Genesis Championship 2025: Form stats for this week's DP World Tour event

The DP World Tour moves to Woo Jeong Hills CC in Korea this week for the Genesis Championship 2025. Check out five recommendatons based on current and course form stats supplied by Andy Swales...

Genesis Championship 2025 - Two contenders based on current form

Keita Nakajima @ 25/126.00

The Japanese player finished second at last week's India Championship, just two shots behind winner Tommy Fleetwood, and could be primed to go one better in Korea this week. It was his best finish since he came fourth at the British Masters in August - with a couple of finishes in the 40s and two missed cuts in between - so he looks to be finding form just as the Tour reaches East Asia.

Thriston Lawrence @ 25/126.00

At the same price as Nakajima, and arguably in more consistent form, comes the South African who finished tied for third on the leaderboard in Delhi. He came 23rd the week before in Spain. He already has a tournament win to his name in 2025 after triumphing at the OmegaEuropean Masters in August. 

Byeong Hun An @ 16/117.00

The defending champion, after beating Tom Kim in a playoff at this event last year, is another Korean who has been in good form recently and could relish the chance to compete in his own country this week. The 34-year-old finished tied for fourth at the Baycurrent Classic - his best performance since he was tied for fourth at the Travelers Championship in the summer - and he will not want to relinquish his title lightly. 

Genesis Championship 2025 - Three contenders based on course form

Richard Lee @ 70/171.00

Richard Lee, a Canadian who plays on the Asian Tour, has shown a liking for this venue where he has finished in the top 20 in four of his last five visits. Lee came 13th last year - his best finished here since 2019 when was 10th. He has three tournament wins on the Asian Tour, most recently last November in Indonesia.

MK Kim @ 90/191.00

MK Kim - who is also known as Mink Yu Kim - is a course specialist, finishing first, fourth and first on his last three appearances here on the Asian Tour. His two victories at the Korean Open (both at this week's venue) mean he simply cannot be ignored when playing where he knows what it takes to triumph, even if the market is wise to the 24-year-old's course record.

World Ranking Points


Most Points Since May 1st (Top 10 Listed)
61.37: Thriston Lawrence
52.54: Si Woo Kim
49.62: Joakim Lagergren
47.64: Hao Tong Li
42.19: Martin Couvra
41.35: Hideki Matsuyama
34.38: Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
33.23: Angel Ayora
33.14: Tae Hoon Ok
31.51: Adam Scott
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: Lists Contains Leading Reserves

Note: Course data refers to Korean Tour events (Korea Open) staged at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club between 2014 and 2024.

Now read Steve Rawlings' in-depth Genesis Championship Preview

Last 10 Weeks / Woo Jeong Hills 2014-24

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W42 W41 W40 W39 W38 W37 W36 W35 W34 W33
Hideki Matsuyama 20 13 29 26
Sung Jae Im 7 20 27 40
Thomas Detry 35 42 46 12 46
Adam Scott 11 27 38
Thriston Lawrence 3 23 48 MC MC 1 MC
Si Woo Kim 20 5 19
Byeong Hun An 4 29 57
Hao Tong Li 40 MC 61 70 MC 24 8
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 5 50 20 MC 8 13 16
Laurie Canter MC MC 32 46 42 64
Keita Nakajima 2 40 49 MC MC 17 4
Joakim Lagergren 5 11 56 54 2 8 MC
Shaun Norris MC 33 19 54 9
Elvis Smylie MC 2 31 37 33 6
Martin Couvra 17 MC 62 13 MC MC MC
Angel Ayora MC 9 5 56 54 5 8 13
Richard T Lee MC 19 2 Wd 2 14 2
Ewen Ferguson 35 61 MC 5 MC 61 MC
Eugenio Chacarra 26 MC MC 38 50 MC MC 16
Jorge Campillo 11 MC 21 75 70 MC MC 50
Jacques Kruyswijk 56 39 1 49 70 52 MC
Romain Langasque MC MC 28 MC 29 33 27
Tae Hoon Ok 4 1 42 Wd 18 25 68
Joost Luiten 6 16 50 MC 63 15 40
KazumaKobori MC 40 MC 46 62 2 MC
Jacob Skov Olesen 47 5 MC 8 MC MC MC
Andy Sullivan 15 MC MC MC MC 5 16
Calum Hill MC 9 32 22 MC MC MC
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 50 MC 21 32 MC 37 MC 38
Todd Clements 16 15 10 MC* 26 28 MC
Daniel Hillier 9 23 MC 56 54 29 MC
Connor Syme MC MC 22 31 MC MC
Joe Dean MC 71 MC Wd MC* MC 64 MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC MC MC MC 46 3 67 13
Julien Guerrier 50 16 MC 42 MC MC 8 24
Guido Migliozzi MC MC MC 5 24 68 13 41
Johannes Veerman MC MC MC 31 MC 57 8
Alex Fitzpatrick 3 9 MC MC MC* MC MC 8
Marcus Armitage 32 40 5 MC 12 MC MC
Francesco Laporta 47 MC 17 24 MC MC MC
Sebastian Soderberg MC MC MC 46 MC
Frederic LaCroix 26 27 Wd 32 MC* MC 61 16
Ugo Coussaud 40 5 22 MC* MC 17 46
Alejandro Del Rey 62 21 MC 56 41 57
Darius Van Driel 36 27 40 10 24 MC 28 MC
Marcel Siem MC 44 62 Dq Wd 63 8
Sadom Kaewkanjana 4 3 7 6 12 20 9
Richard Sterne 46 MC 3 17 15 46 MC 29
Doyeob Mun 52 3 MC MC 54 1 5
Manuel Elvira 40 MC 61 MC MC 20 55 27
Ashun Wu MC
David Ravetto 17 MC MC MC 61 15 MC MC
Joel Girrbach 56 3 MC 60 Wd 7 61 MC
Jeong Weon Ko MC MC MC 2 73 46 MC 34
Nacho Elvira 56 35 MC 62 MC* 29 55 MC
Jason Scrivener 63 73 MC MC 33 24 12
Mikael Lindberg 47 5 17 37 13 27 4
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 61 55 40 MC 3 MC 43 29
Yuto Katsuragawa 4 38 54 56 MC MC MC
Sean Crocker MC 55 MC 24 61 MC MC
Yannik Paul 36 44 MC MC 54 MC MC Wd
Richie Ramsay MC 47 MC 32 38 MC MC MC
Bernd Wiesberger 17 16 61 MC MC 26 55 69
Mink Yu Kim 2 MC 36 MC 12 Wd MC MC 56
Ben Schmidt 11 23 MC MC MC 29 MC MC 3
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 55 MC MC 46 MC
Marcus Kinhult MC 32 62 MC MC
Tom Vaillant 13 39 21 MC 31 42 17 24
Adrian Otaegui 40 MC 61 MC 13 62 55 MC MC
Rikuya Hoshino Wd MC 6
Robin Williams 40 MC MC 70 68 MC MC 38
Scott Jamieson MC MC 5 MC MC MC MC 29
Andrea Pavan 17 MC 40 MC MC* MC 17 64 MC
Ryggs Johnston MC 55 MC MC* MC 53 MC 47
David Micheluzzi Wd 65 MC 32 MC MC MC MC
Fabrizio Zanotti 40 70 MC 32 66 MC MC MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC MC MC MC 63 56 23 27 MC
Baek Jun Kim 13 14 2 12 37 9 MC
Aaron Cockerill MC 30 MC 42 MC 46 MC 29
Jens Dantorp 17 30 MC 14 MC MC MC
Pablo Larrazabal 36 MC MC MC 31 MC
Casey Jarvis 17 MC MC MC 38 20 41 MC MC
Ricardo Gouveia MC 62 50 MC 54 MC 50 MC
Seung Bin Choi 1 4 MC MC MC 3
Jung Hwan Lee 30 19 7 Wd 34 46 30
Galam Jeon MC MC 1 27 65 Wd
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 17 MC Wd MC MC 12 MC Wd 24
Dylan Frittelli 7 47 MC MC MC MC MC
Gavin Green 61 MC MC 62 MC MC MC MC 40
Hong Taek Kim 50 MC 17 27 MC 39 23
Jin Ho Choi 13 27 11 15 18 3 13
Matthew Baldwin MC MC MC MC MC* MC 55 69 61
Sang Hee Lee 7 6 47 49 12 MC MC MC
Shubhankar Sharma 56 47 61 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Maximilian Kieffer MC MC 61 62 MC MC MC 50 40
Woo Young Cho MC 55 34 48 14 30
Bio Kim 75 6 25 MC 43 33
Zander Lombard 32 MC 21 3 MC MC 56 41 MC 64
Min Hyuk Song 21 9 5 27 18 39 3
Yong Gu Shin 30 49 36 4 MC MC MC
Simon Forsstrom MC 30 MC 49 MC 68 19 MC
Yong Jun Bae 7 3 55 MC 18 9 6
Sung Kug Park MC 14 MC 1 39 23
Dale Whitnell MC 65 MC MC MC* Wd MC MC MC
Ross Fisher 46 65 50 MC 46 33 MC
Kyung Nam Kang 30 MC 12 MC 18 52 13
Andrew Johnston
Eun Shin Park 2 44 30 4 MC 20 18
Jordan Gumberg 65 MC MC MC MC MC MC 46 MC
Jeong-Woo Ham 11 14 22 34 60 20 37
Song Gyu Yoo 26 3 12 MC MC MC
Jung Gon Hwang 50 5 7 MC MC MC 56
Matthias Schwab MC MC 21 76 MC MC 54 MC
Yun Seok Kang 11 5 61 6 MC 49 43
Yeong Su Kim 30 MC 7 MC 48 25 27
Hyung Joon Lee MC 34 MC MC 18 59 30
Minchel Choi MC 2 MC 34 MC 37
Dong Min Kim 21 34 MC 27 42 MC 18
Hanmil Jung 21 34 22 Wd MC 14 Wd
Doyeon Hwang 37 14 19 MC 20 51
Lee Tae-Hee 44 14 50 15 62 30 MC
Ye Taek Lim 26 14 17 52 57 20 MC
Kyong Jun Moon 4 27 50 MC 37 MC 30
Jae Han Chun MC MC MC 12 MC 43
Hyun Seo Park 37 7 MC 64 25 51
Yu Jun Jung 44 MC MC 34 9 27
Jannik De Bruyn 40 MC 61 42 26 MC MC MC
Brandon Wu MC 65 MC MC 37 MC MC 53
Troy Merritt MC 40 42 53 MC MC MC
Martin Trainer MC MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Seung Yul Noh 18 20 16 MC
Callum Tarren MC 69 MC 62 53 46 MC
Hamish Brown 31 MC MC 32 42 MC MC MC
Conor Purcell MC Wd 32 MC MC MC 34
Jack Senior 46 MC 32 MC 20 MC MC 47
Joel Moscatel Nachshon MC MC MC MC 66 MC 24 MC
MC* - Missed
additional
54-hole cut
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14
Sung Jae Im 56
Richard T Lee 13 18 MC 21 10 MC MC
Tae Hoon Ok 40 20 6 35 MC
Johannes Veerman 24 MC
Sadom Kaewkanjana 40 Dq 38
Doyeob Mun MC 45 MC 46 14 12 MC MC
Mink Yu Kim 1 4 1 46 MC MC MC
Baek Jun Kim 57
Seung Bin Choi 62 3
Jung Hwan Lee 13 4 11 24 MC MC
Galam Jeon MC 33 45 37 10
Hong Taek Kim 40 MC 64 MC 50 24 MC
Jin Ho Choi 26 MC 44 MC 3 2 31 23
Sang Hee Lee 10 31 13 40 10 30 27 MC
Woo Young Cho 51 MC 55 21
Bio Kim MC MC 17 4 14 MC MC MC 18
Min Hyuk Song MC MC MC MC
Yong Gu Shin Wd 45 MC 24
Yong Jun Bae MC 40 17 68
Sung Kug Park MC MC MC 61 MC 55
Kyung Nam Kang 3 2 21 9 31 MC 23 3
Eun Shin Park 48 37 2 MC MC
Jeong-Woo Ham 8 9 28 8 17 MC 3
Song Gyu Yoo 8 MC 7 MC 10 MC
Jung Gon Hwang 6 20 17 24 45 7 49
Yun Seok Kang MC MC 35 41
Yeong Su Kim 20 MC 5 55 5 38
Hyung Joon Lee MC 57 3 50 19 MC 38 MC 35
Minchel Choi MC 60 Wd 50 45 1 6
Dong Min Kim MC 37 MC MC MC 6
Hanmil Jung MC 40 57 MC MC
Doyeon Hwang MC 61 22
Lee Tae-Hee MC MC 6 9 24 64 MC MC MC 3
Ye Taek Lim MC MC MC
Kyong Jun Moon 17 13 6 15 8 3 43 5 MC
Jae Han Chun MC MC
Yu Jun Jung MC
Seung Yul Noh 2
Note: Above data applies
to Korean Tour events
staged at Woo Jeong
Hill since 2014
Only those entered this
week are listed
No tournament in 2020
due to pandemic

