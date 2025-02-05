Golf Form Guide

WM Phoenix Open 2025: Course and current form stats

The Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale is usually a haven for the big hitters who play aggressive, attacking golf.
TPC Scottsdale: Always attracts huge crowds

The PGA Tour returns to the desert for its one and only trip to Arizona this year. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...

  • A course which encourages aggressive, attacking golf

  • Sahith [40/1] to contend at Scottsdale

  • Burns [20/1] can secure PGA Tour title No 6

Tournament and Course Notes

Opened in 1986, the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale is laid out approximately 1,500 feet above sea level, and surrounded by the rugged Sonoran Desert. This will be the 39th occasion in which TPC Scottsdale has hosted a PGA Tour event;

Co-designed by Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish, the course has generous fairways and fewer hazards than are present at most PGA Tour venues. Many fairways are surrounded by unofficial sandy waste;

It is a layout that encourages players to blast it long and be aggressive, while the dry desert Arizona air will also assist the ball to travel further. Big hitters have generally thrived here, although not exclusively;

Weiskopf returned to undertake an upgrade in 2014 when, among other things, he planted around 250 trees. This $12m renovation also involved the resurfacing of greens and re-building of bunkers. Water is a threat on just six holes;

Putting surfaces are larger than the PGA Tour average and double the size of last week's host course Pebble Beach Golf Links. However, this will be the fourth successive week that players have putted on Poa annua greens;

The tournament is normally one of the best-attended events on the PGA Tour schedule.

Betfair Exchange market for WM Phoenix Open

Six to watch

The phrase 'horses-for-courses' does appear to carry greater significance at TPC Scottsdale, compared to many other PGA Tour venues.

And the form stats seem to suggest that the winner of this week's event will be one of the higher-ranked pros teeing-up.

The top-two ranked players, Scottie Scheffler 11/43.75 and Hideki Matsuyama 16/117.00, have each twice tasted victory over the Stadium Course.

World No 1 Scheffler returned to competitive action last week following a hand injury and immediately posted a tie-for-ninth.

He's likely to be even sharper this week and if he starts well in Arizona will be a tough rival to fend off.

Matsuyama has already won in 2025 and despite a couple of low-key performances recently, is expected to contend at Scottsdale.

Betfair Sportsbook latest for Phoenix Open

Another major-winning heavyweight in the field is back-in-form Justin Thomas 11/112.00.

Even though No 15 ranked Thomas is 10 places lower than Matsuyama, his odds this week are shorter according to Betfair

The 31-year-old Florida resident has posted a trio of podium finishes from his last five starts.

Although he has never triumphed in Scottsdale there has been three top-four finishes and he's certainly no slouch off the tee.

One other big blaster with a good record here is Sahith Theegala 40/141.00. His three trips to the Stadium Course have produced a brace of top-5s.

Although he's made a slow start to 2025, it would be no surprise if his season bursts into life this week.

Sam Burns 20/121.00, a winner of five PGA Tour events, may not be the longest driver on the PGA Tour, but his driving stats are still fairly solid.

His form during the second half of last year was strong and his performances during the early weeks of 2025 have been encouraging if not sparkling.

He stood on the podium here last year and he's certainly a decent shout to triumph in Scottsdale.

Finally, Andrew Novak 75/176.00 might be worth an each-way punt. A podium finisher two weeks ago, the 29-year-old tied-eighth at the Phoenix Open last year and is a career-high No 75 in the world.

He is yet to win at this level, but has twice finished top-three.

Stroke Averages


Lowest 10 At TPC Scottsdale (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.17: Scottie Scheffler (18)
67.71: Justin Thomas (24)
68.08: Sahith Theegala (12)
68.67: Matt Fitzpatrick (12)
68.72: Jordan Spieth (18)
68.75: Hideki Matsuyama (24)
68.85: Sung Jae Im (20)
68.89: Sam Burns (18)
68.89: Nick Taylor (18)
68.94: Webb Simpson (16)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table


MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

The Punter's Phoenix Open preview

Last 10 Weeks / TPC Scottsdale Form (2015-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W5 W4 W3 W2 W1 W52 W51 W50 W49 W48
Scottie Scheffler 9 1
Hideki Matsuyama 48 32 16 1
Wyndham Clark 73 MC 15 17
Justin Thomas 48 2 26 3
Sahith Theegala 53 52 37 36 8
Robert MacIntyre 40 17 53 15 7
Sung Jae Im 33 4 MC 3 9
Billy Horschel 9 21 MC 51
Tom Kim 7 MC 65 2
Sepp Straka 7 1 30 15 9
Sam Burns 22 29 8 14
Byeong Hun An 22 MC 32
Maverick McNealy 40 52 45 8
Nick Taylor 33 12 1 48
Nick Dunlap 58 34 10 55 16
Akshay Bhatia 22 37 32 4
Brian Harman 53 MC 21 58 12
Lucas Glover 3 MC 21
Max Greyserman Wd 48 7 24
Matthieu Pavon 73 MC 48 17
JT Poston 53 12 MC 40
Austin Eckroat 13 MC MC 15
Corey Conners 65 MC 5 6
Rasmus Hojgaard 22 14
Nico Echavarria 77 MC 2 32
Cameron Young 72 MC 8 13
Davis Thompson 58 51 MC 36
Denny McCarthy 58 16 46
Matt Fitzpatrick 48 24
Matt McCarty MC MC 65 53
Max Homa 53 Wd 26 14
Thriston Lawrence MC MC MC 14
Min Woo Lee 17 17 27
Eric Cole 22 68 68 5 52
Thomas Detry 48 15 53 5 36
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 40 MC 40 36 6
Chris Kirk 62 34 MC 44
Mackenzie Hughes 40 58 MC 6
Ben Griffin 69 MC 7 45
Nicolai Hojgaard 65 24
Tom Hoge 17 29 45 8
Matt Wallace MC 45
Adam Hadwin 65 MC 59 29
Kevin Yu 64 MC MC 44
Si Woo Kim 12 MC 51 MC 32
Beau Hossler 69 15 12
JJ Spaun 33 15 29 3
Sam Stevens 17 2 51 59
Jordan Spieth 69
Kurt Kitayama MC 58 37
Rickie Fowler 53 21
Lee Hodges 33 9 34 10
Taylor Moore 22 56 7 MC
Erik van Rooyen 40 MC MC 30 42 24
Andrew Novak 13 3 MC MC
Harry Hall 58 21 10 8
Victor Perez MC 34 MC
Luke Clanton 15 MC
Ryan Fox 27 10
Mark Hubbard 73 68 12 21
Charley Hoffman 25 5 59
Doug Ghim 68 MC 21 72
Keith Mitchell 33 21 30
Adam Schenk 25 Wd 6
Patrick Fishburn MC MC 6
Jake Knapp 33 32 MC 56
Paul Waring Wd MC 24
Patrick Rodgers 22 56 70 MC
Ryo Hisatsune MC 43 65 55
Matti Schmid 25 MC MC 59
Emiliano Grillo Wd MC MC
CT Pan 21
Vince Whaley 32 64 72
Patton Kizzire MC MC 40
Daniel Berger MC 21 MC
Rico Hoey MC 58 59
Brendon Todd 78 Wd MC
Matt Kuchar 43 21
Davis Riley MC MC Wd
Ben Kohles 21 53
Luke List 56 MC 72
Frankie Capan 56 12 45
Seamus Power 17 MC
Adam Svensson MC MC 30
Peter Malnati MC MC MC 53
Hayden Springer 6
Andrew Putnam 32 MC 30
Carson Young MC 29 MC
McClure Meissner 52 68 21
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 9 MC MC
Alex Smalley MC 11 16
David Lipsky Wd MC 45
Sami Valimaki 15 MC 63
Chan Kim 42 MC 53
Chandler Phillips 70 MC MC
Michael Kim MC 43 MC
Joe Highsmith MC 66 MC
Greyson Sigg 9 MC 70
Ben Silverman MC MC 69
Rafael Campos MC MC MC 57
Brice Garnett 34 30 48
Michael Thorbjornsen MC MC
Sam Ryder 25 43 21
Gary Woodland 22 16
Jacob Bridgeman MC 21 MC
Chris Gotterup 25 MC MC 46
Nate Lashley Wd MC 37
Henrik Norlander MC MC 37
Kris Ventura 4 58 MC
Joel Dahmen 9 MC MC
Kevin Streelman 15 MC 53
Vincent Norrman 40 29 37
Taylor Montgomery MC 58 65
David Skinns MC MC MC
Camilo Villegas MC 7 MC
Lanto Griffin 9 34 MC
Nick Hardy MC MC MC
Chad Ramey 48 MC MC
Bud Cauley 30
Chez Reavie 71
Ben Martin 40 MC 59
Will Gordon 7 66 MC
Webb Simpson 16
Brandt Snedeker 32 51 53
Ryan Palmer MC 34 MC
Trey Mullinax MC 18
Kevin Kisner MC
Jesse Mueller
Jesper Svensson MC MC 10 36
Niklas Norgaard MC 4 48
Antoine Rozner 48 MC MC
Rikuya Hoshino MC 43 MC
Max McGreevy Wd MC MC
Jose Luis Ballester
Steven Fisk 63 MC MC
Tim Widing MC MC Wd
Taylor Dickson MC MC 72
Brian Campbell MC 51 Wd
Harry Higgs 63 34 MC 11
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15
Scottie Scheffler 3 1 1 7 MC
Hideki Matsuyama 22 29 8 42 16 15 Wd 1 1 2
Wyndham Clark 41 10 MC 36 34 MC
Justin Thomas 12 4 8 13 3 3 17 MC MC 17
Sahith Theegala 5 39 3
Robert MacIntyre MC
Sung Jae Im 66 6 17 34 7
Billy Horschel 41 32 6 53 9 39 43 24 24 30
Tom Kim 17 50
Sepp Straka 66 MC MC
Sam Burns 3 6 MC 22 MC MC
Byeong Hun An 66 53 9 20 23 6
Maverick McNealy 6 Wd
Nick Taylor 1 2 MC MC 49 MC 52 MC 65 59
Nick Dunlap
Akshay Bhatia MC
Brian Harman 60 42 14 36 49 39 24 58 66
Lucas Glover 39 37 58 MC 43 36 53
Max Greyserman
Matthieu Pavon
JT Poston MC MC 23 11 37 26
Austin Eckroat MC 64
Corey Conners 28 50 38 17 45
Rasmus Hojgaard
Nico Echavarria MC
Cameron Young 8 64 26
Davis Thompson 15 MC
Denny McCarthy 22 MC MC MC 59 33
Matt Fitzpatrick 15 29 10
Matt McCarty
Max Homa MC 39 14 42 6 26
Thriston Lawrence
Min Woo Lee 71
Eric Cole 49
Thomas Detry 28
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 28 MC
Chris Kirk MC 14 MC MC 50 11 34 37
Mackenzie Hughes MC MC MC MC MC
Ben Griffin 28
Nicolai Hojgaard
Tom Hoge 17 MC 14 MC 25 44 MC
Matt Wallace 53 MC MC
Adam Hadwin MC 10 26 50 40 44 43 12 17 MC
Kevin Yu MC
Si Woo Kim 12 23 26 50 MC MC 62 MC 67
Beau Hossler 41 14 MC MC 66 39 17
JJ Spaun MC MC 47 50 Wd 4
Sam Stevens 28
Jordan Spieth 6 6 60 4 MC MC 9 7
Kurt Kitayama 8 23
Rickie Fowler MC 10 MC MC 37 1 11 4 2 46
Lee Hodges MC MC
Taylor Moore 39 14
Erik van Rooyen MC 50 MC
Andrew Novak 8
Harry Hall 41
Victor Perez MC
Luke Clanton
Ryan Fox 41
Mark Hubbard 53 MC 30 9 42 60
Charley Hoffman 2 14 67 MC 40 20 26 24 51 53
Doug Ghim 12 MC 49
Keith Mitchell 17 42 10 MC 16 73
Adam Schenk 17 23 MC MC MC 55
Patrick Fishburn
Jake Knapp 28
Paul Waring
Patrick Rodgers 14 MC MC 16 MC MC MC 17
Ryo Hisatsune MC
Matti Schmid MC
Emiliano Grillo 22 MC MC 22 MC 33 57 63 45
CT Pan MC MC MC 63 60 62 MC
Vince Whaley MC MC
Patton Kizzire MC MC 10 50 61 MC 31 57 60
Daniel Berger 28 MC MC 9 MC 11 7 58 10
Rico Hoey
Brendon Todd 22 MC 26 22 56
Matt Kuchar MC 32 MC 42 16 4 5 9 30
Davis Riley MC 58
Ben Kohles MC
Luke List MC MC 53 30 25 MC 26 MC MC
Frankie Capan
Seamus Power 66 20 MC MC
Adam Svensson MC MC
Peter Malnati MC MC 65 MC MC MC
Hayden Springer
Andrew Putnam MC MC MC 7 MC MC
Carson Young 41
McClure Meissner
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC 42 38 2 MC
Alex Smalley MC
David Lipsky MC MC
Sami Valimaki 41
Chan Kim
Chandler Phillips
Michael Kim MC 58 MC MC 24 45
Joe Highsmith
Greyson Sigg MC 57
Ben Silverman MC 48
Rafael Campos
Brice Garnett 53 MC 52 MC MC
Michael Thorbjornsen
Sam Ryder MC 20 23 57 55 60
Gary Woodland MC 42 MC MC 40 7 1 MC 33 MC
Jacob Bridgeman
Chris Gotterup MC
Nate Lashley MC 61 MC 17 3
Henrik Norlander MC 22
Kris Ventura
Joel Dahmen 41 50 62 MC Wd MC
Kevin Streelman MC MC 22 MC 50 40 MC MC 30
Vincent Norrman MC
Taylor Montgomery 39 MC
David Skinns MC
Camilo Villegas MC MC 57 24 MC MC
Lanto Griffin MC MC
Nick Hardy 66 42
Chad Ramey MC MC
Bud Cauley 65 25 26 MC 47
Chez Reavie MC MC MC MC MC 4 2 MC MC MC
Ben Martin MC 67 MC MC 40
Will Gordon MC MC
Webb Simpson 57 42 1 20 MC 2 14
Brandt Snedeker MC MC MC 55 23 33 10
Ryan Palmer 42 42 MC 60 MC MC 24 2
Trey Mullinax 61 MC 15
Kevin Kisner MC 38 26 MC MC
Jesse Mueller 66 MC MC
Jesper Svensson
Niklas Norgaard
Antoine Rozner
Rikuya Hoshino
Max McGreevy MC
Jose Luis Ballester
Steven Fisk
Tim Widing
Taylor Dickson
Brian Campbell
Harry Higgs 49 MC 25

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Andy Swales avatar

Andy Swales

Andy has worked in sports journalism for the past 38 years, and almost three decades as a freelancer.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

The Punter

The Punter's In-Play Blog: Macintyre up by five at halfway

  • Steven Rawlings
Golf Bets

Golf Tips: Best bets for this week's BMW Championship and Danish Championship

  • Max Liu
BMW Championship betting tips
Find Me A 100 Winner

Find Me a 100 Winner: Two BMW Championship long-shots to chance at huge odds

  • Steven Rawlings
Golfer Ryan Fox

Most Read Stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    The Punter's In-Play Blog: Macintyre up by five at halfway

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    BMW Championship 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: Trio to back from 35/1 to 45/1

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Danish Championship 2025: Form stats for this week's event in northern Europe

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Open Championship 2025 Player Guide: Profiles and betting angles of the top 50 in the field

Latest Podcasts

Golf...Only Bettor

The 2025 Open Championship Preview

  • Mike Norman
Golf...Only Bettor

US Open 2025 Preview

  • Max Liu