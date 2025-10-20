Bank of Utah Championship 2025: Form stats for this week's PGA Tour event
We have just the second edition of the Bank of Utah Championship this week, but despite little course form to go on we still recommend a bunch of players to back based on current form and a tad of course form. Form stats supplied by Andy Swales...
-
Wallace and Bezuidenhout continue in good form
-
Thorbjornsen a winner in waiting after finishing third recently
-
Last year's 1-2 likely to go well again
-
Bank of Utah Championship 2025 - Three contenders based on current form
England's Matt Wallace put so much into trying to qualify for this year's Ryder Cup that he could easily be forgiven if his season just petered out towards the end of the year. And there were signs that might happen when he missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championshiop a few week ago. But Wallace appeals as someone who never gives up and he bounced back with a top 10 finish on the PGA Tour two weeks ago, meaning he has just one MC to his name in his last eight starts, and has recorded finishes of third, second and tenth in that time.
Christian Bezuidenhout @ 35/136.00
Bez, as his known to many, is generally a very consistent player who just finds fairways, greens and putts well, which goes without saying is a great combination of skillsets. He finished T12 at the US Open in June before finishing T13 at the Scottish Open a month later, and in recent weeks he has recorded back-to-back top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour, proving that he's in excellent form currently.
Michael Thorbjornsen @ 18/119.00
Arguably the most in-form player going into this week Michael Thorbjornsen is a player many have marked down as a winner in waiting. Like Wallace he has just one missed cut to his name in his last eight starts and in that times he's four times finished inside the top 15 including a fourth place finish at the Rocket Classic and a third place in his last outing at the Baycurrent Classic where he finished just three shots behind two-time major winner Xander Schauffele.
Bank of Utah Championship 2025 - Two contenders based on course form
Matt McCarty @ 25/126.00 & Stephen Jaeger @ 40/141.00
With next to no course form to go - the Black Desert Golf Course has only been used once on the PGA Tour - it makes sense simply to back last year's first and second in this event at double-figure prices.
This is a low-scoring birdie fest golf course, and players that peform well on such courses often do so regularly. For a golfer, there's arguably no better feeling than returning to a golf course that you know you can play well at that offers plenty of birdie and eagle opportunities.
McCarty shot 62 in his first round here on the way to recording a winning score of -23, while Jaeger shot 63 in round two on his way to reaching -20 for the tournament, so both should be licking their lips at getting back on the Black Desert course and racking up more birdies during the four days of play.
World Ranking Points
Most Points Since May 1st (Top 10 Listed)
122.01: Alexander Noren
82.29: Kurt Kitayama
63.85: Maverick McNealy
61.41: Emiliano Grillo
59.43: Aldrich Potgieter
55.66: Matt Wallace
54.36: Ryan Gerard
51.99: Erik van Rooyen
47.13: Pierceson Coody
46.60: Kevin Yu
Only those entered this week are included in table
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / Black Desert 2024
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W42
|W41
|W40
|W39
|W38
|W37
|W36
|W35
|W34
|W33
|Alexander Noren
|27
|1
|MC
|1
|Maverick McNealy
|13
|23
|3
|Kurt Kitayama
|48
|19
|Billy Horschel
|54
|MC
|Jason Day
|23
|Ryan Gerard
|27
|38
|MC
|44
|Matt McCarty
|14
|43
|Aldrich Potgieter
|33
|MC
|Matt Wallace
|10
|MC
|46
|2
|33
|64
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|10
|6
|50
|Kevin Yu
|20
|11
|Davis Thompson
|21
|19
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|3
|29
|13
|Tom Hoge
|MC
|MC
|33
|Sahith Theegala
|27
|38
|Stephan Jaeger
|44
|Emiliano Grillo
|27
|MC
|4
|Steven Fisk
|1
|30
|McClure Meissner
|27
|14
|47
|Erik van Rooyen
|66
|24
|56
|MC
|Joe Highsmith
|69
|MC
|William Mouw
|18
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|9
|14
|MC
|20
|16
|Pierceson Coody
|12
|14
|27
|61
|MC
|Mark Hubbard
|48
|38
|38
|Rico Hoey
|4
|MC
|9
|Michael Brennan
|4
|5
|1
|1
|51
|Max McGreevy
|12
|33
|MC
|MC
|Vince Whaley
|60
|3
|38
|Patrick Fishburn
|62
|38
|38
|Beau Hossler
|36
|MC
|47
|Victor Perez
|11
|32
|MC
|Ryo Hisatsune
|72
|48
|13
|Takumi Kanaya
|23
|4
|21
|1
|MC
|MC
|Max Homa
|40
|18
|19
|Alex Smalley
|4
|MC
|MC
|Patrick Rodgers
|62
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|Nick Dunlap
|44
|Kevin Roy
|40
|18
|MC
|Karl Vilips
|40
|47
|Jesper Svensson
|48
|72
|MC
|29
|David Lipsky
|52
|48
|MC
|Taylor Moore
|56
|MC
|MC
|Lee Hodges
|40
|38
|Luke Clanton
|29
|MC
|Doug Ghim
|55
|26
|Antoine Rozner
|MC
|12
|31
|33
|Andrew Putnam
|65
|MC
|MC
|Justin Lower
|MC
|MC
|Taylor Montgomery
|6
|27
|30
|MC
|Harry Higgs
|55
|MC
|Lanto Griffin
|MC
|3
|Matteo Manassero
|MC
|MC
|37
|40
|Carson Young
|38
|MC
|Seamus Power
|48
|47
|MC
|Danny Walker
|75
|3
|MC
|Jackson Suber
|MC
|MC
|Hayden Springer
|MC
|57
|Joel Dahmen
|69
|MC
|MC
|Chandler Phillips
|44
|MC
|Sam Ryder
|20
|29
|MC
|Isaiah Salinda
|46
|MC
|13
|Adam Hadwin
|MC
|MC
|Paul Peterson
|MC
|MC
|Chan Kim
|60
|MC
|MC
|David Skinns
|MC
|53
|Kris Ventura
|21
|MC
|Patton Kizzire
|MC
|MC
|Adam Schenk
|21
|30
|Frankie Capan
|6
|MC
|Ricky Castillo
|MC
|30
|Henrik Norlander
|MC
|MC
|Ben Kohles
|MC
|26
|Quade Cummins
|62
|43
|64
|15
|Noah Goodwin
|21
|MC
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|29
|64
|Chad Ramey
|MC
|30
|Ben Silverman
|MC
|MC
|Brice Garnett
|21
|MC
|Greyson Sigg
|21
|19
|Adam Svensson
|MC
|MC
|Jeremy Paul
|48
|MC
|40
|Joseph Bramlett
|MC
|26
|Cameron Champ
|MC
|MC
|Martin Laird
|57
|62
|MC
|Will Gordon
|MC
|MC
|Luke List
|29
|30
|Brandt Snedeker
|MC
|19
|50
|Rafael Campos
|62
|MC
|Will Chandler
|55
|70
|Taylor Dickson
|MC
|MC
|John Pak
|MC
|64
|Zac Blair
|MC
|47
|Dylan Wu
|31
|12
|Tim Widing
|60
|MC
|Trey Mullinax
|29
|47
|Matthew NeSmith
|21
|59
|MC
|MC
|Nick Hardy
|MC
|Kevin Streelman
|48
|57
|Ben Martin
|MC
|MC
|63
|Trevor Cone
|MC
|67
|Doc Redman
|9
|43
|59
|MC
|Cristobal Del Solar
|MC
|MC
|Camilo Villegas
|36
|MC
|MC
|Philip Knowles
|MC
|MC
|10
|Matthew Riedel
|MC
|MC
|Braden Thornberry
|64
|57
|Chesson Hadley
|MC
|MC
|Hayden Buckley
|55
|MC
|Francesco Molinari
|MC
|MC
|MC
|16
|Kevin Velo
|MC
|38
|Kaito Onishi
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Scott Piercy
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Connor Howe
|15
|MC
|7
|28
|16
|Mason Andersen
|MC
|MC
|Norman Xiong
|64
|Preston Summerhays
|69
|59
|20
|Wd
|James Hahn
|MC
|Ryan Palmer
|MC
|MC
|Gordon Sargent
|38
|MC
|Anders Albertson
|67
|67
|MC
|Harrison Endycott
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Vince Covello
|55
|57
|David Ford
|44
|MC
|Carson Lundell
|Kihei Akina
|Austin Cook
|MC
|MC
|MC
|46
|Jonathan Byrd
|19
|Nick Watney
|MC
|Robby Shelton
|58
|43
|MC
|7
|MC
|Troy Merritt
|MC
|40
|42
|53
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tyler Duncan
|24
|24
|MC
|39
|46
|Dylan Frittelli
|7
|47
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Seong Hyeon Kim
|4
|12
|MC
|MC
|23
|6
|MC
|George McNeill
|MC
|Chez Reavie
|MC
|Tommy Sharp
|David Liechty
|Player
|2024
|Alexander Noren
|Maverick McNealy
|Kurt Kitayama
|25
|Billy Horschel
|Jason Day
|Ryan Gerard
|Matt McCarty
|1
|Aldrich Potgieter
|Matt Wallace
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Kevin Yu
|Davis Thompson
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Wd
|Tom Hoge
|Sahith Theegala
|Stephan Jaeger
|2
|Emiliano Grillo
|Steven Fisk
|McClure Meissner
|25
|Erik van Rooyen
|43
|Joe Highsmith
|6
|William Mouw
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|Pierceson Coody
|MC
|Mark Hubbard
|MC
|Rico Hoey
|21
|Michael Brennan
|Max McGreevy
|11
|Vince Whaley
|67
|Patrick Fishburn
|MC
|Beau Hossler
|11
|Victor Perez
|Ryo Hisatsune
|25
|Takumi Kanaya
|Max Homa
|Alex Smalley
|25
|Patrick Rodgers
|11
|Nick Dunlap
|Kevin Roy
|Karl Vilips
|Jesper Svensson
|David Lipsky
|MC
|Taylor Moore
|Lee Hodges
|8
|Luke Clanton
|Doug Ghim
|25
|Antoine Rozner
|Andrew Putnam
|Justin Lower
|MC
|Taylor Montgomery
|MC
|Harry Higgs
|Lanto Griffin
|54
|Matteo Manassero
|Carson Young
|11
|Seamus Power
|11
|Danny Walker
|Jackson Suber
|Hayden Springer
|MC
|Joel Dahmen
|40
|Chandler Phillips
|MC
|Sam Ryder
|40
|Isaiah Salinda
|Adam Hadwin
|Paul Peterson
|Chan Kim
|46
|David Skinns
|MC
|Kris Ventura
|Patton Kizzire
|43
|Adam Schenk
|Frankie Capan
|Ricky Castillo
|Henrik Norlander
|8
|Ben Kohles
|46
|Quade Cummins
|Noah Goodwin
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|Chad Ramey
|21
|Ben Silverman
|Brice Garnett
|MC
|Greyson Sigg
|11
|Adam Svensson
|25
|Jeremy Paul
|Joseph Bramlett
|21
|Cameron Champ
|46
|Martin Laird
|MC
|Will Gordon
|35
|Luke List
|MC
|Brandt Snedeker
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|Will Chandler
|Taylor Dickson
|John Pak
|Zac Blair
|66
|Dylan Wu
|69
|Tim Widing
|Trey Mullinax
|25
|Matthew NeSmith
|MC
|Nick Hardy
|8
|Kevin Streelman
|3
|Ben Martin
|Trevor Cone
|Doc Redman
|Cristobal Del Solar
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|Philip Knowles
|40
|Matthew Riedel
|Braden Thornberry
|Chesson Hadley
|64
|Hayden Buckley
|MC
|Francesco Molinari
|Kevin Velo
|Kaito Onishi
|Scott Piercy
|54
|Connor Howe
|Mason Andersen
|Norman Xiong
|63
|Preston Summerhays
|James Hahn
|Ryan Palmer
|Gordon Sargent
|Anders Albertson
|Harrison Endycott
|Vince Covello
|David Ford
|Carson Lundell
|Kihei Akina
|MC
|Austin Cook
|MC
|Jonathan Byrd
|Nick Watney
|Robby Shelton
|MC
|Troy Merritt
|MC
|Tyler Duncan
|25
|Dylan Frittelli
|Seong Hyeon Kim
|64
|George McNeill
|Chez Reavie
|54
|Tommy Sharp
|David Liechty
