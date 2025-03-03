Golf Form Guide

Joburg Open: Course and current form stats

Houghton: Has staged eight South African Opens during its life
Undulating greens play a huge part in Houghton's defence

It is a second straight week in South Africa for the DP World Tour, as the action switches from Durban to Johannesburg. Andy Swales discusses the course and provides the key stats...

Tournament and Course Notes

This week's tournament is co-sanctioned by both South Africa's Sunshine Tour and the European-based DP World Tour.

Houghton has staged eight South African Opens, the first of these in 1951, while the most recent was 33 years ago. It is a lush parkland course, approximately two-and-a-half miles north-east of Johannesburg city centre.

In existence since 1926, the layout underwent substantial renovation work 16 years ago. This upgrade was carried out by the Jack Nicklaus design group of architects.

The club website reads says Houghton is 'not brutally long', while claiming that its main defence is 'strategically and extensively positioned bunkers.' It says the greens were re-contoured with 'rolling undulations and subtle slopes to protect the integrity of the course'.

The layout is dotted with ponds and dams, although Tour pros should only be troubled by water on seven holes. The course sits more than 5,000 feet above sea level and, for players who can keep out of trouble off the tee, there should be plenty of birdie opportunities up for grabs.

Houghton returned to the DP World Tour schedule (Joburg Open) in November 2022, and was also the venue for this event 12 months later.

Six To Watch

Two-time DP World Tour winner Dan Bradbury 33/134.00 returns to Houghton where he claimed his maiden title in the autumn of 2022. The Englishman also stood on the Joburg podium when defending the title 12 months later.

Not the most consistent of pros, Bradbury's other Tour victory at Le Golf National last October followed a run of nine events without a top-20 finish. Therefore, his current run of mediocre form is probably not an indicator of his chances this week.

As with most low-key South African events, it's always best to check out the home talent on display.

Once again, Shaun Norris 20/121.00, Darren Fichardt 75/176.00, Jayden Trey Schaper 19/120.00 and Daniel Van Tonder 35/136.00 should be considered this week.

Despite a disappointing third round for Norris last weekend, the experienced pro still finished tied-ninth in Durban, making it 12 top-10s from his last 21 events since early July.

As for the ever-green Fichardt, he continues to boost his bank balance by churning out good results in his home country.

The 49-year-old from Pretoria has won 18 times on the Sunshine Tour, along with five victories on the European Tour.

In November 2023 he was runner-up in this event at Houghton and tied-fourth last week in the South African Open.

Meanwhile, Schaper and Van Tonder have each opened 2025 with a sequence of good results.

Both have also enjoyed T10s at Houghton, with Van Tonder standing on the podium here in 2022.

Finally, Spaniard Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 55/156.00 has made a strong start to 2025, thanks to some solid performances in the Middle East, followed by a top-25 finish at last week's South African Open which was reduced to 54 holes.

The 29-year-old is yet to win on the DP World Tour but, during the past 12 months, this fast-improving player has posted four top-six finishes including one on South African soil.

Stroke Averages


Lowest Six At Houghton (2022-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
66.25: Dan Bradbury (8)
67.75: Louis De Jager (8)
68.00: Jacques Kruyswijk (8)
68.17: Darren Fichardt (6)
68.25: Jayden Trey Schaper (8)
68.38: Nikhil Rama (8)
68.38: Neil Schietekat (8)
Min. No. of Rounds = 6
Only those entered this week are included in table


MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Houghton Form (2022-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W9 W8 W7 W6 W5 W4 W3 W2 W1
John Parry 25 2 21 MC MC MC
Romain Langasque 58 38 MC 45
Jordan Smith Wd 24 27 65
Shaun Norris 9 MC 9 16 6
Daniel Brown 10 2 27 MC
Johannes Veerman MC MC MC 16 37
Ewen Ferguson Wd MC MC 16
Alejandro Del Rey 25 MC MC 1 MC
Daniel Van Tonder MC 9 6 1 1 2
Dan Bradbury MC MC 32 MC 52
David Ravetto 46 35 MC 13 45
Sam Bairstow 11 10 32 16 77
Brandon Robinson-Thompson 41 3 8 MC
Dylan Naidoo 1 32 MC MC 41
Connor Syme MC 13 34 22 27
Andy Sullivan 37 MC 38 27 58
Adrian Otaegui MC MC MC 49 67 58
Marcel Siem 46 MC 42 34 MC 58
Nicolas Colsaerts MC MC 38 MC 72
Adrien Saddier Wd 7 35 13 MC
Jacques Kruyswijk 37 1 24 MC 38 21
Ugo Coussaud 11 35 MC 16 74
Robin Williams MC MC MC MC MC 45
Jayden Trey Schaper 16 4 5 MC 61 21
Joost Luiten 11 MC 18 36 27
Francesco Laporta MC 21 13 MC 31
Richard Mansell 11 MC MC 50 58
Shubhankar Sharma 58 MC MC 48 MC MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 25 MC 14 4 5 31
Darius Van Driel MC MC MC 13 MC
Sean Crocker Wd MC 25 MC MC MC
Zander Lombard MC MC
Richie Ramsay 25 42 4 MC 45
Brandon Stone 16 MC MC 61 MC
Calum Hill MC MC MC 17
Wilco Nienaber MC MC 1 35 MC 5
Scott Jamieson 9 MC 18 8 MC
Ryggs Johnston MC MC 61 MC Wd MC
Casey Jarvis MC 20 32 66 21 73 37
RyanVanVelzen MC 11 61 MC 61 MC
Todd Clements 16 50 MC MC 37
Aaron Cockerill 37 MC 21 38 MC MC
Deon Germishuys MC 3 58 MC 38 44
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC MC 65 MC MC 58
Joel Moscatel Nachshon MC 31 MC 55 16
Tom Vaillant MC 50 MC 41 52
Dylan Frittelli 63 MC MC 50 10
Matthew Southgate MC MC
Gavin Green 25 MC MC 34 MC MC
Ricardo Gouveia MC 20 MC 21 36 14
Jens Dantorp MC 31 MC 8 MC 65
Matthew Baldwin 58 MC MC MC MC
Jeong Weon Ko 16 31 MC 49 MC 68
KazumaKobori 25 31 MC 24 MC
Frederik Schott 67 7 MC MC MC MC
Jonothan Broomhead MC 42 21 52 MC 3
Kieran Vincent 25 63
Tapio Pulkkanen 31 25 13 MC
Maximilian Steinlechner 65 24 MC MC 12 1
Thomas Aiken 25 60 MC MC 22 MC
Joel Girrbach 46 20 MC 68 57 37
Jaco Ahlers 16 MC MC Wd
Jordan Gumberg 37 53 MC 60 MC 17
Jack Senior MC 25 66 27
Lucas Bjerregaard MC MC MC 67
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen MC 35 MC 44
Niklas Lemke 13 10
Manuel Elvira 46 60 25 66 27 MC
Marco Penge 3 20
Darren Fichardt 4 21 MC MC MC
Callum Tarren 65 MC 61 8 MC MC
Nathan Kimsey 16 MC
Zihao Jin 7 MC 38 MC
Keenan Davidse MC MC 2 MC 64 14
Alexander Levy 60 MC MC MC
Ross Fisher MC MC 18 MC MC
Louis De Jager Wd MC Wd 64 61 52
Veer Ahlawat 67 MC 49 27 MC
Ben Schmidt 28 5 MC
Yurav Premlall 37 32 28 60 5
BjornAkesson MC MC MC
Mikael Lindberg MC MC MC 64 MC
Gregorio De Leo MC 5 12 MC
Ding Wen Yi 20 35 55 44
Pierre Pineau MC 25 MC MC
Matthias Schwab MC MC MC MC 36 MC
Dale Whitnell 7 57 55 34 61 MC
JC Ritchie 33 6 14 MC 9 5
Simon Forsstrom MC MC MC 66 MC
Jacques Blaauw 16 3 36 MC 16 3
Pieter Moolman MC 50 21 MC MC 57
Benjamin Follett-Smith MC MC MC 36 56 12
Jovan Rebula MC 31 24 4 13 20 39
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 54 MC 24 50
Jean Hugo 63 32 6 19 20 19
Louis Albertse MC 31 MC MC MC MC 39
Jacob Skov Olesen 13 MC MC
Julien Brun 64
Nikhil Rama 33 67 28 4 12 8
Oliver Bekker MC MC MC MC
Clement Sordet 48 MC 7 16
Rhys Enoch MC MC 14 64 50
Joshua Berry MC 7 MC 52 30
Neil Schietekat MC MC 50 MC 50 69 MC
Alexander George Frances MC 42
Lyle Rowe 37 50 6 35 MC 23
Michael Hollick 54 42 21 19 30
Kyle Barker MC 15 MC 7 26 61
Rupert Kaminski 46 66 MC MC 46 19
Martin Rohwer MC 12 MC MC MC 14
Malcolm Mitchell MC 64 47 MC 9 58
Gerhard Pepler MC 15 MC 13 60 29
Heinrich Bruiners MC MC MC MC 26 14
Corey Shaun 65 60 MC 38 MC
MJ Viljoen 58 32 MC 19 MC 29
Luke Jerling 62 50 59 MC MC
Jacques de Villiers MC MC MC MC 54 MC
JJ Senekal MC MC 36 MC 29
Justin Harding 54 MC MC
Trevor Fisher Wd MC 38 50 MC
Jean Bekirian MC 42 13 MC
Albert Boneta 48 MC MC 13 26
Jaco Van Zyl MC MC MC 19 16 27
Daniel List MC MC MC 3
Stefan Wears Taylor MC MC MC 62 MC 29
CJ Du Plessis MC MC 47 MC MC 29
Dylan Mostert Wd MC MC MC MC
Richard Sterne 54 MC MC MC
Matthew Spacey MC 71 MC MC MC MC
Rhys West 16 58 MC 20 64
Dan Erickson 41 MC MC 44 MC
Hennie Otto MC MC 36 MC MC
Peter Karmis MC MC MC 59 MC
Ruan Korb MC MC MC MC MC MC
Jake Redman MC
Haydn Porteous MC
George Coetzee 46 70 MC 49 MC MC
Tristin Galant MC MC MC MC
Robson Chinhoi MC Wd MC MC 60 61
Toto Thimba MC MC
Davis Bryant 41 MC MC MC
Combrinck Smit MC MC MC MC MC
Albert Venter MC MC MC Wd MC MC
Stephen Ferreira MC
Musiwalo Nethunzwi
Keith Horne 33 MC MC 19
Bastien Amat MC 58 MC MC
Jastice Mashego MC MC
Ivan Verster
Player 2023 2022
John Parry
Romain Langasque MC 9
Jordan Smith
Shaun Norris MC 18
Daniel Brown 17 48
Johannes Veerman
Ewen Ferguson
Alejandro Del Rey MC 30
Daniel Van Tonder MC 3
Dan Bradbury 3 1
David Ravetto 47 MC
Sam Bairstow 54
Brandon Robinson-Thompson
Dylan Naidoo 61 MC
Connor Syme
Andy Sullivan 12
Adrian Otaegui MC
Marcel Siem 16
Nicolas Colsaerts
Adrien Saddier 37
Jacques Kruyswijk 4 24
Ugo Coussaud MC
Robin Williams MC MC
Jayden Trey Schaper 9 18
Joost Luiten
Francesco Laporta 47 13
Richard Mansell
Shubhankar Sharma 54
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC
Darius Van Driel 9 60
Sean Crocker
Zander Lombard 4 54
Richie Ramsay
Brandon Stone MC 44
Calum Hill
Wilco Nienaber MC 24
Scott Jamieson 37
Ryggs Johnston
Casey Jarvis 37 9
RyanVanVelzen 47
Todd Clements 33
Aaron Cockerill 32 MC
Deon Germishuys 21 66
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Joel Moscatel Nachshon
Tom Vaillant
Dylan Frittelli 12
Matthew Southgate MC 24
Gavin Green 7
Ricardo Gouveia MC 18
Jens Dantorp 64
Matthew Baldwin MC
Jeong Weon Ko MC 66
KazumaKobori
Frederik Schott MC
Jonothan Broomhead
Kieran Vincent
Tapio Pulkkanen 53
Maximilian Steinlechner
Thomas Aiken 17 30
Joel Girrbach MC
Jaco Ahlers 37 66
Jordan Gumberg
Jack Senior
Lucas Bjerregaard
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Niklas Lemke
Manuel Elvira 12
Marco Penge MC
Darren Fichardt 2 MC
Callum Tarren
Nathan Kimsey 13
Zihao Jin
Keenan Davidse 47 MC
Alexander Levy
Ross Fisher 12
Louis De Jager 17 5
Veer Ahlawat
Ben Schmidt
Yurav Premlall MC
BjornAkesson
Mikael Lindberg MC
Gregorio De Leo
Ding Wen Yi
Pierre Pineau
Matthias Schwab
Dale Whitnell 54 6
JC Ritchie 32 MC
Simon Forsstrom 9
Jacques Blaauw 26 MC
Pieter Moolman MC 72
Benjamin Follett-Smith 32
Jovan Rebula MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello
Jean Hugo MC 48
Louis Albertse MC 44
Jacob Skov Olesen
Julien Brun
Nikhil Rama 6 33
Oliver Bekker 54 13
Clement Sordet MC MC
Rhys Enoch MC 16
Joshua Berry MC
Neil Schietekat 12 18
Alexander George Frances
Lyle Rowe MC MC
Michael Hollick MC
Kyle Barker 67 24
Rupert Kaminski 37 MC
Martin Rohwer MC MC
Malcolm Mitchell 26 MC
Gerhard Pepler MC MC
Heinrich Bruiners MC 6
Corey Shaun
MJ Viljoen 21 60
Luke Jerling 47 48
Jacques de Villiers 26
JJ Senekal 6
Justin Harding
Trevor Fisher MC
Jean Bekirian
Albert Boneta
Jaco Van Zyl 37 MC
Daniel List
Stefan Wears Taylor MC
CJ Du Plessis MC
Dylan Mostert 24 18
Richard Sterne MC
Matthew Spacey MC
Rhys West MC
Dan Erickson
Hennie Otto MC
Peter Karmis MC MC
Ruan Korb MC MC
Jake Redman 37 71
Haydn Porteous 54 MC
George Coetzee MC
Tristin Galant MC
Robson Chinhoi MC
Toto Thimba MC
Davis Bryant
Combrinck Smit 67 MC
Albert Venter MC MC
Stephen Ferreira MC
Musiwalo Nethunzwi MC MC
Keith Horne 33
Bastien Amat
Jastice Mashego MC
Ivan Verster

