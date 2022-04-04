How To Bet on Golf

Masters Tournament 2022: Course and current form for this week's major championship in Georgia

The Masters was first staged at Augusta National in 1934
The glorious par-three 12th at Augusta National

The greens at Augusta need to be handled with care, and the outcome of the tournament largely depends on a player's performance with 'The Putter,' says Andy Swales ...

"(Hatton) is particularly performing well with putter in hand, as these figures illustrate: Strokes Gained: Putting (1st); Putting Average GiR (2nd); Putts > 25 feet (3rd) and Putts Between five and 10 feet (2nd)."

For any wannabe tournament winner, the importance of putting well in any given week cannot be understated.

Take a look at the stats which accompany virtually every top level professional tournament nowadays, and you rarely find a winner who's had a low-key four days with 'The Putter'.

Depending on the nature of the course, it is possible to hold aloft the trophy following a mediocre set of stats with the driver or irons.

This often comes down to various factors such as fairway width, height and thickness of rough, surrounding density of vegetation, wind conditions and even length of par-four holes. Yet, in most cases, the winner has usually enjoyed a hot week with 'The Putter.'

However, at Augusta, the role of 'The Putter' takes on even greater significance.

Not only is the Augusta National putting surfaces the most treacherous - by some distance - on the PGA Tour, it is a player's performance on the greens which tends to shape their destiny more than at any other professional tournament.

There have been plenty of tales of woe regarding the Augusta greens over the decades, and probably the worst of all was that of Tom Weiskopf who three-putted 13 times in 72 holes when finishing second in 1969 - one stroke behind champion George Archer. Weiskopf was runner-up four times at Augusta, never winning the title.

PGA Tour Putting Kings Of 2021-22

So who are this season's Kings of Putting on the PGA Tour?

To try and answer this question I looked at four putting categories covering the opening seven months of the 2021-22 season.

Two of the categories were the Strokes Gained: Putting and Putting Average (GiR) tables, which are both fairly generic in nature.

I also looked at the more specific categories of putts holed Between five and 10 feet, and Greater than 25 feet. Two categories testing both long and short-to-medium length putting.

And four players in particular featured impressively across these four tables.

Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith, probably not surprisingly, have performed well with the putter this season.

Between them they have won five times on the PGA Tour since January 1st.

Smith is ranked inside the top three for three of these categories, and is ninth in the other (putts > 25 feet).

Latest odds for a top-10 finish at Augusta National

The other two golfers who have impressed on the greens are Kevin Kisner and Tyrrell Hatton.

The Englishman is particularly performing well with putter in hand, as these figures illustrate: Strokes Gained: Putting (1st); Putting Average GiR (2nd); Putts > 25 feet (3rd) and Putts Between five and 10 feet (2nd).

Kisner has enjoyed a brace of podium finishes on the PGA Tour this calendar year, and was fourth at TPC Sawgrass, while Hatton's best finish came at Bay Hill where he tied-for-second.

Stroke Averages


Lowest 15 At Augusta National (2016-21)
Average .... (Rounds)
70.06: Dustin Johnson (18)
70.30: Jon Rahm (20)
70.63: Tony Finau (16)
70.88: Xander Schauffele (16)
70.88: Jordan Spieth (24)
70.92: Corey Conners (12)
70.92: Tiger Woods (12)
70.96: Hideki Matsuyama (24)
71.05: Rory McIlroy (22)
71.09: Justin Rose (22)
71.28: Brooks Koepka (18)
71.50: Cameron Smith (20)
71.50: Justin Thomas (24)
71.59: Patrick Reed (22)
71.59: Webb Simpson (22)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those teeing-up this week are included in table

Latest odds for Each Way (10) at Augusta National

Augusta Form 2012-21 / Last 10 Weeks

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W14 W13 W12 W11 W10 W9 W8 W7 W6 W5
Scottie Scheffler 1 55 1 7 1 20
Jon Rahm 9 55 17 21 10 3
Collin Morikawa 9 68 MC 2 18
Viktor Hovland 18 33 9 2 4 MC 1
Patrick Cantlay 26 MC 33 2 4
Cameron Smith 1 33 4
Justin Thomas 35 3 33 6 8 20
Dustin Johnson 4 39 9 MC 8 25
Rory McIlroy MC 33 13 10 3
Xander Schauffele 35 12 MC 13 3 18 34
Sam Burns 1 26 9 MC MC MC
Hideki Matsuyama Wd 20 39 8 30
Billy Horschel 9 Wd 2 16 6 11
Bryson DeChambeau MC 58 Wd MC
Louis Oosthuizen 35 62 42 30 14
Abraham Ancer 5 MC 33 39 43 8
Jordan Spieth 35 35 MC 26 60 2 MC
Tyrrell Hatton 9 21 13 2 28 4
Brooks Koepka 5 12 MC 16 MC 3 MC
Joaquin Niemann 35 22 MC 1 8 6
Harris English
Daniel Berger 35 13 4 MC 20
Tony Finau 29 35 MC 33 MC 28 MC
Matt Fitzpatrick 18 5 MC 9 10 6
Paul Casey Wd 3 72 15 24 12
Sung Jae Im 35 55 20 MC 33 6
Kevin Kisner 2 33 4 MC 38 MC
Jason Kokrak 35 MC 53 26 26 45
Will Zalatoris 5 26 38 26 2
Kevin Na 9 MC MC 28
Patrick Reed 26 26 MC MC MC 38 46
Corey Conners 35 3 26 11 MC 38 MC
Talor Gooch 18 MC 7 MC 26 20
Thomas Pieters 26 MC 32 MC 24 12
Shane Lowry 35 12 13 2 14 24
Adam Scott 9 MC 26 4 38 9
Max Homa 35 13 17 10 14 MC
Tom Hoge 58 33 32 MC 14 1 MC
Webb Simpson 35 48 MC
Harold Varner 18 57 6 MC MC 1
Seamus Power 5 33 MC MC MC 9
Russell Henley 60 13 13 33 33
Marc Leishman 35 MC 68 15 28 16
Lucas Herbert 18 68 7 MC MC 21 18
Matthew Wolff 60 MC 61 MC 6 64
Tommy Fleetwood 35 16 22 20 MC 8 12
Cameron Young 35 MC 13 16 2 26 20
Takumi Kanaya MC 9 MC 14 MC
Sergio Garcia 26 26 38 39 24 12
Brian Harman 35 5 63 MC 14 MC
Si Woo Kim 13 18 Wd 26 73 26 11
Justin Rose 26 MC MC 62 6
Mackenzie Hughes 18 MC MC 48 MC 16 MC
Luke List 53 35 Wd MC MC 53 1
Min Woo Lee MC 26 MC MC MC
Lee Westwood MC 35 MC 68 42 21 32
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 60 62 20 25 MC 14 46
Erik van Rooyen 60 13 MC 39 4
Bubba Watson 26 MC 68 MC 14 2
Stewart Cink 7 MC MC 43 MC
Sepp Straka 35 9 MC 1 15 66 16
Robert MacIntyre 35 35 15 9 13 MC
Ryan Palmer 48 MC 70 MC MC 16
Hudson Swafford 58 36 MC MC MC 60 MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC 55 42 48 26 38
Garrick Higgo MC MC MC 66 21 47
Gary Woodland 8 21 MC 5 5 MC 39
Cameron Davis MC MC 48 MC 56
JJ Spaun 1 27 MC 52 30 MC 16 34
Lucas Glover 18 MC 74 30 37 MC
Guido Migliozzi MC MC MC MC 67 MC
Cameron Champ MC MC 61 67 MC 46
Padraig Harrington 42 MC 27 9
Harry Higgs MC 39 MC MC 55 49 MC
Danny Willett 36 MC 52 48 35 MC
Charl Schwartzel MC MC MC MC MC MC 76
Francesco Molinari MC 42 55 43 62
Keita Nakajima
Zach Johnson 13 MC MC 42 MC 43
Tiger Woods
Bernhard Langer
Mike Weir
Jose Maria Olazabal
Fred Couples
Sandy Lyle
Larry Mize
Vijay Singh
Stewart Hagestad
Laird Shepherd
James Piot MC
Austin Greaser
Aaron Jarvis
Player `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13 `12
Scottie Scheffler 18 19
Jon Rahm 5 7 9 4 27
Collin Morikawa 18 44
Viktor Hovland 21 32
Patrick Cantlay MC 17 9 MC 47
Cameron Smith 10 2 51 5 55
Justin Thomas 21 4 12 17 22 39
Dustin Johnson MC 1 2 10 4 6 MC 13
Rory McIlroy MC 5 21 5 7 10 4 8 25 40
Xander Schauffele 3 17 2 50
Sam Burns
Hideki Matsuyama 1 13 32 19 11 7 5 MC 54
Billy Horschel 50 38 56 MC 17 MC 37
Bryson DeChambeau 46 34 29 38 21
Louis Oosthuizen 26 23 29 12 41 15 19 25 MC 2
Abraham Ancer 26 13
Jordan Spieth 3 46 21 3 11 2 1 2
Tyrrell Hatton 18 MC 56 44 MC
Brooks Koepka MC 7 2 11 21 33
Joaquin Niemann 40 MC
Harris English 21 42 MC
Daniel Berger MC 32 27 10
Tony Finau 10 38 5 10
Matt Fitzpatrick 34 46 21 38 32 7 MC
Paul Casey 26 38 MC 15 6 4 6 MC
Sung Jae Im MC 2
Kevin Kisner MC MC 21 28 43 37
Jason Kokrak 49 MC
Will Zalatoris 2
Kevin Na 12 13 46 MC 55 12 59 12
Patrick Reed 8 10 36 1 MC 49 22 MC
Corey Conners 8 10 46 MC
Talor Gooch
Thomas Pieters MC 4
Shane Lowry 21 25 MC MC 39 MC
Adam Scott 54 34 18 32 9 42 38 14 1 8
Max Homa MC MC
Tom Hoge
Webb Simpson 12 10 5 20 MC 29 28 MC MC 44
Harold Varner
Seamus Power
Russell Henley 15 11 21 31 MC
Marc Leishman 5 13 49 9 43 MC MC 4
Lucas Herbert
Matthew Wolff Dq MC
Tommy Fleetwood 46 19 36 17 MC
Cameron Young
Takumi Kanaya 58
Sergio Garcia MC MC MC 1 34 17 MC 8 12
Brian Harman 12 44 MC
Si Woo Kim 12 34 21 24 MC
Justin Rose 7 23 MC 12 2 10 2 14 25 8
Mackenzie Hughes 40 MC
Luke List
Min Woo Lee
Lee Westwood MC 38 18 2 46 7 8 3
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 40 38
Erik van Rooyen Wd
Bubba Watson 26 57 12 5 MC 37 38 1 50 1
Stewart Cink 12 MC 14 25 50
Sepp Straka
Robert MacIntyre 12
Ryan Palmer 34 33 MC
Hudson Swafford MC MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
Garrick Higgo
Gary Woodland 40 MC 32 MC MC MC 26 Wd
Cameron Davis
JJ Spaun
Lucas Glover MC 42 49 MC
Guido Migliozzi
Cameron Champ 26 19
Padraig Harrington MC MC 8
Harry Higgs
Danny Willett MC 25 MC MC MC 1 38
Charl Schwartzel 26 25 MC MC 3 MC 38 MC 25 50
Francesco Molinari 52 MC 5 20 33 50 MC 19
Keita Nakajima
Zach Johnson MC 51 58 36 MC MC 9 MC 35 32
Tiger Woods 38 1 32 17 4 40
Bernhard Langer MC 29 62 38 MC 24 MC 8 25 MC
Mike Weir MC 51 MC MC MC MC MC 44 MC MC
Jose Maria Olazabal 50 MC MC MC MC MC 34 50 MC
Fred Couples MC MC MC 38 18 MC 20 13 12
Sandy Lyle MC MC MC MC MC MC MC 44 54 MC
Larry Mize MC MC MC MC 52 52 MC 51 MC MC
Vijay Singh MC Ret MC 49 MC MC 54 37 38 27
Stewart Hagestad 36
Laird Shepherd
James Piot
Austin Greaser
Aaron Jarvis

