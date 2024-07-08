Golf Form Guide

Genesis Scottish Open 2024: Course and current form stats

The Renaissance Club: Overlooks the south bank of the Firth of Forth.
The Renaissance Club: Hosting the Scottish Open for a sixth time

With The Open Championship just one week away, the attention switches to Scotland's east coast and The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...

  • Undulating greens, plenty of coastal wind

  • Mac 50/151.00 to enjoy Scottish homecoming

  • Don't overlook Detry 70/171.00 for E/W finish

Tournament and Course Notes

• This will be the sixth straight year that the Genesis Scottish Open will be played at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick. It will also be the third occasion in which the event is being co-sanctioned by both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour;

• Fifteen of the world's top-25 are teeing-up in East Lothian, chasing a total prize fund of $9m. The Renaissance Club, which is located 20 miles east of Edinburgh, is scheduled to host this tournament until 2026;

• The Renaissance Club is situated in close proximity to a host of well-known links, such as Open venue Muirfield which is just a handful of miles to the south;

• The Renaissance Club covers a 300-acre site that overlooks the south bank of the Firth of Forth. It was opened in April 2008. Since then its routing has changed, following the purchase of additional land nearby;

• It is a links course that has a little more vegetation than normal, as well as a scarcity of sand dunes. The venue's main defence is its heavily contoured putting surfaces, along with fluctuating coastal wind. There are no large water hazards on the course, although there is the odd ditch.

Click here for latest betting on GENESIS SCOTTISH OPEN

Good Current Form

No shortage of in-form players teeing-up at the Renaissance Club.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy 15/28.50 heads the cast, although the world No 2 may still be suffering from post-US Open blues.

Two big-name Americans in the field are Xander Schauffele 8/19.00 and Collin Morikawa 12/113.00, both of whom have played well during the first six months of the year.

Schauffele, who claimed his first major title at the PGA Championship in May, is a former champion at The Renaissance Club.

Although Morikawa's record here is not particularly good, he did win The Open at Sandwich in 2021, which shows he can definitely perform well on coastal links venues.

And don't be surprised if Robert MacIntyre's 50/151.00 homecoming inspires the 27-year-old Scot this week.

MacIntyre, who secured his first PGA Tour victory last month, should be full of confidence on a course where he finished second in 2023, a result which ultimately earned him a Ryder Cup debut in September.

Click here for latest betting on next week's OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

Good Course Form

All five former winners at The Renaissance Club are taking part this week.

Two players who haven't won here, but still have a good record at the course, are Tommy Fleetwood 20/121.00 and Tom Kim 28/129.00.

Both have also performed well during 2024. Fleetwood stood on the podium at Augusta, having won in the Middle East during January.

Although he hasn't contended in recent weeks, he remains consistently strong and his poorest finish in his last six outings is 26th.

Kim, meanwhile, lost a play-off to world No 1 Scottie Scheffler during June, having earlier tied-4th in Canada.

And if you're seeking an each-way shout, then why not try Belgium's Thomas Detry 70/171.00 who has played well on the PGA Tour this year.

He is currently 30th in the FedEx Cup standings, which would earn him a spot at the Tour Championship if he can stay there for another seven weeks.

His best finish of 2024 is a tie-for-second at the Houston Open over Easter weekend.

Detry also tied-second at The Renaissance Club three years ago, and 12 months later finished 10th.

Click here for BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

Stroke Averages


Lowest 10 At The Renaissance Club (2019-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.70: Rory McIlroy (10)
67.75: Andrew Putnam (8)
68.25: Tom Kim (8)
68.33: Xander Schauffele (12)
68.33: Bernd Wiesberger (12)
68.38: Tommy Fleetwood (16)
68.56: Matt Fitzpatrick (18)
68.70: Thomas Detry (20)
68.75: Robert MacIntyre (16)
68.86: Justin Thomas (14)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table

Check out THE PUNTER on GENESIS SCOTTISH OPEN

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Now read The Punter's De-brief: Thompson trots up in Illinois

Last 10 Weeks / Renaissance Club (2019-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Players W27 W26 W25 W24 W23 W22 W21 W20 W19 W18
Rory McIlroy 2 15 4 12 1
Xander Schauffele 13 7 8 1 2
Wyndham Clark 9 56 MC MC 47
Ludvig Aberg 27 12 5 MC
Collin Morikawa 13 14 2 4 4 16
Viktor Hovland 20 MC 15 3 24
Tommy Fleetwood 15 16 20 21 26 13
Brian Harman 9 21 33 24 26 47
Hideki Matsuyama 23 6 8 35
Sahith Theegala 48 32 12 MC 12 52
Max Homa 61 MC 22 MC 35 8
Tom Kim MC 2 26 43 4 24 26 47 52
Matt Fitzpatrick 36 64 5 MC 52
Matthieu Pavon 16 5 MC MC 67
Sepp Straka 61 23 56 5 5 MC 8
Justin Thomas 5 MC 33 8 21
Sung Jae Im 12 3 MC 8 9 MC 4
Byeong Hun An Wd MC 22 43 3 4
Min Woo Lee 2 21 24 26 24
Jordan Spieth 26 63 41 MC 37 43 29 MC
Denny McCarthy 7 31 32 39 24 MC 6
Nick Taylor 42 MC 27 MC MC 43
Davis Thompson 1 2 9 27 MC 17 2 MC
Corey Conners 27 9 20 6 26 13
Cameron Davis 1 48 MC 50 56 MC 38
Adam Hadwin 27 MC 3 MC 60 52
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 23 32 4 17 MC 16
Lucas Glover 23 44 MC MC 12 43 16
Will Zalatoris Wd 42 MC 41 43 60
Nicolai Hojgaard 66 50 35 MC 68
Robert MacIntyre MC 16 MC 1 MC 8 13 MC
Si Woo Kim 31 32 15 56 MC 16 13
Tom Hoge 3 MC 45 17 23 38 41
Thomas Detry 55 14 41 56 4 MC
Eric Cole 7 6 48 MC 45 MC MC MC 68
Rickie Fowler 31 20 MC MC 37 63 43
Austin Eckroat 27 74 39 MC 18 63
Harris English 63 41 MC MC 18 34
Taylor Moore 10 68 MC MC MC 12 38
Alex Noren MC MC 22 MC 12 24 3
Aaron Rai 7 2 19 14 32 39 4
Emiliano Grillo 55 41 27 64 MC 64
Billy Horschel 55 41 15 24 8 52
Adam Scott 39 32 42 12 MC 29 30
Ryan Fox 17 67 56 7 32 75 4 MC
Kurt Kitayama 31 MC MC 26 34
Erik Van Rooyen 6 MC 42 53 4
Justin Rose 68 MC MC 32 6 52
Mackenzie Hughes 36 MC MC 7 MC 6 41
Ben Griffin 5 31 67 MC 2 MC Wd 16 13
Lee Hodges 77 MC 31 45 12 12 24
Luke List MC 67 MC MC MC MC 30
Brendon Todd 12 MC 36 67 MC 50 78 60
Victor Perez 44 MC 12 3 50 MC 46
Davis Riley MC 57 48 MC 1 66 30
Keita Nakajima 20 6 MC
Thorbjorn Olesen 61 MC 27 53 16 MC
Andrew Putnam MC 44 45 MC 53 29
Ben Kohles 52 20 56 MC 26 58 2
Mark Hubbard 32 52 50 42 65 26 52
Keith Mitchell 18 MC 10 37 MC 20
Beau Hossler 61 31 MC 14 MC MC 4 52
Sebastian Soderberg Wd 2 68 3
Ryo Hisatsune 52 31 35 MC 18 MC 13
Matt Wallace MC 15 27 43 20 4
Rasmus Hojgaard 4 20 MC 68
Jordan Smith 2 MC 34 71 39 23
Chandler Phillips 44 67 10 12 50 MC
Thriston Lawrence MC 21 2 48 MC 36
Tom McKibbin 2 6 41 8 23
Samuel Stevens 34 10 2 14 MC 10 62
Sami Valimaki 12 MC 35 MC MC MC MC
Ewen Ferguson 1 29 27 Wd
Charley Hoffman MC MC 50 MC
Rikuya Hoshino 6 29 10 MC
Alexander Bjork 12 39 54 MC
Chun-An Yu 20 31 42 61 4 MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC MC MC 32 Wd 59
Jesper Svensson 47 MC 25 MC 53 17
Seamus Power 17 20 MC 27 MC 16 MC
Laurie Canter MC 38 1 7
Adrian Otaegui MC 22 10 MC 30 34 MC 1
Jorge Campillo MC MC 12 62 MC 4 24
Guido Migliozzi MC 22 1 8 24 2
Vincent Norrman MC 43 65 70 MC MC
Marcel Siem MC 1 51 MC MC
Doug Ghim 34 MC Wd 50 35 MC
Max Greyserman 26 31 21 MC MC 40 MC
Matthias Schmid 32 52 15 MC MC MC MC
Nacho Elvira MC 7 MC 1 56
Chris Gotterup MC 67 61 MC MC MC 1 24
Justin Lower 73 25 50 MC MC MC 24
Calum Hill 32 MC 2 13 18 35
Pablo Larrazabal MC 42 MC 13 34 50
Andrew Novak 7 20 14 MC 54 30
Romain Langasque 9 MC 63 MC 2 35
Yannik Paul MC MC 39 30 MC 11
Joost Luiten 52 15 33 MC 13
Antoine Rozner 5 MC 20 MC MC 10
Brice Garnett 34 MC MC 35 MC
Alex Fitzpatrick MC 55 58 4 51 18
Matteo Manassero 47 10 7 MC 13 23
Gary Woodland MC MC 51 45 60 38
Yuto Katsuragawa 60 MC 34 3 31 6
Connor Syme 4 MC MC 22 34 MC
Julien Guerrier 13 22 20 4 MC 23
Daniel Hillier MC MC 63 65 MC 23
Matthew Jordan MC MC 12 13 5 MC
Shubhankar Sharma 5 44 59 51 41 56
Niklas Norgaard Moller MC 33 67 MC 4 2 35
Bernd Wiesberger 16 42 7 2 24 23
Richard Mansell MC 60 MC 25 13
Grant Forrest 64 60 MC 68 MC MC
Matthew Southgate 4 MC Wd MC MC MC MC
Jeff Winther 61 MC MC 57 MC
Callum Shinkwin 42 38 MC MC
Ugo Coussaud 63 22 7 MC 48 MC
Sean Crocker 20 3 21 MC 34 MC
Aaron Cockerill MC 10 MC 22 MC
Andy Sullivan MC MC 4 34 MC 56
Dan Bradbury 10 MC MC 22 MC 48
Darius Van Driel MC MC MC 12 34 MC MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC MC MC MC MC 35
Gavin Green 44 55 25 39 34 MC 35
Dylan Frittelli 52 33 MC 29 20 MC 67
Richie Ramsay MC 22 60 MC 48 17
Scott Jamieson 49 42 12 MC MC 17
Daniel Brown MC MC MC MC Wd MC
Sang Hyun Park (jr) 22 48 MC 52 MC 2 51
Nicolas Echavarria 52 63 54 MC MC MC 24
Stewart Cink 52 MC 27 MC
Maximilian Kieffer MC MC 46 MC 34 MC
Todd Clements MC MC 25 34 18
Marcel Schneider MC MC 15 MC MC 69
Jordan Gumberg 52 MC MC 59 MC 57 MC
Alejandro Del Rey MC MC 21 MC 60 MC 35
Nick Bachem Wd MC MC 57 57
Jens Dantorp 6 MC MC 7 MC MC MC
Jung Hwan Lee 8 30 13 20 MC 9 40 MC 14 4
Marcus Armitage MC MC 29 MC MC 65
Francesco Molinari MC 64 MC
Hurly Long MC MC Wd 51 MC MC 50
Ockie Strydom MC MC 73 MC 30 MC
Masahiro Kawamura MC MC MC 65 MC MC
Matthew Baldwin MC MC 44 Wd 51 24 35
Fabrizio Zanotti 32 50 MC 65 23
Louis De Jager 32 MC MC 33 MC 72 MC
Adri Arnaus MC 5 MC MC 25 MC MC
David Law MC MC 20 13 MC 13
Dale Whitnell MC MC MC 43 60 MC
Padraig Harrington MC
Santiago Tarrio MC MC MC 20 64 34 17
Jason Scrivener MC MC MC MC MC 48 23
Simon Forsstrom MC MC MC Wd MC
Luke Donald 61 24 68
Oliver Wilson MC MC 46 MC
Jeong-Woo Ham 30 8 MC 10 18 MC 34 33
Hao Tong Li 20 MC MC MC MC 35
Ashun Wu MC MC MC 25 MC MC 35
Daniel Gavins Wd MC MC MC Wd
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC MC 29 25 7 48 56
Eddie Pepperell 49 MC 51 MC 57 69
Clement Sordet MC MC 29 MC 13
Daan Huizing 44 MC 38 MC 22 MC
Edoardo Molinari MC 55 29 MC MC 41 50
James Morrison 40 MC 15 MC 34 56
Jayden Trey Schaper MC MC 44 MC 13 41
Player 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019
Rory McIlroy 1 MC 34
Xander Schauffele 42 1 10
Wyndham Clark 25 16
Ludvig Aberg MC
Collin Morikawa MC 71
Viktor Hovland 25 MC
Tommy Fleetwood 6 4 26 2
Brian Harman 12 MC
Hideki Matsuyama MC
Sahith Theegala MC
Max Homa 12 16
Tom Kim 6 3
Matt Fitzpatrick MC 6 2 42 14
Matthieu Pavon MC 36 12 55 MC
Sepp Straka MC
Justin Thomas 60 MC 8 9
Sung Jae Im MC MC
Byeong Hun An 3
Min Woo Lee 35 MC 1 30
Jordan Spieth MC 10
Denny McCarthy
Nick Taylor 19 55
Davis Thompson
Corey Conners 19 61 MC
Cameron Davis MC
Adam Hadwin
Christiaan Bezuidenhout MC 16 44 MC 34
Lucas Glover MC
Will Zalatoris MC 26
Nicolai Hojgaard 6 MC
Robert MacIntyre 2 MC 18 14 MC
Si Woo Kim MC MC
Tom Hoge 19 MC
Thomas Detry 42 10 2 30 43
Eric Cole 60
Rickie Fowler 42 47 MC
Austin Eckroat 65
Harris English 42
Taylor Moore
Alex Noren MC 30
Aaron Rai MC MC 35 1 MC
Emiliano Grillo
Billy Horschel 65 MC 54
Adam Scott MC
Ryan Fox 12 47 44 MC MC
Kurt Kitayama 54 2 MC* 43
Erik Van Rooyen 68 MC 6 14
Justin Rose MC 69
Mackenzie Hughes MC MC
Ben Griffin 25
Lee Hodges 12
Luke List 35 MC
Brendon Todd
Victor Perez 35 MC 59 14 28
Davis Riley 35
Keita Nakajima
Thorbjorn Olesen 25 30 54 MC
Andrew Putnam 42 4
Ben Kohles
Mark Hubbard
Keith Mitchell MC 36
Beau Hossler
Sebastian Soderberg 42 47 MC MC
Ryo Hisatsune
Matt Wallace 42 MC 26 30 14
Rasmus Hojgaard MC 10 MC 48
Jordan Smith 12 24 MC 36 MC
Chandler Phillips
Thriston Lawrence MC 24
Tom McKibbin 35
Samuel Stevens
Sami Valimaki 76 24 MC* 63
Ewen Ferguson 12 61 30
Charley Hoffman MC 69
Rikuya Hoshino
Alexander Bjork 35 42 26 19 62
Chun-An Yu MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 72 MC
Jesper Svensson
Seamus Power Ret
Laurie Canter 59 MC
Adrian Otaegui MC 42 26 42 20
Jorge Campillo 42 MC MC 48 MC*
Guido Migliozzi 54 72 35 MC 28
Vincent Norrman
Marcel Siem 42
Doug Ghim MC 16
Max Greyserman
Matthias Schmid
Nacho Elvira 61 MC MC 48
Chris Gotterup
Justin Lower
Calum Hill 25 MC* 63 26
Pablo Larrazabal MC MC 59 72
Andrew Novak MC
Romain Langasque 25 44 MC 3
Yannik Paul 25
Joost Luiten 54 69 19 MC
Antoine Rozner 68 MC 65
Brice Garnett
Alex Fitzpatrick
Matteo Manassero
Gary Woodland 25 30
Yuto Katsuragawa
Connor Syme 74 42 35 48
Julien Guerrier MC MC* MC
Daniel Hillier 54
Matthew Jordan 77 59 18
Shubhankar Sharma MC MC MC 26 34
Niklas Norgaard Moller
Bernd Wiesberger 26 48 1
Richard Mansell MC
Grant Forrest 11 MC 73 19 43
Matthew Southgate MC MC 26 9 MC
Jeff Winther MC 44 36 28
Callum Shinkwin MC MC MC 30
Ugo Coussaud
Sean Crocker 19 66 MC 36 55
Aaron Cockerill
Andy Sullivan MC MC 26 28
Dan Bradbury 75
Darius Van Driel 54
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC MC* MC*
Gavin Green 68 MC 42 MC
Dylan Frittelli MC 47
Richie Ramsay 42 15 MC 34
Scott Jamieson MC MC 36 26
Daniel Brown
Sang Hyun Park (jr) MC
Nicolas Echavarria
Stewart Cink 24
Maximilian Kieffer 42 30 MC MC MC
Todd Clements
Marcel Schneider 25
Jordan Gumberg
Alejandro Del Rey
Nick Bachem MC
Jens Dantorp 69
Jung Hwan Lee
Marcus Armitage MC 61 54
Francesco Molinari MC MC MC*
Hurly Long MC
Ockie Strydom MC
Masahiro Kawamura MC 59 56 55
Matthew Baldwin MC
Fabrizio Zanotti MC 36 65 48 55
Louis De Jager 68
Adri Arnaus 68 47 75 26
David Law MC 47 35 MC MC
Dale Whitnell 60 MC
Padraig Harrington 42 MC 18 9 MC
Santiago Tarrio
Jason Scrivener 16 MC* MC MC
Simon Forsstrom MC
Luke Donald MC MC
Oliver Wilson MC MC MC 69
Jeong-Woo Ham
Hao Tong Li MC 55 MC 14 MC
Ashun Wu 65 55 48 MC
Daniel Gavins MC MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC 36 9
Eddie Pepperell MC MC 9 43
Clement Sordet MC
Daan Huizing
Edoardo Molinari MC MC 18 56 34
James Morrison 36 MC 62 MC
Jayden Trey Schaper

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Golf Bets

Scottish Open 2024 Each-Way Tips: Picks from 20/1 to 70/1

  • Dave Tindall
Korean golfer Tom Kim
Golf Form Guide

ISCO Championship 2024: Course and current form stats

  • Andy Swales
Keene Trace hosts the ISCO Championship for a sixth time
The Punter

The Punter's De-brief: Thompson trots up in Illinois

  • Steven Rawlings
golfer Davis Thompson

Most Read Stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Scottish Open 2024 Each-Way Tips: Picks from 20/1 to 70/1

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    ISCO Championship 2024: Course and current form stats

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    The Punter's De-brief: Thompson trots up in Illinois

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    BMW International Open Each-Way Tips: 100-1 Van Driel can defy the Double Dutch

Latest Podcasts

Golf...Only Bettor

2024 US Open Preview | Golf...Only Bettor

  • Editor
Golf...Only Bettor

USPGA Championship 2024 Preview

  • Editor