Genesis Championship 2025: Form stats for this week's DP World Tour event

Nakajima stands out after finishing second in India

South African is contender but don't discount defending champ

Genesis Championship 2025 - Two contenders based on current form

Keita Nakajima @ 25/126.00

The Japanese player finished second at last week's India Championship, just two shots behind winner Tommy Fleetwood, and could be primed to go one better in Korea this week. It was his best finish since he came fourth at the British Masters in August - with a couple of finishes in the 40s and two missed cuts in between - so he looks to be finding form just as the Tour reaches East Asia.

Thriston Lawrence @ 25/126.00

At the same price as Nakajima, and arguably in more consistent form, comes the South African who finished tied for third on the leaderboard in Delhi. He came 23rd the week before in Spain. He already has a tournament win to his name in 2025 after triumphing at the OmegaEuropean Masters in August.

Byeong Hun An @ 16/117.00

The defending champion, after beating Tom Kim in a playoff at this event last year, is another Korean who has been in good form recently and could relish the chance to compete in his own country this week. The 34-year-old finished tied for fourth at the Baycurrent Classic - his best performance since he was tied for fourth at the Travelers Championship in the summer - and he will not want to relinquish his title lightly.

Genesis Championship 2025 - Three contenders based on course form

Richard Lee @ 70/171.00

Richard Lee, a Canadian who plays on the Asian Tour, has shown a liking for this venue where he has finished in the top 20 in four of his last five visits. Lee came 13th last year - his best finished here since 2019 when was 10th. He has three tournament wins on the Asian Tour, most recently last November in Indonesia.

MK Kim @ 90/191.00

MK Kim - who is also known as Mink Yu Kim - is a course specialist, finishing first, fourth and first on his last three appearances here on the Asian Tour. His two victories at the Korean Open (both at this week's venue) mean he simply cannot be ignored when playing where he knows what it takes to triumph, even if the market is wise to the 24-year-old's course record.

Note: Course data refers to Korean Tour events (Korea Open) staged at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club between 2014 and 2024.

