderrama and there's plenty of other more obscure evidence to suggest the two venues often correlate. Will Besseling, who was tied for third behind John Catlin at Valderrama in 2020, was also tied for third in this event. Justin Harding, who finished alongside Besseling, was tied for seventh here in 2019. Connor Syme was eighth in Spain and 11th here, while Johannes Veerman finished tied for 10th at Valderrama and tied seventh here in 2019. Given their quality, Harding and Bez playing well in their homeland, as well as at a tough place like Valderrama wouldn't have raised any eyebrows. But the other three players to finish in such lofty positions at both events are low ranking players who rarely show up anywhere. The Valderrama correlation looks like a decent angle in and there were other examples in the previous renewals. Winner's Position and Exchange Price Pre-Round Four 2021 - No event2020 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout solo third, trailing by three [4.8]2019 - Pablo Larrazabal led by three strokes [1.84] 2018 - David Lipsky trailed by a stroke [5.9]2017 - No event 2016 - Brandon Stone led by three strokes [2.12]2015 - Charl Schwartzel led by five strokes [1.48]2014 - Branden Grace led by a stroke [2.58] In-Play Tactics A fast start is absolutely imperative here. As many as six of the last eight winners were inside the top-four after day one, seven of the last eight winners have been in front at halfway and eight of the last 11 led with a round to go. Other than Bez, who sat third, the two odd men out sat second and trailed by a stroke. This is not a place to play catch-up and a morning start on Thursday could be a big plus. Rain on Thursday night helped those drawn PM-AM (including the winner) in 2020 as the course played soft on Friday morning. But I'd definitely favour the Thursday morning starters as, ordinarily, this place gets fast and tough from the get-go. As demonstrated in the tweet below, an early start is always beneficial. At an event where the course will speed up quickly, and where the track is at its best on Thursday morning, an early start on day one is usually a huge plus. Putting make rates by time of day. (2004 to 2021 - tour players)Foot traffic and grass growth throughout the day makes it tougher to putt. pic.twitter.com/rJZ5tJVwJA -- Lou Stagner (Golf Stat Pro) (@LouStagner) November 30, 2022 As many as 19 players broke 70 on Thursday in 2019 and, although there wasn't a huge differential between the AM-PM scores over the first two days, it was noticeable how many early starters on Thursday made hay early on. Ten of the top-12 after round one enjoyed an early start. The eventual third, Besseling, and the winner, Larrazabal, sat first and second after round one and the two were locked together on the 72nd tee. That fast start really was key as the course just got harder and harder. Only five players broke 70 on Friday and Sunday and only four managed it in round three. Concentrating on those who have started well in the morning on day one could pay dividends. Market Leaders This is an interesting market, dominated by the old and new guard of South African golf. The defending champ Bezuidenhout heads the betting on the Betfair Exchange and rightly so. He'll be nicely rested after his third-place finish at the Joburg Open two weeks ago. That effort came two weeks after he'd finished fifth at the Nedbank Golf Challenge. Course form stands up nicely at Leopard Creek and he's the man to beat. Louis Oosthuizen is the current second favourite and he looks a terrible price. Louis has finished runner-up here three times previously, but he's played in the event 13 times, and he couldn't get over the line when in his pomp. Without a win in four years, and not in great form on the LIV Tour, he looks one to oppose given he's missed six of his last nine cuts here. Charl Schwartzel, who's one of Matt Cooper's each-way selections, has a far better course record than Louis and is in slightly better form given he won on the LIV Tour back in June. He also finished inside the top-10 at the South African Open last week. This place doesn't appear to suit Dean Burmester, who has missed seven of nine cuts here. I'm happy to swerve the 2014 winner, Branden Grace, who withdrew from the South African Open last week after 11 holes of the second round. Bezuidenhout won the South Africa Open a week after winning this event two years ago. Last week's South African Open winner, Thriston Lawrence, was sixth at Valderrama in October, but his course form figures, reading MC-MC-MC-49-MC, is uninspiring. Lawrence is a class act on the up, but Sunday's final round was quite stressful and back-to-back victories could be a big ask. Selections I've had a small saver on the favourite, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and I've also backed the Andalucía Masters winner, Adrian Otaegui. Otaegui has ticked over nicely since his runaway win at Valderrama. There was a lot to like about his tied 23rd in the South African Open last week, where he ranked second for Driving Accuracy and third for Scrambling. It took Otaegui a little while to get to grips with Leopard Creek but, after four missed cuts prior to the course changes, he's finished 33rd and 20th post course alterations. At 40/1 in the Win Only market with the Sportsbook, he looks very fairly priced. We've seen three different Spaniards win four of the last 14 editions and Otaegui has the right skillset to emulate Alvaro Quirós, Pablo Martin and Pablo Larrazabal. Selections: Christiaan Bezuidenhout @ [11.5]Adrian Otaegui @ [41.0] (Win only - Sportsbook) I'll be back later with the Find Me a 100 Winner column. *You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adrian%20Otaegui%20at%20Valderrama.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Steven Rawlings" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adrian Otaegui at Valderrama.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adrian Otaegui at Valderrama.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adrian Otaegui at Valderrama.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adrian Otaegui at Valderrama.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Golfer Adrian Otaegui"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Adrian Otaegui on his way to winning at Valderrama in October </figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.207251819" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"The Punter","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/golf\/market\/1.207251819","entry_title":"Alfred Dunhill Championship: Strong Valderrama link points to Otaegui "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.207251819">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Alfred%20Dunhill%20Championship%3A%20Strong%20Valderrama%20link%20points%20to%20Otaegui%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-strong-valderrama-link-points-to-otaegui-061222-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-strong-valderrama-link-points-to-otaegui-061222-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-strong-valderrama-link-points-to-otaegui-061222-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-strong-valderrama-link-points-to-otaegui-061222-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-strong-valderrama-link-points-to-otaegui-061222-167.html&text=Alfred%20Dunhill%20Championship%3A%20Strong%20Valderrama%20link%20points%20to%20Otaegui%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><blockquote>The DP World Tour remains in South Africa this week for the Alfred Dunhill Championship so read Steve Rawlings' comprehensive preview ahead of Thursday's start...</blockquote></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.207251819"><strong>Defending champ Bezuidenhout favourite</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Strong Valderrama link to Leopard Creek</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Spaniard fancied to win again</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Read and follow our daily <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/2022-world-cup-live-latest-news-and-odds/">World Cup Live Blog here</a> </strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong> Sign up for our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html">World Cup Newsletter</a> here<br></strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><h2>Tournament History</h2><p></p><p>First staged in January 2000, at this year's Joburg Open venue - Houghton Golf Club - and won by the now retired, Anthony Wall, the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.207251819">Alfred Dunhill Championship</a> moved to its current venue, <strong>Leopard Creek</strong>, in 2004.</p><p>The tournament was cancelled at late notice last year due to covid-related travel restrictions, so <strong>Christiaan Bezuidenhout</strong> is looking to defend the title two years after his four-stroke victory in 2020.</p><p>The Alfred Dunhill Championship is co-sanctioned between the DP World Tour and the Sunshine Tour and it's the third of three events in-a-row here following the Joburg Open and last week's South African Open.</p><h2>Venue</h2><p></p><p>Leopard Creek Country Club, Malelane, South Africa.</p><h2>Course Details</h2><p></p><p>Par 72, 7249 yards<br>Stroke index in 2020 - 73.14</p><p>Set on the edge of the <strong>Kruger National Park</strong>, the spectacular Gary Player designed Leopard Creek opened in 1996. The signature hole is the par five 13th, which has a green that overlooks Crocodile River, but that's far from the only highlight - the course is visually stunning from start to finish.</p><p><img alt="LEOPARD CREEK 2020 1.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/LEOPARD%20CREEK%202020%201.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="721" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Harry the Hippo, who used to reside in the lake adjacent to the 16th hole, is sadly no more. But the camera operators frequently catch sight of leopard, impala, zebra, crocodile and many other species, so Leopard Creek is an interesting venue.</p><p>Regardless of the result, <strong>the Alfred Dunhill Championship is an event I always enjoy watching</strong>.</p><p>There was no event here in 2018 as the course underwent an overhaul. The fairways and rough used to be Kikuyu but that's all gone now. They have been replaced by a cynodon warm-season Bermuda grass.</p><p>The greens were changed from Creeping Bent to a genetically engineered ultradwarf Bermuda, called Champion G-12 - the same strain planted at Quail Hollow prior to the 2017 US PGA Championship in North Carolina.</p><blockquote>The fairways, which are undulating and lined with natural bush and trees, now run faster and firmer, bringing bunkers back in to play.</blockquote><p>Leopard Creek has been used for 17 previous editions of this event. Darren Fichardt, Nicholas Lawrence, Hennie Otto and Andrew McLardy all won the Sunshine Tour's Tour Championship here soon after the turn of the century.</p><p>On the evidence of the last three renewals, however, Leopard Creek is a very different course now.</p><p><strong>Charl Schwartzel</strong> once won here with a total of 24-under-par (in 2012). The average winning score of the six winners prior to the renovation was more than 19-under-par. But with absolutely nowhere to hide, the course averaged 74.34 for the week in 2019 and <strong>Pablo Larrazabal's winning score was -8</strong>.</p><p><strong>David Lipsky</strong> managed to get to 14-under-par in the first edition after the changes but his was a truly incredible putting performance. He had 12 one-putts on Sunday alone and he was one of only four men to beat Larrazabal's eight-under-par total.</p><blockquote>Bezuidenhout managed to get to -14 last year but he was four strokes clear of the rest and getting to double-digits under-par here isn't as easy as it once was.</blockquote><p><strong><a href="https://www.windfinder.com/forecast/kruger_mpumalanga_airport_nelspruit%20">Weather Forecast</a></strong></p><h2>TV Coverage</h2><p></p><p>Live on Sky Sports form 10:00 on all four days, beginning on Thursday</p><h2>Last Six Winners with Pre-event Exchange Prices</h2><p></p><p>2021 - Event cancelled <br>2020 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout -14 <b class="inline_odds" title="19/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">20.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">19/1</span></b><br>2019 - Pablo Larrazabal -8 <b class="inline_odds" title="59/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">60.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">59/1</span></b> <br>2018 - David Lipsky -14 <b class="inline_odds" title="269/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">270.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">269/1</span></b><br>2017 - Event cancelled <br>2016 - Brandon Stone -21 <b class="inline_odds" title="29/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">30.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">29/1</span></b><br>2015 - Charl Schwartzel -15 <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b><br>2015- Branden Grace -20 <b class="inline_odds" title="24/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">25.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">24/1</span></b></p><h2>What will it take to win the Alfred Dunhill Championship?</h2><p></p><p>With the course changing so much, this is a difficult event to evaluate statistically. <strong>Brandon Stone</strong> won the final edition before the alterations in 21-under-par. In the three years since, nobody has got near to that.</p><p>The first winner following the course changes, <strong>Lipsky</strong>, ranked 33rd for Driving Distance and 64th for Driving Accuracy and Larrazabal wasn't too straight either. He ranked 43rd for DA and 19th for DD. In contrast, ranked 36th for Distance and 10th for Accuracy.</p><p><img alt="Bezuidenhout wins ADC.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Bezuidenhout%20wins%20ADC.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The nine winners before the changes had an average Driving Distance ranking of 21.77 and an average Driving Accuracy ranking of exactly 20. We can probably conclude that neither driving metric is too critical, although I'd favour accuracy over length.</p><p>Prior to the changes, <strong>Greens In Regulation was always a key stat</strong>. When Spain's Pablo Martin won back-to-back editions in 2009 and 2010, he only ranked 33rd and 41st for Greens In Regulation but he was the only winner in the nine renewals before the alterations to rank outside the top-11 for that stat.</p><p>Lipsky only ranked 53rd for GIR in 2018 but I think that will turn out to be an anomaly. Bez ranked second for GIR, Larrazabal ranked third in 2020, and Will Besseling, who finished third behind the Spaniard, topped the GIR stats.</p><p><strong>Prior to 2018, the most crucial stat had been Scrambling</strong>. Schwartzel only ranked 29th in 2015 and in 2014 Branden Grace only ranked 19th. But Brandon Stone ranked sixth in 2016 and Grace was the first winner in seven years to rank outside the top-three for <strong>Scrambling</strong>.</p><p>Since the changes, Lipsky ranked only 16th and Larrazabal only 33rd but the 2018 runner-up, David Drysdale, ranked fourth, and Joel Sjoholm, who was second to Larrazabal, ranked first for Scrambling.</p><p><strong>Bezuidenhout</strong> ranked seventh two years ago and the four players to finish tied for second behind him - Richard Bland, Sean Crocker, Adrian Meronk and Jayden Schaper - ranked fifth, eighth, 13th and 30th.</p><p><strong>Either side of the course changes, putting has always been an important factor.</strong> Stone's putting figures weren't spectacular in 2016. He had a Putting Average ranking of 19th and ranked 12 for Putts Per GIR. But the previous eight winners all had a Putting Average ranking of 11th or better and they all ranked inside the top-12 for Putts Per GIR.</p><p>Lipsky ranked fourth for PA in 2018, Larrazabal ranked in 2019 and although he only ranked 19th for Putting Average, Bez holed a number of lengthy putts on Sunday and he <strong>ranked second for Strokes Gained Putting</strong>. A good week with the flat-stick looks imperative.</p><h2>Is There an Identikit Winner?</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Charl Schwartzel</strong> has won the title four times and he's finished runner-up four times. But he's far from the only player to perform consistently well here, so course form used to count for plenty.</p><p>In addition to Schwartzel and the two-time winner, Pablo Martin, <strong>Ernie Els</strong> should have won the event back-to-back, Garth Mulroy finished third when defending in 2012 and Richard Sterne, the 2008 winner, finished fourth in 2009.</p><p>A number of players have back-to-back top-10 finishes and numerous players have multiple placed efforts. But<strong> we've seen a bit of a change in the last three editions</strong>.</p><p>Prior to 2018, the previous six renewals had gone the way of a South African, but Zander Lombard was the only one in the first six places in 2018. The first two home in 2019 were Europeans and, although the 2020 edition was won by home hero Bezuidenhout, <strong>only two of the top-11 were South Africans</strong>.</p><h2>Is There an Angle In?</h2><p></p><p>The course hasn't changed a lot visually but the change from kikuyu to Bermuda grass has <strong>sped up the whole track</strong> (especially the greens) and the transformation has brought the scoring down considerably. This is a much harder test now which is why Valderrama appears to correlate very nicely.</p><blockquote>Bezuidenhout won here just weeks after winning at Valderrama and there's plenty of other more obscure evidence to suggest the two venues often correlate.</blockquote><p><strong>Will Besseling</strong>, who was tied for third behind John Catlin at Valderrama in 2020, was also tied for third in this event. Justin Harding, who finished alongside Besseling, was tied for seventh here in 2019.</p><p><strong>Connor Syme</strong> was eighth in Spain and 11th here, while <strong>Johannes Veerman</strong> finished tied for 10th at Valderrama and tied seventh here in 2019.</p><p>Given their quality, Harding and Bez playing well in their homeland, as well as at a tough place like Valderrama wouldn't have raised any eyebrows. But the other three players to finish in such lofty positions at both events are low ranking players who rarely show up anywhere.</p><p>The Valderrama correlation looks like a decent angle in and there were other examples in the previous renewals.</p><h2>Winner's Position and Exchange Price Pre-Round Four</h2><p></p><p>2021 - No event<br>2020 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout solo third, trailing by three <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b><br>2019 - Pablo Larrazabal led by three strokes <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.84</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b> <br>2018 - David Lipsky trailed by a stroke <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b><br>2017 - No event <br>2016 - Brandon Stone led by three strokes <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.12</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b><br>2015 - Charl Schwartzel led by five strokes <b class="inline_odds" title="40/85"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.48</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/85</span></b><br>2014 - Branden Grace led by a stroke <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.58</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b></p><h2>In-Play Tactics</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>A fast start is absolutely imperative here</strong>. As many as six of the last eight winners were inside the top-four after day one, <strong>seven of the last eight winners have been in front at halfway</strong> and eight of the last 11 led with a round to go.</p><p>Other than Bez, who sat third, the two odd men out sat second and trailed by a stroke. This is not a place to play catch-up and a morning start on Thursday could be a big plus.</p><p>Rain on Thursday night helped those drawn PM-AM (including the winner) in 2020 as the course played soft on Friday morning. But I'd definitely favour the Thursday morning starters as, ordinarily, this place gets fast and tough from the get-go.</p><p>As demonstrated in the tweet below, <strong>an early start is always beneficial</strong>. At an event where the course will speed up quickly, and where the track is at its best on Thursday morning, an early start on day one is usually a huge plus.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Putting make rates by time of day. <br>(2004 to 2021 - tour players)<br><br>Foot traffic and grass growth throughout the day makes it tougher to putt. <a href="https://t.co/rJZ5tJVwJA">pic.twitter.com/rJZ5tJVwJA</a></p> -- Lou Stagner (Golf Stat Pro) (@LouStagner) <a href="https://twitter.com/LouStagner/status/1597965516551114753?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 30, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>As many as <strong>19 players broke 70 on Thursday in 2019</strong> and, although there wasn't a huge differential between the AM-PM scores over the first two days, it was noticeable how many early starters on Thursday made hay early on. Ten of the top-12 after round one enjoyed an early start.</p><p>The eventual third, Besseling, and the winner, Larrazabal, sat first and second after round one and the two were locked together on the 72nd tee. That fast start really was key as the course just got harder and harder.</p><p>Only five players broke 70 on Friday and Sunday and only four managed it in round three. Concentrating on those who have started well in the morning on day one could pay dividends.</p><h2>Market Leaders</h2><p></p><p>This is an <strong>interesting market</strong>, dominated by the old and new guard of South African golf.</p><p>The defending champ<strong> Bezuidenhout</strong> heads the betting on the Betfair Exchange and rightly so. He'll be nicely rested after his third-place finish at the Joburg Open two weeks ago.</p><p>That effort came two weeks after he'd finished fifth at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.</p><p>Course form stands up nicely at Leopard Creek and he's the man to beat.</p><blockquote>Louis Oosthuizen is the current second favourite and he looks a terrible price.</blockquote><p>Louis has finished runner-up here three times previously, but he's played in the event 13 times, and he couldn't get over the line when in his pomp. Without a win in four years, and not in great form on the LIV Tour, he looks <strong>one to oppose</strong> given he's missed six of his last nine cuts here.</p><p><img alt="Oosthuizen and Schwartzel.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Oosthuizen%20and%20Schwartzel.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong>Charl Schwartzel</strong>, who's one of <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/alfred-dunhill-championship-each-way-tips-ashun-can-wu-leopard-creek-test-051222-721.html">Matt Cooper's each-way selections</a>, has a far better course record than Louis and is in slightly better form given he won on the LIV Tour back in June. He also finished inside the top-10 at the South African Open last week.</p><p>This place doesn't appear to suit <strong>Dean Burmester</strong>, who has missed seven of nine cuts here. I'm happy to swerve the 2014 winner, <strong>Branden Grace</strong>, who withdrew from the South African Open last week after 11 holes of the second round.</p><p>Bezuidenhout won the South Africa Open a week after winning this event two years ago. Last week's South African Open winner, <strong>Thriston Lawrence</strong>, was sixth at Valderrama in October, but his course form figures, reading MC-MC-MC-49-MC, is uninspiring.</p><blockquote>Lawrence is a class act on the up, but Sunday's final round was quite stressful and back-to-back victories could be a big ask.</blockquote><h2>Selections</h2><p></p><p>I've had a small saver on the favourite,<strong> Christiaan Bezuidenhout</strong>, and I've also backed the Andalucía Masters winner, <strong>Adrian Otaegui</strong>.</p><p>Otaegui has ticked over nicely since his runaway win at Valderrama. There was a lot to like about his tied 23rd in the South African Open last week, where he ranked second for Driving Accuracy and third for Scrambling.</p><p>It took Otaegui a little while to get to grips with Leopard Creek but, after four missed cuts prior to the course changes, he's finished 33rd and 20th post course alterations.</p><p>At 40/1 in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-alfred-dunhill-championship-2022/12543598?selectedMixedItem=-494616905">Win Only market with the Sportsbook</a>, he looks very fairly priced.</p><blockquote>We've seen three different Spaniards win four of the last 14 editions and Otaegui has the right skillset to emulate Alvaro Quirós, Pablo Martin and Pablo Larrazabal.</blockquote><p><strong>Selections:</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.207251819">Christiaan Bezuidenhout @ <b class="inline_odds" title="21/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/2</span></b></a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-alfred-dunhill-championship-2022/12543598?selectedMixedItem=-494616905">Adrian Otaegui @ <b class="inline_odds" title="40/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">41.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/1</span></b> (Win only - Sportsbook) </a></p><p>I'll be back later with the Find Me a 100 Winner column.</p><p><strong>*You can follow me on Twitter <a href="https://twitter.com/SteveThePunter">@SteveThePunter</a></strong></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Get the best of our tips every day of Qatar 2022</h2> <p>Sign up for our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a> here and you will receive a daily email with the pick of our bets on every day of action in Qatar.</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you successfully refer to Betfair, we'll give you £10 in cash when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">T&Cs apply</a>.</span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.207251819" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>DPWT - Alfred Dunhill Championship 2022: DPWT - Alfred Dunhill Championship 2022 (Winner)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Thursday 8 December, 5.00am</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Christiaan Bezuidenhout</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Christiaan Bezuidenhout" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="11" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481307">11</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Christiaan Bezuidenhout" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="11.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481307">11.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Louis Oosthuizen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Louis Oosthuizen" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="12.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496413">12.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Louis Oosthuizen" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="13" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496413">13</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Charl Schwartzel</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Charl Schwartzel" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="15" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496416">15</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Charl Schwartzel" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="15.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496416">15.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dean Burmester</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dean Burmester" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="18.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469664">18.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Dean Burmester" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="19.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469664">19.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Branden Grace</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Branden Grace" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="20" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469616">20</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Branden Grace" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="21" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469616">21</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thriston Lawrence</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thriston Lawrence" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="22" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481294">22</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Thriston Lawrence" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="23" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481294">23</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adrian Otaegui</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adrian Otaegui" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="32" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469703">32</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adrian Otaegui" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="36" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469703">36</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scott Jamieson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scott Jamieson" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="42" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469730">42</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scott Jamieson" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="44" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469730">44</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Antoine Rozner</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Antoine Rozner" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481249">40</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Antoine Rozner" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="44" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481249">44</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wilco Nienaber</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wilco Nienaber" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="44" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21909921">44</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Wilco Nienaber" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="46" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21909921">46</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jayden Schaper</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jayden Schaper" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="42" data-side="back" data-selection_id="27494941">42</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jayden Schaper" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="44" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="27494941">44</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>George Coetzee</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="George Coetzee" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="44" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469693">44</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="George Coetzee" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="48" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469693">48</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Zander Lombard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Zander Lombard" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="48" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478615">48</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Zander Lombard" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="50" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13478615">50</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hennie Du Plessis</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hennie Du Plessis" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="48" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16191747">48</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hennie Du Plessis" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="55" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16191747">55</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Eddie Pepperell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Eddie Pepperell" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478645">55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Eddie Pepperell" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="60" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13478645">60</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Oliver Bekker</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Oliver Bekker" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13581097">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Oliver Bekker" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="70" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13581097">70</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Erik Van Rooyen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Erik Van Rooyen" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478628">65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Erik Van Rooyen" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13478628">75</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Laurie Canter</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Laurie Canter" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478643">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Laurie Canter" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="70" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13478643">70</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Daniel van Tonder</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Daniel van Tonder" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39511531">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Daniel van Tonder" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="60" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39511531">60</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Edoardo Molinari</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Edoardo Molinari" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469637">65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Edoardo Molinari" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469637">75</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joost Luiten</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joost Luiten" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496436">85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Joost Luiten" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496436">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>MJ Daffue</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="MJ Daffue" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24141338">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="MJ Daffue" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24141338">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Louis De Jager</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Louis De Jager" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="90" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15814707">90</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Louis De Jager" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="180" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15814707">180</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scott Vincent</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scott Vincent" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14035800">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scott Vincent" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="170" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14035800">170</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sami Valimaki</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sami Valimaki" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20033768">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sami Valimaki" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="90" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="20033768">90</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryo Hisatsune</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryo Hisatsune" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18843926">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryo Hisatsune" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="300" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="18843926">300</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jorge Campillo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jorge Campillo" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469688">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jorge Campillo" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="100" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469688">100</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ashun Wu</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ashun Wu" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469654">85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ashun Wu" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469654">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dale Whitnell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dale Whitnell" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="90" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21549746">90</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Dale Whitnell" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="100" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21549746">100</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Justin Walters</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Justin Walters" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469719">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Justin Walters" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469719">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthieu Pavon</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthieu Pavon" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="90" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469746">90</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matthieu Pavon" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="170" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469746">170</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marcus Armitage</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marcus Armitage" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469750">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Marcus Armitage" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="95" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469750">95</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kristian Krogh Johannessen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kristian Krogh Johannessen" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481336">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kristian Krogh Johannessen" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="190" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481336">190</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lukas Nemecz</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lukas Nemecz" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852288">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lukas Nemecz" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="180" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13852288">180</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Clement Sordet</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Clement Sordet" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478676">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Clement Sordet" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13478676">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nathan Kimsey</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nathan Kimsey" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469758">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nathan Kimsey" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="160" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469758">160</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dan Bradbury</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dan Bradbury" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="95" data-side="back" data-selection_id="46791130">95</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Dan Bradbury" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="46791130">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ross Fisher</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ross Fisher" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469621">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ross Fisher" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="210" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469621">210</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marcel Siem</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marcel Siem" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="95" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469718">95</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Marcel Siem" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="230" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469718">230</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brandon Stone</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brandon Stone" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="95" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469668">95</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brandon Stone" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469668">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wil Besseling</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wil Besseling" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481257">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Wil Besseling" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="200" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481257">200</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tom McKibbin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tom McKibbin" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19144229">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tom McKibbin" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19144229">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chase Hanna</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chase Hanna" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580882">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chase Hanna" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="290" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580882">290</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthew Southgate</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthew Southgate" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469696">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matthew Southgate" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="270" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469696">270</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Shaun Norris</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Shaun Norris" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496435">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Shaun Norris" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="220" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496435">220</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alejandro Canizares</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alejandro Canizares" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469687">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Alejandro Canizares" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469687">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Niklas Norgaard Moller</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Niklas Norgaard Moller" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="49696703">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Niklas Norgaard Moller" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="49696703">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Darius Van Driel</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Darius Van Driel" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="190" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852317">190</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Darius Van Driel" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="390" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13852317">390</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Richard Sterne</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Richard Sterne" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469686">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Richard Sterne" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469686">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Daniel Brown</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Daniel Brown" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14715578">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Daniel Brown" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="410" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14715578">410</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jc Ritchie</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jc Ritchie" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="180" data-side="back" data-selection_id="50522018">180</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jc Ritchie" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="250" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="50522018">250</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sean Crocker</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sean Crocker" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13581099">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sean Crocker" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13581099">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Grant Forrest</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Grant Forrest" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481323">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Grant Forrest" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="470" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481323">470</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jaco Prinsloo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jaco Prinsloo" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="190" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852152">190</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jaco Prinsloo" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="460" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13852152">460</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jaco Ahlers</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jaco Ahlers" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="220" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478612">220</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jaco Ahlers" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="750" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13478612">750</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Aaron Cockerill</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Aaron Cockerill" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="280" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21549758">280</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Aaron Cockerill" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21549758">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Casey Jarvis</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Casey Jarvis" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="37194564">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Casey Jarvis" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="190" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="37194564">190</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alejandro Del Rey</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alejandro Del Rey" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18100910">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Alejandro Del Rey" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="190" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="18100910">190</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jeong Weon Ko</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jeong Weon Ko" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25765863">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jeong Weon Ko" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="400" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="25765863">400</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jens Fahrbring</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jens Fahrbring" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="260" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469759">260</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jens Fahrbring" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="730" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469759">730</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ockie Strydom</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ockie Strydom" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="260" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852119">260</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ockie Strydom" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="650" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13852119">650</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ernie Els</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ernie Els" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469627">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ernie Els" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="940" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469627">940</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthew Baldwin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthew Baldwin" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="280" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481232">280</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matthew Baldwin" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="770" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481232">770</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Todd Clements</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Todd Clements" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="280" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16882609">280</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Todd Clements" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="440" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16882609">440</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Deon Germishuys</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Deon Germishuys" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21909920">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Deon Germishuys" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="600" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21909920">600</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jens Dantorp</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jens Dantorp" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478675">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jens Dantorp" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="980" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13478675">980</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Santiago Tarrio</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Santiago Tarrio" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="280" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18534236">280</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Santiago Tarrio" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="600" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="18534236">600</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Martin Simonsen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Martin Simonsen" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="280" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852309">280</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Martin Simonsen" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13852309">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>James Morrison</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="James Morrison" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="280" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469653">280</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="James Morrison" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="970" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469653">970</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Simon Forsstrom</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Simon Forsstrom" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="280" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481270">280</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Simon Forsstrom" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481270">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Daan Huizing</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Daan Huizing" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="260" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481305">260</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Daan Huizing" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481305">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Angel Hidalgo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Angel Hidalgo" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="300" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18100912">300</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Angel Hidalgo" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="400" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="18100912">400</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jeremy Freiburghaus</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jeremy Freiburghaus" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="310" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14692461">310</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jeremy Freiburghaus" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14692461">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Bryce Easton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Bryce Easton" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="290" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14845087">290</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Bryce Easton" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="390" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14845087">390</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Pieter Moolman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Pieter Moolman" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="350" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18127691">350</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Pieter Moolman" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="18127691">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jbe Kruger</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jbe Kruger" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="250" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478621">250</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jbe Kruger" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13478621">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thomas Aiken</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thomas Aiken" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="350" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469709">350</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Thomas Aiken" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="710" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469709">710</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Christian Maas</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Christian Maas" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="350" data-side="back" data-selection_id="37223065">350</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Christian Maas" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="740" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="37223065">740</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>James Hart du Preez</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="James Hart du Preez" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="340" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26603448">340</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="James Hart du Preez" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="890" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26603448">890</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marc Warren</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marc Warren" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="280" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469706">280</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Marc Warren" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="730" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469706">730</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Ravetto</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Ravetto" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="350" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26491698">350</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="David Ravetto" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26491698">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>John Axelsen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="John Axelsen" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25379583">500</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Darren Fichardt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Darren Fichardt" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="420" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469665">420</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Darren Fichardt" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469665">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mikael Lindberg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mikael Lindberg" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="420" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19560757">420</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mikael Lindberg" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19560757">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nick Bachem</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nick Bachem" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="430" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39652436">430</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nick Bachem" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39652436">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Freddy Schott</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Freddy Schott" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="420" data-side="back" data-selection_id="38843944">420</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Freddy Schott" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="38843944">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Robin Sciot-Siegrist</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Robin Sciot-Siegrist" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="420" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481279">420</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Robin Sciot-Siegrist" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481279">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Neil Schietekat</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Neil Schietekat" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="420" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852128">420</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Neil Schietekat" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13852128">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alexander Knappe</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alexander Knappe" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="430" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469743">430</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Alexander Knappe" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469743">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joel Stalter</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joel Stalter" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="450" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469755">450</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Joel Stalter" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469755">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Christoffer Bring</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Christoffer Bring" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="440" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40116079">440</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Christoffer Bring" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="940" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="40116079">940</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joachim B Hansen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joachim B Hansen" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="250" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481306">250</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Joachim B Hansen" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481306">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gary Hurley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gary Hurley" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="540" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478690">540</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Gary Hurley" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13478690">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gunner Wiebe</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gunner Wiebe" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="620" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39965189">620</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Gunner Wiebe" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39965189">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Pedro Figueiredo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Pedro Figueiredo" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14981002">500</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Pedro Figueiredo" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="830" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14981002">830</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Yurav Premlall</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Yurav Premlall" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="620" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21942988">620</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Yurav Premlall" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="940" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21942988">940</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Aldrich Potgieter</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Aldrich Potgieter" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="600" data-side="back" data-selection_id="46411047">600</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Keith Horne</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Keith Horne" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="610" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478626">610</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jaco Van Zyl</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jaco Van Zyl" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="800" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469695">800</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jaco Van Zyl" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="940" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469695">940</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jacques Blaauw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jacques Blaauw" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="660" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470462">660</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mj Viljoen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mj Viljoen" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="800" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16191748">800</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Albert Venter</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Albert Venter" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="260" data-side="back" data-selection_id="35604073">260</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Albert Venter" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="660" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="35604073">660</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tristen Strydom</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tristen Strydom" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="330" data-side="back" data-selection_id="17198932">330</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tristen Strydom" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="590" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="17198932">590</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gary Stal</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gary Stal" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="550" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469659">550</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Harvey Young</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Harvey Young" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="42141296">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jovan Rebula</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jovan Rebula" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16698921">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rourke Van Der Spuy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rourke Van Der Spuy" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16283442">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sam Hutsby</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sam Hutsby" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="750" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13532473">750</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Luke Brown</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Luke Brown" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16011771">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>John Murphy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="John Murphy" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39963980">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Philip Eriksson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Philip Eriksson" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852311">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gudmundur Kristjansson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gudmundur Kristjansson" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24313083">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alex Haindl</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alex Haindl" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852129">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kyle De Beer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kyle De Beer" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="50674192">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wynand Dingle</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wynand Dingle" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852189">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Anton Karlsson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Anton Karlsson" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="940" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478668">940</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Martin Rohwer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Martin Rohwer" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481267">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jean-Paul Strydom</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jean-Paul Strydom" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852125">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jean Hugo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jean Hugo" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852105">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Merrick Bremner</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Merrick Bremner" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852111">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ruan Conradie</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ruan Conradie" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18252534">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stephen Ferreira</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stephen Ferreira" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852150">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Anthony Michael</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Anthony Michael" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852115">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Luke Jerling</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Luke Jerling" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852134">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Keenan Davidse</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Keenan Davidse" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852120">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mateusz Gradecki</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mateusz Gradecki" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18383934">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>CJ Du Plessis</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="CJ Du Plessis" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="17424030">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Combrinck Smit</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Combrinck Smit" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852142">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dylan Mostert</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dylan Mostert" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19749086">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dylan Naidoo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dylan Naidoo" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16283436">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Herman Loubser</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Herman Loubser" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852136">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joshua Lee</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joshua Lee" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19737164">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lyle Rowe</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lyle Rowe" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852104">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ruan Korb</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ruan Korb" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18127667">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tobias Eden</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tobias Eden" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40510008">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Estiaan Conradie</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Estiaan Conradie" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18127679">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Louis Albertse</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Louis Albertse" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16727278">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Michael G Palmer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Michael G Palmer" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16283439">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rupert Kaminski</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rupert Kaminski" data-market_id="1.207251819" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23590464">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-strong-valderrama-link-points-to-otaegui-061222-167.html%23gobet-1.207251819">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-strong-valderrama-link-points-to-otaegui-061222-167.html%23gobet-1.207251819">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get the best of our tips every day of Qatar 2022</span></h3> <p>Sign up for our <a style="color: white;" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a> here and you will receive a daily email with the pick of our bets on every day of action in Qatar.</p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" target="_blank">Sign-up now</a><br /> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.207251819" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"The Punter","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/golf\/market\/1.207251819","entry_title":"Alfred Dunhill Championship: Strong Valderrama link points to Otaegui "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.207251819">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Alfred%20Dunhill%20Championship%3A%20Strong%20Valderrama%20link%20points%20to%20Otaegui%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-strong-valderrama-link-points-to-otaegui-061222-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-strong-valderrama-link-points-to-otaegui-061222-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-strong-valderrama-link-points-to-otaegui-061222-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-strong-valderrama-link-points-to-otaegui-061222-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-strong-valderrama-link-points-to-otaegui-061222-167.html&text=Alfred%20Dunhill%20Championship%3A%20Strong%20Valderrama%20link%20points%20to%20Otaegui%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/alfred-dunhill-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-strong-valderrama-link-points-to-otaegui-061222-167.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/south-african-open-long-odds-golf-tips-improved-putting-points-to-crocker-291122-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Improved putting points to Crocker </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Sean Crocker.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Sean%20Crocker.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/south-african-open-2022-tips-and-preview-defending-champ-value-to-go-back-to-back-291122-167.html">South African Open: Defending champ value to go back-to-back</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Daniel Van Tonder.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Daniel%20Van%20Tonder.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/hero-world-challenge-2022-tips-and-preview-rahm-all-set-for-another-repeat-win-291122-167.html">Hero World Challenge: Rahm all set for another repeat win</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Jon Rahm at DP World.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Jon%20Rahm%20at%20DP%20World.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/hero-world-challenge-result-and-review-hot-putting-hovland-defends-again-051222-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Hot putting Hovland defends again</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Hovland defends Hero World Challenge.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Hovland%20defends%20Hero%20World%20Challenge.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-hero-world-challenge-tips-defending-champ-in-front-at-albany-021222-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: History suggests Thomas can pounce </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Hovland in the Bahamas in 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Hovland%20in%20the%20Bahamas%20in%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/joburg-open-result-and-review-smith-and-bradbury-claim-the-spoils-281122-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Smith and Bradbury claim the spoils </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Smith wins Australian PGA.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Smith%20wins%20Australian%20PGA.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">More The Punter</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class="active "> The Punter </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class=" "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class=" "> Each-Way Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1670337278" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
The Punter
Alfred Dunhill Championship: Strong Valderrama link points to Otaegui
2022 World Cup
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Politics
Multiples Tips
Tennis
Golf
NFL
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Latest
World Cup
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Cricket