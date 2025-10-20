Genesis Championship 2025: Form stats for this week's DP World Tour event
The DP World Tour moves to Woo Jeong Hills CC in Korea this week for the Genesis Championship 2025. Check out five recommendatons based on current and course form stats supplied by Andy Swales...
-
Get form and course pointers for this week's DP World Tour event
-
Nakajima stands out after finishing second in India
-
South African is contender but don't discount defending champ
-
Now read our Bank of Utah Championship form guide here
Genesis Championship 2025 - Two contenders based on current form
The Japanese player finished second at last week's India Championship, just two shots behind winner Tommy Fleetwood, and could be primed to go one better in Korea this week. It was his best finish since he came fourth at the British Masters in August - with a couple of finishes in the 40s and two missed cuts in between - so he looks to be finding form just as the Tour reaches East Asia.
At the same price as Nakajima, and arguably in more consistent form, comes the South African who finished tied for third on the leaderboard in Delhi. He came 23rd the week before in Spain. He already has a tournament win to his name in 2025 after triumphing at the OmegaEuropean Masters in August.
The defending champion, after beating Tom Kim in a playoff at this event last year, is another Korean who has been in good form recently and could relish the chance to compete in his own country this week. The 34-year-old finished tied for fourth at the Baycurrent Classic - his best performance since he was tied for fourth at the Travelers Championship in the summer - and he will not want to relinquish his title lightly.
Genesis Championship 2025 - Three contenders based on course form
Richard Lee, a Canadian who plays on the Asian Tour, has shown a liking for this venue where he has finished in the top 20 in four of his last five visits. Lee came 13th last year - his best finished here since 2019 when was 10th. He has three tournament wins on the Asian Tour, most recently last November in Indonesia.
MK Kim - who is also known as Mink Yu Kim - is a course specialist, finishing first, fourth and first on his last three appearances here on the Asian Tour. His two victories at the Korean Open (both at this week's venue) mean he simply cannot be ignored when playing where he knows what it takes to triumph, even if the market is wise to the 24-year-old's course record.
World Ranking Points
Most Points Since May 1st (Top 10 Listed)
61.37: Thriston Lawrence
52.54: Si Woo Kim
49.62: Joakim Lagergren
47.64: Hao Tong Li
42.19: Martin Couvra
41.35: Hideki Matsuyama
34.38: Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
33.23: Angel Ayora
33.14: Tae Hoon Ok
31.51: Adam Scott
Only those entered this week are included in table
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: Lists Contains Leading Reserves
Note: Course data refers to Korean Tour events (Korea Open) staged at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club between 2014 and 2024.
Now read Steve Rawlings' in-depth Genesis Championship Preview
Last 10 Weeks / Woo Jeong Hills 2014-24
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W42
|W41
|W40
|W39
|W38
|W37
|W36
|W35
|W34
|W33
|Hideki Matsuyama
|20
|13
|29
|26
|Sung Jae Im
|7
|20
|27
|40
|Thomas Detry
|35
|42
|46
|12
|46
|Adam Scott
|11
|27
|38
|Thriston Lawrence
|3
|23
|48
|MC
|MC
|1
|MC
|Si Woo Kim
|20
|5
|19
|Byeong Hun An
|4
|29
|57
|Hao Tong Li
|40
|MC
|61
|70
|MC
|24
|8
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|5
|50
|20
|MC
|8
|13
|16
|Laurie Canter
|MC
|MC
|32
|46
|42
|64
|Keita Nakajima
|2
|40
|49
|MC
|MC
|17
|4
|Joakim Lagergren
|5
|11
|56
|54
|2
|8
|MC
|Shaun Norris
|MC
|33
|19
|54
|9
|Elvis Smylie
|MC
|2
|31
|37
|33
|6
|Martin Couvra
|17
|MC
|62
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Angel Ayora
|MC
|9
|5
|56
|54
|5
|8
|13
|Richard T Lee
|MC
|19
|2
|Wd
|2
|14
|2
|Ewen Ferguson
|35
|61
|MC
|5
|MC
|61
|MC
|Eugenio Chacarra
|26
|MC
|MC
|38
|50
|MC
|MC
|16
|Jorge Campillo
|11
|MC
|21
|75
|70
|MC
|MC
|50
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|56
|39
|1
|49
|70
|52
|MC
|Romain Langasque
|MC
|MC
|28
|MC
|29
|33
|27
|Tae Hoon Ok
|4
|1
|42
|Wd
|18
|25
|68
|Joost Luiten
|6
|16
|50
|MC
|63
|15
|40
|KazumaKobori
|MC
|40
|MC
|46
|62
|2
|MC
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|47
|5
|MC
|8
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Andy Sullivan
|15
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|5
|16
|Calum Hill
|MC
|9
|32
|22
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|50
|MC
|21
|32
|MC
|37
|MC
|38
|Todd Clements
|16
|15
|10
|MC*
|26
|28
|MC
|Daniel Hillier
|9
|23
|MC
|56
|54
|29
|MC
|Connor Syme
|MC
|MC
|22
|31
|MC
|MC
|Joe Dean
|MC
|71
|MC
|Wd
|MC*
|MC
|64
|MC
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|46
|3
|67
|13
|Julien Guerrier
|50
|16
|MC
|42
|MC
|MC
|8
|24
|Guido Migliozzi
|MC
|MC
|MC
|5
|24
|68
|13
|41
|Johannes Veerman
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|MC
|57
|8
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|3
|9
|MC
|MC
|MC*
|MC
|MC
|8
|Marcus Armitage
|32
|40
|5
|MC
|12
|MC
|MC
|Francesco Laporta
|47
|MC
|17
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sebastian Soderberg
|MC
|MC
|MC
|46
|MC
|Frederic LaCroix
|26
|27
|Wd
|32
|MC*
|MC
|61
|16
|Ugo Coussaud
|40
|5
|22
|MC*
|MC
|17
|46
|Alejandro Del Rey
|62
|21
|MC
|56
|41
|57
|Darius Van Driel
|36
|27
|40
|10
|24
|MC
|28
|MC
|Marcel Siem
|MC
|44
|62
|Dq
|Wd
|63
|8
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|4
|3
|7
|6
|12
|20
|9
|Richard Sterne
|46
|MC
|3
|17
|15
|46
|MC
|29
|Doyeob Mun
|52
|3
|MC
|MC
|54
|1
|5
|Manuel Elvira
|40
|MC
|61
|MC
|MC
|20
|55
|27
|Ashun Wu
|MC
|David Ravetto
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|61
|15
|MC
|MC
|Joel Girrbach
|56
|3
|MC
|60
|Wd
|7
|61
|MC
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|MC
|MC
|2
|73
|46
|MC
|34
|Nacho Elvira
|56
|35
|MC
|62
|MC*
|29
|55
|MC
|Jason Scrivener
|63
|73
|MC
|MC
|33
|24
|12
|Mikael Lindberg
|47
|5
|17
|37
|13
|27
|4
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|61
|55
|40
|MC
|3
|MC
|43
|29
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|4
|38
|54
|56
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sean Crocker
|MC
|55
|MC
|24
|61
|MC
|MC
|Yannik Paul
|36
|44
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Richie Ramsay
|MC
|47
|MC
|32
|38
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Bernd Wiesberger
|17
|16
|61
|MC
|MC
|26
|55
|69
|Mink Yu Kim
|2
|MC
|36
|MC
|12
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|56
|Ben Schmidt
|11
|23
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|MC
|MC
|3
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|55
|MC
|MC
|46
|MC
|Marcus Kinhult
|MC
|32
|62
|MC
|MC
|Tom Vaillant
|13
|39
|21
|MC
|31
|42
|17
|24
|Adrian Otaegui
|40
|MC
|61
|MC
|13
|62
|55
|MC
|MC
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Wd
|MC
|6
|Robin Williams
|40
|MC
|MC
|70
|68
|MC
|MC
|38
|Scott Jamieson
|MC
|MC
|5
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|Andrea Pavan
|17
|MC
|40
|MC
|MC*
|MC
|17
|64
|MC
|Ryggs Johnston
|MC
|55
|MC
|MC*
|MC
|53
|MC
|47
|David Micheluzzi
|Wd
|65
|MC
|32
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|40
|70
|MC
|32
|66
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|63
|56
|23
|27
|MC
|Baek Jun Kim
|13
|14
|2
|12
|37
|9
|MC
|Aaron Cockerill
|MC
|30
|MC
|42
|MC
|46
|MC
|29
|Jens Dantorp
|17
|30
|MC
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Pablo Larrazabal
|36
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|MC
|Casey Jarvis
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|38
|20
|41
|MC
|MC
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|62
|50
|MC
|54
|MC
|50
|MC
|Seung Bin Choi
|1
|4
|MC
|MC
|MC
|3
|Jung Hwan Lee
|30
|19
|7
|Wd
|34
|46
|30
|Galam Jeon
|MC
|MC
|1
|27
|65
|Wd
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|17
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|12
|MC
|Wd
|24
|Dylan Frittelli
|7
|47
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gavin Green
|61
|MC
|MC
|62
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|Hong Taek Kim
|50
|MC
|17
|27
|MC
|39
|23
|Jin Ho Choi
|13
|27
|11
|15
|18
|3
|13
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC*
|MC
|55
|69
|61
|Sang Hee Lee
|7
|6
|47
|49
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Shubhankar Sharma
|56
|47
|61
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Maximilian Kieffer
|MC
|MC
|61
|62
|MC
|MC
|MC
|50
|40
|Woo Young Cho
|MC
|55
|34
|48
|14
|30
|Bio Kim
|75
|6
|25
|MC
|43
|33
|Zander Lombard
|32
|MC
|21
|3
|MC
|MC
|56
|41
|MC
|64
|Min Hyuk Song
|21
|9
|5
|27
|18
|39
|3
|Yong Gu Shin
|30
|49
|36
|4
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Simon Forsstrom
|MC
|30
|MC
|49
|MC
|68
|19
|MC
|Yong Jun Bae
|7
|3
|55
|MC
|18
|9
|6
|Sung Kug Park
|MC
|14
|MC
|1
|39
|23
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|65
|MC
|MC
|MC*
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|46
|65
|50
|MC
|46
|33
|MC
|Kyung Nam Kang
|30
|MC
|12
|MC
|18
|52
|13
|Andrew Johnston
|Eun Shin Park
|2
|44
|30
|4
|MC
|20
|18
|Jordan Gumberg
|65
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|46
|MC
|Jeong-Woo Ham
|11
|14
|22
|34
|60
|20
|37
|Song Gyu Yoo
|26
|3
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jung Gon Hwang
|50
|5
|7
|MC
|MC
|MC
|56
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|MC
|21
|76
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|Yun Seok Kang
|11
|5
|61
|6
|MC
|49
|43
|Yeong Su Kim
|30
|MC
|7
|MC
|48
|25
|27
|Hyung Joon Lee
|MC
|34
|MC
|MC
|18
|59
|30
|Minchel Choi
|MC
|2
|MC
|34
|MC
|37
|Dong Min Kim
|21
|34
|MC
|27
|42
|MC
|18
|Hanmil Jung
|21
|34
|22
|Wd
|MC
|14
|Wd
|Doyeon Hwang
|37
|14
|19
|MC
|20
|51
|Lee Tae-Hee
|44
|14
|50
|15
|62
|30
|MC
|Ye Taek Lim
|26
|14
|17
|52
|57
|20
|MC
|Kyong Jun Moon
|4
|27
|50
|MC
|37
|MC
|30
|Jae Han Chun
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|MC
|43
|Hyun Seo Park
|37
|7
|MC
|64
|25
|51
|Yu Jun Jung
|44
|MC
|MC
|34
|9
|27
|Jannik De Bruyn
|40
|MC
|61
|42
|26
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Wu
|MC
|65
|MC
|MC
|37
|MC
|MC
|53
|Troy Merritt
|MC
|40
|42
|53
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Martin Trainer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Seung Yul Noh
|18
|20
|16
|MC
|Callum Tarren
|MC
|69
|MC
|62
|53
|46
|MC
|Hamish Brown
|31
|MC
|MC
|32
|42
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Conor Purcell
|MC
|Wd
|32
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|Jack Senior
|46
|MC
|32
|MC
|20
|MC
|MC
|47
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|66
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC* - Missed
|additional
|54-hole cut
|Player
|`24
|`23
|`22
|`21
|`19
|`18
|`17
|`16
|`15
|`14
|Sung Jae Im
|56
|Richard T Lee
|13
|18
|MC
|21
|10
|MC
|MC
|Tae Hoon Ok
|40
|20
|6
|35
|MC
|Johannes Veerman
|24
|MC
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|40
|Dq
|38
|Doyeob Mun
|MC
|45
|MC
|46
|14
|12
|MC
|MC
|Mink Yu Kim
|1
|4
|1
|46
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Baek Jun Kim
|57
|Seung Bin Choi
|62
|3
|Jung Hwan Lee
|13
|4
|11
|24
|MC
|MC
|Galam Jeon
|MC
|33
|45
|37
|10
|Hong Taek Kim
|40
|MC
|64
|MC
|50
|24
|MC
|Jin Ho Choi
|26
|MC
|44
|MC
|3
|2
|31
|23
|Sang Hee Lee
|10
|31
|13
|40
|10
|30
|27
|MC
|Woo Young Cho
|51
|MC
|55
|21
|Bio Kim
|MC
|MC
|17
|4
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|18
|Min Hyuk Song
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Yong Gu Shin
|Wd
|45
|MC
|24
|Yong Jun Bae
|MC
|40
|17
|68
|Sung Kug Park
|MC
|MC
|MC
|61
|MC
|55
|Kyung Nam Kang
|3
|2
|21
|9
|31
|MC
|23
|3
|Eun Shin Park
|48
|37
|2
|MC
|MC
|Jeong-Woo Ham
|8
|9
|28
|8
|17
|MC
|3
|Song Gyu Yoo
|8
|MC
|7
|MC
|10
|MC
|Jung Gon Hwang
|6
|20
|17
|24
|45
|7
|49
|Yun Seok Kang
|MC
|MC
|35
|41
|Yeong Su Kim
|20
|MC
|5
|55
|5
|38
|Hyung Joon Lee
|MC
|57
|3
|50
|19
|MC
|38
|MC
|35
|Minchel Choi
|MC
|60
|Wd
|50
|45
|1
|6
|Dong Min Kim
|MC
|37
|MC
|MC
|MC
|6
|Hanmil Jung
|MC
|40
|57
|MC
|MC
|Doyeon Hwang
|MC
|61
|22
|Lee Tae-Hee
|MC
|MC
|6
|9
|24
|64
|MC
|MC
|MC
|3
|Ye Taek Lim
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kyong Jun Moon
|17
|13
|6
|15
|8
|3
|43
|5
|MC
|Jae Han Chun
|MC
|MC
|Yu Jun Jung
|MC
|Seung Yul Noh
|2
|Note: Above data applies
|to Korean Tour events
|staged at Woo Jeong
|Hill since 2014
|Only those entered this
|week are listed
|No tournament in 2020
|due to pandemic
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Bank of Utah Championship 2025: Form stats for this week's PGA Tour event
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Genesis Championship: The Punter's Preview
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
India Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Dave Tindall's three to back up to 100/1
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
The Punter's In-Play Blog: Higgo chasing third PGA Tour win