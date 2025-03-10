The Players Championship 2025: Course and current form stats
It's week three out of four for the Florida Swing, as golf's elite performers travel to the iconic TPC Sawgrass. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...
-
Longer hitters have benefited since change of date in 2019
-
Aberg [18/1] ready to take next step towards greatness
-
Veteran Rose [125/1] might be worth an each-way shout
-
Tournament Notes
With the first major championship of the season just five weeks away, the action switches to TPC Sawgrass and the 52nd staging of The Players Championship.
The countdown to the US Masters is underway with Scottie Scheffler heading to Ponte Vedra chasing a third straight Players Championship title. Twelve months ago he became the first golfer to win this event back-to-back.
First played in 1974, the Players Championship is being hosted by the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass for the 43rd time. Laid out just one mile from the Atlantic Ocean, the Stadium Course first staged this event in 1982.
Course Notes
Pete Dye, who is the course architect, was instructed by the PGA Tour to design a layout that would not suit any one particular type of golfer.
Its putting surfaces are slightly smaller than the Tour average, along with narrower than normal fairways. Since changes were made to the course in 2016, water realistically comes into play on 15 holes, although the hazards vary in size considerably.
Between 1982 and 2006 the Championship was contested during March, before moving to May for 12 straight years. However, it returned to March in 2019 and, to accommodate this new date, and take into account different seasonal weather conditions, organisers decided to over-seed the greens, tees, fairways and rough.
Switching back to March meant conditions favoured the bigger hitters, and Rory McIlroy duly obliged. Suddenly there was less run on the fairways, and the ball didn't travel as far through the colder air.
However, on the plus side, the softer putting surfaces became much more receptive to approach shots. But one aspect which hasn't changed is the need to remain deadly accurate from tee-to-green.
After playing last week's event at Bay Hill where the greens, on average, measure a sizeable 7,500 square feet, those at the Stadium Course are around 2,000 sq ft smaller.
Market Leaders
As expected, the top two golfers in Betfair's Sportsbook market for this week's mini-major are world No 1 Scottie Scheffler 9/25.50 and Rory McIlroy 8/19.00.
Although the defending champion Scheffler has been a little slow out of the blocks in 2025, probably not helped by a hand injury, he has remained close to the top of the leaderboard in the four tournaments he has contested so far.
He has had one podium finish (Torrey Pines), and was tied-11th at Bay Hill on Sunday, so another Sawgrass victory this week remains well within his grasp.
McIlroy, meanwhile, has already won this year, posting a victory in the PGA Tour's Signature Event at Pebble Beach.
He too is a former champion at TPC Sawgrass, and he finished one stroke behind Scheffler at Bay Hill over the weekend.
Six To Watch
Two players to have tasted success already this year on the PGA Tour are Ludvig Aberg 18/119.00 and Hideki Matsuyama 25/126.00.
In each of his last two visits to this event, Matsuyama has posted top-six finishes, while Aberg tied-eighth on his Sawgrass debut 12 months ago.
A couple of former major champions, who are playing pretty well right now, are Jason Day 40/141.00 and Justin Rose 125/1126.00.
Day tasted glory at TPC Sawgrass nine years ago and, earlier this season, stood on the podium at The American Express tournament in California. He tied-eighth at Bay Hill on Sunday.
As for Rose, he has a best Sawgrass finish of tied-fourth, and the 44-year-old has played 'sneakingly' well in recent weeks.
Two of his last three starts, which were all Signature Events, yielded top-10 finishes.
While Rose is an unlikely champion in such a strong field, he would certainly be a strong each-way candidate.
Finally, two other e/w options are the improving Max Greyserman 100/1101.00 and Michael Kim 80/181.00.
The 29-year-old Greyserman is in his third year on the PGA Tour and has so far finished runner-up three times. He makes his Sawgrass debut this week.
Korean-born American, Kim, is a one-time winner on Tour and has opened his 2025 campaign strongly.
In his last five starts there has been a trio of top-six finishes and he's currently a career-high No 52 in the world.
Stroke Averages
Lowest 12 At TPC Sawgrass (2018-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
69.57: Scottie Scheffler (14)
70.06: Hideki Matsuyama (16)
70.23: Tommy Fleetwood (22)
70.32: Jason Day (22)
70.33: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (12)
70.44: Xander Schauffele (18)
70.55: Brian Harman (22)
70.55: Justin Thomas (22)
70.62: Si Woo Kim (21)
70.63: Justin Rose (16)
70.64: Shane Lowry (22)
70.67: Joel Dahmen (18)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
No Tournament at TPC Sawgrass in 2020 due to Covid pandemic
Last 10 Weeks / TPC Sawgrass (2014-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W10
|W9
|W8
|W7
|W6
|W5
|W4
|W3
|W2
|W1
|Scottie Scheffler
|11
|3
|25
|9
|Rory McIlroy
|15
|17
|1
|4
|Xander Schauffele
|40
|30
|Collin Morikawa
|2
|17
|17
|2
|Ludvig Aberg
|22
|1
|Wd
|42
|5
|Hideki Matsuyama
|22
|13
|25
|48
|32
|16
|1
|Russell Henley
|1
|6
|39
|5
|10
|30
|Wyndham Clark
|22
|31
|16
|73
|MC
|15
|Justin Thomas
|36
|9
|6
|48
|2
|26
|Tommy Fleetwood
|11
|5
|22
|21
|Keegan Bradley
|5
|34
|65
|15
|6
|15
|Maverick McNealy
|MC
|2
|9
|40
|52
|45
|8
|Sepp Straka
|5
|11
|MC
|15
|7
|1
|30
|15
|Patrick Cantlay
|31
|5
|33
|5
|15
|Shane Lowry
|7
|11
|39
|2
|MC
|Viktor Hovland
|MC
|MC
|22
|MC
|36
|Robert MacIntyre
|11
|MC
|6
|40
|17
|53
|15
|Billy Horschel
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|9
|21
|MC
|51
|Sahith Theegala
|MC
|17
|57
|53
|52
|37
|36
|Sung Jae Im
|19
|MC
|MC
|57
|33
|4
|MC
|3
|Thomas Detry
|MC
|53
|1
|48
|15
|53
|5
|Adam Scott
|36
|37
|22
|37
|15
|Aaron Rai
|11
|4
|37
|40
|MC
|15
|Tom Kim
|MC
|44
|44
|7
|MC
|65
|Tony Finau
|36
|5
|13
|MC
|MC
|15
|Sam Burns
|48
|24
|49
|22
|29
|8
|Corey Conners
|3
|24
|74
|65
|MC
|5
|Nick Taylor
|31
|9
|25
|33
|12
|Won
|48
|Akshay Bhatia
|MC
|9
|9
|32
|22
|37
|32
|Nick Dunlap
|MC
|17
|57
|58
|34
|10
|55
|Byeong Hun An
|8
|MC
|MC
|73
|22
|MC
|32
|Harris English
|MC
|24
|73
|1
|43
|MC
|Jason Day
|8
|50
|13
|32
|3
|40
|Max Greyserman
|22
|11
|24
|49
|Wd
|48
|7
|24
|Justin Rose
|8
|MC
|3
|MC
|Brian Harman
|40
|32
|17
|25
|53
|MC
|21
|58
|Denny McCarthy
|18
|48
|5
|16
|58
|16
|46
|JT Poston
|50
|39
|16
|53
|12
|MC
|40
|Taylor Pendrith
|MC
|MC
|50
|9
|7
|45
|13
|Matthieu Pavon
|MC
|42
|44
|63
|73
|MC
|48
|Laurie Canter
|2
|35
|1
|3
|Stephan Jaeger
|MC
|6
|44
|40
|MC
|3
|36
|Lucas Glover
|36
|MC
|31
|MC
|3
|MC
|21
|Austin Eckroat
|34
|MC
|MC
|MC
|13
|MC
|MC
|15
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|34
|MC
|12
|22
|14
|Nico Echavarria
|MC
|34
|MC
|77
|MC
|2
|32
|Ben Griffin
|45
|4
|4
|44
|36
|69
|MC
|7
|45
|Cameron Davis
|MC
|MC
|5
|18
|MC
|13
|Davis Thompson
|MC
|MC
|13
|36
|58
|51
|MC
|36
|Michael Kim
|4
|6
|13
|13
|2
|MC
|43
|MC
|Cameron Young
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|72
|MC
|8
|Daniel Berger
|15
|25
|12
|2
|MC
|21
|MC
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|19
|42
|39
|4
|40
|MC
|40
|Min Woo Lee
|MC
|11
|48
|12
|17
|17
|JJ Spaun
|31
|2
|34
|Wd
|33
|15
|29
|3
|Matt McCarty
|48
|63
|MC
|MC
|MC
|65
|53
|Joe Highsmith
|MC
|1
|17
|MC
|MC
|66
|MC
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|22
|49
|MC
|48
|24
|Eric Cole
|50
|MC
|MC
|MC
|22
|68
|68
|5
|52
|Jordan Spieth
|9
|MC
|4
|69
|Jhonattan Vegas
|61
|40
|42
|MC
|4
|Max Homa
|MC
|MC
|MC
|53
|Wd
|26
|Mackenzie Hughes
|22
|MC
|52
|36
|40
|58
|MC
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|18
|8
|36
|65
|Will Zalatoris
|22
|24
|48
|12
|26
|Si Woo Kim
|19
|24
|21
|12
|MC
|51
|MC
|32
|Patrick Rodgers
|22
|18
|25
|3
|MC
|22
|56
|70
|MC
|Tom Hoge
|40
|67
|54
|MC
|17
|29
|45
|8
|Adam Hadwin
|45
|MC
|9
|65
|MC
|59
|29
|Chris Kirk
|22
|56
|MC
|62
|34
|MC
|44
|Kevin Yu
|45
|17
|16
|64
|MC
|MC
|44
|Sam Stevens
|40
|MC
|31
|44
|17
|2
|51
|59
|Andrew Novak
|34
|MC
|13
|MC
|13
|3
|MC
|MC
|Max McGreevy
|40
|4
|25
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Taylor Moore
|42
|34
|9
|22
|56
|7
|MC
|Erik van Rooyen
|9
|59
|MC
|40
|MC
|MC
|30
|Beau Hossler
|32
|MC
|32
|69
|15
|12
|Justin Lower
|MC
|MC
|62
|MC
|3
|37
|Jake Knapp
|6
|25
|17
|44
|33
|32
|MC
|56
|Lee Hodges
|57
|33
|9
|34
|10
|Harry Hall
|MC
|34
|MC
|58
|21
|10
|8
|Rickie Fowler
|18
|39
|Wd
|53
|21
|Victor Perez
|18
|72
|MC
|MC
|34
|Kurt Kitayama
|MC
|MC
|49
|MC
|58
|37
|Doug Ghim
|11
|49
|68
|MC
|21
|72
|Charley Hoffman
|25
|MC
|MC
|25
|5
|59
|Keith Mitchell
|42
|25
|33
|21
|30
|Jacob Bridgeman
|15
|2
|34
|MC
|MC
|21
|MC
|Brian Campbell
|MC
|48
|1
|MC
|51
|Wd
|Jesper Svensson
|32
|49
|63
|MC
|MC
|10
|Karl Vilips
|1
|39
|72
|Ryan Fox
|MC
|MC
|63
|27
|10
|Aldrich Potgieter
|MC
|2
|15
|MC
|MC
|Patrick Fishburn
|54
|48
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|6
|Ryo Hisatsune
|MC
|10
|MC
|MC
|43
|65
|Matti Schmid
|6
|18
|MC
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|Adam Schenk
|45
|MC
|25
|25
|Wd
|6
|Mark Hubbard
|MC
|MC
|MC
|73
|68
|12
|21
|Seamus Power
|MC
|24
|36
|17
|MC
|CT Pan
|MC
|68
|57
|21
|Vince Whaley
|16
|32
|MC
|MC
|32
|64
|72
|Patton Kizzire
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|Alex Smalley
|18
|10
|21
|MC
|11
|16
|Rico Hoey
|26
|25
|MC
|MC
|MC
|58
|59
|Andrew Putnam
|11
|49
|25
|32
|MC
|30
|Matt Kuchar
|56
|43
|21
|Emiliano Grillo
|MC
|65
|76
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Davis Riley
|6
|48
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Luke List
|MC
|MC
|36
|56
|MC
|72
|Ben Kohles
|34
|MC
|25
|MC
|21
|53
|Frankie Capan
|MC
|55
|MC
|56
|12
|45
|Adam Svensson
|MC
|MC
|59
|36
|MC
|MC
|30
|Peter Malnati
|MC
|68
|49
|MC
|MC
|MC
|53
|Hayden Springer
|34
|45
|MC
|6
|Carson Young
|10
|MC
|MC
|57
|MC
|29
|MC
|Chan Kim
|16
|32
|17
|MC
|42
|MC
|53
|Greyson Sigg
|64
|17
|32
|9
|MC
|70
|McClure Meissner
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|68
|21
|Brice Garnett
|40
|11
|67
|34
|30
|48
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|MC
|MC
|MC
|67
|9
|MC
|MC
|Chandler Phillips
|MC
|34
|49
|70
|MC
|MC
|Sami Valimaki
|48
|34
|MC
|15
|MC
|David Lipsky
|78
|MC
|76
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|45
|Ben Silverman
|MC
|MC
|16
|MC
|MC
|69
|Joel Dahmen
|32
|6
|MC
|9
|MC
|MC
|Isaiah Salinda
|45
|39
|3
|42
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Gerard
|MC
|25
|17
|15
|51
|37
|Gary Woodland
|MC
|MC
|21
|22
|16
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|MC
|34
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|57
|Alejandro Tosti
|MC
|68
|10
|MC
|58
|MC
|Kris Ventura
|56
|25
|49
|4
|58
|MC
|Sam Ryder
|48
|59
|36
|25
|43
|21
|Henrik Norlander
|40
|MC
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|37
|Jackson Suber
|42
|MC
|56
|MC
|6
|Kevin Roy
|6
|MC
|17
|Wd
|18
|45
|Chris Gotterup
|16
|MC
|MC
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|46
|Nate Lashley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|37
|Lanto Griffin
|72
|25
|MC
|9
|34
|MC
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|MC
|44
|MC
|7
|MC
|David Skinns
|MC
|MC
|49
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Will Chandler
|MC
|MC
|MC
|6
|MC
|MC
|Chad Ramey
|26
|MC
|34
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|Will Gordon
|MC
|MC
|69
|7
|66
|MC
|Trey Mullinax
|16
|MC
|MC
|32
|MC
|18
|Bud Cauley
|MC
|56
|21
|30
|Danny Walker
|64
|13
|42
|MC
|MC
|Danny Willett
|45
|MC
|9
|MC
|Ricky Castillo
|64
|56
|55
|15
|43
|MC
|Paul Peterson
|12
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|10
|Quade Cummins
|16
|32
|32
|MC
|34
|MC
|Vincent Norrman
|MC
|75
|71
|40
|29
|37
|Zach Johnson
|42
|48
|MC
|21
|Taylor Montgomery
|MC
|25
|45
|69
|MC
|58
|65
|John Pak
|MC
|17
|56
|MC
|MC
|Webb Simpson
|MC
|16
|Player
|`24
|`23
|`22
|`21
|`19
|`18
|`17
|`16
|`15
|`14
|Scottie Scheffler
|1
|1
|55
|MC
|Rory McIlroy
|19
|MC
|33
|MC
|1
|MC
|35
|12
|8
|6
|Xander Schauffele
|2
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|2
|Collin Morikawa
|45
|13
|MC
|41
|Ludvig Aberg
|8
|Hideki Matsuyama
|6
|5
|MC
|8
|MC
|22
|7
|17
|23
|Russell Henley
|MC
|19
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|35
|MC
|24
|17
|Wyndham Clark
|2
|27
|MC
|MC
|Dq
|Justin Thomas
|MC
|60
|33
|1
|35
|11
|MC*
|3
|24
|Tommy Fleetwood
|35
|27
|22
|MC
|5
|7
|41
|Keegan Bradley
|MC
|MC
|5
|29
|16
|7
|60
|35
|MC
|MC
|Maverick McNealy
|9
|60
|46
|MC
|Sepp Straka
|16
|65
|9
|MC
|Patrick Cantlay
|68
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|23
|22
|Shane Lowry
|19
|35
|13
|8
|MC
|46
|MC
|16
|MC
|Viktor Hovland
|62
|3
|9
|MC
|Robert MacIntyre
|MC
|MC
|Billy Horschel
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|58
|26
|37
|MC
|28
|13
|26
|Sahith Theegala
|9
|74
|MC
|Sung Jae Im
|31
|6
|55
|17
|MC
|Thomas Detry
|62
|MC
|Adam Scott
|45
|71
|MC
|48
|12
|11
|6
|12
|38
|38
|Aaron Rai
|35
|19
|Tom Kim
|Wd
|51
|Tony Finau
|45
|19
|MC
|MC
|22
|57
|MC
|MC
|Sam Burns
|45
|35
|26
|MC
|Corey Conners
|13
|MC
|26
|7
|41
|Nick Taylor
|26
|MC
|48
|16
|MC*
|MC
|73
|Akshay Bhatia
|MC
|Nick Dunlap
|MC
|Byeong Hun An
|MC
|35
|MC
|26
|30
|MC
|Harris English
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jason Day
|35
|19
|MC
|35
|8
|5
|60
|1
|MC
|Max Greyserman
|Justin Rose
|MC
|6
|MC
|8
|23
|65
|19
|MC
|4
|Brian Harman
|2
|44
|63
|3
|8
|MC
|53
|54
|8
|MC
|Denny McCarthy
|35
|13
|60
|55
|41
|JT Poston
|45
|MC
|MC
|22
|22
|Taylor Pendrith
|MC
|69
|13
|Matthieu Pavon
|MC
|Laurie Canter
|Stephan Jaeger
|MC
|44
|MC
|Lucas Glover
|MC
|51
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC*
|6
|MC
|Austin Eckroat
|45
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|Nico Echavarria
|MC
|MC
|Ben Griffin
|MC
|35
|Cameron Davis
|MC
|6
|MC
|MC
|Davis Thompson
|MC
|68
|Michael Kim
|MC
|MC
|MC
|60
|Cameron Young
|54
|51
|MC
|Daniel Berger
|13
|9
|67
|57
|65
|9
|MC
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|13
|13
|41
|Min Woo Lee
|54
|6
|JJ Spaun
|64
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Matt McCarty
|Joe Highsmith
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|5
|MC
|MC
|9
|41
|46
|MC
|MC
|Eric Cole
|MC
|27
|Jordan Spieth
|MC
|19
|MC
|48
|MC
|41
|MC
|MC
|MC
|4
|Jhonattan Vegas
|MC
|MC
|61
|3
|41
|MC
|57
|42
|Max Homa
|64
|6
|13
|MC
|Mackenzie Hughes
|26
|MC
|MC
|MC
|57
|16
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|MC
|Will Zalatoris
|MC
|73
|26
|21
|Si Woo Kim
|6
|27
|Wd
|9
|56
|63
|1
|23
|Patrick Rodgers
|MC
|MC
|MC
|65
|MC*
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tom Hoge
|54
|3
|33
|22
|30
|MC*
|Adam Hadwin
|MC
|13
|9
|29
|MC
|57
|30
|39
|MC
|Chris Kirk
|26
|MC
|MC
|48
|56
|46
|12
|Wd
|13
|13
|Kevin Yu
|MC
|Sam Stevens
|MC
|Andrew Novak
|MC
|MC
|Max McGreevy
|MC
|Taylor Moore
|31
|35
|MC
|Erik van Rooyen
|MC
|13
|Beau Hossler
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|46
|Justin Lower
|MC
|MC
|Jake Knapp
|45
|Lee Hodges
|35
|MC
|70
|Harry Hall
|MC
|Rickie Fowler
|68
|13
|MC
|47
|MC
|60
|MC
|1
|MC*
|Victor Perez
|9
|Kurt Kitayama
|19
|MC
|Doug Ghim
|16
|MC
|6
|29
|Charley Hoffman
|MC
|MC
|17
|MC
|MC
|30
|MC
|30
|38
|Keith Mitchell
|73
|35
|13
|MC
|47
|MC*
|Jacob Bridgeman
|Brian Campbell
|Jesper Svensson
|Karl Vilips
|Ryan Fox
|MC
|27
|Aldrich Potgieter
|Patrick Fishburn
|Ryo Hisatsune
|MC
|Matti Schmid
|26
|Adam Schenk
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Mark Hubbard
|31
|35
|MC
|MC
|Seamus Power
|64
|MC
|33
|35
|CT Pan
|42
|MC
|MC
|72
|46
|Vince Whaley
|Patton Kizzire
|65
|22
|35
|MC*
|MC
|MC
|76
|Alex Smalley
|MC
|65
|Rico Hoey
|Andrew Putnam
|53
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matt Kuchar
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|26
|17
|MC*
|3
|MC
|17
|Emiliano Grillo
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|26
|37
|11
|MC
|Davis Riley
|MC
|MC
|Luke List
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|56
|MC
|MC
|Ben Kohles
|MC
|Frankie Capan
|Adam Svensson
|MC
|13
|Peter Malnati
|68
|MC
|46
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Hayden Springer
|Carson Young
|MC
|Chan Kim
|68
|Greyson Sigg
|MC
|MC
|McClure Meissner
|Brice Garnett
|35
|50
|MC
|35
|41
|MC
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|MC
|MC
|55
|41
|Chandler Phillips
|Sami Valimaki
|54
|David Lipsky
|42
|MC
|Ben Silverman
|MC
|Joel Dahmen
|11
|60
|33
|MC
|12
|Isaiah Salinda
|Ryan Gerard
|Gary Woodland
|72
|54
|MC
|MC
|30
|MC
|MC*
|28
|MC
|11
|Rafael Campos
|Alejandro Tosti
|Kris Ventura
|MC
|Sam Ryder
|16
|44
|60
|MC
|MC
|Henrik Norlander
|MC
|MC
|Jackson Suber
|Kevin Roy
|Chris Gotterup
|Nate Lashley
|13
|60
|71
|Lanto Griffin
|MC
|35
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|70
|MC
|MC
|David Skinns
|MC
|Will Chandler
|Chad Ramey
|MC
|27
|Will Gordon
|54
|Trey Mullinax
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Bud Cauley
|47
|MC
|Danny Walker
|Danny Willett
|27
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Ricky Castillo
|Paul Peterson
|Quade Cummins
|Vincent Norrman
|MC
|Zach Johnson
|MC
|41
|MC
|MC*
|48
|54
|13
|26
|Taylor Montgomery
|11
|44
|John Pak
|Webb Simpson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|16
|1
|16
|66
|MC
