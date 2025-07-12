Open Championship 2025 Player Guide: Profiles and betting angles of the top 50 in the field

Profiles of the top 50 contenders for the Open Championship 2025

Includes full tournament records, Royal Portrush course form, and more

Sportsbook & Exchange betting options for each player

Scottie Scheffler

Open record (most recent result on the right): 8-21-23-7

The World No. 1 is yet to crack the Open but he's come close. He was fourth heading into the final round on debut at Royal St George's in 2021, he was fifth at the same stage on the Old Course a year later, and he was two shots back of the 54 hole lead last year at Royal Troon. "Everyone told me you have to play the ball along the ground and I thought they were making it up," he said ahead of his Open debut. "But it came naturally to me."

Angle? He played the Scottish Open as prep and will look to work on his short game because his Around the Greens and Putting stats have stymied his first four Open appearances.

First round/birdie record? He's ended all four of his championship first rounds in the top 20.

Back Scheffler on the Sportsbook

Back Scheffler on the Exchange

Rory McIlroy

Open record: 42-47-3-25-60-MC-1-5-4-2-MC-46-3-6-MC

The Northern Irishman's career has been full of contrasts and this week highlights two of the most memorable. The first involves memories of the 2019 Open when a catastrophic first round 79 (out of bounds with his opening blow, a four-putt on 16) was followed by a redemptive and emotional second round 65. The second is his 2025 season. It began with four wins, the last of them earning him the green jacket at Augusta. But since then his form has dipped and so, more worryingly, have his moods. But what a week to turn that around this would be.

Angle? He has to improve on 2019's missed cut - surely?!

First round/birdie record? In 15 Open first rounds he has two outright leads, a second, a third and a sixth.

Back McIlroy on the Sportsbook

Back McIlroy on the Exchange

Jon Rahm

Open record: 59-44-MC-11-3-34-2-7

It was at Royal Portrush six years ago that the Spaniard first came of age in the Open finishing T11th - one of four top 12 finishes in his last five starts. He won't be afraid of bad weather either. "This is proper Open weather to become a champion," he said after that 2019 effort. "You're a true champion if you conquer rain, wind and difficulty." He also said: "I played so good tee to green, I just couldn't hole a putt." He uttered the same at last month's US Open.

Angle? He has an exceptional record on the Irish linksland: four starts, victories at Lahinch and Portstewart, fourth at Ballyliffin, and that Open T11th in 2019

First round/birdie record? He was top 10 after 18 holes in the US Open.

Back Rahm on the Sportsbook

Back Rahm on the Exchange

Tommy Fleetwood

Open record: MC-MC-MC-27-12-2-33-4-10-MC

"Winning a major is a dream," the Englishman said in 2023. "But winning the Open is a huge dream and I've pictured it a lot." Back at Portrush in 2019 he got so close to living that dream. "The first time I've played in the last group of a major on a Sunday," he said after finishing second. "And you learn about yourself. For four rounds of golf I was the second-best player. I just hope my time will come eventually."

Angle? He has ended 14 of his last 21 rounds of Open golf in the top 12 on the leaderboard.

First round/birdie record? He's ended three of his last five Open Thursdays in the top 10.

Back Fleetwood on the Sportsbook

Back Fleetwood on the Exchange

Bryson DeChambeau

Open record: MC-51-MC-33-8-60-MC

The missed cut at Oakmont last month when defending the US Open aside, the Californian has been exceptional in recent US majors with five top six finishes in half a dozen starts. But the Open has been a different kettle of fish. True, he was eighth at St Andrews in 2022 but many a links struggler has found that the Old Course frees the arms. "When it gets really wet, and windy, and nasty I really struggle," he said after last year's missed cut. He then revealed he'd found something in his second round adding: "My prep will be crucial next year."

Angle? The Old Course aside he's never ended any Open round inside the top 30.

First round/birdie record? He's just 2-for-7 at breaking 74 in the first round at the Open.

Back DeChambeau on the Sportsbook

Back DeChambeau on the Exchange

Xander Schauffele

Open record: 20-2-41-26-15-17-1

This year's defending champion after his magnificent victory 12 months ago at Royal Troon and he will have mixed memories of Royal Portrush in 2019. He opened with a 74 to sit outside the cut mark, made the weekend with ease after a second round 65, added a neat 69 and then tumbled down the leaderboard with a Sunday 78. He also ranked top 10 for hitting greens in regulation but outside the top 50 for Putt Average.

Angle? He has a wild final round record: played seven, carded 65 three times, 67 once and has also needed 74 and 78 shots.

First round/birdie record? He's opened four of his seven Open appearances with a first round 69.

Back Schauffele on the Sportsbook

Back Schauffele on the Exchange

Tyrrell Hatton

Open record: MC-MC-MC-MC-5-MC-51-6-MC-11-20-MC

The Englishman enjoyed his 2019 visit to Portrush saying: "The atmosphere has been the best from start to finish. Packed grandstands, packed galleries, everyone under their umbrellas, just amazing support. Hopefully we'll be back." He's got his wish and his long game will be delighted because he ranked fourth for Driving Distance, eighth for Driving Accuracy and fifth for Greens in Regulation six years ago.

Angle? He's taken to Northern Ireland's two great links layouts - he was also fourth at Royal County Down in 2015.

First round/birdie record? His opening round of 68 at Royal Portrush in 2019 was his best Open start ever - the only sub-70 effort which left him third on the leaderboard.

Back Hatton on the Sportsbook

Back Hatton on the Exchange

Shane Lowry

Open record: 37-32-9-MC-MC-MC-MC-1-12-21-MC-6

"Unbelievably calm, I don't know why," he said after his wonderful Claret Jug triumph at Royal Portrush in 2019. "I couldn't believe that it was me, couldn't believe it was happening." But it did happen: glorious, Cheltenham-like scenes of Irishmen running across the dunes clutching betting slips with Lowry's name on them. Last year he was crushed when leading at halfway only to post a third round 77. "I had a great chance of winning and it's going to hurt for a few days," he said afterwards.

Angle? He has an astoundingly good record on Harry Colt designs (which Portrush is): two wins, two seconds, and 14-for-20 at finishing top 20.

First round/birdie record? He was second after 18 holes in 2019 and in the same position last year at Royal Troon.

Back Lowry on the Sportsbook

Back Lowry on the Exchange

Robert MacIntyre

Open record: 6-8-34-71-50

After finishing sixth on his Open debut at Royal Portrush the Scotsman said: "It was a brilliant experience all around, from the first day to the last. Just didn't get the putts going until the last. To hear the cheers made the hairs on the back of my neck stand up. That's what you play for." Good memories, then, and he backed up his linksland savvy, plus class to prevail in elite company, when winning last year's Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

Angle? He's played three events on Irish links tracks: T41st (T10th after 18 holes) Lahinch, sixth at Portrush and fifth at Royal County Down last September.

First round/birdie record? He was third after round one in 2019 at Portrush.

Back MacIntyre on the Sportsbook

Back MacIntyre on the Exchange

Collin Morikawa

Open record: 1-MC-MC-16

When the 28-year-old missed cuts on the Old Course and at Royal Liverpool his championship debut victory at Royal St George's took on an even more remarkable hue than it did at the time. But T16th at Royal Troon last year, a week after he was fourth in the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, suggested it was not a one off which we'd never see a repeat of. In recent weeks he has struggled to get into contention.

Angle? He remains a very fine accumulator of top 30s in the majors: 16 in 23 starts.

First round/birdie record? He has been top four after 18 holes four times this season.

Back Morikawa on the Sportsbook

Back Morikawa on the Exchange

Ludvig Åberg

Open record: MC

The Swede's Open debut was a little humbling as he carded 75-76 at Royal Troon to miss the cut, losing shots with approaches, around the green and on them, too. He also missed the cut on his Scottish Open debut at The Renaissance Club in 2023 but bounced back with fourth last year. And when playing at boys level he was an imperious winner of the Fairhaven Trophy in Lytham so he's far from inexperienced by the seaside.

Angle? He has won at Sea Island in Georgia and was a 54-hole leader at Wentworth - both, like Portrush, are Harry Colt designs.

First round/birdie record? At Sea Island he is 6-for-8 at breaking 66 and he carded two 66s in that one visit to Wentworth.

Back Aberg on the Sportsbook

Back Aberg on the Exchange

Viktor Hovland

Open record: 12-4-13-MC

The Norwegian is another European with a good Wentworth (Colt design) record: four starts, three top 12 finishes, one pre-final round lead. We can also forgive him last year's missed cut because he was not in any kind of form. He made a solid debut in 2021, shared the 54 hole lead in 2022 and was fourth with 18 holes to play in 2023. Nor does the wind faze him - he explains that going to college in Oklahoma taught him how to hit a low ball.

Angle? He's 3-for-3 at making a move in the right direction on Moving Day in the Open, twice in significant fashion into contention with 66s.

First round/birdie record? He's 3-for-4 at ending an Open Thursday in the top 10.

Back Hovland on the Sportsbook

Back Hovland on the Exchange

Justin Thomas

Open record: 53-MC-MC-11-40-53-MC-31

"Only my fourth Open, but it's my favourite venue," the Kentucky man said ahead of his first round in 2019. "It's really beautiful and a great test of golf. Just a tremendous golf course." He was T11th that year, still his Open best, and a couple of years ago he admitted: "As much as I love links golf and the Open I have not played it very well."

Angle? The variance in his pre-cut Open rounds is just insane: 67-77, 67-80, 69-77, 71-70, 72-67, 72-70, 82-71, 68-78. The good news is that the 71-70 was in 2019.

First round/birdie record? Definitely first round fun and games: he's played eight of them, he's four times finished top 10 and four times been outside the top 40.

Back Thomas on the Sportsbook

Back Thomas on the Exchange

Joaquin Niemann

Open record: MC-59-53-MC-58

A fast-finishing top 10 in the PGA Championship was the Chilean's first major top 10 in 24 attempts but he followed it up with a limp missed cut in the US Open last month. For all his continued exhibitions of class at LIV Golf - and there's no doubt he is playing to an exceptional level there - the majors remain a bridge too far and he's never really looked like mounting a significant challenge in the Open.

Angle? Keep it simple: 0-for-5 at breaking the top 50. He'll break that run eventually (surely?) but a sustained title bid would be a surprise.

First round/birdie record? A mixed bag in the event: five starts have seen two 69s, a 76 and a 78.

Back Niemann on the Sportsbook

Back Niemann on the Exchange

Brooks Koepka

Open record: MC-67-10-6-39-4-6-MC-64-43

The five-time major champion was as content as he ever gets to admit that his coach Pete Cowen gave him something of a dressing down at the US Open and it prompted a much better performance. Will the impact have long lasting impact? His best Open finish was at Portrush in 2019 when top 10 all week ahead of finishing fourth. It was a sweet spot for him - one of four championship top 10s in five starts. But the last three editions have been much tougher.

Angle? Five of his 10 second rounds (and each of his last three) have needed at least 73 shots.

First round/birdie record? He tied the Open first round lead in 2017 and has twice been third after 18 holes (including Portrush in 2019).

Back Koepka on the Sportsbook

Back Koepka on the Exchange

Matt Fitzpatrick

Open record: 44-MC-44-MC-20-26-21-41-50

The Englishman is another who fell for Portrush six years ago. "The golf course is fantastic," he said. "Everyone loves it and no-one has said a bad word about it. It's better than a few of the other Open rota courses." Beware that he won the 2023 Dunhill Links Championship but when asked about seaside golf at that year's Scottish Open he said: "Unsure. I like it when it's fair. I don't like it when it's unfair."

Angle? He has ended just one of 32 rounds at the championship inside the top 10 and is 1-for-6 at breaking 72 on Sunday.

First round/birdie record? He's 1-for-9 at breaking 70 on Thursday.

Back Fitzpatrick on the Sportsbook

Back Fitzpatrick on the Exchange

Jordan Spieth

Open record: 44-36-4-30-1-9-20-2-8-23-25

"Amazing, I hope it stays on the rotation," the 2017 champion gushed of Portrush in 2019. "The course is tough and fair. The town and the people are top notch. It was awesome." His championship record looks good enough at first glance and it remains that way with a deep dive because he's ended at least one round inside the top 10 in eight of his 11 appearances. He was eighth on the leaderboard at Royal Portrush after 36 and 54 holes in 2019 before tumbling backwards with a Sunday 77 for T20th.

Angle? Very solid. Nine straight top 30 championship finishes in fact.

First round/birdie record? He's 5-for-11 at ending Thursday within three shots of the lead.

Back Spieth on the Sportsbook

Back Spieth on the Exchange

Russell Henley

Open record: 73-MC-20-MC-37-MC-MC-62-MC-5

The Georgian surprised himself by enjoying last year's filthy conditions in Troon. "I had a chance most of the day," he said. "It was great to feel like I was in control of my game under pressure, feeling comfortable in a style of golf I haven't really played well in before. Gives me a lot of confidence." He started this year's majors with high hopes, made a mess of the Masters and PGA Championship but put up a decent fight when T10 in the US Open.

Angle? Sneaky course form. He won three of his four matches at Royal Portrush in the 2010 Palmer Cup.

First round/birdie record? He's 11-for-14 at ranking T31 or better after 18 holes this year.

Back Henley on the Sportsbook

Back Henley on the Exchange

Justin Rose

Open record: 4-MC-30-22-MC-12-70-13-MC-44-MC-MC-23-6-22-54-2-20-46-MC-2

After progressing from Final Qualifying ahead of last year's Open the English veteran insisted: "I still feel I can win an Open." And he proved it with a performance that in many years would have earned him the Claret Jug. Alas, Xander Schauffele was too good. "I wanted no regrets," he said afterwards: "It was a great opportunity today, you want to walk off saying you didn't squander it and I didn't. I felt super comfortable out there and that gives me a lot of heart." It's asking a lot for a repeat, however.

Angle? He was top five through 36 and 54 holes at Royal Portrush in 2019 - can he revive memories of last year?

First round/birdie record? Last year's Thursday 69 was a third sub-70 score in his last four championship first rounds.

Back Rose on the Sportsbook

Back Rose on the Exchange

Sepp Straka

Open record: MC-2-22

"I've not had a whole lot of success with links golf in the past," the Austrian admitted after finishing in a share of second at Royal Liverpool in 2023. Not too surprising really given that he was brought up near Vienna and Georgia, and lives in Alabama. There's not much linksland in those parts. He backed up that fine effort with T22nd last year and has enjoyed a very fine 2025 that has included two excellent wins and third at the Memorial Tournament.

Angle? His worst golf in 2025 has come in the majors: three missed cuts, in fact.

First round/birdie record? He shared the early lead last week after a 64.

Back Straka on the Sportsbook

Back Straka on the Exchange

Patrick Cantlay

Open record: 12-41-MC-8-33-25

The 33-year-old who earned the nickname 'Patty Ice' off the back of winning the BMW Championship and Tour Championship in successive weeks in 2021 in cold and calculating fashion. But before and since then he's found translating such qualities to the four events that truly define a career very difficult, landing just five top 10s in 34 of them and this year has been particularly poor. He was T34th in the Masters and that was the highlight because he's missed cuts in the PGA Championship and US Open since.

Angle? It's difficult to argue why he should excel this week when he hasn't in past majors.

First round/birdie record? He's actually 4-for-6 at ending the Open first round in the top 30.

Back Cantlay on the Sportsbook

Back Cantlay on the Exchange

Cameron Young

Open record: 2-8-31

It's boring but it's true: the New Yorker either thrives at a major championship or he doesn't. So-so performances don't really float his boat. He's played 17 of them and has finished top 10 six times, but he's also nine times finished outside the top 40. He was second at the 150th Open in St Andrews three years ago, when he holed an eagle putt at the last to apply pressure to the eventual winner Cameron Smith and he was eighth a year later at Royal Liverpool.

Angle? Two Open top 10s from three starts is impressively solid.

First round/birdie record? He was the first round leader by two in 2022 on the Old Course.

Back Young on the Sportsbook

Back Young on the Exchange

Ryan Fox

Open record: 49-MC-39-16-67-MC-52-25

After last year's T25th at Royal Troon, the Kiwi said: "I've got a pretty good record in the majors in terms of made cuts. Just can't seem to put it all together but today was cool." That run is now up to 10 cuts made, but he's correct - he's yet to actually get involved at the sharp end. He's played 24 majors and registered only one top 20 but that was at Royal Portrush in 2019 (T16th).

Angle? He's not only a winner on the Colt-designed Wentworth, he is also a Dunhill Links winner, has two top four finishes on Irish linksland at Portstewart and Ballyliffin, and won the NI Open up the road from Portrush at Galgorm Castle.

First round/birdie record? He opened the 2019 championship with a 68 and his two top fours on other Irish links tracks began with 67s.

Back Fox on the Sportsbook

Back Fox on the Exchange

Adam Scott

Open record: MC-47-MC-MC-42-34-8-27-16-MC-27-25-2-3-5-10-43-22-17-MC-46-15-33-10

The 2013 Masters champion broke a five year major championship top 10 drought with T10th at Royal Troon last year, added T19th in the PGA championship and then was magnificent until Sunday in last month's US Open. Can he ride the wave this week? His only missed cut in the last 14 Opens came at Royal Portrush but we shouldn't hold too much store by that. Fun fact: the man he hired his car from at Derry airport six years ago still tells stories of how nice the Aussie was.

Angle? So close to victory in 2012, might he be inspired not only by his efforts at Oakmont but his contemporary Justin Rose in last year's Open?

First round/birdie record? He's been top 20 after 18 holes in the last two majors.

Back Scott on the Sportsbook

Back Scott on the Exchange

Hideki Matsuyama

Open record: 6-39-18-MC-14-MC-MC-68-13-66

After missing the cut in the PGA Championship (his first major missed cut in 20 of them), the 2021 Masters champion only just made the weekend in the US Open and made no impression at the weekend. He made an impressive Open debut at Muirfield in 2013 when sixth, but he's never been genuinely in contention since then and he missed the cut at Royal Portrush in 2019 with rounds of 71-74.

Angle? He's just 2-for-10 at breaking 72 on an Open Friday.

First round/birdie record? He's not been top 20 after round one all 2025.

Back Matsuyama on the Sportsbook

Back Matsuyama on the Exchange

Sam Burns

Open record: 76-42-MC-31

The five-time PGA Tour winner is slowly getting to grips with the major championship challenge. He was ninth in last year's US Open, T19 in this year's PGA Championship and then seventh in this year's edition of the US Open when he was the 36 and 54 hole leader. Getting a taste of being in contention matters and he was second with 18 holes to play in this event last year (albeit a little fortuitously due to a weather change).

Angle? The two times he's contended in a major at 54 holes he's carded an 80 and a 78.

First round/birdie record? He's 0-for-4 at ending an Open first round in the first 50 on the leaderboard.

Back Burns in the Sportsbook

Back Burns on the Exchange

Corey Conners

Open record: MC-15-28-52-25

There have been good signs for the Canadian in the Open - and bad ones too. He was fourth with 18 holes to play in Sandwich in 2021 and seventh at halfway last year in Troon. But he missed the cut on debut at Portrush with a 76, closed with another 76 in 2023, and last year's third round resulted in an 80. In the last two championships he's hit only 52.8% of greens in regulation that is well below his normal standards.

Angle? He's yet to experience a boring Open weekend (66-73, 71-67, 68-76, 80-68).

First round/birdie record? He's been top 20 after 18 holes in four of the last seven majors.

Back Conners on the Sportsbook

Back Conners on the Exchange

Brian Harman

Open record: 26-MC-MC-MC-MC-19-6-1-60





He missed the cut at Royal Portrush in 2019 and his first five starts in the championship really didn't offer much, but it changed in 2021. He was T19th at Royal St George's, a very fast-finishing sixth on the Old Course in 2022 and then, of course, he opened up a five shot halfway lead on the field at Royal Liverpool in 2023, and never gave them a sniff at the weekend.

Angle? His first round in 2022 aside, those last 12 Open rounds were very, very good. Any sort of repeat makes him a contender.

First round/birdie record? He opened the 2021 Open with a 65 and his victory with a 67, both good for early top four positions.

Back Harman on the Sportsbook

Back Harman on the Exchange

Min Woo Lee

Open record: MC-21-41-MC

The Aussie has taken to seaside golf. He won the 2020 Vic Open at 13th Beach (an Australian links course) and he was also the 2021 Scottish Open champion at The Renaissance Club, confirmed with dazzling weekend rounds of 65-64. His Open record is a little better than it looks: he was top 15 through 36 holes when T21st on the Old Course in 2022, fourth at halfway at Royal Liverpool a year later, and T18th after 18 holes last year only to add an 80.

Angle? He's yet to card a score in the 70s in an Open second round (69-69-68-80).

First round/birdie record? He's twice been top 20 after 18 holes at the Open.

Back Lee on the Sportsbook

Back Lee on the Exchange

Tony Finau

Open record: 18-27-9-3-15-28-MC-MC

The big man from Utah was the Top American in 2019 at Royal Portrush when finishing third. He opened with a 68 for a share of third, drifted just outside the top 10 on Friday but spent the weekend edging back into that top three. It remains his best Open finish but a solid bank of championship form (six top 30s in a row) have been hit by two missed cuts in as many years (when he didn't come close to making the weekend).

Angle? Can he revive that solid form? His form would say no.

First round/birdie record? That first round third in 2019 was one of four top four 18 hole positions in his first four Open starts.

Back Finau on the Sportsbook

Back Finau on the Exchange

Ben Griffin

Open record: MC-MC

There is no arguing with the North Carolina golfer's form this year. He was a first-time winner in the Charles Schwab Challenge and has top 10s at the PGA Championship and US Open. But he has ended three of his Open rounds outside the top 100 on the leaderboard.

Angle? He ducked the Scottish Open this year - maybe to get genuine links golf under his belt elsewhere?!

First round/birdie record? His form this year would suggest he can improve on his past Thursday efforts (75-79).

Back Griffin on the Sportsbook

Back Griffon on the Exchange

Patrick Reed

Open record: MC-20-12-MC-28-10-MC-47-33

Quirky record alert. Reed tends to miss a weekend, make one, do better, and then start all over again in this championship. More pertinently, perhaps, for a man with a genuinely fine touch on and around the greens T10 is not a good best effort from nine starts.

Angle? His links woes extend beyond the Open - that T10 is his best in 14 starts by the sea.

First round/birdie record? He has two solo first round leads and one shared in his last 11 starts worldwide.

Back Reed on the Sportsbook

Back Reed on the Exchange

JJ Spaun

Open record: Debut

Ahead of this year the LA man not only had a poor major record, he had also been duff in the so-called "fifth major" (The Players Championship). Whereupon he missed out to Rory McIlroy in extra holes at Sawgrass and then won the US Open. An unlikely star of 2025.

Angle? Limited links experience: T59 in the Scottish Open in 2022 and missed cut this year.

First round/birdie record? Solo US Open first round leader and tied at the top in the Players after day one.

Back Spaun on the Sportsbook

Back Spaun on the Exchange

Cameron Smith

Open record: MC-78-20-33-1-33-MC

The Aussie said of links golf in 2022: "It's golf that I've learned to love." And victory in 2023 at St Andrews proved that process was complete. His major efforts this year have not been good, however: 71-78 in the Masters, 78-71 in the PGA Championship, 75-73 in the US Open.

Angle? His sensational final round 64 to win on the Old Course two years ago was a huge contrast to his other Open Sunday experiences (he's scored 77-76-74-73 in them).

First round/birdie record? In addition to this year's woeful Thursday efforts he opened last year's Open with an 80.

Back Smith on the Sportsbook

Back Smith on the Exchange

Jason Day

Open record: 60-30-32-58-4-22-27-17-MC-MC-2-13

Just one shot outside the play-off at the 2015 Open in St Andrews, Day has found something on the links in recent years with a share of second in Hoylake two years ago and T13 last year.

Angle? T20 after 18 holes at Portrush in 2019 but missed the cut following a Friday 74.

First round/birdie record? He's 2-for-12 at breaking 70 in an Open first round.

Back Day on the Sportsbook

Back Day on the Exchange

Keegan Bradley

Open record: 34-15-19-MC-18-79-MC-MC-MC-MC-MC

Three championship top 20s in his first five visits was promising - then his record has toppled off a cliff and the first of those five missed weekends in a row was at Royal Portrush in 2019.

Angle? In old money he struggles on Open greens needing over 30 putts a round and more than 1.80 putts per GIR.

First round/birdie record? Just 4-for-11 at breaking 73 on an Open Thursday.

Back Bradley on the Sportsbook

Back Bradley on the Exchange

Aaron Rai

Open record: 19-MC-75

A winner at Renaissance in the 2020 Scottish Open, the Wolverhampton man also has top 10s on the links at Fairmont St Andrews and Gullane, and he was T19 on his Open debut at Royal St. George's.

Angle? Hasn't broken 72 in his last six championship rounds.

First round/birdie record? He's been top 20 after 18 holes in four of his last six major starts.

Back Rai on the Sportsbook

Back Rai on the Exchange

Thomas Detry

Open record: MC-34-13

The Belgian has a good record in the Scottish Open and has played lots of links golf at St Enodoc (through his partner who hails from Cornwall). He returns to the Open for the first time since a strong T13 at Royal Liverpool.

Angle? He's finished top 30 in four of his last six major championship starts.

First round/birdie record? He's also been top 10 after 18 holes in three of his last five major Thursdays.

Back Detry on the Sportsbook

Back Detry on the Exchange

Wyndham Clark

Open record: 76-33-MC

His US Open victory in 2023 aside, he has a terrible record in the majors (1-for-15 at making the top 30, just 2-for-14 at hitting the top 40). And he exploded at this year's US Open and destroyed his locker. A bad way to make headlines.

Angle? He has a sneaky record by the sea but it's all tropical (Bahamas, Bermuda, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic). If it stays hot and sunny ...

First round/birdie record? He has grabbed two solo first round leads in 2025.

Back Clark on the Sportsbook

Back Clark on the Exchange

Rasmus Hojgaard

Open record: MC-60

A buggy driver at the 2023 Ryder Cup, he's in a good place to play in 2025 but he could help matters by improving on a major championship best of T32 (from nine starts).

Angle? He won the Irish Open at Royal County Down last September - surely good vibes?

First round/birdie record? Has been top 25 after 18 holes in six of his last eight starts.

Back Hojgaard on the Sportsbook

Back Hojgaard on the Exchange

Thriston Lawrence

Open record: 42-74-4

The burly South African was ticking along nicely at Royal Troon last year when he got lucky with the weather and posted a 65 early on Saturday. Suddenly second with 18 holes to play he didn't hide and impressed as he eventually finished fourth.

Angle? Made a terrible start to 2025 but landed three top 12s in his last six starts including T12 at the US Open.

First round/birdie record? 3-for-3 at breaking 72 in round one at an Open.

Back Lawrence on the Sportsbook

Back Lawrence on the Exchange

Tom McKibbin

Open record: 66

Rory McIlroy is not the only Northern Irish golfer who hails from Holywood GC playing this week - so, too, is this fellow. He didn't break 72 in his championship debut last year but he dug out a weekend spot.

Angle? Says he has played the course "hundreds of time".

First round/birdie record? Has made plenty of birdies in his five top 10s finishes this year.

Back McKibbin on the Sportsbook

Back McKibbin on the Exchange

Harris English

Open record: 54-15-MC-68-46-46-MC-MC-50

With T12 at the Masters and second in the PGA Championship this year the American has reiterated that he has a touch of major class, but he's yet to show it on the linksland.

Angle? He has only once ended any Open round in the top 30 (when T15 in 2013).

First round/birdie record? His last four opening laps in the Open read: 75-76-75-76.

Back English on the Sportsbook

Back English on the Exchange

Aldrich Potgieter

Open record: MC

The South African struggled on his Open debut at St Andrews in 2022 carding 74-76 but he'd also done the same at the amateur St Andrews Links Trophy a month earlier. In-between, he has a linksland lesson and won the Amateur Championship at Royal Lytham.

Angle? A huge-hitter but used a 2-iron stinger to good effect at Lytham.

First round/birdie record? Can go low: a 59 last year on the second tier, a 61 in Mexico in February when second, a 62 to help him win in Detroit.

Back Potgieter on the Sportsbook

Back Potgieter on the Exchange

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Open record: MC-53-68-49-MC

The South African missed the cut on his Open debut at Royal Portrush in 2019, has a very average record in the event and in majors (no top 10 in 19 of them), and very so-so form this year.

Angle? But! Portrush is where the parents of other competitors in the Amateur Championship cruelly objected to the drugs he takes after a childhood accident. So he has history with the place.

First round/birdie record? He's 1-for-5 at breaking 73 in round one.

Back Bezuidenhout on the Sportsbook

Back Bezuidenhout on the Exchange

Tom Kim

Open record: 47-2-MC

The ebullient Korean enjoyed a fine year in the majors in 2023 (three top 10s including tied second in the Open at Royal Liverpool). He was solid in 2024 (three top 30s but not one of them top 20s). This year has been tougher. He's made the cut without doing much at the weekend (T52nd at the Masters, 71st at the PGA Championship, T33 at the US Open).

Angle? If he can tap into his creativity, it is a good fit for the links.

First round/birdie record? He carded a 69 on debut in 2022 but has managed only 74-76 since.

Back Kim on the Sportsbook

Back Kim on the Exchange

Carlos Ortiz

Open record: MC

The Mexican was a winner in Macau earlier this year and has maintained his good form on LIV. He then carded a third round 67 to threaten in the US Open and he flirted with the win briefly on Sunday before finishing fourth.

Angle? A mystery on the links. His only Open was at St Andrews when he carded 75-70.

First round/birdie record? He's been top 30 after 18 holes in 10 of his last 11 starts.

Back Ortiz on the Sportsbook

Back Ortiz on the Exchange

Rickie Fowler

Open record: 14-5-31-MC-2-30-46-22-28-6-53-23-23-71

His third best Open finish was sixth at Royal Portrush in 2019 so he'll have good memories. There have been signs of form this summer, notably when seventh at the Memorial Tournament.

Angle? He's consistent. Very consistent: 13 starts, 12 cuts made.

First round/birdie record? Solid in the Open but never better than T10 after 18 holes.

Back Fowler on the Sportsbook

Back Fowler on the Exchange

Sungjae Im

Open record: MC-81-20-7

The Korean took time coming to terms with the links test and the Open - and it seemed to be staying that was last year when he only sneaked into the weekend. But rounds of 66-69 pinched a top 10.

Angle? His record is heading in the right direction.

First round/birdie record? Yet to break 70 pre-weekend in the Open.

Back Im on the Sportsbook

Back Im on the Exchange

Lucas Herbert

Open record: 51-MC-15-MC

As discussed in other profiles, it's always a little worry when a golfer likes St Andrews in an Open but nowhere else. Herbert's T15 did indeed come at the Old Course.

Angle? He did win the Irish Open (albeit in land) and has three linksland top 10s in regular events.

First round/birdie record? Yet to break 70 in round one at the Open.

Back Herbert on the Sportsbook

Back Herbert on the Exchange