Genesis Scottish Open 2024: Course and current form stats

Undulating greens, plenty of coastal wind

Mac 50/1 51.00 to enjoy Scottish homecoming

Don't overlook Detry 70/1 71.00 for E/W finish

Tournament and Course Notes

• This will be the sixth straight year that the Genesis Scottish Open will be played at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick. It will also be the third occasion in which the event is being co-sanctioned by both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour;

• Fifteen of the world's top-25 are teeing-up in East Lothian, chasing a total prize fund of $9m. The Renaissance Club, which is located 20 miles east of Edinburgh, is scheduled to host this tournament until 2026;

• The Renaissance Club is situated in close proximity to a host of well-known links, such as Open venue Muirfield which is just a handful of miles to the south;

• The Renaissance Club covers a 300-acre site that overlooks the south bank of the Firth of Forth. It was opened in April 2008. Since then its routing has changed, following the purchase of additional land nearby;

• It is a links course that has a little more vegetation than normal, as well as a scarcity of sand dunes. The venue's main defence is its heavily contoured putting surfaces, along with fluctuating coastal wind. There are no large water hazards on the course, although there is the odd ditch.

Good Current Form

No shortage of in-form players teeing-up at the Renaissance Club.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy 15/28.50 heads the cast, although the world No 2 may still be suffering from post-US Open blues.

Two big-name Americans in the field are Xander Schauffele 8/19.00 and Collin Morikawa 12/113.00, both of whom have played well during the first six months of the year.

Schauffele, who claimed his first major title at the PGA Championship in May, is a former champion at The Renaissance Club.

Although Morikawa's record here is not particularly good, he did win The Open at Sandwich in 2021, which shows he can definitely perform well on coastal links venues.

And don't be surprised if Robert MacIntyre's 50/151.00 homecoming inspires the 27-year-old Scot this week.

MacIntyre, who secured his first PGA Tour victory last month, should be full of confidence on a course where he finished second in 2023, a result which ultimately earned him a Ryder Cup debut in September.

Good Course Form

All five former winners at The Renaissance Club are taking part this week.

Two players who haven't won here, but still have a good record at the course, are Tommy Fleetwood 20/121.00 and Tom Kim 28/129.00.

Both have also performed well during 2024. Fleetwood stood on the podium at Augusta, having won in the Middle East during January.

Although he hasn't contended in recent weeks, he remains consistently strong and his poorest finish in his last six outings is 26th.

Kim, meanwhile, lost a play-off to world No 1 Scottie Scheffler during June, having earlier tied-4th in Canada.

And if you're seeking an each-way shout, then why not try Belgium's Thomas Detry 70/171.00 who has played well on the PGA Tour this year.

He is currently 30th in the FedEx Cup standings, which would earn him a spot at the Tour Championship if he can stay there for another seven weeks.

His best finish of 2024 is a tie-for-second at the Houston Open over Easter weekend.

Detry also tied-second at The Renaissance Club three years ago, and 12 months later finished 10th.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 10 At The Renaissance Club (2019-23)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.70: Rory McIlroy (10)

67.75: Andrew Putnam (8)

68.25: Tom Kim (8)

68.33: Xander Schauffele (12)

68.33: Bernd Wiesberger (12)

68.38: Tommy Fleetwood (16)

68.56: Matt Fitzpatrick (18)

68.70: Thomas Detry (20)

68.75: Robert MacIntyre (16)

68.86: Justin Thomas (14)

Min. No. of Rounds = 8

Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves