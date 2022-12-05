</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Alfred Dunhill Championship Each-Way Tips: Ashun can Wu Leopard Creek test</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt-cooper/">Matt Cooper</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-12-05">05 December 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Alfred Dunhill Championship Each-Way Tips: Ashun can Wu Leopard Creek test", "name": "Alfred Dunhill Championship Each-Way Tips: Ashun can Wu Leopard Creek test", "description": "The DP World Tour goes on safari at this week's Alfred Dunhill Championship. Christiaan Bezuidenhout is the short-priced favourite but Matt Cooper looks else...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/alfred-dunhill-championship-each-way-tips-ashun-can-wu-leopard-creek-test-051222-721.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/alfred-dunhill-championship-each-way-tips-ashun-can-wu-leopard-creek-test-051222-721.html", "datePublished": "2022-12-05T15:18:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-05T16:51:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/ashun wu belfry 2022.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The DP World Tour goes on safari at this week's Alfred Dunhill Championship. Christiaan Bezuidenhout is the short-priced favourite but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere in his three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places... Ashun Wu's form has been overlooked ahead of this week Charl Schwartzel's relentless course record is impressive Scot Marc Warren can build on promising results Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here Main Bet: Ashun Wu 1pt each-way @ 40/1 My local wine bar ran a terrific quiz last week which featured two questions that had me thinking not only of the answers but also how they related to the ticklish business of clattering balls with sticks. The first came during an inspired tasting round which involved identifying three celebrity wines. "There's a column idea here," I thought to myself, thinking of the various golfers who source, ferment and age their own grapes (or maybe just add their name to the label). The other question, or rather my failure to identify the second answer, vexed me terribly and, indeed, ultimately cost us first place. "On a South African safari," the question went, "rhino, lion and elephant are three of the big five - what are the other two?" I instantly thought of this week: the Alfred Dunhill Championship hosted by Leopard Creek Country Club and overlooking Kruger National Park, a week when television coverage is one part Tony Johnstone, one part Steve Irwin and two parts David Attenborough. The first answer was, of course, staring me in the face (leopard). Alas, try as I might, I just could not recall the commentators waxing lyrical about a likely fifth and it felt horribly like a three putt from 10-feet on the final green when in-contention on Sunday ... (Not wishing to pass on the itch-that-cannot-be-scratched the answer is at the bottom of the page.) Who will be winning and dreaming of his own wine label come Sunday? There's a good chance the home contingent will lift a title. Among the favourites Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Branden Grace have already tasted victory in this tournament while Charl Schwartzel has done so four times. Foreign raiders have also enjoyed success, however. John Bickerton defeated Ernie Els in 2007, American David Lipsky triumphed in 2018 and three Spaniards - Alvaro Quiros, Pablo Martin Benavides and Pablo Larrazabal - have four wins between them. Can Ashun Wu join their number? I don't see why not. What really stands out at the moment about the Chinese golfer is that he's playing very consistent golf without being spotted by the books. In his last seven starts he's played all four rounds in the Italian Open and Andalucia Masters, shared the first round lead in the Open de Espana on his way to 13th, added 16th in the Mallorca Open, top 30s in the Nedbank Challenge and DP World Tour Championship, then found himself fourth with 18 holes to play last week before having to settle for ninth. Those are solid returns for a four-time winner at this level (most recently earlier this year in Kenya) and I'm very content to take him at the price. Next Best: Charl Schwartzel 1pt each-way @ 16/1 I can't leave Charl Schwartzel out of the equation. I ummed and ahhed about Scott Jamieson but for all that he has a fine course record and is playing consistent golf it's a real stretch to back him at this week's prices. In contrast, Schwartzel has experience of winning when expectations are high and his own course log book is just superb. When Leopard Creek has hosted this event he's made 14 starts and 10 times he has finished in the top four. There are not only four victories among that number but also four runner-up finishes. He's a winner this year on the LIV Golf circuit, was ninth in their final event of the year and he repeated that result in last week's South African Open when he played three fine rounds out of four. Final Bet: Marc Warren 1pt each-way @ 100/1 Final pick is a bit of a punt but Scot Marc Warren might be able to give us a good ride at three figures. He's made five of his last six cuts and while it was only in the first of them that he contended, he has hinted at a return to form in the others. He kicked the run off with eighth at the Open de Espana when third after 54 holes. Then in the Andalucia Masters, Mallorca Open and last week in the South African Open he was in the top 20 at the end of rounds one and two. He found himself in the same position after 18 holes in the Portugal Masters. On its own I wouldn't be swayed - the key is that he has a touch of course form. It wasn't apparent when he missed the cut on debut and was outside the top 60 after three rounds of his second start. But he closed with a 66 and then opened 72-67 in 2018 to lie second at halfway. He was still in fifth after three rounds before hurtling backwards on Sunday. As a profile it reminds me of how he'd played Gleneagles and Diamond CC before winning there (and also Wentworth before he lost a play-off in the BMW PGA Championship). He was also talking a good game at the start of that recent run, saying: "I drove the ball great, iron play was great, so I've got to take a lot of confidence moving forward." Answer: The missing big five animal was Cape buffalo. * Having difficulty working out the place returns? Alfred Dunhill Championship Each-Way Tips: Ashun can Wu Leopard Creek test

The DP World Tour goes on safari at this week's Alfred Dunhill Championship. Christiaan Bezuidenhout is the short-priced favourite but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere in his three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places...

Ashun Wu's form has been overlooked ahead of this week
Charl Schwartzel's relentless course record is impressive
Scot Marc Warren can build on promising results

Main Bet: Ashun Wu 1pt each-way @ 40/1

My local wine bar ran a terrific quiz last week which featured two questions that had me thinking not only of the answers but also how they related to the ticklish business of clattering balls with sticks. The first came during an inspired tasting round which involved identifying three celebrity wines. "There's a column idea here," I thought to myself, thinking of the various golfers who source, ferment and age their own grapes (or maybe just add their name to the label). The other question, or rather my failure to identify the second answer, vexed me terribly and, indeed, ultimately cost us first place. "On a South African safari," the question went, "rhino, lion and elephant are three of the big five - what are the other two?" I instantly thought of this week: the Alfred Dunhill Championship hosted by Leopard Creek Country Club and overlooking Kruger National Park, a week when television coverage is one part Tony Johnstone, one part Steve Irwin and two parts David Attenborough. The first answer was, of course, staring me in the face (leopard). Alas, try as I might, I just could not recall the commentators waxing lyrical about a likely fifth and it felt horribly like a three putt from 10-feet on the final green when in-contention on Sunday ... (Not wishing to pass on the itch-that-cannot-be-scratched the answer is at the bottom of the page.) Who will be winning and dreaming of his own wine label come Sunday? There's a good chance the home contingent will lift a title. Among the favourites Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Branden Grace have already tasted victory in this tournament while Charl Schwartzel has done so four times. Foreign raiders have also enjoyed success, however. John Bickerton defeated Ernie Els in 2007, American David Lipsky triumphed in 2018 and three Spaniards - Alvaro Quiros, Pablo Martin Benavides and Pablo Larrazabal - have four wins between them. Can Ashun Wu join their number? I don't see why not. What really stands out at the moment about the Chinese golfer is that he's playing very consistent golf without being spotted by the books. In his last seven starts he's played all four rounds in the Italian Open and Andalucia Masters, shared the first round lead in the Open de Espana on his way to 13th, added 16th in the Mallorca Open, top 30s in the Nedbank Challenge and DP World Tour Championship, then found himself fourth with 18 holes to play last week before having to settle for ninth. Those are solid returns for a four-time winner at this level (most recently earlier this year in Kenya) and I'm very content to take him at the price.

Next Best: Charl Schwartzel 1pt each-way @ 16/1

I can't leave Charl Schwartzel out of the equation. I ummed and ahhed about Scott Jamieson but for all that he has a fine course record and is playing consistent golf it's a real stretch to back him at this week's prices. In contrast, Schwartzel has experience of winning when expectations are high and his own course log book is just superb. When Leopard Creek has hosted this event he's made 14 starts and 10 times he has finished in the top four. There are not only four victories among that number but also four runner-up finishes. He's a winner this year on the LIV Golf circuit, was ninth in their final event of the year and he repeated that result in last week's South African Open when he played three fine rounds out of four.

Final Bet: Marc Warren 1pt each-way @ 100/1

Final pick is a bit of a punt but Scot Marc Warren might be able to give us a good ride at three figures. He's made five of his last six cuts and while it was only in the first of them that he contended, he has hinted at a return to form in the others. He kicked the run off with eighth at the Open de Espana when third after 54 holes. Then in the Andalucia Masters, Mallorca Open and last week in the South African Open he was in the top 20 at the end of rounds one and two. He found himself in the same position after 18 holes in the Portugal Masters. On its own I wouldn't be swayed - the key is that he has a touch of course form. It wasn't apparent when he missed the cut on debut and was outside the top 60 after three rounds of his second start. But he closed with a 66 and then opened 72-67 in 2018 to lie second at halfway. He was still in fifth after three rounds before hurtling backwards on Sunday. As a profile it reminds me of how he'd played Gleneagles and Diamond CC before winning there (and also Wentworth before he lost a play-off in the BMW PGA Championship). He was also talking a good game at the start of that recent run, saying: "I drove the ball great, iron play was great, so I've got to take a lot of confidence moving forward."

Answer: The missing big five animal was Cape buffalo.

* Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our new each way calculator. Christiaan Bezuidenhout is the short-priced favourite but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere in his three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong></strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-alfred-dunhill-championship-2022/12543598?selectedMixedItem=-494741774">Ashun Wu's</a> form has been overlooked ahead of this week</h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong></strong>Charl Schwartzel's relentless course record is impressive</h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong></strong>Scot Marc Warren can build on promising results</h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Sign up for our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html">World Cup Newsletter</a> here</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-alfred-dunhill-championship-2022/12543598?selectedMixedItem=-494741774">Main Bet: Ashun Wu 1pt each-way @ 40/1</a></h2><p></p><p>My local wine bar ran a <strong>terrific quiz</strong> last week which featured two questions that had me thinking not only of the answers but also how they related to the <strong>ticklish business of clattering balls with sticks</strong>.</p><p>The first came during an inspired tasting round which involved identifying three celebrity wines. "There's a column idea here," I thought to myself, <strong>thinking of the various golfers who source, ferment and age their own grapes (or maybe just add their name to the label)</strong>.</p><p>The other question, <strong>or rather my failure to identify the second answer</strong>, vexed me terribly and, indeed, ultimately cost us first place.</p><p>"On a South African safari," the question went, "rhino, lion and elephant are three of the big five - <strong>what are the other two?</strong>"</p><blockquote> <p>I instantly thought of this week: the <strong>Alfred Dunhill Championship hosted by Leopard Creek Country Club</strong> and overlooking Kruger National Park, a week when television coverage is one part Tony Johnstone, one part Steve Irwin and two parts David Attenborough.</p> </blockquote><p>The first answer was, of course, staring me in the face (leopard). Alas, try as I might, I just could not recall the commentators waxing lyrical about a likely fifth and it felt <strong>horribly like a three putt from 10-feet on the final green when in-contention on Sunday ...</strong></p><p>(Not wishing to pass on the itch-that-cannot-be-scratched the answer is at the bottom of the page.)</p><p>Who will be winning and <strong>dreaming of his own wine label come Sunday?</strong> There's a good chance the home contingent will lift a title.</p><blockquote> <p>Among the favourites Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Branden Grace have already tasted victory in this tournament while <strong>Charl Schwartzel has done so four times</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>Foreign raiders have also enjoyed success, however. John Bickerton defeated Ernie Els in 2007, American David Lipsky triumphed in 2018 and <strong>three Spaniards - Alvaro Quiros, Pablo Martin Benavides and Pablo Larrazabal - have four wins between them</strong>.</p><p>Can <strong>Ashun Wu</strong> join their number? I don't see why not.</p><p>What really stands out at the moment about the Chinese golfer is that he's playing <strong>very consistent golf without being spotted by the books</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>In his last seven starts he's played all four rounds in the Italian Open and Andalucia Masters, shared the first round lead in the Open de Espana on his way to 13th, added 16th in the Mallorca Open, top 30s in the Nedbank Challenge and DP World Tour Championship, then found himself <strong>fourth with 18 holes to play last week before having to settle for ninth</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>Those are solid returns for a <strong>four-time winner at this level</strong> (most recently earlier this year in Kenya) and I'm very content to take him at the price.</p><p><img alt="CHARL SCHWARTZEL SEP 2018.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/CHARL%20SCHWARTZEL%20SEP%202018.600x338.jpg" width="1279" height="721" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-alfred-dunhill-championship-2022/12543598?selectedMixedItem=-494741774">Next Best: Charl Schwartzel 1pt each-way @ 16/1</a></h2><p></p><p>I can't leave <strong>Charl Schwartzel</strong> out of the equation.</p><p>I ummed and ahhed about Scott Jamieson but for all that he has a fine course record and is playing consistent golf it's a <strong>real stretch to back him at this week's prices</strong>.</p><p>In contrast, Schwartzel has experience of winning when expectations are high and <strong>his own course log book is just superb</strong>.</p><p>When Leopard Creek has hosted this event he's made <strong>14 starts and 10 times he has finished in the top four</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>There are not only<strong> four victories </strong>among that number but also<strong> four runner-up finishes.</strong></p> </blockquote><p>He's a winner this year on the LIV Golf circuit, was ninth in their final event of the year and he repeated that result in last week's South African Open when he played <strong>three fine rounds out of four</strong>.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-alfred-dunhill-championship-2022/12543598?selectedMixedItem=-494741774">Final Bet: Marc Warren 1pt each-way @ 100/1</a></h2><p></p><p>Final pick is a bit of a punt but Scot <strong>Marc Warren</strong> might be able to give us a good ride at three figures.</p><p>He's made <strong>five of his last six cuts </strong>and while it was only in the first of them that he contended, he has hinted at a return to form in the others.</p><blockquote> <p>He kicked the run off with <strong>eighth at the Open de Espana when third after 54 holes</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>Then in the Andalucia Masters, Mallorca Open and last week in the South African Open he was in the top 20 at the end of rounds one and two. He found himself in the same position after 18 holes in the Portugal Masters.</p><p>On its own I wouldn't be swayed - the key is that he has a <strong>touch of course form</strong>.</p><p>It wasn't apparent when he missed the cut on debut and was outside the top 60 after three rounds of his second start.</p><p>But he <strong>closed with a 66 and then opened 72-67 in 2018 to lie second at halfway</strong>. He was still in fifth after three rounds before hurtling backwards on Sunday.</p><p>As a profile it reminds me of how he'd played <strong>Gleneagles and Diamond CC before winning there (and also Wentworth before he lost a play-off in the BMW PGA Championship)</strong>.</p><p>He was also talking a good game at the start of that recent run, saying: "I drove the ball great, iron play was great, so <strong>I've got to take a lot of confidence moving forward</strong>."</p><p><i>Answer: The missing big five animal was Cape buffalo.</i></p><p>* Having difficulty working out the place returns? Australian Open Each-Way Tips: Ryan can out-Fox the sandbelt test

Australian PGA Championship Each-Way Tips: Jeunghun back with a Wang

The RSM Classic Each-Way Tips: McCarthy can claim first win RSM Classic: Finau a fair price to go back-to-back again

DP World Tour Championship: Rahm ready to rack up the hattrick

The Punter's De-Brief: Finau and Fleetwood claim the spoils </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/nedbank-golf-challenge-result-and-review-finau-and-fleetwood-claim-the-spoils-141122-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Finau and Fleetwood claim the spoils</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tony Finau wins the Houston Open.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Tony%20Finau%20wins%20the%20Houston%20Open.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">More Each-Way Betting</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class=" "> The Punter </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class="active "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class="active "> Each-Way Betting </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span 