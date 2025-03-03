Joburg Open: Course and current form stats

Undulating putting surfaces is Houghton's main defence

Tournament and Course Notes

This week's tournament is co-sanctioned by both South Africa's Sunshine Tour and the European-based DP World Tour.

Houghton has staged eight South African Opens, the first of these in 1951, while the most recent was 33 years ago. It is a lush parkland course, approximately two-and-a-half miles north-east of Johannesburg city centre.

In existence since 1926, the layout underwent substantial renovation work 16 years ago. This upgrade was carried out by the Jack Nicklaus design group of architects.

The club website reads says Houghton is 'not brutally long', while claiming that its main defence is 'strategically and extensively positioned bunkers.' It says the greens were re-contoured with 'rolling undulations and subtle slopes to protect the integrity of the course'.

The layout is dotted with ponds and dams, although Tour pros should only be troubled by water on seven holes. The course sits more than 5,000 feet above sea level and, for players who can keep out of trouble off the tee, there should be plenty of birdie opportunities up for grabs.

Houghton returned to the DP World Tour schedule (Joburg Open) in November 2022, and was also the venue for this event 12 months later.

Six To Watch

Two-time DP World Tour winner Dan Bradbury 33/134.00 returns to Houghton where he claimed his maiden title in the autumn of 2022. The Englishman also stood on the Joburg podium when defending the title 12 months later.

Not the most consistent of pros, Bradbury's other Tour victory at Le Golf National last October followed a run of nine events without a top-20 finish. Therefore, his current run of mediocre form is probably not an indicator of his chances this week.

As with most low-key South African events, it's always best to check out the home talent on display.

Once again, Shaun Norris 20/121.00, Darren Fichardt 75/176.00, Jayden Trey Schaper 19/120.00 and Daniel Van Tonder 35/136.00 should be considered this week.

Despite a disappointing third round for Norris last weekend, the experienced pro still finished tied-ninth in Durban, making it 12 top-10s from his last 21 events since early July.

As for the ever-green Fichardt, he continues to boost his bank balance by churning out good results in his home country.

The 49-year-old from Pretoria has won 18 times on the Sunshine Tour, along with five victories on the European Tour.

In November 2023 he was runner-up in this event at Houghton and tied-fourth last week in the South African Open.

Meanwhile, Schaper and Van Tonder have each opened 2025 with a sequence of good results.

Both have also enjoyed T10s at Houghton, with Van Tonder standing on the podium here in 2022.

Finally, Spaniard Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 55/156.00 has made a strong start to 2025, thanks to some solid performances in the Middle East, followed by a top-25 finish at last week's South African Open which was reduced to 54 holes.

The 29-year-old is yet to win on the DP World Tour but, during the past 12 months, this fast-improving player has posted four top-six finishes including one on South African soil.

Stroke Averages



Lowest Six At Houghton (2022-23)

Average .... (Rounds)

66.25: Dan Bradbury (8)

67.75: Louis De Jager (8)

68.00: Jacques Kruyswijk (8)

68.17: Darren Fichardt (6)

68.25: Jayden Trey Schaper (8)

68.38: Nikhil Rama (8)

68.38: Neil Schietekat (8)

Min. No. of Rounds = 6

Only those entered this week are included in table



MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves