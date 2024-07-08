Genesis Scottish Open 2024: Course and current form stats
With The Open Championship just one week away, the attention switches to Scotland's east coast and The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...
-
Undulating greens, plenty of coastal wind
-
Mac 50/151.00 to enjoy Scottish homecoming
-
Don't overlook Detry 70/171.00 for E/W finish
Tournament and Course Notes
• This will be the sixth straight year that the Genesis Scottish Open will be played at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick. It will also be the third occasion in which the event is being co-sanctioned by both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour;
• Fifteen of the world's top-25 are teeing-up in East Lothian, chasing a total prize fund of $9m. The Renaissance Club, which is located 20 miles east of Edinburgh, is scheduled to host this tournament until 2026;
• The Renaissance Club is situated in close proximity to a host of well-known links, such as Open venue Muirfield which is just a handful of miles to the south;
• The Renaissance Club covers a 300-acre site that overlooks the south bank of the Firth of Forth. It was opened in April 2008. Since then its routing has changed, following the purchase of additional land nearby;
• It is a links course that has a little more vegetation than normal, as well as a scarcity of sand dunes. The venue's main defence is its heavily contoured putting surfaces, along with fluctuating coastal wind. There are no large water hazards on the course, although there is the odd ditch.
Click here for latest betting on GENESIS SCOTTISH OPEN
Good Current Form
No shortage of in-form players teeing-up at the Renaissance Club.
Defending champion Rory McIlroy 15/28.50 heads the cast, although the world No 2 may still be suffering from post-US Open blues.
Two big-name Americans in the field are Xander Schauffele 8/19.00 and Collin Morikawa 12/113.00, both of whom have played well during the first six months of the year.
Schauffele, who claimed his first major title at the PGA Championship in May, is a former champion at The Renaissance Club.
Although Morikawa's record here is not particularly good, he did win The Open at Sandwich in 2021, which shows he can definitely perform well on coastal links venues.
And don't be surprised if Robert MacIntyre's 50/151.00 homecoming inspires the 27-year-old Scot this week.
MacIntyre, who secured his first PGA Tour victory last month, should be full of confidence on a course where he finished second in 2023, a result which ultimately earned him a Ryder Cup debut in September.
Click here for latest betting on next week's OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP
Good Course Form
All five former winners at The Renaissance Club are taking part this week.
Two players who haven't won here, but still have a good record at the course, are Tommy Fleetwood 20/121.00 and Tom Kim 28/129.00.
Both have also performed well during 2024. Fleetwood stood on the podium at Augusta, having won in the Middle East during January.
Although he hasn't contended in recent weeks, he remains consistently strong and his poorest finish in his last six outings is 26th.
Kim, meanwhile, lost a play-off to world No 1 Scottie Scheffler during June, having earlier tied-4th in Canada.
And if you're seeking an each-way shout, then why not try Belgium's Thomas Detry 70/171.00 who has played well on the PGA Tour this year.
He is currently 30th in the FedEx Cup standings, which would earn him a spot at the Tour Championship if he can stay there for another seven weeks.
His best finish of 2024 is a tie-for-second at the Houston Open over Easter weekend.
Detry also tied-second at The Renaissance Club three years ago, and 12 months later finished 10th.
Click here for BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
Stroke Averages
Lowest 10 At The Renaissance Club (2019-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.70: Rory McIlroy (10)
67.75: Andrew Putnam (8)
68.25: Tom Kim (8)
68.33: Xander Schauffele (12)
68.33: Bernd Wiesberger (12)
68.38: Tommy Fleetwood (16)
68.56: Matt Fitzpatrick (18)
68.70: Thomas Detry (20)
68.75: Robert MacIntyre (16)
68.86: Justin Thomas (14)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table
Check out THE PUNTER on GENESIS SCOTTISH OPEN
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Now read The Punter's De-brief: Thompson trots up in Illinois
Last 10 Weeks / Renaissance Club (2019-23)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Players
|W27
|W26
|W25
|W24
|W23
|W22
|W21
|W20
|W19
|W18
|Rory McIlroy
|2
|15
|4
|12
|1
|Xander Schauffele
|13
|7
|8
|1
|2
|Wyndham Clark
|9
|56
|MC
|MC
|47
|Ludvig Aberg
|27
|12
|5
|MC
|Collin Morikawa
|13
|14
|2
|4
|4
|16
|Viktor Hovland
|20
|MC
|15
|3
|24
|Tommy Fleetwood
|15
|16
|20
|21
|26
|13
|Brian Harman
|9
|21
|33
|24
|26
|47
|Hideki Matsuyama
|23
|6
|8
|35
|Sahith Theegala
|48
|32
|12
|MC
|12
|52
|Max Homa
|61
|MC
|22
|MC
|35
|8
|Tom Kim
|MC
|2
|26
|43
|4
|24
|26
|47
|52
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|36
|64
|5
|MC
|52
|Matthieu Pavon
|16
|5
|MC
|MC
|67
|Sepp Straka
|61
|23
|56
|5
|5
|MC
|8
|Justin Thomas
|5
|MC
|33
|8
|21
|Sung Jae Im
|12
|3
|MC
|8
|9
|MC
|4
|Byeong Hun An
|Wd
|MC
|22
|43
|3
|4
|Min Woo Lee
|2
|21
|24
|26
|24
|Jordan Spieth
|26
|63
|41
|MC
|37
|43
|29
|MC
|Denny McCarthy
|7
|31
|32
|39
|24
|MC
|6
|Nick Taylor
|42
|MC
|27
|MC
|MC
|43
|Davis Thompson
|1
|2
|9
|27
|MC
|17
|2
|MC
|Corey Conners
|27
|9
|20
|6
|26
|13
|Cameron Davis
|1
|48
|MC
|50
|56
|MC
|38
|Adam Hadwin
|27
|MC
|3
|MC
|60
|52
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|23
|32
|4
|17
|MC
|16
|Lucas Glover
|23
|44
|MC
|MC
|12
|43
|16
|Will Zalatoris
|Wd
|42
|MC
|41
|43
|60
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|66
|50
|35
|MC
|68
|Robert MacIntyre
|MC
|16
|MC
|1
|MC
|8
|13
|MC
|Si Woo Kim
|31
|32
|15
|56
|MC
|16
|13
|Tom Hoge
|3
|MC
|45
|17
|23
|38
|41
|Thomas Detry
|55
|14
|41
|56
|4
|MC
|Eric Cole
|7
|6
|48
|MC
|45
|MC
|MC
|MC
|68
|Rickie Fowler
|31
|20
|MC
|MC
|37
|63
|43
|Austin Eckroat
|27
|74
|39
|MC
|18
|63
|Harris English
|63
|41
|MC
|MC
|18
|34
|Taylor Moore
|10
|68
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|38
|Alex Noren
|MC
|MC
|22
|MC
|12
|24
|3
|Aaron Rai
|7
|2
|19
|14
|32
|39
|4
|Emiliano Grillo
|55
|41
|27
|64
|MC
|64
|Billy Horschel
|55
|41
|15
|24
|8
|52
|Adam Scott
|39
|32
|42
|12
|MC
|29
|30
|Ryan Fox
|17
|67
|56
|7
|32
|75
|4
|MC
|Kurt Kitayama
|31
|MC
|MC
|26
|34
|Erik Van Rooyen
|6
|MC
|42
|53
|4
|Justin Rose
|68
|MC
|MC
|32
|6
|52
|Mackenzie Hughes
|36
|MC
|MC
|7
|MC
|6
|41
|Ben Griffin
|5
|31
|67
|MC
|2
|MC
|Wd
|16
|13
|Lee Hodges
|77
|MC
|31
|45
|12
|12
|24
|Luke List
|MC
|67
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|30
|Brendon Todd
|12
|MC
|36
|67
|MC
|50
|78
|60
|Victor Perez
|44
|MC
|12
|3
|50
|MC
|46
|Davis Riley
|MC
|57
|48
|MC
|1
|66
|30
|Keita Nakajima
|20
|6
|MC
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|61
|MC
|27
|53
|16
|MC
|Andrew Putnam
|MC
|44
|45
|MC
|53
|29
|Ben Kohles
|52
|20
|56
|MC
|26
|58
|2
|Mark Hubbard
|32
|52
|50
|42
|65
|26
|52
|Keith Mitchell
|18
|MC
|10
|37
|MC
|20
|Beau Hossler
|61
|31
|MC
|14
|MC
|MC
|4
|52
|Sebastian Soderberg
|Wd
|2
|68
|3
|Ryo Hisatsune
|52
|31
|35
|MC
|18
|MC
|13
|Matt Wallace
|MC
|15
|27
|43
|20
|4
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|4
|20
|MC
|68
|Jordan Smith
|2
|MC
|34
|71
|39
|23
|Chandler Phillips
|44
|67
|10
|12
|50
|MC
|Thriston Lawrence
|MC
|21
|2
|48
|MC
|36
|Tom McKibbin
|2
|6
|41
|8
|23
|Samuel Stevens
|34
|10
|2
|14
|MC
|10
|62
|Sami Valimaki
|12
|MC
|35
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ewen Ferguson
|1
|29
|27
|Wd
|Charley Hoffman
|MC
|MC
|50
|MC
|Rikuya Hoshino
|6
|29
|10
|MC
|Alexander Bjork
|12
|39
|54
|MC
|Chun-An Yu
|20
|31
|42
|61
|4
|MC
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|MC
|MC
|MC
|32
|Wd
|59
|Jesper Svensson
|47
|MC
|25
|MC
|53
|17
|Seamus Power
|17
|20
|MC
|27
|MC
|16
|MC
|Laurie Canter
|MC
|38
|1
|7
|Adrian Otaegui
|MC
|22
|10
|MC
|30
|34
|MC
|1
|Jorge Campillo
|MC
|MC
|12
|62
|MC
|4
|24
|Guido Migliozzi
|MC
|22
|1
|8
|24
|2
|Vincent Norrman
|MC
|43
|65
|70
|MC
|MC
|Marcel Siem
|MC
|1
|51
|MC
|MC
|Doug Ghim
|34
|MC
|Wd
|50
|35
|MC
|Max Greyserman
|26
|31
|21
|MC
|MC
|40
|MC
|Matthias Schmid
|32
|52
|15
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nacho Elvira
|MC
|7
|MC
|1
|56
|Chris Gotterup
|MC
|67
|61
|MC
|MC
|MC
|1
|24
|Justin Lower
|73
|25
|50
|MC
|MC
|MC
|24
|Calum Hill
|32
|MC
|2
|13
|18
|35
|Pablo Larrazabal
|MC
|42
|MC
|13
|34
|50
|Andrew Novak
|7
|20
|14
|MC
|54
|30
|Romain Langasque
|9
|MC
|63
|MC
|2
|35
|Yannik Paul
|MC
|MC
|39
|30
|MC
|11
|Joost Luiten
|52
|15
|33
|MC
|13
|Antoine Rozner
|5
|MC
|20
|MC
|MC
|10
|Brice Garnett
|34
|MC
|MC
|35
|MC
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|MC
|55
|58
|4
|51
|18
|Matteo Manassero
|47
|10
|7
|MC
|13
|23
|Gary Woodland
|MC
|MC
|51
|45
|60
|38
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|60
|MC
|34
|3
|31
|6
|Connor Syme
|4
|MC
|MC
|22
|34
|MC
|Julien Guerrier
|13
|22
|20
|4
|MC
|23
|Daniel Hillier
|MC
|MC
|63
|65
|MC
|23
|Matthew Jordan
|MC
|MC
|12
|13
|5
|MC
|Shubhankar Sharma
|5
|44
|59
|51
|41
|56
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|MC
|33
|67
|MC
|4
|2
|35
|Bernd Wiesberger
|16
|42
|7
|2
|24
|23
|Richard Mansell
|MC
|60
|MC
|25
|13
|Grant Forrest
|64
|60
|MC
|68
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Southgate
|4
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jeff Winther
|61
|MC
|MC
|57
|MC
|Callum Shinkwin
|42
|38
|MC
|MC
|Ugo Coussaud
|63
|22
|7
|MC
|48
|MC
|Sean Crocker
|20
|3
|21
|MC
|34
|MC
|Aaron Cockerill
|MC
|10
|MC
|22
|MC
|Andy Sullivan
|MC
|MC
|4
|34
|MC
|56
|Dan Bradbury
|10
|MC
|MC
|22
|MC
|48
|Darius Van Driel
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|34
|MC
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|35
|Gavin Green
|44
|55
|25
|39
|34
|MC
|35
|Dylan Frittelli
|52
|33
|MC
|29
|20
|MC
|67
|Richie Ramsay
|MC
|22
|60
|MC
|48
|17
|Scott Jamieson
|49
|42
|12
|MC
|MC
|17
|Daniel Brown
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Sang Hyun Park (jr)
|22
|48
|MC
|52
|MC
|2
|51
|Nicolas Echavarria
|52
|63
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|24
|Stewart Cink
|52
|MC
|27
|MC
|Maximilian Kieffer
|MC
|MC
|46
|MC
|34
|MC
|Todd Clements
|MC
|MC
|25
|34
|18
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|MC
|15
|MC
|MC
|69
|Jordan Gumberg
|52
|MC
|MC
|59
|MC
|57
|MC
|Alejandro Del Rey
|MC
|MC
|21
|MC
|60
|MC
|35
|Nick Bachem
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|57
|57
|Jens Dantorp
|6
|MC
|MC
|7
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jung Hwan Lee
|8
|30
|13
|20
|MC
|9
|40
|MC
|14
|4
|Marcus Armitage
|MC
|MC
|29
|MC
|MC
|65
|Francesco Molinari
|MC
|64
|MC
|Hurly Long
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|51
|MC
|MC
|50
|Ockie Strydom
|MC
|MC
|73
|MC
|30
|MC
|Masahiro Kawamura
|MC
|MC
|MC
|65
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|MC
|44
|Wd
|51
|24
|35
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|32
|50
|MC
|65
|23
|Louis De Jager
|32
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|72
|MC
|Adri Arnaus
|MC
|5
|MC
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|David Law
|MC
|MC
|20
|13
|MC
|13
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|MC
|MC
|43
|60
|MC
|Padraig Harrington
|MC
|Santiago Tarrio
|MC
|MC
|MC
|20
|64
|34
|17
|Jason Scrivener
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|48
|23
|Simon Forsstrom
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Luke Donald
|61
|24
|68
|Oliver Wilson
|MC
|MC
|46
|MC
|Jeong-Woo Ham
|30
|8
|MC
|10
|18
|MC
|34
|33
|Hao Tong Li
|20
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|35
|Ashun Wu
|MC
|MC
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|35
|Daniel Gavins
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|MC
|29
|25
|7
|48
|56
|Eddie Pepperell
|49
|MC
|51
|MC
|57
|69
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|MC
|29
|MC
|13
|Daan Huizing
|44
|MC
|38
|MC
|22
|MC
|Edoardo Molinari
|MC
|55
|29
|MC
|MC
|41
|50
|James Morrison
|40
|MC
|15
|MC
|34
|56
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|MC
|MC
|44
|MC
|13
|41
|Player
|2023
|2022
|2021
|2020
|2019
|Rory McIlroy
|1
|MC
|34
|Xander Schauffele
|42
|1
|10
|Wyndham Clark
|25
|16
|Ludvig Aberg
|MC
|Collin Morikawa
|MC
|71
|Viktor Hovland
|25
|MC
|Tommy Fleetwood
|6
|4
|26
|2
|Brian Harman
|12
|MC
|Hideki Matsuyama
|MC
|Sahith Theegala
|MC
|Max Homa
|12
|16
|Tom Kim
|6
|3
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|MC
|6
|2
|42
|14
|Matthieu Pavon
|MC
|36
|12
|55
|MC
|Sepp Straka
|MC
|Justin Thomas
|60
|MC
|8
|9
|Sung Jae Im
|MC
|MC
|Byeong Hun An
|3
|Min Woo Lee
|35
|MC
|1
|30
|Jordan Spieth
|MC
|10
|Denny McCarthy
|Nick Taylor
|19
|55
|Davis Thompson
|Corey Conners
|19
|61
|MC
|Cameron Davis
|MC
|Adam Hadwin
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|MC
|16
|44
|MC
|34
|Lucas Glover
|MC
|Will Zalatoris
|MC
|26
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|6
|MC
|Robert MacIntyre
|2
|MC
|18
|14
|MC
|Si Woo Kim
|MC
|MC
|Tom Hoge
|19
|MC
|Thomas Detry
|42
|10
|2
|30
|43
|Eric Cole
|60
|Rickie Fowler
|42
|47
|MC
|Austin Eckroat
|65
|Harris English
|42
|Taylor Moore
|Alex Noren
|MC
|30
|Aaron Rai
|MC
|MC
|35
|1
|MC
|Emiliano Grillo
|Billy Horschel
|65
|MC
|54
|Adam Scott
|MC
|Ryan Fox
|12
|47
|44
|MC
|MC
|Kurt Kitayama
|54
|2
|MC*
|43
|Erik Van Rooyen
|68
|MC
|6
|14
|Justin Rose
|MC
|69
|Mackenzie Hughes
|MC
|MC
|Ben Griffin
|25
|Lee Hodges
|12
|Luke List
|35
|MC
|Brendon Todd
|Victor Perez
|35
|MC
|59
|14
|28
|Davis Riley
|35
|Keita Nakajima
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|25
|30
|54
|MC
|Andrew Putnam
|42
|4
|Ben Kohles
|Mark Hubbard
|Keith Mitchell
|MC
|36
|Beau Hossler
|Sebastian Soderberg
|42
|47
|MC
|MC
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Matt Wallace
|42
|MC
|26
|30
|14
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|MC
|10
|MC
|48
|Jordan Smith
|12
|24
|MC
|36
|MC
|Chandler Phillips
|Thriston Lawrence
|MC
|24
|Tom McKibbin
|35
|Samuel Stevens
|Sami Valimaki
|76
|24
|MC*
|63
|Ewen Ferguson
|12
|61
|30
|Charley Hoffman
|MC
|69
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Alexander Bjork
|35
|42
|26
|19
|62
|Chun-An Yu
|MC
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|72
|MC
|Jesper Svensson
|Seamus Power
|Ret
|Laurie Canter
|59
|MC
|Adrian Otaegui
|MC
|42
|26
|42
|20
|Jorge Campillo
|42
|MC
|MC
|48
|MC*
|Guido Migliozzi
|54
|72
|35
|MC
|28
|Vincent Norrman
|Marcel Siem
|42
|Doug Ghim
|MC
|16
|Max Greyserman
|Matthias Schmid
|Nacho Elvira
|61
|MC
|MC
|48
|Chris Gotterup
|Justin Lower
|Calum Hill
|25
|MC*
|63
|26
|Pablo Larrazabal
|MC
|MC
|59
|72
|Andrew Novak
|MC
|Romain Langasque
|25
|44
|MC
|3
|Yannik Paul
|25
|Joost Luiten
|54
|69
|19
|MC
|Antoine Rozner
|68
|MC
|65
|Brice Garnett
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|Matteo Manassero
|Gary Woodland
|25
|30
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|Connor Syme
|74
|42
|35
|48
|Julien Guerrier
|MC
|MC*
|MC
|Daniel Hillier
|54
|Matthew Jordan
|77
|59
|18
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|MC
|MC
|26
|34
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|Bernd Wiesberger
|26
|48
|1
|Richard Mansell
|MC
|Grant Forrest
|11
|MC
|73
|19
|43
|Matthew Southgate
|MC
|MC
|26
|9
|MC
|Jeff Winther
|MC
|44
|36
|28
|Callum Shinkwin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|30
|Ugo Coussaud
|Sean Crocker
|19
|66
|MC
|36
|55
|Aaron Cockerill
|Andy Sullivan
|MC
|MC
|26
|28
|Dan Bradbury
|75
|Darius Van Driel
|54
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|MC
|MC*
|MC*
|Gavin Green
|68
|MC
|42
|MC
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|47
|Richie Ramsay
|42
|15
|MC
|34
|Scott Jamieson
|MC
|MC
|36
|26
|Daniel Brown
|Sang Hyun Park (jr)
|MC
|Nicolas Echavarria
|Stewart Cink
|24
|Maximilian Kieffer
|42
|30
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Todd Clements
|Marcel Schneider
|25
|Jordan Gumberg
|Alejandro Del Rey
|Nick Bachem
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|69
|Jung Hwan Lee
|Marcus Armitage
|MC
|61
|54
|Francesco Molinari
|MC
|MC
|MC*
|Hurly Long
|MC
|Ockie Strydom
|MC
|Masahiro Kawamura
|MC
|59
|56
|55
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|MC
|36
|65
|48
|55
|Louis De Jager
|68
|Adri Arnaus
|68
|47
|75
|26
|David Law
|MC
|47
|35
|MC
|MC
|Dale Whitnell
|60
|MC
|Padraig Harrington
|42
|MC
|18
|9
|MC
|Santiago Tarrio
|Jason Scrivener
|16
|MC*
|MC
|MC
|Simon Forsstrom
|MC
|Luke Donald
|MC
|MC
|Oliver Wilson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|69
|Jeong-Woo Ham
|Hao Tong Li
|MC
|55
|MC
|14
|MC
|Ashun Wu
|65
|55
|48
|MC
|Daniel Gavins
|MC
|MC
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|36
|9
|Eddie Pepperell
|MC
|MC
|9
|43
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|Daan Huizing
|Edoardo Molinari
|MC
|MC
|18
|56
|34
|James Morrison
|36
|MC
|62
|MC
|Jayden Trey Schaper
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Scottish Open 2024 Each-Way Tips: Picks from 20/1 to 70/1
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
ISCO Championship 2024: Course and current form stats
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
The Punter's De-brief: Thompson trots up in Illinois
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
BMW International Open Each-Way Tips: 100-1 Van Driel can defy the Double Dutch