ISCO Championship 2024: Course and current form stats

Tournament and Course Notes

• The ISCO Championship is the first of two events on American soil to be co-sanctioned by the PGA and DP World tours. Over 40 members of the European-based DP World Tour have made their way to Kentucky for this extremely low grade event. Just one member of the world's top 100 golfers is teeing-up at Keene Trace;

• While the elite of world golf have travelled to Scotland to prepare for next week's Open Championship, the lower-ranked members of the two tours have an opportunity to earn dollars in Kentucky;

• The Champions Course at Keene Trace is approximately six miles south-west of Lexington city centre. It is a rolling parkland layout designed by Arthur Hills and opened 37 years ago;

• Keene Trace has wide tree-lined fairways, while water comes into play on six holes. Both fairways and greens are laid with Bentgrass. The Champions Course made its PGA Tour debut in 2018, but there was no tournament four years ago due to the Covid-pandemic;

Good Current Form

With the world's best players in the UK, current form must be viewed in 'relative' terms, rather than 'actual' terms. That said, a number of pros have performed pretty tidily in recent weeks.

Among them are Ben Silverman 40/141.00, Hayden Springer 40/141.00 and amateur Luke Clanton 12/113.00 on the PGA Tour; as well as David Micheluzzi 80/181.00 and Jannik De Bruyn 80/181.00 on Europe's equivalent.

Two others who mustn't be overlooked either are Harry Hall 50/151.00 and Michael Thorbjornsen 12/113.00.

Hall, a 26-year-old Englishman from Cornwall, tied-12th in Illinois on Sunday and is a two-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour. He's also stood on a PGA Tour podium too.

Thorbjornsen, meanwhile, was a joint-runner-up over the weekend in what was only his third start as a professional.

Good Course Form

And if current form offers few clear pointers for this week's tournament in Kentucky, then course form is even thinner on the ground.

Of those taking part, Sam Ryder 50/151.00 is the only golfer to have previously posted a brace of top-10s at Keene Trace.

Therefore, the door appears to be open for one of the more-seasoned pros to contend this week.

The 45-year-old Kevin Streelman from Illinois might be worth a punt. He's a two-time champ at this level, and was second here two years ago. At 70/171.00 he could be a decent each-way shout.

Stroke Averages



Lowest Six At Keene Trace (2018-23)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.70: Sam Ryder (10)

68.38: Jason Dufner (16)

68.38: Ben Silverman (8)

68.64: Austin Cook (14)

68.70: Henrik Norlander (10)

68.75: William McGirt (12)

Min. No. of Rounds = 8

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves