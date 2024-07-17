Open Championship Podcast: Get tips from Dave Tindall, Ben Coley and Sarah Stirk

Sarah Stirk talks to Ben Coley and Dave Tindall ahead of the 2024 Open

Ben senses time is right for Tommy Fleetwood to shine

Dave is keen on former winner Shane Lowry lifting Claret Jug

Sorry Augusta, the best Major of the year is saved until last when the world's top players take to the links of a classic British or Irish layout for the Open Championship.

This year we return to Royal Troon, scene of some Open classics with two legendary Sunday duels standing out - Jack Nicklaus v Tom Watson for the older punters and Henrik Stenson v Phil Mickelson for those of a more recent vintage!

There's every hope that the 2024 Open will provide another tournament to remember with so many storylines. Can Rory McIlroy put his US Open heartbreaking defeat behind him? Can golf's rising star Ludvig Aberg win the Open at the first time of asking? Or will world number one Scottie Scheffler just continue doing what he does best and win again?

With so many questions to answer, Sky Sports' Sarah Stirk hosts Betfair's Open Championship podcast, with special guests Ben Coley from the Sporting Life and Betting.Betfair's expert golf tipster Dave Tindall.

Listen to their thoughts and get their tips now on Golf... Only Bettor - Open Championship Preview.

Ben Coley on how to bet at the Open

Ben "I want to bet each-way and I want to bet at double figure prices, that's pretty much the top and the bottom of it, so none of them (the market leaders) appeal to me.

"I'd extend that to Morikawa, to Schaufelle, to anyone under 20/121.00, I'd just let them go and win really, and generally speaking that's how I prefer to play the Open."

Ben Coley on his main tip - Tommy Fleetwood.

Ben: "I think it's a brilliant sense of timing for Tommy Fleetwood. I've been here before, we all have, but I just love where his game is, he's not putted well the last couple of weeks so he's finished a bit further down the leaderboard.

"I like that he was a bit frustrated on Saturday when he played so well the first 17 holes and then butchered the 18th. He came off the course about as angry as you ever see him. I like that he was a bit angry, I love that Ian Finnis is back (as caddie) and I love that he was back last week so they've had that week to work together and re-familiarise.

"His Open record is outstanding since 2017. Four times in the last five Opens he's been in the top 10 with a round to play. We all thought it was his time last year, it nearly was at Portrush. The only real blot is that he missed the cut here in 2016 but, as he's spoken about in the last few days, his game was in a mess there, he was at rock bottom.

"Look, he still has to go and win one, but this is the one, I've just got a really good feeling about Tommy this week."

Dave Tindall on his main tip - Shane Lowry

Dave: "I did want to back Fleetwood but for me he was a bit short and it's because I'm comaring him to Shane Lowry who has won the Open, has won a WGC event, and yet he's 33/134.00, he's a bigger price (compared to Fleetwood's price of 22/123.00).

"So for me, Shane Lowry is my man this week. I don't think that Royal Portrush win is him done in the Open, I think he can win another one. He's got so much pedigree.

"There is a really good link with the Honda Classic, I was looking at the winners of that event, you've got Justin Leonard, Todd Hamilton, Mark Calcavecchia, Tom Weiskopf, they've all won the Open at Troon so the Honda Classic is a really good pointer. Lowry has got a brilliant record in that, he was runner-up a couple of years ago.

"I think you have to be a bit more accurate than normal in an Open this week. Because of the heavy rain we've had the rough has grown up quite a lot. A bit of accuracy in your armour is good and Lowry is 16th in Driving Accuracy. We know what a great scrambler he can be.

"In his last 15 majors he's finished in the top 25 11 times, he's just part of the cast in majors, so as much as I like Fleetwood, Lowry is the one for me, I just think he will really like this course."

