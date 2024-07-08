ISCO Championship 2024: Course and current form stats
The PGA Tour tees-up at Keene Trace for the sixth time. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...
-
Just one of the world's top-100 taking part
-
Veteran Kev 70/171.00 offers e/w hope
-
Hall 50/151.00 ready to claim maiden PGA Tour title
Tournament and Course Notes
• The ISCO Championship is the first of two events on American soil to be co-sanctioned by the PGA and DP World tours. Over 40 members of the European-based DP World Tour have made their way to Kentucky for this extremely low grade event. Just one member of the world's top 100 golfers is teeing-up at Keene Trace;
• While the elite of world golf have travelled to Scotland to prepare for next week's Open Championship, the lower-ranked members of the two tours have an opportunity to earn dollars in Kentucky;
• The Champions Course at Keene Trace is approximately six miles south-west of Lexington city centre. It is a rolling parkland layout designed by Arthur Hills and opened 37 years ago;
• Keene Trace has wide tree-lined fairways, while water comes into play on six holes. Both fairways and greens are laid with Bentgrass. The Champions Course made its PGA Tour debut in 2018, but there was no tournament four years ago due to the Covid-pandemic;
Good Current Form
With the world's best players in the UK, current form must be viewed in 'relative' terms, rather than 'actual' terms. That said, a number of pros have performed pretty tidily in recent weeks.
Among them are Ben Silverman 40/141.00, Hayden Springer 40/141.00 and amateur Luke Clanton 12/113.00 on the PGA Tour; as well as David Micheluzzi 80/181.00 and Jannik De Bruyn 80/181.00 on Europe's equivalent.
Two others who mustn't be overlooked either are Harry Hall 50/151.00 and Michael Thorbjornsen 12/113.00.
Hall, a 26-year-old Englishman from Cornwall, tied-12th in Illinois on Sunday and is a two-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour. He's also stood on a PGA Tour podium too.
Thorbjornsen, meanwhile, was a joint-runner-up over the weekend in what was only his third start as a professional.
Good Course Form
And if current form offers few clear pointers for this week's tournament in Kentucky, then course form is even thinner on the ground.
Of those taking part, Sam Ryder 50/151.00 is the only golfer to have previously posted a brace of top-10s at Keene Trace.
Therefore, the door appears to be open for one of the more-seasoned pros to contend this week.
The 45-year-old Kevin Streelman from Illinois might be worth a punt. He's a two-time champ at this level, and was second here two years ago. At 70/171.00 he could be a decent each-way shout.
Stroke Averages
Lowest Six At Keene Trace (2018-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.70: Sam Ryder (10)
68.38: Jason Dufner (16)
68.38: Ben Silverman (8)
68.64: Austin Cook (14)
68.70: Henrik Norlander (10)
68.75: William McGirt (12)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / Keene Trace (2018-23)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W27
|W26
|W25
|W24
|W23
|W22
|W21
|W20
|W19
|W18
|Alejandro Tosti
|MC
|Wd
|17
|73
|63
|MC
|Ben Silverman
|18
|17
|35
|32
|16
|MC
|Seong Hyeon Kim
|34
|MC
|56
|MC
|61
|63
|50
|4
|Chan Kim
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|MC
|Michael Kim
|MC
|52
|14
|MC
|20
|MC
|Sam Ryder
|34
|MC
|MC
|MC
|26
|MC
|David Skinns
|MC
|17
|21
|MC
|20
|48
|Zac Blair
|46
|MC
|26
|24
|MC
|53
|MC
|Alex Smalley
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|20
|13
|CT Pan
|2
|MC
|35
|37
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Rico Hoey
|26
|6
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Justin Suh
|73
|MC
|MC
|MC
|50
|MC
|Dylan Wu
|MC
|10
|MC
|MC
|16
|30
|Hayden Buckley
|34
|44
|MC
|5
|59
|52
|Carl Yuan
|MC
|20
|Wd
|MC
|68
|MC
|JJ Spaun
|23
|10
|MC
|MC
|26
|MC
|Joel Dahmen
|46
|25
|10
|56
|59
|62
|McClure Meissner
|20
|MC
|MC
|57
|5
|13
|MC
|Carson Young
|5
|MC
|14
|MC
|32
|30
|Robby Shelton
|34
|57
|MC
|9
|26
|MC
|Pierceson Coody
|30
|63
|35
|5
|54
|MC
|Chez Reavie
|MC
|MC
|65
|MC
|32
|MC
|Vince Whaley
|MC
|57
|31
|33
|32
|4
|41
|Tyler Duncan
|MC
|MC
|24
|56
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Greyson Sigg
|MC
|MC
|56
|MC
|MC
|13
|MC
|Ryan Moore
|MC
|44
|60
|69
|MC
|MC
|Jacob Bridgeman
|MC
|31
|MC
|14
|46
|MC
|Brandon Wu
|MC
|44
|70
|62
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|46
|MC
|51
|MC
|40
|30
|Trace Crowe
|44
|MC
|42
|27
|22
|32
|MC
|Parker Coody
|MC
|MC
|MC
|61
|36
|MC
|Chesson Hadley
|32
|MC
|MC
|51
|MC
|10
|MC
|Kevin Streelman
|46
|57
|57
|50
|36
|MC
|Harry Hall
|12
|31
|42
|MC
|40
|MC
|Nick Hardy
|MC
|52
|42
|65
|MC
|Troy Merritt
|MC
|17
|MC
|45
|40
|9
|Aaron Baddeley
|72
|MC
|MC
|41
|Joe Highsmith
|MC
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Tway
|MC
|MC
|68
|24
|43
|9
|Sam Bairstow
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|23
|David Lipsky
|61
|Wd
|MC
|9
|MC
|MC
|Garrick Higgo
|MC
|MC
|42
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joseph Bramlett
|MC
|MC
|51
|37
|26
|MC
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|9
|Erik Barnes
|MC
|MC
|65
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Johannes Veerman
|57
|MC
|10
|MC
|8
|41
|8
|Hayden Springer
|7
|10
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matthew NeSmith
|75
|MC
|MC
|24
|54
|MC
|Andy Sullivan
|MC
|MC
|4
|34
|MC
|56
|Paul Waring
|MC
|68
|33
|MC
|10
|3
|Patton Kizzire
|MC
|20
|MC
|10
|24
|Gavin Green
|44
|55
|25
|39
|34
|MC
|35
|Chad Ramey
|MC
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wesley Bryan
|MC
|67
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|5
|4
|51
|24
|35
|Ryan Palmer
|75
|34
|35
|MC
|MC
|Henrik Norlander
|61
|MC
|21
|MC
|MC
|20
|64
|Ryan McCormick
|MC
|31
|51
|MC
|MC
|4
|41
|Tom Whitney
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|66
|Tyson Alexander
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|Callum Tarren
|MC
|57
|MC
|70
|MC
|MC
|Daniel Berger
|MC
|MC
|21
|MC
|45
|36
|13
|Paul Barjon
|MC
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|MC
|15
|MC
|MC
|69
|Patrick Fishburn
|MC
|25
|17
|MC
|20
|MC
|Casey Jarvis
|57
|67
|15
|MC
|60
|MC
|63
|Roger Sloan
|61
|31
|MC
|40
|MC
|David Ravetto
|MC
|MC
|29
|MC
|MC
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|MC
|MC
|44
|MC
|13
|41
|David Micheluzzi
|2
|10
|MC
|MC
|57
|Kevin Dougherty
|46
|MC
|MC
|MC
|30
|Will Gordon
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Manuel Elvira
|44
|42
|44
|60
|48
|35
|Marcus Kinhult
|63
|2
|MC
|MC
|56
|Wilson Furr
|72
|MC
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Lanto Griffin
|MC
|MC
|51
|MC
|66
|MC
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|MC
|MC
|20
|MC
|23
|Austin Smotherman
|61
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|65
|70
|70
|MC
|Marty Dou Ze Cheng
|MC
|31
|54
|MC
|38
|48
|10
|46
|MC
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kelly Kraft
|MC
|MC
|42
|MC
|13
|Joel Girrbach
|52
|33
|74
|MC
|MC
|3
|Cameron Champ
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tom Vaillant
|MC
|33
|29
|18
|41
|56
|Renato Paratore
|40
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Daan Huizing
|44
|MC
|38
|MC
|22
|MC
|Jeong Weon Ko
|64
|MC
|MC
|34
|24
|68
|Jannik De Bruyn
|27
|3
|60
|3
|18
|MC
|23
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|33
|27
|33
|67
|22
|MC
|Adrien Saddier
|MC
|42
|12
|MC
|13
|50
|Ben Taylor
|46
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Santiago Tarrio
|MC
|MC
|MC
|20
|64
|34
|17
|Rafa Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|MC
|29
|25
|7
|48
|56
|Marco Penge
|MC
|50
|MC
|MC
|17
|James Morrison
|40
|MC
|15
|MC
|34
|56
|Matthias Schwab
|27
|10
|MC
|MC
|MC
|8
|Adam Long
|MC
|MC
|MC
|4
|MC
|MC
|Austin Cook
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|20
|Thomas Aiken
|17
|55
|7
|Jimmy Walker
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Scott Piercy
|MC
|66
|MC
|36
|Wd
|26
|52
|Martin Trainer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|61
|MC
|Francesco Laporta
|MC
|MC
|51
|MC
|48
|MC
|Max Rottluff
|MC
|MC
|58
|MC
|24
|Kevin Chappell
|61
|MC
|MC
|MC
|30
|Filippo Celli
|9
|10
|10
|Wd
|48
|50
|Harrison Endycott
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|Lorenzo Filipo Scalise
|MC
|63
|MC
|MC
|MC
|23
|James Hahn
|52
|MC
|MC
|Scott Gutschewski
|61
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Lukas Nemecz
|27
|MC
|MC
|MC
|24
|MC
|Josh Teater
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Seung-Yul Noh
|MC
|68
|31
|17
|MC
|MC
|36
|32
|59
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|23
|Neal Shipley
|MC
|20
|9
|26
|MJ Daffue
|56
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Edoardo Molinari
|MC
|55
|29
|MC
|MC
|41
|50
|Russell Knox
|MC
|26
|MC
|19
|64
|46
|MC
|Gunner Wiebe
|40
|10
|51
|MC
|MC
|57
|65
|Sean O`Hair
|MC
|MC
|MC
|27
|Wd
|Wd
|61
|Frederik Schott
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|11
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|MC
|MC
|29
|Wd
|7
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|MC
|29
|MC
|13
|Cody Gribble
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Paul Haley
|MC
|MC
|77
|MC
|MC
|MC
|78
|Ryan Brehm
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Luke Clanton
|2
|10
|41
|Tommy Gainey
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|79
|MC
|Jason Dufner
|MC
|MC
|Chase Hanna
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|2
|MC
|39
|Jonathan Byrd
|36
|67
|60
|MC
|Alexander Knappe
|William McGirt
|MC
|MC
|32
|Wd
|63
|Bill Haas
|52
|MC
|6
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Kisner
|MC
|MC
|MC
|65
|MC
|MC
|Brandt Snedeker
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|48
|Chen Guxin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sung Kang
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|41
|Matthis Besard
|6
|MC
|MC
|30
|MC
|MC
|Jim Herman
|MC
|Raul Pereda De La Huerta
|MC
|MC
|60
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Cooper Musselman
|Espen Kofstad
|Wd
|60
|49
|MC
|Blaine Hale
|52
|44
|11
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Stephen Gallacher
|MC
|MC
|75
|MC
|Nick Watney
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Andrew Johnston
|32
|33
|MC
|MC
|Braden Shattuck
|72
|MC
|John Marshall Butler
|57
|5
|Stephen Stallings
|Daniel Iceman
|Alex Goff
|David Hearn
|69
|Robert Streb
|39
|MC
|10
|60
|MC
|53
|Kyle Stanley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|25
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Sangmoon Bae
|10
|2
|Ryan Armour
|MC
|29
|Brian Stuard
|MC
|MC
|80
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
