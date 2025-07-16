Open Championship 2025: Watch Golf Only...Bettor podcast Royal Portrush preview

Watch the podcast team preview the 2025 Open Championship

Best bets, special bets and players to watch

Sky Sports' Sarah Stirk is joined by the top-tipping duo - Ben Coley of Sporting Life and Betfair's golf expert Dave Tindall - to highlight some of the best angles this weekend, including something being in the air for a certain Northern Irishman to get across the line.

McIlroy tops the trends

When it comes to one of Dave's main selections this week there's no doubt who he'll be Rory-ing for. Rory McIlroy is the man in question (more from the heart than the head perhaps), and not just because he tops his very popular 10-year trends piece.

Despite residing in the USA, McIlroy is always happy to be back on home soil says Dave. He's in a really good place and it was no surprise to see him go well in Scotland last week (tied second) he adds, before the panel agree that Rory is coming back in to peak form at a great time.

Dave has no doubt that world number one Scottie Scheffler will also go well this week, but he adds that he can just see him cruising along and climbing the leaderboard without really threatening to win. In fact Dave would love a bet on Scheffler to finish seventh? Why, well you'll have to watch the podcast.

Hovland and Rahm have to be on shortlist

Viktor Hovland finished fourth on Dave's trends piece, but since that was compiled the Norwegian has finished tied 11th at the Scottish Open, and that now makes Hovland jump off the page in terms of trends given that the last three Open Championship winners finished between 10-15th in the Scottish Open the week previous.

Ben agrees saying that Hovland makes all kind of sense as a betting proposition this week - 34.033/1 on the Exchange and 30/131.00 for each-way bettors on the Sportsbook. He's a fabulous iron player says Ben with Royal Portrush's small landing spots to the greens set to suit. Hovland only has to be okay around the greens to contend and he has a big chance if he scrambles well Ben concludes.

John Rahm is another popular selection for the panel with Sarah saying she really likes the two-time Irish Open winner to go well this week, Dave saying that he really likes his chances, and Ben picking him as his winner selection in the Birdie Bonus market, where for anyone placing a £5 bet a £1 free bet will be awarded for every birdie your player makes during the first round.

Robert McIntyre and Tyrrell Hatton - both of whom went very well at last month's US Open - also receive positive words from our betting experts.

Henley a good outsider pick

When it comes to the bigger prices, Ben is very sweet on the chances of Russell Henley at 60/161.00. Ben says the American is overpriced on the assumption that he's not prepared for, or doesn't like links golf, despite answering both those questions 12 months ago when he finished top five in the Open Championship.

Ben says that for about 10 years he was a very good PGA Tour player without being an elite one, but now Henley has become an elite player who finds fairways, greens and has a tidy short game. And now that he's sorted out any putting issues he's become a complete player. Ben says he's worth getting on side and especially so in the Top USA market at 25/126.00.

To find out the panel's other selections in other markets, including big-price picks and specials, watch our 2025 Open Championship podcast now.