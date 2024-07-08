Golf Form Guide

ISCO Championship 2024: Course and current form stats

Keene Trace hosts the ISCO Championship for a sixth time
The Champions Course at Keene Trace: A parkland layout with wide tree-lined fairways and Bent grass greens

The PGA Tour tees-up at Keene Trace for the sixth time. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...

  • Just one of the world's top-100 taking part

  • Veteran Kev 70/171.00 offers e/w hope

  • Hall 50/151.00 ready to claim maiden PGA Tour title

Tournament and Course Notes

• The ISCO Championship is the first of two events on American soil to be co-sanctioned by the PGA and DP World tours. Over 40 members of the European-based DP World Tour have made their way to Kentucky for this extremely low grade event. Just one member of the world's top 100 golfers is teeing-up at Keene Trace;

• While the elite of world golf have travelled to Scotland to prepare for next week's Open Championship, the lower-ranked members of the two tours have an opportunity to earn dollars in Kentucky;

• The Champions Course at Keene Trace is approximately six miles south-west of Lexington city centre. It is a rolling parkland layout designed by Arthur Hills and opened 37 years ago;

• Keene Trace has wide tree-lined fairways, while water comes into play on six holes. Both fairways and greens are laid with Bentgrass. The Champions Course made its PGA Tour debut in 2018, but there was no tournament four years ago due to the Covid-pandemic;

Good Current Form

With the world's best players in the UK, current form must be viewed in 'relative' terms, rather than 'actual' terms. That said, a number of pros have performed pretty tidily in recent weeks.

Among them are Ben Silverman 40/141.00, Hayden Springer 40/141.00 and amateur Luke Clanton 12/113.00 on the PGA Tour; as well as David Micheluzzi 80/181.00 and Jannik De Bruyn 80/181.00 on Europe's equivalent.

Two others who mustn't be overlooked either are Harry Hall 50/151.00 and Michael Thorbjornsen 12/113.00.

Hall, a 26-year-old Englishman from Cornwall, tied-12th in Illinois on Sunday and is a two-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour. He's also stood on a PGA Tour podium too.

Thorbjornsen, meanwhile, was a joint-runner-up over the weekend in what was only his third start as a professional.

Good Course Form

And if current form offers few clear pointers for this week's tournament in Kentucky, then course form is even thinner on the ground.

Of those taking part, Sam Ryder 50/151.00 is the only golfer to have previously posted a brace of top-10s at Keene Trace.

Therefore, the door appears to be open for one of the more-seasoned pros to contend this week.

The 45-year-old Kevin Streelman from Illinois might be worth a punt. He's a two-time champ at this level, and was second here two years ago. At 70/171.00 he could be a decent each-way shout.

Stroke Averages


Lowest Six At Keene Trace (2018-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.70: Sam Ryder (10)
68.38: Jason Dufner (16)
68.38: Ben Silverman (8)
68.64: Austin Cook (14)
68.70: Henrik Norlander (10)
68.75: William McGirt (12)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Keene Trace (2018-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W27 W26 W25 W24 W23 W22 W21 W20 W19 W18
Alejandro Tosti MC Wd 17 73 63 MC
Ben Silverman 18 17 35 32 16 MC
Seong Hyeon Kim 34 MC 56 MC 61 63 50 4
Chan Kim 12 MC MC MC 40 MC
Michael Kim MC 52 14 MC 20 MC
Sam Ryder 34 MC MC MC 26 MC
David Skinns MC 17 21 MC 20 48
Zac Blair 46 MC 26 24 MC 53 MC
Alex Smalley MC MC Wd MC 20 13
CT Pan 2 MC 35 37 MC MC Wd
Rico Hoey 26 6 MC MC MC MC
Justin Suh 73 MC MC MC 50 MC
Dylan Wu MC 10 MC MC 16 30
Hayden Buckley 34 44 MC 5 59 52
Carl Yuan MC 20 Wd MC 68 MC
JJ Spaun 23 10 MC MC 26 MC
Joel Dahmen 46 25 10 56 59 62
McClure Meissner 20 MC MC 57 5 13 MC
Carson Young 5 MC 14 MC 32 30
Robby Shelton 34 57 MC 9 26 MC
Pierceson Coody 30 63 35 5 54 MC
Chez Reavie MC MC 65 MC 32 MC
Vince Whaley MC 57 31 33 32 4 41
Tyler Duncan MC MC 24 56
Camilo Villegas MC MC MC MC MC MC
Greyson Sigg MC MC 56 MC MC 13 MC
Ryan Moore MC 44 60 69 MC MC
Jacob Bridgeman MC 31 MC 14 46 MC
Brandon Wu MC 44 70 62 MC MC MC
Adrien Dumont de Chassart 46 MC 51 MC 40 30
Trace Crowe 44 MC 42 27 22 32 MC
Parker Coody MC MC MC 61 36 MC
Chesson Hadley 32 MC MC 51 MC 10 MC
Kevin Streelman 46 57 57 50 36 MC
Harry Hall 12 31 42 MC 40 MC
Nick Hardy MC 52 42 65 MC
Troy Merritt MC 17 MC 45 40 9
Aaron Baddeley 72 MC MC 41
Joe Highsmith MC 57 MC MC MC MC
Kevin Tway MC MC 68 24 43 9
Sam Bairstow MC MC MC 10 23
David Lipsky 61 Wd MC 9 MC MC
Garrick Higgo MC MC 42 MC MC MC
Joseph Bramlett MC MC 51 37 26 MC
Rafael Campos MC MC MC MC MC 9
Erik Barnes MC MC 65 MC MC MC
Johannes Veerman 57 MC 10 MC 8 41 8
Hayden Springer 7 10 54 MC MC MC MC
Matthew NeSmith 75 MC MC 24 54 MC
Andy Sullivan MC MC 4 34 MC 56
Paul Waring MC 68 33 MC 10 3
Patton Kizzire MC 20 MC 10 24
Gavin Green 44 55 25 39 34 MC 35
Chad Ramey MC MC 24 MC MC MC
Wesley Bryan MC 67 MC MC MC MC
Andrea Pavan MC 5 4 51 24 35
Ryan Palmer 75 34 35 MC MC
Henrik Norlander 61 MC 21 MC MC 20 64
Ryan McCormick MC 31 51 MC MC 4 41
Tom Whitney MC MC MC MC MC 66
Tyson Alexander MC MC MC MC MC 52
Callum Tarren MC 57 MC 70 MC MC
Daniel Berger MC MC 21 MC 45 36 13
Paul Barjon MC MC MC 54 MC
Marcel Schneider MC MC 15 MC MC 69
Patrick Fishburn MC 25 17 MC 20 MC
Casey Jarvis 57 67 15 MC 60 MC 63
Roger Sloan 61 31 MC 40 MC
David Ravetto MC MC 29 MC MC
Jayden Trey Schaper MC MC 44 MC 13 41
David Micheluzzi 2 10 MC MC 57
Kevin Dougherty 46 MC MC MC 30
Will Gordon MC MC MC
Manuel Elvira 44 42 44 60 48 35
Marcus Kinhult 63 2 MC MC 56
Wilson Furr 72 MC 31 MC MC MC
Lanto Griffin MC MC 51 MC 66 MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC MC MC 20 MC 23
Austin Smotherman 61 MC MC 54 MC 65 70 70 MC
Marty Dou Ze Cheng MC 31 54 MC 38 48 10 46 MC
Jacques Kruyswijk MC MC MC MC MC
Kelly Kraft MC MC 42 MC 13
Joel Girrbach 52 33 74 MC MC 3
Cameron Champ MC MC MC MC
Tom Vaillant MC 33 29 18 41 56
Renato Paratore 40 MC Wd MC MC MC
Daan Huizing 44 MC 38 MC 22 MC
Jeong Weon Ko 64 MC MC 34 24 68
Jannik De Bruyn 27 3 60 3 18 MC 23
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 33 27 33 67 22 MC
Adrien Saddier MC 42 12 MC 13 50
Ben Taylor 46 MC MC MC MC MC
Santiago Tarrio MC MC MC 20 64 34 17
Rafa Cabrera-Bello MC MC 29 25 7 48 56
Marco Penge MC 50 MC MC 17
James Morrison 40 MC 15 MC 34 56
Matthias Schwab 27 10 MC MC MC 8
Adam Long MC MC MC 4 MC MC
Austin Cook MC MC MC MC 20
Thomas Aiken 17 55 7
Jimmy Walker MC MC MC MC
Scott Piercy MC 66 MC 36 Wd 26 52
Martin Trainer MC MC MC MC 61 MC
Francesco Laporta MC MC 51 MC 48 MC
Max Rottluff MC MC 58 MC 24
Kevin Chappell 61 MC MC MC 30
Filippo Celli 9 10 10 Wd 48 50
Harrison Endycott MC MC MC MC 52
Lorenzo Filipo Scalise MC 63 MC MC MC 23
James Hahn 52 MC MC
Scott Gutschewski 61 MC MC MC MC
Lukas Nemecz 27 MC MC MC 24 MC
Josh Teater MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Seung-Yul Noh MC 68 31 17 MC MC 36 32 59
Ricardo Gouveia MC MC MC MC Wd 23
Neal Shipley MC 20 9 26
MJ Daffue 56 MC MC MC MC MC
Edoardo Molinari MC 55 29 MC MC 41 50
Russell Knox MC 26 MC 19 64 46 MC
Gunner Wiebe 40 10 51 MC MC 57 65
Sean O`Hair MC MC MC 27 Wd Wd 61
Frederik Schott 57 MC MC MC MC 11
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez MC MC 29 Wd 7
Clement Sordet MC MC 29 MC 13
Cody Gribble MC MC MC
Paul Haley MC MC 77 MC MC MC 78
Ryan Brehm MC MC MC MC MC
Luke Clanton 2 10 41
Tommy Gainey MC MC MC MC MC 79 MC
Jason Dufner MC MC
Chase Hanna MC MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Michael Thorbjornsen 2 MC 39
Jonathan Byrd 36 67 60 MC
Alexander Knappe
William McGirt MC MC 32 Wd 63
Bill Haas 52 MC 6 MC MC
Kevin Kisner MC MC MC 65 MC MC
Brandt Snedeker MC MC MC MC MC MC 48
Chen Guxin MC MC MC MC MC
Sung Kang MC MC MC MC MC MC 41
Matthis Besard 6 MC MC 30 MC MC
Jim Herman MC
Raul Pereda De La Huerta MC MC 60 MC MC MC MC
Cooper Musselman
Espen Kofstad Wd 60 49 MC
Blaine Hale 52 44 11 MC MC MC MC
Stephen Gallacher MC MC 75 MC
Nick Watney MC MC MC
Andrew Johnston 32 33 MC MC
Braden Shattuck 72 MC
John Marshall Butler 57 5
Stephen Stallings
Daniel Iceman
Alex Goff
David Hearn 69
Robert Streb 39 MC 10 60 MC 53
Kyle Stanley MC MC MC 25 MC Wd MC
Sangmoon Bae 10 2
Ryan Armour MC 29
Brian Stuard MC MC 80
Player 2023 2022 2021 2019 2018
Alejandro Tosti
Ben Silverman 39 12
Seong Hyeon Kim
Chan Kim
Michael Kim 7 72
Sam Ryder MC 3 7
David Skinns 68
Zac Blair 15
Alex Smalley
CT Pan
Rico Hoey
Justin Suh
Dylan Wu 21
Hayden Buckley 63
Carl Yuan MC
JJ Spaun 47
Joel Dahmen 15
McClure Meissner
Carson Young
Robby Shelton MC
Pierceson Coody
Chez Reavie
Vince Whaley MC 5 26
Tyler Duncan MC 13 MC MC 49
Camilo Villegas 13 53
Greyson Sigg 27 47
Ryan Moore 14 54
Jacob Bridgeman 78
Brandon Wu
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Trace Crowe
Parker Coody
Chesson Hadley 68 MC
Kevin Streelman MC 2
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Troy Merritt MC 1
Aaron Baddeley 41 MC MC
Joe Highsmith
Kevin Tway 44 50 26
Sam Bairstow
David Lipsky
Garrick Higgo
Joseph Bramlett 11
Rafael Campos 20
Erik Barnes
Johannes Veerman 62
Hayden Springer
Matthew NeSmith
Andy Sullivan MC
Paul Waring
Patton Kizzire 62 MC
Gavin Green MC
Chad Ramey 44
Wesley Bryan 24 MC MC
Andrea Pavan
Ryan Palmer
Henrik Norlander 28 MC 5
Ryan McCormick
Tom Whitney
Tyson Alexander 33 MC
Callum Tarren
Daniel Berger
Paul Barjon 54 42
Marcel Schneider MC
Patrick Fishburn
Casey Jarvis
Roger Sloan MC 31
David Ravetto 9
Jayden Trey Schaper 16
David Micheluzzi
Kevin Dougherty
Will Gordon MC
Manuel Elvira
Marcus Kinhult 14
Wilson Furr
Lanto Griffin 49
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
Austin Smotherman MC 54
Marty Dou Ze Cheng 44 Wd
Jacques Kruyswijk
Kelly Kraft 40 MC 2
Joel Girrbach
Cameron Champ
Tom Vaillant
Renato Paratore MC
Daan Huizing MC
Jeong Weon Ko MC
Jannik De Bruyn
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 30
Adrien Saddier 3
Ben Taylor 20
Santiago Tarrio MC 60
Rafa Cabrera-Bello
Marco Penge
James Morrison MC
Matthias Schwab MC
Adam Long 16
Austin Cook MC 27 47 4
Thomas Aiken MC
Jimmy Walker
Scott Piercy MC
Martin Trainer 62 MC MC
Francesco Laporta
Max Rottluff
Kevin Chappell MC 21
Filippo Celli
Harrison Endycott
Lorenzo Filipo Scalise
James Hahn MC 27 5 MC
Scott Gutschewski MC MC
Lukas Nemecz 41
Josh Teater MC 63 15 6 40
Seung-Yul Noh Wd 41
Ricardo Gouveia 8
Neal Shipley
MJ Daffue 16 62
Edoardo Molinari
Russell Knox 33 MC
Gunner Wiebe 47
Sean O`Hair MC 8 Wd
Frederik Schott MC
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez MC 68
Clement Sordet 52
Cody Gribble 52 29 MC
Paul Haley MC
Ryan Brehm 24 81 53
Luke Clanton
Tommy Gainey 16 MC MC 39 MC
Jason Dufner 24 27 26 18
Chase Hanna 68
Michael Thorbjornsen
Jonathan Byrd MC 41 62 64 21
Alexander Knappe MC
William McGirt 30 50 12
Bill Haas MC MC 11
Kevin Kisner
Brandt Snedeker
Chen Guxin
Sung Kang 67 MC
Matthis Besard
Jim Herman MC 78 20 1
Raul Pereda De La Huerta
Cooper Musselman MC 57
Espen Kofstad 13
Blaine Hale
Stephen Gallacher
Nick Watney MC 37
Andrew Johnston
Braden Shattuck
John Marshall Butler
Stephen Stallings MC 78 75 45
Daniel Iceman
Alex Goff
David Hearn MC 68 20 45 MC
Robert Streb MC MC 10
Kyle Stanley MC
Sangmoon Bae MC MC Wd
Ryan Armour 16 5 53
Brian Stuard 33 MC 15 MC 21
**********
No Tournament In 2020
Due To Covid Pandemic

