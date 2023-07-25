</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2F3m-open-2023-betting-preview-head-to-detroit-for-clues-230723-167.html&rfr=977216">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2F3m-open-2023-betting-preview-head-to-detroit-for-clues-230723-167.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes </a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2023-24-tips-and-predictions-back-man-utd-pair-and-66-1-shot-for-golden-boot-without-haaland-240723-1093.html">Betfair Traders Summer Series: Back United pair and 66/1 shot for Golden Boot w/o Haaland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-assists-tips-de-bruyne-the-right-fav-but-salah-the-best-bet-190723-200.html">Premier League Most Assists: Two tips at 12/1 and 25/1 to dethrone KDB</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-tips-and-bet-builders-back-near-6-1-bet-builder-multi-across-wednesdays-three-games-250723-1093.html">Women's World Cup Tips: Back near 6/1 Bet Builder Multi on Wednesday</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/">Women's World Cup 2023</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-joly-to-bounce-back-at-southwell-250723-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Joly to bounce back at Southwell</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-appleby-85-40-chance-can-bring-in-tuesdays-cash-240723-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: Appleby 85/40 chance can bring in Tuesday's cash</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/king-george-vi-ante-post-tips-40-1-deauville-makes-tony-calvins-ascot-pair-240723-166.html">King George VI Ante-Post Tips: 40/1 Deauville makes Tony Calvin's Ascot pair</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/3m-open-2023-betting-preview-head-to-detroit-for-clues-230723-167.html">3M Open: Canadian pair fancied in Minnesota </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/3m-open-each-way-tips-three-best-bets-on-the-pga-tour-in-minnesota-240723-719.html">3M Open Each-Way Tips: 16/1, 80/1 and 400/1 shouts in Minnesota </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/open-championship-2023-result-and-review-harman-the-hoylake-hero-240723-167.html">The Punter's Open De-Brief: Harman the Hoylake hero </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/mi-new-york-v-seattle-orcas-mlc-tips-orcas-can-hunt-down-big-apple-250723-194.html">MI New York v Seattle Orcas MLC Tips: Orcas can hunt down Big Apple</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/san-francisco-unicorns-v-texas-super-kings-mlc-tips-unicorns-to-miss-out-240723-194.html">San Francisco Unicorns v Texas Super Kings MLC Tips: Unicorns to miss out</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/ashes-series-tips-dont-be-fooled-by-england-sob-story-230723-194.html">Ashes Series Tips: Don't be fooled by England sob story</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-betting-tips-preview-isner-facing-tough-task-to-win-8th-atlanta-title-240723-778.html">ATP Tour Preview: Isner faces tough task to win eighth Atlanta title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-mens-final-2023-betting-tips-back-djokovic-to-win-3-2-51-150723-186.html">Wimbledon Men's Final 2023: Back Djokovic to win 3-2 @ 5/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-mens-singles-final-tips-djokovic-favourite-to-win-his-5th-consecutive-wimbledon-title-150723-778.html">Wimbledon Men's Singles Final Tips: Djokovic favourite to win his 5th consecutive Wimbledon title</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Markets remain sceptical about a Labour majority despite Selby</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uxbridge-and-south-ruislip-by-election-preview-dont-rule-out-an-81-tory-upset-190723-171.html">Uxbridge and South Ruislip By-Election Preview: Don't rule out an 8/1 Tory upset</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/selby-and-ainsty-by-election-preview-a-big-labour-win-will-terrify-the-tories-180723-171.html">Selby and Ainsty By-Election Preview: A big Labour win will terrify the Tories</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-2023-stage-21-betting-tips-back-alexander-kristoff-391-to-repeat-consistency-220723-186.html">Tour de France 2023 Stage 21: Back Alexander Kristoff @ 39/1 to repeat consistency</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-2023-stage-20-betting-tips-back-pidcock-351-on-cooler-day-210723-186.html">Tour de France 2023 Stage 20: Back Pidcock @ 35/1 on cooler day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-2023-stage-19-betting-tips-back-pedersen-101-on-hard-sprinting-stage-200723-186.html">Tour de France 2023 Stage 19: Back Pedersen @ 10/1 on hard sprinting stage</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open Betting Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414637 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414637 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414637={pID:"5414637",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414637:window.ftClick_5414637,ftExpTrack_5414637:window.ftExpTrack_5414637,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414637PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414637); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414637PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414637"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414637;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414637PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414637.GTimeout);ft5414637PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414636 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414636 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414636={pID:"5414636",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414636:window.ftClick_5414636,ftExpTrack_5414636:window.ftExpTrack_5414636,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414636PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414636); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414636PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414636"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414636;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414636PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414636.GTimeout);ft5414636PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jordan Spieth smiling 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Open Betting Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">3M Open: Canadian pair fancied in Minnesota </h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven-rawlings/">Steven Rawlings</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-07-25">25 July 2023</time></li> <li>5 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "3M Open: Canadian pair fancied in Minnesota ", "name": "3M Open: Canadian pair fancied in Minnesota ", "description": "The PGA Tour stops off in Minnesota this week for the 3M Open and our man's back with his comprehensive preview...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/3m-open-2023-betting-preview-head-to-detroit-for-clues-230723-167.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/3m-open-2023-betting-preview-head-to-detroit-for-clues-230723-167.html", "datePublished": "2023-07-25T11:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-07-25T11:36:00+01:00", "articleBody": "The PGA Tour stops off in Minnesota this week for the 3M Open and our man's back with his comprehensive preview... Approach play key around TPC Three Cities Recent Rocket Mortgage Classic correlates nicely Check out the Bubble Boys Tournament History We're back to more ordinary fare this week following Brian Harman's win in the 151st Open Championship - as the PGA Tour pitches up in Minnesota for the 3M Open. The 3M Open is a relatively new event and this will be just the fifth edition. Venue TPC Three Cities, Blaine, Minnesota. Course Details Par 71, 7, 431 yards Stroke Index in 2022 - 72.78 The Arnold Palmer designed TPC Three Cities opened in 2000 and in addition to the first four renewals of this event, it was also the host course for the 3M Championship on the Champions Tour between 2001 and 2018. Prior to the inaugural edition of this event in 2019, it was said of the course that "the former sod farm had been transformed into a rolling landscape featuring 27 bodies of water, restoring several natural wetlands while framing holes with stands of mature oak and spruce trees." Kenny Perry won three of the last five editions of the 3M Championship, winning the final edition after shooting 60 in round two. David Frost won the 2010 edition by seven strokes with a 25-under-par total and three of the last five winners amassed a winning score of at least 20-under-par. And Champions Tour events are staged over just three rounds! Following Perry's final win here, and prior to the inaugural staging of this event, the course was altered somewhat and Minnesota native, Tom Lehman, who also helped with the initial design, was brought in to oversee a toughening up of the track. Mature trees were planted, fairways were narrowed slightly, new tees were constructed, and the course was lengthened by 354 yards in total. It certainly made a bit of difference although the eventual winner, Matthew Wolff, still got to 21-under-par. Further changes were made prior to the 2020 edition. Fairways were narrowed on five holes, including the par five 18th, and bunkers on 10 holes were reworked but it made very little difference to the scoring. The average sized Bentgrass greens have been set at 12.5 on the Stimpmeter for each of the first four renewals. Weather Forecast TV Coverage Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting at 19:00 UK time. First Four Winners with Exchange Prices 2019 - Matthew Wolff -21 [220.0] 2020 - Michael Thompson -19 [230.0] 2021 - Cameron Champ -15 [120.0] 2022 - Tony Finau -17 [13.0] What Will it Take to Win the 3M Open? We've only had four renewals so we probably shouldn't get too hung up on the stats, but it looks like accurate approach play is the key to playing well here. Looking at the traditional stats, the first four winners have ranked 36th, 46th, eighth and 16th for Driving Distance and they've ranked 31st, 22nd, 49th and sixth for Driving Accuracy. And they've ranked 21st, 51st, 40th and third for Strokes Gained Off the Tee so last year's winner, Tony Finau, is the only one of the four with a noteworthy tee game. Neither the inaugural winner, Matthew Wolff, or last year's champ, Finau, putting sensationally, but the two winners in-between did. Wolff ranked only 39th for Strokes Gained Putting and sixth for Putting Average and Finau ranked 42nd and 37th but Michael Thompson ranked first for SGP and 20th for PA and the 2021 winner, Cameron Champ, topped the rankings for both of those stats. It's been a similarly mixed bag for the stats around the green. The last three winners have ranked second, sixth and first for Scrambling and Finau also ranked second for Strokes Gained Around the Green, but Wolff ranked 18th for SGATG and Thompson and Champ only ranked 53rd and 48th. Finau ranked third for both Greens In Regulation and Strokes Gained Approach, Wolff ranked sixth and second and Thompson ranked third and fourth for those two stats. Champ only ranked 22nd for GIR and 19th SGA but Louis Oosthuizen, who finished tied for second, ranked first and second for those two stats, so they're the two metrics to concentrate on. Is There an Angle In? The Rocket Mortgage Classic appears to correlate very nicely. A year after winning the inaugural edition of this event, beating Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa by a stroke, Wolff finished runner-up to DeChambeau in the second edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and Morikawa, who hasn't played in this event since he finished tied second in 2019, was beaten in a three-man playoff in his first appearance in the Rocket Mortgage earlier this month. Rickie Fowler, who shot 64 here to lead after round one two years ago when not playing well (finished T32), won the recent playoff at the RMC and the third man in the playoff was Adam Hadwin, who has form figures in this event reading 4-6-38, He was also fourth in the RMC in 2020. In addition to those three, Max Homa, Cameron Tringale and Richy Werenski have contended strongly at both events, Brian Harman has finished inside the top ten at both venues, last year's runner-up here, Sungjae Im, and both Troy Merritt and Wyndham Clark have top-eight finishes at both courses, Lucas Glover and Danny Willett have finished inside the top-seven at both tracks, and lesser lights Brian Stuard and Ryan Armour have finished inside the top-six at both venues. Alex Noren, who has RMC form figures reading MC-4-9, finished third here in his sole appearance in 2020, but Finau trumps them all, given he won both events back-to-back last year. It looks a very strong correlation. Avoid Open runners &amp; get with the Bubble Boys Now that the majors are all done and dusted, the FedEx Cup Series is looming large and everyone's jockeying for position ahead of the opening event - the FedEx St Jude Championship - in less than a month's time. Only the top-70 on the Fed-Ex Cup standings make it to the event so anyone in and around the 70 mark may well play better than they have for some time. Conversely, those that contended in last week's Open Championship at Hoylake could well be jaded and they might struggle to lift themselves for what's just a run of the mill event. Especially if they've already secured enough Fed-Ex Cup points to guarantee a place in the playoffs. Finau won last year after playing in the Open, but he was never in-contention - finished 28th after making the cut on the number - and he'd had three weeks off before then, so he was nice and fresh. For the fourth week in-a-row, if we disregard the Open and the Scottish Open, the PGA Tour is taking in a low scoring tournament on bentgrass greens so form at the aforementioned Rocket Mortgage and/or any of the last three events - the John Deere Classic, the Barbasol Championship and the Barracuda Championship - is well worth consideration and I'd favour an outsider that's been creeping into form in the States over the last few weeks over one of the bigger names that's played in both the Scottish and the Open. Finau went off favourite 12 months ago but Champ won at a big price in 2021 having finished 11th in the John Deere Classic in his penultimate start and that's the sort of thing to be looking for. The first three winners all went off at a triple-figure price so despite last year's result, it's been a good event for outsiders so far. Winner's Position &amp; Price Pre-Round Four 2019 - Matthew Wolff - tied for the lead [8.8] 2020- Michael Thompson - tied for the lead [4.8] 2021 - Cameron Champ - tied 4th, trailing by two [17.0] 2022 - Tony Finau - tied third, trailing by five [6.8] In-Play Tactics We witnessed all sorts of shenanigans at TPC Three Cities in 2019, with three players trading at odds-on, and it's testimony to Michael Thompson's ice-cool finish in 2020 that we didn't see far more drama in the second renewal. At one stage there were 22 players within four of the lead and the eventual second, pre-event [1000.0] shot, Adam Long, managed to tie for the lead when posting 17-under-par, having made the cut on the number, and having sat tied for 51st at halfway. It was a similar story in 2019 when Wolff was able to win from off the pace. He trailed by seven in a tie for 49th after round one and he was eight adrift in a tie for 35th at halfway so we know it's possible to win from off the pace. Wolff went on to win by one after firing 62-65 over the weekend. Champ was matched in-running at [700.0] on Thursday in 2021 and he ended the first round five off the lead in a tie for 38th. He was still four adrift at halfway (T19) and two off the lead with a round to go but he was the only man to trade at odds-on and he won comfortably by two. Scott Piercy looked in control 12 months ago when he led by four with a round to go and he was matched at as low as [1.16] before he played the last six holes in five-over par to lose by four. In contrast, Finau, who had trailed by five through 4-holes, birdied 14, 15 and 16 to put the tournament to bed before he bogeyed the par five finishing hole. Although the first two winners were leading with a round to go, it's clearly somewhere you can come with a late rattle and it's already proved to be a great course for late drama and a fantastic event for trading on a Sunday. Market Leaders The top-seven in the market all played in last week's Open Championship and three of the seven contended strongly - Cameron Young, Emiliano Grillo and Sepp Straka. The world number 15, Cameron Young, who began the final round at Hoylake sitting in solo second, is the highest ranked player in the field this week but despite his lofty standing, he's still yet to win on the PGA Tour. Clearly a remarkable talent, and especially so on links layouts, it's surely only a matter of time before the 26-year-old New Yorker gets off the mark. Until he does, however, I'm happy to keep swerving him, especially so soon after Sunday's disappointing 73 that saw him slip to a tie for eighth. Young is playing here for the first time but one of his seven second placed finishes on the PGA Tour was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his sole appearance 12 months ago, so he may well take to the venue. Last year's runner-up, Sungjae Im, was also 15th back in 2019 on his only previous visit. He certainly has course form claims but his approach figures aren't great of late and he makes little appeal at less that [20/1], although last week's 20th at Hoylake suggests he might be creeping back into form after seven starts without a top-20 finish. The defending champ, Tony Finau, has current form figures reading 72-MC-32-45-MC-MC and is hard to fancy but the fourth favourite, Hideki Matsuyama, is more difficult to dismiss after his decent 13th place finish at Hoylake. Matsuyama withdrew after a 77 in round one 12 months ago, but he was seventh on debut in 2019 (his only other appearance) and his approach numbers have been strong of late. He ranked first for Strokes Gained Approach at the US Open, 10th for SGA and fifth for Greens In Regulation when 13th at the Travelers Championship three starts ago and fourth for GIR in the Open last week. Selections Adam Hadwin missed the cut when a selection at the John Deere Classic last time out but I'm happy to overlook that given it came a week after he'd been beaten by Rickie Fowler in the playoff at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Well-rested, having not played since, and with strong recent approach numbers, course form figures reading 4-6-28, and with form at the RMC reading 4-MC-37-2, I was more than happy to take [50.0]. Back Adam Hadwin @ [50.0] Bet now The 2021 winner, Cameron Champ, looks overpriced at [90.0] after an encouraging tied 17th at the Barracuda Championship last week where he ranked 18th for GIR. A mercurial character, Champ can go months without making a cut but he tends to play well in the same events. Although a three-time PGA Tour winner, Champ only has 11 top-10 finishes but four of them have come in the same tournaments. He's finished sixth and eighth at the Mexico Open and he's finished eighth twice in the ZOZO Championship, despite it being played at different venues. Champ finished only 16th last year when defending but he opened with 75 to sit 106th so he played well to finish inside the top-20 and after last week's eye-catching effort he could go well again this year. Although very inconsistent, Champ has telegraphed all three of his wins with at least a top-28 finish the week before, so last week's tied 17th can't be ignored. Back Cameron Champ @ [90.0] Bet now I'll be back later with my Find Me a 100 Winner column, but I have got one more that doesn't look like quite trading at triple-figures - Canada's Taylor Pendrith. Prior to his missed cut at the Barbasol Championship last time out, Pendrith put up some terrific approach numbers when finishing 14th at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (second with a round to go) and sixth in the John Deere Classic. I fancy him to bounce back at a venue that may well suit his eye nicely given he was second at the RMC last year on his only previous appearance in the event. Sitting 108th in the FedEx Cup standings, the 32-year-old Canadian needs to finish the season strongly to play in the FedEx St Jude Championship but this could be the week it happens. Back Taylor Pendrith @ [90.0] Bet now *You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adam Hadwin at the Valspar.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adam Hadwin at the Valspar.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adam Hadwin at the Valspar.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Steven Rawlings", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven_rawlings" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adam Hadwin at the Valspar.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adam Hadwin at the Valspar.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adam Hadwin at the Valspar.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adam Hadwin at the Valspar.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Golfer Adam Hadwin"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Adam Hadwin -fancied to go well in Minnesota </figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.216369683" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.216369683">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=3M%20Open%3A%20Canadian%20pair%20fancied%20in%20Minnesota%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2F3m-open-2023-betting-preview-head-to-detroit-for-clues-230723-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2F3m-open-2023-betting-preview-head-to-detroit-for-clues-230723-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2F3m-open-2023-betting-preview-head-to-detroit-for-clues-230723-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2F3m-open-2023-betting-preview-head-to-detroit-for-clues-230723-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2F3m-open-2023-betting-preview-head-to-detroit-for-clues-230723-167.html&text=3M%20Open%3A%20Canadian%20pair%20fancied%20in%20Minnesota%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The PGA Tour stops off in Minnesota this week for the 3M Open and our man's back with his comprehensive preview...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Approach play key around TPC Three Cities</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Recent Rocket Mortgage Classic correlates nicely</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Check out the Bubble Boys</h3> </li> <hr><h2>Tournament History</h2><p></p><p>We're back to more ordinary fare this week following Brian Harman's win in the 151<sup>st</sup> Open Championship - as the PGA Tour pitches up in Minnesota for the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.216369683">3M Open</a>.</p><p>The 3M Open is a relatively new event and this will be just the fifth edition.</p><h2>Venue</h2><p></p><p>TPC Three Cities, Blaine, Minnesota.</p><h2>Course Details</h2><p></p><p><strong>Par 71, 7, 431 yards</strong></p><p><strong>Stroke Index in 2022 - 72.78</strong></p><p>The Arnold Palmer designed TPC Three Cities opened in 2000 and in addition to the first four renewals of this event, it was also the host course for the 3M Championship on the Champions Tour between 2001 and 2018.</p><p>Prior to the inaugural edition of this event in 2019, it was said of the course that "the former sod farm had been transformed into a rolling landscape featuring 27 bodies of water, restoring several natural wetlands while framing holes with stands of mature oak and spruce trees."</p><p><img alt="TPC Twin Cities 3 2020.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/TPC%20Twin%20Cities%203%202020.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Kenny Perry won three of the last five editions of the 3M Championship, winning the final edition after shooting 60 in round two. David Frost won the 2010 edition by seven strokes with a 25-under-par total and three of the last five winners amassed a winning score of <strong>at least 20-under-par</strong>. And Champions Tour events are staged over just three rounds!</p><p>Following Perry's final win here, and prior to the inaugural staging of this event, the course was altered somewhat and Minnesota native, Tom Lehman, who also helped with the initial design, was brought in to oversee a toughening up of the track. Mature trees were planted, fairways were narrowed slightly, new tees were constructed, and the course was lengthened by 354 yards in total. It certainly made a bit of difference although the eventual winner, Matthew Wolff, still got to 21-under-par.</p><p>Further changes were made prior to the 2020 edition. Fairways were narrowed on five holes, including the par five 18th, and bunkers on 10 holes were reworked but it made very little difference to the scoring.</p><p>The average sized Bentgrass greens have been set at 12.5 on the Stimpmeter for each of the first four renewals.</p><hr><p><a href="https://www.windfinder.com/forecast/blaine_anoka_county_airport"><strong>Weather Forecast</strong></a></p><hr><h2>TV Coverage</h2><p></p><p>Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting at 19:00 UK time.</p><h2>First Four Winners with Exchange Prices</h2><p></p><ul> <li>2019 - Matthew Wolff -21 <b class="inline_odds" title="219/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">220.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">219/1</span></b></li> <li>2020 - Michael Thompson -19 <b class="inline_odds" title="229/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">230.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">229/1</span></b></li> <li>2021 - Cameron Champ -15 <b class="inline_odds" title="119/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">120.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">119/1</span></b></li> <li>2022 - Tony Finau -17 <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b></li> </ul><h2>What Will it Take to Win the 3M Open?</h2><p></p><p>We've only had four renewals so we probably shouldn't get too hung up on the stats, but it looks like accurate approach play is the key to playing well here.</p><p>Looking at the traditional stats, the first four winners have ranked 36<sup>th</sup>, 46<sup>th</sup>, eighth and 16<sup>th</sup> for <strong>Driving Distance</strong> and they've ranked 31<sup>st</sup>, 22<sup>nd</sup>, 49<sup>th</sup> and sixth for <strong>Driving Accuracy</strong>. And they've ranked 21<sup>st</sup>, 51<sup>st</sup>, 40<sup>th</sup> and third for Strokes Gained Off the Tee so last year's winner, Tony Finau, is the only one of the four with a noteworthy tee game.</p><p>Neither the inaugural winner, Matthew Wolff, or last year's champ, Finau, putting sensationally, but the two winners in-between did.</p><p>Wolff ranked only 39<sup>th</sup> for <strong>Strokes Gained Putting</strong> and sixth for <strong>Putting</strong> Average and Finau ranked 42<sup>nd</sup> and 37<sup>th</sup> but Michael Thompson ranked first for SGP and 20<sup>th</sup> for PA and the 2021 winner, Cameron Champ, topped the rankings for both of those stats.</p><p>It's been a similarly mixed bag for the stats around the green. The last three winners have ranked second, sixth and first for <strong>Scrambling</strong> and Finau also ranked second for Strokes Gained Around the Green, but Wolff ranked 18<sup>th</sup> for SGATG and Thompson and Champ only ranked 53<sup>rd</sup> and 48<sup>th</sup>.</p><p>Finau ranked third for both <strong>Greens In Regulation</strong> and Strokes Gained Approach, Wolff ranked sixth and second and Thompson ranked third and fourth for those two stats.</p><p>Champ only ranked 22<sup>nd</sup> for GIR and 19<sup>th</sup> SGA but Louis Oosthuizen, who finished tied for second, ranked first and second for those two stats, so they're the two metrics to concentrate on.</p><h2>Is There an Angle In?</h2><p></p><p>The Rocket Mortgage Classic appears to correlate very nicely.</p><p>A year after winning the inaugural edition of this event, beating Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa by a stroke, Wolff finished runner-up to DeChambeau in the second edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and Morikawa, who hasn't played in this event since he finished tied second in 2019, was beaten in a three-man playoff in his first appearance in the Rocket Mortgage earlier this month.</p><p><img alt="Rickie Fowler at teh RMC 23.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rickie%20Fowler%20at%20teh%20RMC%2023.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Rickie Fowler, who shot 64 here to lead after round one two years ago when not playing well (finished T32), won the recent playoff at the RMC and the third man in the playoff was Adam Hadwin, who has form figures in this event reading 4-6-38, He was also fourth in the RMC in 2020.</p><p>In addition to those three, Max Homa, Cameron Tringale and Richy Werenski have contended strongly at both events, Brian Harman has finished inside the top ten at both venues, last year's runner-up here, Sungjae Im, and both Troy Merritt and Wyndham Clark have top-eight finishes at both courses, Lucas Glover and Danny Willett have finished inside the top-seven at both tracks, and lesser lights Brian Stuard and Ryan Armour have finished inside the top-six at both venues.</p><p>Alex Noren, who has RMC form figures reading MC-4-9, finished third here in his sole appearance in 2020, but Finau trumps them all, given he won both events back-to-back last year.</p><p>It looks a very strong correlation.</p><h2>Avoid Open runners & get with the Bubble Boys</h2><p></p><p>Now that the majors are all done and dusted, the FedEx Cup Series is looming large and everyone's jockeying for position ahead of the opening event - the FedEx St Jude Championship - in less than a month's time. Only the top-70 on the Fed-Ex Cup standings make it to the event so anyone in and around the 70 mark may well play better than they have for some time.</p><p>Conversely, those that contended in last week's Open Championship at Hoylake could well be jaded and they might struggle to lift themselves for what's just a run of the mill event. Especially if they've already secured enough Fed-Ex Cup points to guarantee a place in the playoffs.</p><p>Finau won last year after playing in the Open, but he was never in-contention - finished 28<sup>th</sup> after making the cut on the number - and he'd had three weeks off before then, so he was nice and fresh.</p><p><img alt="Tony Finau in Texas.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tony%20Finau%20in%20Texas.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>For the fourth week in-a-row, if we disregard the Open and the Scottish Open, the PGA Tour is taking in a low scoring tournament on bentgrass greens so form at the aforementioned Rocket Mortgage and/or any of the last three events - the John Deere Classic, the Barbasol Championship and the Barracuda Championship - is well worth consideration and I'd favour an outsider that's been creeping into form in the States over the last few weeks over one of the bigger names that's played in both the Scottish and the Open.</p><p>Finau went off favourite 12 months ago but Champ won at a big price in 2021 having finished 11<sup>th</sup> in the John Deere Classic in his penultimate start and that's the sort of thing to be looking for.</p><p>The first three winners all went off at a triple-figure price so despite last year's result, it's been a good event for outsiders so far.</p><h2>Winner's Position & Price Pre-Round Four</h2><p></p><ul> <li>2019 - Matthew Wolff - tied for the lead <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">8.8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b></li> <li>2020- Michael Thompson - tied for the lead <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">4.8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b></li> <li>2021 - Cameron Champ - tied 4<sup>th</sup>, trailing by two <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b></li> <li>2022 - Tony Finau - tied third, trailing by five <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">6.8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b></li> </ul><h2>In-Play Tactics</h2><p></p><p>We witnessed all sorts of shenanigans at TPC Three Cities in 2019, with three players trading at odds-on, and it's testimony to Michael Thompson's ice-cool finish in 2020 that we didn't see far more drama in the second renewal.</p><p>At one stage there were 22 players within four of the lead and the eventual second, pre-event 1000.0 shot, Adam Long, managed to tie for the lead when posting 17-under-par, having made the cut on the number, and having sat tied for 51st at halfway.</p><p>It was a similar story in 2019 when Wolff was able to win from off the pace. He trailed by seven in a tie for 49th after round one and he was eight adrift in a tie for 35th at halfway so we know it's possible to win from off the pace. Wolff went on to win by one after firing 62-65 over the weekend.</p><p>Champ was matched in-running at <b class="inline_odds" title="699/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">700.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">699/1</span></b> on Thursday in 2021 and he ended the first round five off the lead in a tie for 38<sup>th</sup>. He was still four adrift at halfway (T19) and two off the lead with a round to go but he was the only man to trade at odds-on and he won comfortably by two.</p><p>Scott Piercy looked in control 12 months ago when he led by four with a round to go and he was matched at as low as <b class="inline_odds" title="2/13"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.16</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2/13</span></b> before he played the last six holes in five-over par to lose by four.</p><p>In contrast, Finau, who had trailed by five through 4-holes, birdied 14, 15 and 16 to put the tournament to bed before he bogeyed the par five finishing hole.</p><p>Although the first two winners were leading with a round to go, it's clearly somewhere you can come with a late rattle and it's already proved to be a great course for late drama and a fantastic event for trading on a Sunday.</p><h2>Market Leaders<p></p></h2><p></p><p>The top-seven in the market all played in <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/open-championship-2023-result-and-review-harman-the-hoylake-hero-240723-167.html">last week's Open Championship</a> and three of the seven contended strongly - Cameron Young, Emiliano Grillo and Sepp Straka.<p></p></p><p><img alt="Cameron Young at the JDC 23.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Cameron%20Young%20at%20the%20JDC%2023.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The world number 15, Cameron Young, who began the final round at Hoylake sitting in solo second, is the highest ranked player in the field this week but despite his lofty standing, he's still yet to win on the PGA Tour.<p></p></p><p>Clearly a remarkable talent, and especially so on links layouts, it's surely only a matter of time before the 26-year-old New Yorker gets off the mark. Until he does, however, I'm happy to keep swerving him, especially so soon after Sunday's disappointing 73 that saw him slip to a tie for eighth. <p></p></p><p>Young is playing here for the first time but one of his seven second placed finishes on the PGA Tour was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his sole appearance 12 months ago, so he may well take to the venue.<p></p></p><p>Last year's runner-up, Sungjae Im, was also 15<sup>th</sup> back in 2019 on his only previous visit. He certainly has course form claims but his approach figures aren't great of late and he makes little appeal at less that <b class="inline_odds" title="21.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">20/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21.00</span></b>, although last week's 20<sup>th</sup> at Hoylake suggests he might be creeping back into form after seven starts without a top-20 finish.<p></p></p><p>The defending champ, Tony Finau, has current form figures reading 72-MC-32-45-MC-MC and is hard to fancy but the fourth favourite, Hideki Matsuyama, is more difficult to dismiss after his decent 13<sup>th</sup> place finish at Hoylake.<p></p></p><p>Matsuyama withdrew after a 77 in round one 12 months ago, but he was seventh on debut in 2019 (his only other appearance) and his approach numbers have been strong of late.<p></p></p><p>He ranked first for <span style="font-family: 'Helvetica',sans-serif; color: black; background: #FBFBFB;">Strokes Gained Approach</span> at the US Open, 10<sup>th</sup> for SGA and fifth for Greens In Regulation when 13<sup>th</sup> at the Travelers Championship three starts ago and fourth for GIR in the Open last week.<p></p></p><h2>Selections<p></p></h2><p></p><p>Adam Hadwin missed the cut when a selection at the John Deere Classic last time out but I'm happy to overlook that given it came a week after he'd been beaten by Rickie Fowler in the playoff at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.<p></p></p><p>Well-rested, having not played since, and with strong recent approach numbers, course form figures reading 4-6-28, and with form at the RMC reading 4-MC-37-2, I was more than happy to take <b class="inline_odds" title="49/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">50.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">49/1</span></b>.<p></p></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Adam Hadwin @ <b class="inline_odds" title="49/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">50.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">49/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.216369683" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p>The 2021 winner, Cameron Champ, looks overpriced at <b class="inline_odds" title="89/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">90.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">89/1</span></b> after an encouraging tied 17<sup>th</sup> at the Barracuda Championship last week where he ranked 18<sup>th</sup> for GIR.<p></p></p><p><img alt="Cameron Champ 3M Open winner.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Cameron%20Champ%203M%20Open%20winner.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>A mercurial character, Champ can go months without making a cut but he tends to play well in the same events.<p></p></p><p>Although a three-time PGA Tour winner, Champ only has 11 top-10 finishes but four of them have come in the same tournaments. He's finished sixth and eighth at the Mexico Open and he's finished eighth twice in the ZOZO Championship, despite it being played at different venues.<p></p></p><p>Champ finished only 16<sup>th</sup> last year when defending but he opened with 75 to sit 106<sup>th</sup> so he played well to finish inside the top-20 and after last week's eye-catching effort he could go well again this year.<p></p></p><p>Although very inconsistent, Champ has telegraphed all three of his wins with at least a top-28 finish the week before, so last week's tied 17<sup>th</sup> can't be ignored.<p></p></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Cameron Champ @ <b class="inline_odds" title="89/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">90.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">89/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.216369683" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p>I'll be back later with my Find Me a 100 Winner column, but I have got one more that doesn't look like quite trading at triple-figures - Canada's Taylor Pendrith.<p></p></p><p>Prior to his missed cut at the Barbasol Championship last time out, Pendrith put up some terrific approach numbers when finishing 14<sup>th</sup> at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (second with a round to go) and sixth in the John Deere Classic.</p><p>I fancy him to bounce back at a venue that may well suit his eye nicely given he was second at the RMC last year on his only previous appearance in the event.<p></p></p><p>Sitting 108<sup>th</sup> in the FedEx Cup standings, the 32-year-old Canadian needs to finish the season strongly to play in the <span style="font-family: 'Helvetica',sans-serif; color: black; background: #FBFBFB;">FedEx St Jude Championship</span> but this could be the week it happens.<p></p></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Taylor Pendrith @ <b class="inline_odds" title="89/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">90.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">89/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.216369683" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><p><strong>*You can follow me on Twitter <a href="https://twitter.com/SteveThePunter">@SteveThePunter</a></strong></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.216369683" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>PGA Tour - 3M Open 2023: PGA Tour - 3M Open 2023 (Winner)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Thursday 27 July, 2.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Cameron Young</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cameron Young" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="16.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24595230">16.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cameron Young" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="17" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24595230">17</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sungjae Im</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sungjae Im" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="18" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16731128">18</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sungjae Im" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="18.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16731128">18.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tony Finau</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tony Finau" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="20" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13485668">20</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tony Finau" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="21" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13485668">21</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hideki Matsuyama</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hideki Matsuyama" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="22" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496402">22</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hideki Matsuyama" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="23" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496402">23</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Emiliano Grillo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Emiliano Grillo" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="29" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469620">29</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Emiliano Grillo" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="30" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469620">30</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sepp Straka</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sepp Straka" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470521">30</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sepp Straka" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="32" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470521">32</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Justin Thomas</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Justin Thomas" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="32" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496395">32</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Justin Thomas" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="34" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496395">34</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ludvig Aberg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ludvig Aberg" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="32" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20121940">32</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ludvig Aberg" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="36" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="20121940">36</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cam Davis</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cam Davis" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="36" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39518595">36</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cam Davis" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="38" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39518595">38</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gary Woodland</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gary Woodland" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="44" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496403">44</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Gary Woodland" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="46" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496403">46</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Hadwin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Hadwin" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="46" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496432">46</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Hadwin" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="48" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496432">48</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Aaron Rai</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Aaron Rai" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481293">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Aaron Rai" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="55" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481293">55</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stephan Jaeger</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stephan Jaeger" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470523">55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Stephan Jaeger" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="60" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470523">60</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>J.T. Poston</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="J.T. Poston" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469288">55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="J.T. Poston" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="60" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469288">60</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lucas Glover</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lucas Glover" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469228">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lucas Glover" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469228">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sahith Theegala</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sahith Theegala" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28483254">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sahith Theegala" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="28483254">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nicolai Hojgaard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nicolai Hojgaard" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14354353">65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nicolai Hojgaard" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14354353">75</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Austin Eckroat</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Austin Eckroat" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24513546">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Austin Eckroat" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24513546">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Eric Cole</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Eric Cole" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24908171">65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Eric Cole" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="70" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24908171">70</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Beau Hossler</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Beau Hossler" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470417">65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Beau Hossler" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="70" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470417">70</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Keith Mitchell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Keith Mitchell" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470478">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Keith Mitchell" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470478">75</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>J.J. Spaun</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="J.J. Spaun" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469300">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="J.J. Spaun" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469300">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Fox</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Fox" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469744">65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryan Fox" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="70" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469744">70</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Patrick Rodgers</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Patrick Rodgers" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469295">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Patrick Rodgers" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469295">75</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mark Hubbard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mark Hubbard" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469242">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mark Hubbard" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="90" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469242">90</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Vincent Norrman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Vincent Norrman" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39725046">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Vincent Norrman" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39725046">85</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cameron Champ</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cameron Champ" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14753598">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cameron Champ" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14753598">85</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Garrick Higgo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Garrick Higgo" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16698920">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Garrick Higgo" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16698920">85</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Taylor Pendrith</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Taylor Pendrith" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="90" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22948438">90</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Taylor Pendrith" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="95" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22948438">95</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Justin Suh</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Justin Suh" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23154216">85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Justin Suh" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="90" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="23154216">90</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Doug Ghim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Doug Ghim" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14746485">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Doug Ghim" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14746485">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Greyson Sigg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Greyson Sigg" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="90" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15997055">90</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Greyson Sigg" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="100" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15997055">100</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tom Hoge</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tom Hoge" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469239">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tom Hoge" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469239">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lee Hodges</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lee Hodges" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21635452">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lee Hodges" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21635452">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Yu</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Yu" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39801472">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kevin Yu" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39801472">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alex Noren</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alex Noren" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469608">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Alex Noren" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469608">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Svensson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Svensson" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470403">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Svensson" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470403">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>K.H. Lee</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="K.H. Lee" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39438455">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="K.H. Lee" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="140" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39438455">140</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Kuchar</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Kuchar" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469611">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matt Kuchar" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="160" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469611">160</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chez Reavie</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chez Reavie" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469292">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chez Reavie" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469292">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt NeSmith</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt NeSmith" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="56052988">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matt NeSmith" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="170" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="56052988">170</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Peter Kuest</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Peter Kuest" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28436121">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Peter Kuest" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="180" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="28436121">180</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Christiaan Bezuidenhout</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Christiaan Bezuidenhout" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481307">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Christiaan Bezuidenhout" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="160" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481307">160</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brandon Wu</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brandon Wu" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19548348">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brandon Wu" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="160" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19548348">160</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sam Stevens</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sam Stevens" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28214825">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sam Stevens" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="160" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="28214825">160</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Palmer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Palmer" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469284">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryan Palmer" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="160" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469284">160</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Griffin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Griffin" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="160" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21624352">160</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ben Griffin" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="170" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21624352">170</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Taylor Montgomery</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Taylor Montgomery" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="160" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23404560">160</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Taylor Montgomery" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="170" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="23404560">170</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Davis Thompson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Davis Thompson" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26962136">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Davis Thompson" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="160" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26962136">160</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Will Gordon</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Will Gordon" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24799201">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Will Gordon" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="180" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24799201">180</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>S.H. Kim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="S.H. Kim" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="180" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48417080">180</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="S.H. Kim" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="210" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="48417080">210</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sam Bennett</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sam Bennett" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="220" data-side="back" data-selection_id="38981379">220</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sam Bennett" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="260" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="38981379">260</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nate Lashley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nate Lashley" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="190" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470500">190</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nate Lashley" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="330" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470500">330</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Callum Tarren</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Callum Tarren" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="190" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15546668">190</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Callum Tarren" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="250" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15546668">250</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>C.T. Pan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="C.T. Pan" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="190" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580969">190</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="C.T. Pan" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="200" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580969">200</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mackenzie Hughes</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mackenzie Hughes" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="240" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15281129">240</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mackenzie Hughes" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="260" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15281129">260</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Harry Hall</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Harry Hall" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="250" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26187782">250</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Harry Hall" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="270" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26187782">270</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Billy Horschel</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Billy Horschel" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496426">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Billy Horschel" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="450" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496426">450</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dylan Wu</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dylan Wu" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="200" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21918896">200</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Dylan Wu" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="210" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21918896">210</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Carson Young</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Carson Young" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="200" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19843135">200</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Carson Young" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="230" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19843135">230</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joel Dahmen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joel Dahmen" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="230" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469211">230</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Joel Dahmen" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="240" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469211">240</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andrew Novak</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andrew Novak" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="250" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16011967">250</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Andrew Novak" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="400" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16011967">400</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chesson Hadley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chesson Hadley" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="250" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13473770">250</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chesson Hadley" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="290" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13473770">290</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Gerard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Gerard" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="250" data-side="back" data-selection_id="45743765">250</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryan Gerard" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="280" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="45743765">280</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nick Hardy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nick Hardy" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="260" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469233">260</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nick Hardy" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="270" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469233">270</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Lipsky</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Lipsky" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="220" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469692">220</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="David Lipsky" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="230" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469692">230</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Michael Kim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Michael Kim" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="230" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469250">230</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Michael Kim" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="250" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469250">250</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Troy Merritt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Troy Merritt" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="260" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469272">260</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Troy Merritt" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="280" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469272">280</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stewart Cink</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stewart Cink" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="260" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469672">260</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Stewart Cink" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="310" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469672">310</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Martin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Martin" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469268">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ben Martin" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="280" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469268">280</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Streelman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Streelman" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="260" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469306">260</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kevin Streelman" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="270" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469306">270</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Erik Van Rooyen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Erik Van Rooyen" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="310" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25784238">310</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Erik Van Rooyen" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="380" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="25784238">380</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Long</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Long" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="280" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470401">280</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Long" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="290" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470401">290</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>James Hahn</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="James Hahn" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13540915">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="James Hahn" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="300" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13540915">300</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>MJ Daffue</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="MJ Daffue" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="300" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304460">300</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="MJ Daffue" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="320" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16304460">320</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sam Ryder</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sam Ryder" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="290" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470514">290</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sam Ryder" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="310" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470514">310</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Wallace</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Wallace" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="320" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469663">320</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matt Wallace" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="350" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469663">350</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chad Ramey</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chad Ramey" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="290" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304426">290</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chad Ramey" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="350" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16304426">350</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Justin Lower</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Justin Lower" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="460" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470477">460</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Justin Lower" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470477">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tyler Duncan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tyler Duncan" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="370" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470532">370</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tyler Duncan" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="450" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470532">450</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Charley Hoffman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Charley Hoffman" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="430" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469237">430</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Charley Hoffman" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469237">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Patton Kizzire</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Patton Kizzire" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="230" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469253">230</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Patton Kizzire" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="240" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469253">240</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Trey Mullinax</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Trey Mullinax" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="430" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469276">430</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Trey Mullinax" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="600" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469276">600</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scott Piercy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scott Piercy" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="390" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580971">390</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scott Piercy" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="470" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580971">470</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Martin Laird</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Martin Laird" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="450" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469674">450</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Martin Laird" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="650" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469674">650</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Peter Malnati</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Peter Malnati" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="440" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469267">440</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Peter Malnati" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469267">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Robby Shelton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Robby Shelton" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="320" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13525844">320</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Robby Shelton" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="420" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13525844">420</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Zac Blair</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Zac Blair" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="330" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469190">330</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Zac Blair" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="580" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469190">580</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kelly Kraft</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kelly Kraft" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="560" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469254">560</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kelly Kraft" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469254">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Zecheng Dou</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Zecheng Dou" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="510" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470539">510</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Zecheng Dou" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="650" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470539">650</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Carl Yuan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Carl Yuan" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="540" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22507286">540</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Carl Yuan" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="650" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22507286">650</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Chappell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Chappell" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="620" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496407">620</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kevin Chappell" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496407">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lanto Griffin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lanto Griffin" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="410" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470484">410</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lanto Griffin" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="510" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470484">510</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Frankie Capan III</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Frankie Capan III" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="510" data-side="back" data-selection_id="54916331">510</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Frankie Capan III" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="600" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="54916331">600</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brice Garnett</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brice Garnett" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="420" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470429">420</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brice Garnett" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="480" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470429">480</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Harry Higgs</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Harry Higgs" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="550" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22391158">550</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Harry Higgs" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="640" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22391158">640</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Aaron Baddeley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Aaron Baddeley" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="530" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496394">530</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Aaron Baddeley" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="650" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496394">650</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Doc Redman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Doc Redman" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="530" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14746486">530</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Doc Redman" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="700" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14746486">700</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Austin Smotherman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Austin Smotherman" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="510" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21918889">510</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Austin Smotherman" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="710" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21918889">710</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Trevor Cone</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Trevor Cone" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="390" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304474">390</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Trevor Cone" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="520" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16304474">520</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Armour</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Armour" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="570" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469185">570</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryan Armour" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="750" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469185">750</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jimmy Walker</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jimmy Walker" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="530" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496434">530</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jimmy Walker" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="700" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496434">700</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Moore</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Moore" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="600" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469275">600</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryan Moore" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="660" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469275">660</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Robert Streb</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Robert Streb" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="670" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469305">670</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Robert Streb" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="800" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469305">800</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Tway</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Tway" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="670" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469316">670</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kevin Tway" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469316">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Satoshi Kodaira</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Satoshi Kodaira" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="740" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13667796">740</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Satoshi Kodaira" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13667796">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brent Grant</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brent Grant" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="690" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21918891">690</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brent Grant" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="730" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21918891">730</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tano Goya</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tano Goya" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="700" data-side="back" data-selection_id="37524859">700</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tano Goya" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="970" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="37524859">970</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matti Schmid</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matti Schmid" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41197008">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cody Gribble</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cody Gribble" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="770" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469231">770</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cody Gribble" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469231">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Augusto Núñez</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Augusto Núñez" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="800" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580881">800</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Augusto Núñez" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="920" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580881">920</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Russell Knox</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Russell Knox" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="670" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469619">670</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Russell Knox" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="970" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469619">970</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kramer Hickok</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kramer Hickok" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="800" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13587169">800</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kramer Hickok" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="950" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13587169">950</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Roy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Roy" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="810" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21918902">810</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kevin Roy" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="850" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21918902">850</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Richy Werenski</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Richy Werenski" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="810" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469324">810</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Richy Werenski" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="980" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469324">980</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Henrik Norlander</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Henrik Norlander" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="820" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470460">820</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Henrik Norlander" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="960" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470460">960</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sean O'Hair</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sean O'Hair" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13497344">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andrew Landry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andrew Landry" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470410">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tyson Alexander</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tyson Alexander" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19723156">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Brehm</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Brehm" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469195">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jonathan Byrd</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jonathan Byrd" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469198">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chad Collins</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chad Collins" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469209">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Austin Cook</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Austin Cook" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470416">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jason Dufner</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jason Dufner" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469617">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nico Echavarria</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nico Echavarria" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48417081">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Harrison Endycott</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Harrison Endycott" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16011761">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dylan Frittelli</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dylan Frittelli" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469661">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brian Gay</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brian Gay" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469227">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Michael Gligic</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Michael Gligic" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13524979">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Paul Haley II</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Paul Haley II" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21918909">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scott Harrington</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scott Harrington" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470517">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Hearn</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Hearn" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469235">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jim Herman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jim Herman" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580963">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Derek Hitchner</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Derek Hitchner" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58580187">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hank Lebioda</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hank Lebioda" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304437">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thomas Lehman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thomas Lehman" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18222036">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brandon Matthews</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brandon Matthews" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13524974">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Max McGreevy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Max McGreevy" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304456">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cameron Percy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cameron Percy" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469285">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Eric Rolland</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Eric Rolland" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58580188">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthias Schwab</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthias Schwab" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481333">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brandt Snedeker</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brandt Snedeker" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496405">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brian Stuard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brian Stuard" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469309">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Preston Summerhays</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Preston Summerhays" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24800335">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Taylor</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Taylor" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470420">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Martin Trainer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Martin Trainer" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13702917">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Caleb VanArragon</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Caleb VanArragon" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58580186">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nick Watney</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nick Watney" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469321">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Trevor Werbylo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Trevor Werbylo" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40918415">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kyle Westmoreland</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kyle Westmoreland" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13711272">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Grayson Murray</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Grayson Murray" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="400" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469278">400</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Grayson Murray" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="750" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469278">750</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>S.Y. Noh</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="S.Y. Noh" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="550" data-side="back" data-selection_id="51911597">550</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="S.Y. Noh" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="51911597">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alex Gaugert</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alex Gaugert" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58601524">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Daniel Gale</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Daniel Gale" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15688677">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kaito Onishi</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kaito Onishi" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25643221">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Noah Hofman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Noah Hofman" data-market_id="1.216369683" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28246894">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2F3m-open-2023-betting-preview-head-to-detroit-for-clues-230723-167.html%23gobet-1.216369683">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2F3m-open-2023-betting-preview-head-to-detroit-for-clues-230723-167.html%23gobet-1.216369683&rfr=977216">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.216369683" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.216369683">View market</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=3M%20Open%3A%20Canadian%20pair%20fancied%20in%20Minnesota%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2F3m-open-2023-betting-preview-head-to-detroit-for-clues-230723-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2F3m-open-2023-betting-preview-head-to-detroit-for-clues-230723-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2F3m-open-2023-betting-preview-head-to-detroit-for-clues-230723-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2F3m-open-2023-betting-preview-head-to-detroit-for-clues-230723-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2F3m-open-2023-betting-preview-head-to-detroit-for-clues-230723-167.html&text=3M%20Open%3A%20Canadian%20pair%20fancied%20in%20Minnesota%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/rocket-mortgage-classic-long-odds-golf-tips-hidalgo-might-just-take-to-the-belfry-270623-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Hidalgo might just take to the Belfry</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Hidalgo at the Scando Mixed.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Hidalgo%20at%20the%20Scando%20Mixed.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/british-masters-2023-betting-preview-the-punters-preview-230623-167.html">British Masters: Campillo can cash in again</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Campillo wins in Kenya.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Campillo%20wins%20in%20Kenya.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-de-brief-bradley-takes-the-spoils-at-the-travelers-250623-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Bradley takes the spoils at the Travelers</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Keegan Bradley wins the Travelers.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Keegan%20Bradley%20wins%20the%20Travelers.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/3m-open-2023-betting-preview-head-to-detroit-for-clues-230723-167.html">3M Open: Canadian pair fancied in Minnesota </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/3m-open-each-way-tips-three-best-bets-on-the-pga-tour-in-minnesota-240723-719.html">3M Open Each-Way Tips: 16/1, 80/1 and 400/1 shouts in Minnesota </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/three-m-open-2023-players-form-guide-190723-779.html">3M Open 2023: Course and current form stats</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/2023-open-championship-player-guide-profiles-of-the-top-50-in-the-betting-160723-721.html">Open Championship 2023 Player Guide: Profiles of the top 50 in the betting</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">More The Punter</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">Each Way Golf Betting Calculator</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/">Golf Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Each-Way Betting</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Find Me A 100 Winner</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/">First Round Leader</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/">Three-Ball Tips</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/">LIV Golf</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/">FedEx Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/">News</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/">Tournament Reports</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/">Pre-tournament Analysis</a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1690282445" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
The Punter
3M Open: Canadian pair fancied in Minnesota
The Ashes
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket