The Players Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

This week’s Players Championship will be the 44th to be hosted by the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass
TPC Sawgrass: Water and sand are constant threats

It's week three out of four for the Florida Swing, as golf's elite performers travel to the iconic TPC Sawgrass. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

Tournament Notes

With the first major championship of the season just five weeks away, the action switches to TPC Sawgrass and the 52nd staging of The Players Championship.

The countdown to the US Masters is underway with Scottie Scheffler heading to Ponte Vedra chasing a third straight Players Championship title. Twelve months ago he became the first golfer to win this event back-to-back.

First played in 1974, the Players Championship is being hosted by the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass for the 43rd time. Laid out just one mile from the Atlantic Ocean, the Stadium Course first staged this event in 1982.

Course Notes

Pete Dye, who is the course architect, was instructed by the PGA Tour to design a layout that would not suit any one particular type of golfer.

Its putting surfaces are slightly smaller than the Tour average, along with narrower than normal fairways. Since changes were made to the course in 2016, water realistically comes into play on 15 holes, although the hazards vary in size considerably.

Between 1982 and 2006 the Championship was contested during March, before moving to May for 12 straight years. However, it returned to March in 2019 and, to accommodate this new date, and take into account different seasonal weather conditions, organisers decided to over-seed the greens, tees, fairways and rough.

Switching back to March meant conditions favoured the bigger hitters, and Rory McIlroy duly obliged. Suddenly there was less run on the fairways, and the ball didn't travel as far through the colder air.

However, on the plus side, the softer putting surfaces became much more receptive to approach shots. But one aspect which hasn't changed is the need to remain deadly accurate from tee-to-green.

After playing last week's event at Bay Hill where the greens, on average, measure a sizeable 7,500 square feet, those at the Stadium Course are around 2,000 sq ft smaller.

Market Leaders

As expected, the top two golfers in Betfair's Sportsbook market for this week's mini-major are world No 1 Scottie Scheffler 9/25.50 and Rory McIlroy 8/19.00.

Although the defending champion Scheffler has been a little slow out of the blocks in 2025, probably not helped by a hand injury, he has remained close to the top of the leaderboard in the four tournaments he has contested so far.

He has had one podium finish (Torrey Pines), and was tied-11th at Bay Hill on Sunday, so another Sawgrass victory this week remains well within his grasp.

McIlroy, meanwhile, has already won this year, posting a victory in the PGA Tour's Signature Event at Pebble Beach.

He too is a former champion at TPC Sawgrass, and he finished one stroke behind Scheffler at Bay Hill over the weekend.

Six To Watch

Two players to have tasted success already this year on the PGA Tour are Ludvig Aberg 18/119.00 and Hideki Matsuyama 25/126.00.

In each of his last two visits to this event, Matsuyama has posted top-six finishes, while Aberg tied-eighth on his Sawgrass debut 12 months ago.

A couple of former major champions, who are playing pretty well right now, are Jason Day 40/141.00 and Justin Rose 125/1126.00.

Day tasted glory at TPC Sawgrass nine years ago and, earlier this season, stood on the podium at The American Express tournament in California. He tied-eighth at Bay Hill on Sunday.

As for Rose, he has a best Sawgrass finish of tied-fourth, and the 44-year-old has played 'sneakingly' well in recent weeks.

Two of his last three starts, which were all Signature Events, yielded top-10 finishes.

While Rose is an unlikely champion in such a strong field, he would certainly be a strong each-way candidate.

Finally, two other e/w options are the improving Max Greyserman 100/1101.00 and Michael Kim 80/181.00.

The 29-year-old Greyserman is in his third year on the PGA Tour and has so far finished runner-up three times. He makes his Sawgrass debut this week.

Korean-born American, Kim, is a one-time winner on Tour and has opened his 2025 campaign strongly.

In his last five starts there has been a trio of top-six finishes and he's currently a career-high No 52 in the world.

Stroke Averages


Lowest 12 At TPC Sawgrass (2018-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
69.57: Scottie Scheffler (14)
70.06: Hideki Matsuyama (16)
70.23: Tommy Fleetwood (22)
70.32: Jason Day (22)
70.33: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (12)
70.44: Xander Schauffele (18)
70.55: Brian Harman (22)
70.55: Justin Thomas (22)
70.62: Si Woo Kim (21)
70.63: Justin Rose (16)
70.64: Shane Lowry (22)
70.67: Joel Dahmen (18)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

No Tournament at TPC Sawgrass in 2020 due to Covid pandemic

Read the Punter's Players Championship preview

Last 10 Weeks / TPC Sawgrass (2014-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W10 W9 W8 W7 W6 W5 W4 W3 W2 W1
Scottie Scheffler 11 3 25 9
Rory McIlroy 15 17 1 4
Xander Schauffele 40 30
Collin Morikawa 2 17 17 2
Ludvig Aberg 22 1 Wd 42 5
Hideki Matsuyama 22 13 25 48 32 16 1
Russell Henley 1 6 39 5 10 30
Wyndham Clark 22 31 16 73 MC 15
Justin Thomas 36 9 6 48 2 26
Tommy Fleetwood 11 5 22 21
Keegan Bradley 5 34 65 15 6 15
Maverick McNealy MC 2 9 40 52 45 8
Sepp Straka 5 11 MC 15 7 1 30 15
Patrick Cantlay 31 5 33 5 15
Shane Lowry 7 11 39 2 MC
Viktor Hovland MC MC 22 MC 36
Robert MacIntyre 11 MC 6 40 17 53 15
Billy Horschel MC 25 MC MC 9 21 MC 51
Sahith Theegala MC 17 57 53 52 37 36
Sung Jae Im 19 MC MC 57 33 4 MC 3
Thomas Detry MC 53 1 48 15 53 5
Adam Scott 36 37 22 37 15
Aaron Rai 11 4 37 40 MC 15
Tom Kim MC 44 44 7 MC 65
Tony Finau 36 5 13 MC MC 15
Sam Burns 48 24 49 22 29 8
Corey Conners 3 24 74 65 MC 5
Nick Taylor 31 9 25 33 12 Won 48
Akshay Bhatia MC 9 9 32 22 37 32
Nick Dunlap MC 17 57 58 34 10 55
Byeong Hun An 8 MC MC 73 22 MC 32
Harris English MC 24 73 1 43 MC
Jason Day 8 50 13 32 3 40
Max Greyserman 22 11 24 49 Wd 48 7 24
Justin Rose 8 MC 3 MC
Brian Harman 40 32 17 25 53 MC 21 58
Denny McCarthy 18 48 5 16 58 16 46
JT Poston 50 39 16 53 12 MC 40
Taylor Pendrith MC MC 50 9 7 45 13
Matthieu Pavon MC 42 44 63 73 MC 48
Laurie Canter 2 35 1 3
Stephan Jaeger MC 6 44 40 MC 3 36
Lucas Glover 36 MC 31 MC 3 MC 21
Austin Eckroat 34 MC MC MC 13 MC MC 15
Rasmus Hojgaard 34 MC 12 22 14
Nico Echavarria MC 34 MC 77 MC 2 32
Ben Griffin 45 4 4 44 36 69 MC 7 45
Cameron Davis MC MC 5 18 MC 13
Davis Thompson MC MC 13 36 58 51 MC 36
Michael Kim 4 6 13 13 2 MC 43 MC
Cameron Young MC MC MC 12 72 MC 8
Daniel Berger 15 25 12 2 MC 21 MC
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 19 42 39 4 40 MC 40
Min Woo Lee MC 11 48 12 17 17
JJ Spaun 31 2 34 Wd 33 15 29 3
Matt McCarty 48 63 MC MC MC 65 53
Joe Highsmith MC 1 17 MC MC 66 MC
Matt Fitzpatrick 22 49 MC 48 24
Eric Cole 50 MC MC MC 22 68 68 5 52
Jordan Spieth 9 MC 4 69
Jhonattan Vegas 61 40 42 MC 4
Max Homa MC MC MC 53 Wd 26
Mackenzie Hughes 22 MC 52 36 40 58 MC
Nicolai Hojgaard 18 8 36 65
Will Zalatoris 22 24 48 12 26
Si Woo Kim 19 24 21 12 MC 51 MC 32
Patrick Rodgers 22 18 25 3 MC 22 56 70 MC
Tom Hoge 40 67 54 MC 17 29 45 8
Adam Hadwin 45 MC 9 65 MC 59 29
Chris Kirk 22 56 MC 62 34 MC 44
Kevin Yu 45 17 16 64 MC MC 44
Sam Stevens 40 MC 31 44 17 2 51 59
Andrew Novak 34 MC 13 MC 13 3 MC MC
Max McGreevy 40 4 25 MC Wd MC MC
Taylor Moore 42 34 9 22 56 7 MC
Erik van Rooyen 9 59 MC 40 MC MC 30
Beau Hossler 32 MC 32 69 15 12
Justin Lower MC MC 62 MC 3 37
Jake Knapp 6 25 17 44 33 32 MC 56
Lee Hodges 57 33 9 34 10
Harry Hall MC 34 MC 58 21 10 8
Rickie Fowler 18 39 Wd 53 21
Victor Perez 18 72 MC MC 34
Kurt Kitayama MC MC 49 MC 58 37
Doug Ghim 11 49 68 MC 21 72
Charley Hoffman 25 MC MC 25 5 59
Keith Mitchell 42 25 33 21 30
Jacob Bridgeman 15 2 34 MC MC 21 MC
Brian Campbell MC 48 1 MC 51 Wd
Jesper Svensson 32 49 63 MC MC 10
Karl Vilips 1 39 72
Ryan Fox MC MC 63 27 10
Aldrich Potgieter MC 2 15 MC MC
Patrick Fishburn 54 48 MC MC MC MC 6
Ryo Hisatsune MC 10 MC MC 43 65
Matti Schmid 6 18 MC MC 25 MC MC
Adam Schenk 45 MC 25 25 Wd 6
Mark Hubbard MC MC MC 73 68 12 21
Seamus Power MC 24 36 17 MC
CT Pan MC 68 57 21
Vince Whaley 16 32 MC MC 32 64 72
Patton Kizzire MC MC MC MC MC 40
Alex Smalley 18 10 21 MC 11 16
Rico Hoey 26 25 MC MC MC 58 59
Andrew Putnam 11 49 25 32 MC 30
Matt Kuchar 56 43 21
Emiliano Grillo MC 65 76 Wd MC MC
Davis Riley 6 48 MC MC MC MC Wd
Luke List MC MC 36 56 MC 72
Ben Kohles 34 MC 25 MC 21 53
Frankie Capan MC 55 MC 56 12 45
Adam Svensson MC MC 59 36 MC MC 30
Peter Malnati MC 68 49 MC MC MC 53
Hayden Springer 34 45 MC 6
Carson Young 10 MC MC 57 MC 29 MC
Chan Kim 16 32 17 MC 42 MC 53
Greyson Sigg 64 17 32 9 MC 70
McClure Meissner MC MC MC 52 68 21
Brice Garnett 40 11 67 34 30 48
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC MC MC 67 9 MC MC
Chandler Phillips MC 34 49 70 MC MC
Sami Valimaki 48 34 MC 15 MC
David Lipsky 78 MC 76 MC Wd MC 45
Ben Silverman MC MC 16 MC MC 69
Joel Dahmen 32 6 MC 9 MC MC
Isaiah Salinda 45 39 3 42 MC MC
Ryan Gerard MC 25 17 15 51 37
Gary Woodland MC MC 21 22 16
Rafael Campos MC MC 34 MC MC MC MC 57
Alejandro Tosti MC 68 10 MC 58 MC
Kris Ventura 56 25 49 4 58 MC
Sam Ryder 48 59 36 25 43 21
Henrik Norlander 40 MC 13 MC MC MC 37
Jackson Suber 42 MC 56 MC 6
Kevin Roy 6 MC 17 Wd 18 45
Chris Gotterup 16 MC MC MC 25 MC MC 46
Nate Lashley MC MC MC Wd MC 37
Lanto Griffin 72 25 MC 9 34 MC
Camilo Villegas MC MC 44 MC 7 MC
David Skinns MC MC 49 MC MC MC
Will Chandler MC MC MC 6 MC MC
Chad Ramey 26 MC 34 MC 48 MC MC
Will Gordon MC MC 69 7 66 MC
Trey Mullinax 16 MC MC 32 MC 18
Bud Cauley MC 56 21 30
Danny Walker 64 13 42 MC MC
Danny Willett 45 MC 9 MC
Ricky Castillo 64 56 55 15 43 MC
Paul Peterson 12 MC MC Wd MC 10
Quade Cummins 16 32 32 MC 34 MC
Vincent Norrman MC 75 71 40 29 37
Zach Johnson 42 48 MC 21
Taylor Montgomery MC 25 45 69 MC 58 65
John Pak MC 17 56 MC MC
Webb Simpson MC 16
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14
Scottie Scheffler 1 1 55 MC
Rory McIlroy 19 MC 33 MC 1 MC 35 12 8 6
Xander Schauffele 2 19 MC MC MC 2
Collin Morikawa 45 13 MC 41
Ludvig Aberg 8
Hideki Matsuyama 6 5 MC 8 MC 22 7 17 23
Russell Henley MC 19 13 MC MC MC 35 MC 24 17
Wyndham Clark 2 27 MC MC Dq
Justin Thomas MC 60 33 1 35 11 MC* 3 24
Tommy Fleetwood 35 27 22 MC 5 7 41
Keegan Bradley MC MC 5 29 16 7 60 35 MC MC
Maverick McNealy 9 60 46 MC
Sepp Straka 16 65 9 MC
Patrick Cantlay 68 19 MC MC MC 23 22
Shane Lowry 19 35 13 8 MC 46 MC 16 MC
Viktor Hovland 62 3 9 MC
Robert MacIntyre MC MC
Billy Horschel MC MC Wd 58 26 37 MC 28 13 26
Sahith Theegala 9 74 MC
Sung Jae Im 31 6 55 17 MC
Thomas Detry 62 MC
Adam Scott 45 71 MC 48 12 11 6 12 38 38
Aaron Rai 35 19
Tom Kim Wd 51
Tony Finau 45 19 MC MC 22 57 MC MC
Sam Burns 45 35 26 MC
Corey Conners 13 MC 26 7 41
Nick Taylor 26 MC 48 16 MC* MC 73
Akshay Bhatia MC
Nick Dunlap MC
Byeong Hun An MC 35 MC 26 30 MC
Harris English 19 MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Jason Day 35 19 MC 35 8 5 60 1 MC
Max Greyserman
Justin Rose MC 6 MC 8 23 65 19 MC 4
Brian Harman 2 44 63 3 8 MC 53 54 8 MC
Denny McCarthy 35 13 60 55 41
JT Poston 45 MC MC 22 22
Taylor Pendrith MC 69 13
Matthieu Pavon MC
Laurie Canter
Stephan Jaeger MC 44 MC
Lucas Glover MC 51 MC 48 MC MC* 6 MC
Austin Eckroat 45
Rasmus Hojgaard
Nico Echavarria MC MC
Ben Griffin MC 35
Cameron Davis MC 6 MC MC
Davis Thompson MC 68
Michael Kim MC MC MC 60
Cameron Young 54 51 MC
Daniel Berger 13 9 67 57 65 9 MC
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 13 13 41
Min Woo Lee 54 6
JJ Spaun 64 MC MC Wd MC
Matt McCarty
Joe Highsmith
Matt Fitzpatrick 5 MC MC 9 41 46 MC MC
Eric Cole MC 27
Jordan Spieth MC 19 MC 48 MC 41 MC MC MC 4
Jhonattan Vegas MC MC 61 3 41 MC 57 42
Max Homa 64 6 13 MC
Mackenzie Hughes 26 MC MC MC 57 16
Nicolai Hojgaard MC
Will Zalatoris MC 73 26 21
Si Woo Kim 6 27 Wd 9 56 63 1 23
Patrick Rodgers MC MC MC 65 MC* MC MC MC
Tom Hoge 54 3 33 22 30 MC*
Adam Hadwin MC 13 9 29 MC 57 30 39 MC
Chris Kirk 26 MC MC 48 56 46 12 Wd 13 13
Kevin Yu MC
Sam Stevens MC
Andrew Novak MC MC
Max McGreevy MC
Taylor Moore 31 35 MC
Erik van Rooyen MC 13
Beau Hossler MC MC MC MC MC 46
Justin Lower MC MC
Jake Knapp 45
Lee Hodges 35 MC 70
Harry Hall MC
Rickie Fowler 68 13 MC 47 MC 60 MC 1 MC*
Victor Perez 9
Kurt Kitayama 19 MC
Doug Ghim 16 MC 6 29
Charley Hoffman MC MC 17 MC MC 30 MC 30 38
Keith Mitchell 73 35 13 MC 47 MC*
Jacob Bridgeman
Brian Campbell
Jesper Svensson
Karl Vilips
Ryan Fox MC 27
Aldrich Potgieter
Patrick Fishburn
Ryo Hisatsune MC
Matti Schmid 26
Adam Schenk 19 MC MC MC
Mark Hubbard 31 35 MC MC
Seamus Power 64 MC 33 35
CT Pan 42 MC MC 72 46
Vince Whaley
Patton Kizzire 65 22 35 MC* MC MC 76
Alex Smalley MC 65
Rico Hoey
Andrew Putnam 53 MC MC MC MC
Matt Kuchar MC MC MC MC 26 17 MC* 3 MC 17
Emiliano Grillo 54 MC MC MC 26 37 11 MC
Davis Riley MC MC
Luke List MC MC Wd MC 56 MC MC
Ben Kohles MC
Frankie Capan
Adam Svensson MC 13
Peter Malnati 68 MC 46 MC MC MC
Hayden Springer
Carson Young MC
Chan Kim 68
Greyson Sigg MC MC
McClure Meissner
Brice Garnett 35 50 MC 35 41 MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC MC 55 41
Chandler Phillips
Sami Valimaki 54
David Lipsky 42 MC
Ben Silverman MC
Joel Dahmen 11 60 33 MC 12
Isaiah Salinda
Ryan Gerard
Gary Woodland 72 54 MC MC 30 MC MC* 28 MC 11
Rafael Campos
Alejandro Tosti
Kris Ventura MC
Sam Ryder 16 44 60 MC MC
Henrik Norlander MC MC
Jackson Suber
Kevin Roy
Chris Gotterup
Nate Lashley 13 60 71
Lanto Griffin MC 35
Camilo Villegas MC 70 MC MC
David Skinns MC
Will Chandler
Chad Ramey MC 27
Will Gordon 54
Trey Mullinax MC MC MC
Bud Cauley 47 MC
Danny Walker
Danny Willett 27 MC MC Wd MC MC
Ricky Castillo
Paul Peterson
Quade Cummins
Vincent Norrman MC
Zach Johnson MC 41 MC MC* 48 54 13 26
Taylor Montgomery 11 44
John Pak
Webb Simpson MC MC MC MC 16 1 16 66 MC

