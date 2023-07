Outsider's Open triumph means Big winners on Betfair

Harman backed at a high of 460.00 459/1 on Exchange

Twenty-two Betfair punters won £2K+

Brian Harman made winning The Open look easy on Sunday but those who backed him at odds ranging from 80-459/1 on Betfair pulled off a betting feat for the ages and deserved every penny of their considerable winnings.

Twenty-two Betfair punters won £2000 or more backing the American outsider, who had not enjoyed a tour victory since 2017, for glory at Royal Liverpool.

On the Betfair Exchange the prices were enormous as Harman was backed at a high of 460.00459/1.

Several were on at bigger than 300.00299/1, so the lefty, who was highlighted by our tipster Matt Cooper as a potential "sneaky little play" for the Open, gave them a lot to smile about on a grey day at the Wirral course.

Harman cruised to victory on Sunday by six shots from Sepp Straka, Jon Rahm, Jason Day and Tom Kim who all finished seven under.

As for Harman, for whom this was a first Major win, a Ryder Cup debut for the United States in Italy in September is surely on the cards.