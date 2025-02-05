WM Phoenix Open 2025: Course and current form stats

A course which encourages aggressive, attacking golf

Sahith [40/1] to contend at Scottsdale

Burns [20/1] can secure PGA Tour title No 6

Tournament and Course Notes

Opened in 1986, the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale is laid out approximately 1,500 feet above sea level, and surrounded by the rugged Sonoran Desert. This will be the 39th occasion in which TPC Scottsdale has hosted a PGA Tour event;

Co-designed by Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish, the course has generous fairways and fewer hazards than are present at most PGA Tour venues. Many fairways are surrounded by unofficial sandy waste;

It is a layout that encourages players to blast it long and be aggressive, while the dry desert Arizona air will also assist the ball to travel further. Big hitters have generally thrived here, although not exclusively;

Weiskopf returned to undertake an upgrade in 2014 when, among other things, he planted around 250 trees. This $12m renovation also involved the resurfacing of greens and re-building of bunkers. Water is a threat on just six holes;

Putting surfaces are larger than the PGA Tour average and double the size of last week's host course Pebble Beach Golf Links. However, this will be the fourth successive week that players have putted on Poa annua greens;

The tournament is normally one of the best-attended events on the PGA Tour schedule.

Six to watch

The phrase 'horses-for-courses' does appear to carry greater significance at TPC Scottsdale, compared to many other PGA Tour venues.

And the form stats seem to suggest that the winner of this week's event will be one of the higher-ranked pros teeing-up.

The top-two ranked players, Scottie Scheffler 11/43.75 and Hideki Matsuyama 16/117.00, have each twice tasted victory over the Stadium Course.

World No 1 Scheffler returned to competitive action last week following a hand injury and immediately posted a tie-for-ninth.

He's likely to be even sharper this week and if he starts well in Arizona will be a tough rival to fend off.

Matsuyama has already won in 2025 and despite a couple of low-key performances recently, is expected to contend at Scottsdale.

Another major-winning heavyweight in the field is back-in-form Justin Thomas 11/112.00.

Even though No 15 ranked Thomas is 10 places lower than Matsuyama, his odds this week are shorter according to Betfair.

The 31-year-old Florida resident has posted a trio of podium finishes from his last five starts.

Although he has never triumphed in Scottsdale there has been three top-four finishes and he's certainly no slouch off the tee.

One other big blaster with a good record here is Sahith Theegala 40/141.00. His three trips to the Stadium Course have produced a brace of top-5s.

Although he's made a slow start to 2025, it would be no surprise if his season bursts into life this week.

Sam Burns 20/121.00, a winner of five PGA Tour events, may not be the longest driver on the PGA Tour, but his driving stats are still fairly solid.

His form during the second half of last year was strong and his performances during the early weeks of 2025 have been encouraging if not sparkling.

He stood on the podium here last year and he's certainly a decent shout to triumph in Scottsdale.

Finally, Andrew Novak 75/176.00 might be worth an each-way punt. A podium finisher two weeks ago, the 29-year-old tied-eighth at the Phoenix Open last year and is a career-high No 75 in the world.

He is yet to win at this level, but has twice finished top-three.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 10 At TPC Scottsdale (2019-24)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.17: Scottie Scheffler (18)

67.71: Justin Thomas (24)

68.08: Sahith Theegala (12)

68.67: Matt Fitzpatrick (12)

68.72: Jordan Spieth (18)

68.75: Hideki Matsuyama (24)

68.85: Sung Jae Im (20)

68.89: Sam Burns (18)

68.89: Nick Taylor (18)

68.94: Webb Simpson (16)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table



MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves