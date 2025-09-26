Ryder Cup 2025 Saturday Tips: Back 2-2 tie on second morning

Europe have kept the same four pairings that earned a 3-1 win on Day 1

The USA have made just one change but Cam Young makes them stronger

Back the session to be tied 2-2 @ 12/5 3.40

It couldn't have gone much better for Europe in Friday's opening foursomes.

On paper, it looked as if Luke Donald had outsmarted Keegan Bradley and that's how it played out with Europe securing a 3-1 lead after decisive wins in the top three matches.

What a contrast that was to the last two Ryder Cups on American soil when the US won the opening foursomes 3-1 in 2021 and 4-0 in 2016.

In the afternoon fourballs, had Rory McIlroy holed his birdie putt at 18, Europe would have repeated that 3-1 scoreline although winning the session 2.5-1.5 was still another great step forward.

With Europe leading 5.5-2.5 after day one, the USA need a big display in the foursomes to keep their hopes alive.

But can they get it?

07:10: DeChambeau/Young v Fitzpatrick/Aberg

In terms of Strokes Gained (Datagolf), Young (+3.50) and DeChambeau (+2.05) were the USA's best performers on day one even though Bryson lost both games.

Young was excellent though in his fourballs win with Justin Thomas over Ludvig Aberg and Rasmus Hojgaard and he and DeChambeau play very similar balls too.

Earlier in the morning foursomes the Fitzpatrick/Aberg combo were superb (particularly Fitzpatrick) in a 6&5 gubbing of Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.

This could be close and I'll take it to be tied.

Verdict: Tie

07:26: English/Morikawa v McIlroy/Fleetwood

Seriously Keegan? English and Morikawa rated 132 out of 132 in Datagolf's Optimal Pairings list and it showed as they were hammered 5&4 by Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood on Friday.

And wouldn't you know it, those four will again go into battle on Saturday morning.

It's almost too obvious to call and perhaps you could argue that McIlroy and Fleetwood could be a little fatigued after playing both matches yesterday (both their fourballs went to 18).

But it's impossible to look beyond 'Fleetwood Mac' who have won three straight foursomes in Ryder Cups after going 2-0 in Rome along with Friday's win.

Verdict: McIlroy/Fleetwood

07:42: Schauffele/Cantlay v Rahm/Hatton

Schauffele and Cantlay reprised their long-standing partnership to become the only American foursomes winners on day one - they took down Viktor Hovland and Robert MacIntyre 2up.

Cantlay (with Sam Burns) also tied his fourballs against Rory and Shane Lowry so is the top-scoring American so far with 1.5pts.

Rahm has been a standout so far and rates the best putter out of the 24 players and he and Hatton, like McIlroy/Fleetwood, are 3-0 in foursomes across Rome and Bethpage Black.

After a convincing 4&3 win over DeChambeau/Thomas, Rahm and Hatton will be full of confidence but this should be close and I'll go for another tie.

Verdict: Tie

07:58: Henley/Scheffler v MacIntyre/Hovland

Scheffler can't keep being this bad in Ryder Cups, can he? In his last eight matches, he's lost six and halved two and he and Henley were blitzed 5&3 in Friday's foursomes.

There might just be an opening here though as MacIntyre and Hovland were ranked two of the worst four performers (in terms of Strokes Gained) in the foursomes as they lost to Schauffele/Cantlay.

The stats show that Scheffler was fifth out of 16 for SG: Tee To Green in his afternoon fourballs loss although the putter went cold.

It may be showing too much faith but Scheffler and Henley did win twice together in last year's Presidents Cup foursomes so I'll take them to grab a valuable point.

Verdict: Henley/Scheffler

Summary

It's virtually as you were on day two with 15 of the same 16 players contesting the foursomes.

In that sense, it would be easy to predict a dominant European win again.

But Ryder Cups tend to have ebbs and flows and I just have a sense that the USA will raise their game and Cam Young coming in certainly makes them stronger.

I'll go for the session to be tied 2-2 and Europe will surely be more than happy with that, giving them a 7.5-4.5 lead if it plays out.