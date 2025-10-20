Golf Form Guide

Bank of Utah Championship 2025: Form stats for this week's PGA Tour event

Golfer Matt Wallace
England's Matt Wallace continues in good form

We have just the second edition of the Bank of Utah Championship this week, but despite little course form to go on we still recommend a bunch of players to back based on current form and a tad of course form. Form stats supplied by Andy Swales...

Bank of Utah Championship 2025 - Three contenders based on current form

Matt Wallace @ 33/134.00

England's Matt Wallace put so much into trying to qualify for this year's Ryder Cup that he could easily be forgiven if his season just petered out towards the end of the year. And there were signs that might happen when he missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championshiop a few week ago. But Wallace appeals as someone who never gives up and he bounced back with a top 10 finish on the PGA Tour two weeks ago, meaning he has just one MC to his name in his last eight starts, and has recorded finishes of third, second and tenth in that time.

Christian Bezuidenhout @ 35/136.00

Bez, as his known to many, is generally a very consistent player who just finds fairways, greens and putts well, which goes without saying is a great combination of skillsets. He finished T12 at the US Open in June before finishing T13 at the Scottish Open a month later, and in recent weeks he has recorded back-to-back top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour, proving that he's in excellent form currently.

Michael Thorbjornsen @ 18/119.00

Arguably the most in-form player going into this week Michael Thorbjornsen is a player many have marked down as a winner in waiting. Like Wallace he has just one missed cut to his name in his last eight starts and in that times he's four times finished inside the top 15 including a fourth place finish at the Rocket Classic and a third place in his last outing at the Baycurrent Classic where he finished just three shots behind two-time major winner Xander Schauffele.

Bank of Utah Championship 2025 - Two contenders based on course form

Matt McCarty @ 25/126.00 & Stephen Jaeger @ 40/141.00

With next to no course form to go - the Black Desert Golf Course has only been used once on the PGA Tour - it makes sense simply to back last year's first and second in this event at double-figure prices.

This is a low-scoring birdie fest golf course, and players that peform well on such courses often do so regularly. For a golfer, there's arguably no better feeling than returning to a golf course that you know you can play well at that offers plenty of birdie and eagle opportunities. 

McCarty shot 62 in his first round here on the way to recording a winning score of -23, while Jaeger shot 63 in round two on his way to reaching -20 for the tournament, so both should be licking their lips at getting back on the Black Desert course and racking up more birdies during the four days of play.

World Ranking Points

Most Points Since May 1st (Top 10 Listed)

122.01: Alexander Noren
82.29: Kurt Kitayama
63.85: Maverick McNealy
61.41: Emiliano Grillo
59.43: Aldrich Potgieter
55.66: Matt Wallace
54.36: Ryan Gerard
51.99: Erik van Rooyen
47.13: Pierceson Coody
46.60: Kevin Yu
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Black Desert 2024

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W42 W41 W40 W39 W38 W37 W36 W35 W34 W33
Alexander Noren 27 1 MC 1
Maverick McNealy 13 23 3
Kurt Kitayama 48 19
Billy Horschel 54 MC
Jason Day 23
Ryan Gerard 27 38 MC 44
Matt McCarty 14 43
Aldrich Potgieter 33 MC
Matt Wallace 10 MC 46 2 33 64
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 10 6 50
Kevin Yu 20 11
Davis Thompson 21 19
Michael Thorbjornsen 3 29 13
Tom Hoge MC MC 33
Sahith Theegala 27 38
Stephan Jaeger 44
Emiliano Grillo 27 MC 4
Steven Fisk 1 30
McClure Meissner 27 14 47
Erik van Rooyen 66 24 56 MC
Joe Highsmith 69 MC
William Mouw 18
Thorbjorn Olesen 9 14 MC 20 16
Pierceson Coody 12 14 27 61 MC
Mark Hubbard 48 38 38
Rico Hoey 4 MC 9
Michael Brennan 4 5 1 1 51
Max McGreevy 12 33 MC MC
Vince Whaley 60 3 38
Patrick Fishburn 62 38 38
Beau Hossler 36 MC 47
Victor Perez 11 32 MC
Ryo Hisatsune 72 48 13
Takumi Kanaya 23 4 21 1 MC MC
Max Homa 40 18 19
Alex Smalley 4 MC MC
Patrick Rodgers 62 MC MC 33 MC
Nick Dunlap 44
Kevin Roy 40 18 MC
Karl Vilips 40 47
Jesper Svensson 48 72 MC 29
David Lipsky 52 48 MC
Taylor Moore 56 MC MC
Lee Hodges 40 38
Luke Clanton 29 MC
Doug Ghim 55 26
Antoine Rozner MC 12 31 33
Andrew Putnam 65 MC MC
Justin Lower MC MC
Taylor Montgomery 6 27 30 MC
Harry Higgs 55 MC
Lanto Griffin MC 3
Matteo Manassero MC MC 37 40
Carson Young 38 MC
Seamus Power 48 47 MC
Danny Walker 75 3 MC
Jackson Suber MC MC
Hayden Springer MC 57
Joel Dahmen 69 MC MC
Chandler Phillips 44 MC
Sam Ryder 20 29 MC
Isaiah Salinda 46 MC 13
Adam Hadwin MC MC
Paul Peterson MC MC
Chan Kim 60 MC MC
David Skinns MC 53
Kris Ventura 21 MC
Patton Kizzire MC MC
Adam Schenk 21 30
Frankie Capan 6 MC
Ricky Castillo MC 30
Henrik Norlander MC MC
Ben Kohles MC 26
Quade Cummins 62 43 64 15
Noah Goodwin 21 MC
Thomas Rosenmueller 29 64
Chad Ramey MC 30
Ben Silverman MC MC
Brice Garnett 21 MC
Greyson Sigg 21 19
Adam Svensson MC MC
Jeremy Paul 48 MC 40
Joseph Bramlett MC 26
Cameron Champ MC MC
Martin Laird 57 62 MC
Will Gordon MC MC
Luke List 29 30
Brandt Snedeker MC 19 50
Rafael Campos 62 MC
Will Chandler 55 70
Taylor Dickson MC MC
John Pak MC 64
Zac Blair MC 47
Dylan Wu 31 12
Tim Widing 60 MC
Trey Mullinax 29 47
Matthew NeSmith 21 59 MC MC
Nick Hardy MC
Kevin Streelman 48 57
Ben Martin MC MC 63
Trevor Cone MC 67
Doc Redman 9 43 59 MC
Cristobal Del Solar MC MC
Camilo Villegas 36 MC MC
Philip Knowles MC MC 10
Matthew Riedel MC MC
Braden Thornberry 64 57
Chesson Hadley MC MC
Hayden Buckley 55 MC
Francesco Molinari MC MC MC 16
Kevin Velo MC 38
Kaito Onishi 54 MC MC MC MC
Scott Piercy MC MC MC Wd
Connor Howe 15 MC 7 28 16
Mason Andersen MC MC
Norman Xiong 64
Preston Summerhays 69 59 20 Wd
James Hahn MC
Ryan Palmer MC MC
Gordon Sargent 38 MC
Anders Albertson 67 67 MC
Harrison Endycott MC MC MC MC
Vince Covello 55 57
David Ford 44 MC
Carson Lundell
Kihei Akina
Austin Cook MC MC MC 46
Jonathan Byrd 19
Nick Watney MC
Robby Shelton 58 43 MC 7 MC
Troy Merritt MC 40 42 53 MC MC MC
Tyler Duncan 24 24 MC 39 46
Dylan Frittelli 7 47 MC MC MC MC MC
Seong Hyeon Kim 4 12 MC MC 23 6 MC
George McNeill MC
Chez Reavie MC
Tommy Sharp
David Liechty
Player 2024
Alexander Noren
Maverick McNealy
Kurt Kitayama 25
Billy Horschel
Jason Day
Ryan Gerard
Matt McCarty 1
Aldrich Potgieter
Matt Wallace
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Kevin Yu
Davis Thompson
Michael Thorbjornsen Wd
Tom Hoge
Sahith Theegala
Stephan Jaeger 2
Emiliano Grillo
Steven Fisk
McClure Meissner 25
Erik van Rooyen 43
Joe Highsmith 6
William Mouw
Thorbjorn Olesen
Pierceson Coody MC
Mark Hubbard MC
Rico Hoey 21
Michael Brennan
Max McGreevy 11
Vince Whaley 67
Patrick Fishburn MC
Beau Hossler 11
Victor Perez
Ryo Hisatsune 25
Takumi Kanaya
Max Homa
Alex Smalley 25
Patrick Rodgers 11
Nick Dunlap
Kevin Roy
Karl Vilips
Jesper Svensson
David Lipsky MC
Taylor Moore
Lee Hodges 8
Luke Clanton
Doug Ghim 25
Antoine Rozner
Andrew Putnam
Justin Lower MC
Taylor Montgomery MC
Harry Higgs
Lanto Griffin 54
Matteo Manassero
Carson Young 11
Seamus Power 11
Danny Walker
Jackson Suber
Hayden Springer MC
Joel Dahmen 40
Chandler Phillips MC
Sam Ryder 40
Isaiah Salinda
Adam Hadwin
Paul Peterson
Chan Kim 46
David Skinns MC
Kris Ventura
Patton Kizzire 43
Adam Schenk
Frankie Capan
Ricky Castillo
Henrik Norlander 8
Ben Kohles 46
Quade Cummins
Noah Goodwin
Thomas Rosenmueller
Chad Ramey 21
Ben Silverman
Brice Garnett MC
Greyson Sigg 11
Adam Svensson 25
Jeremy Paul
Joseph Bramlett 21
Cameron Champ 46
Martin Laird MC
Will Gordon 35
Luke List MC
Brandt Snedeker
Rafael Campos MC
Will Chandler
Taylor Dickson
John Pak
Zac Blair 66
Dylan Wu 69
Tim Widing
Trey Mullinax 25
Matthew NeSmith MC
Nick Hardy 8
Kevin Streelman 3
Ben Martin
Trevor Cone
Doc Redman
Cristobal Del Solar
Camilo Villegas MC
Philip Knowles 40
Matthew Riedel
Braden Thornberry
Chesson Hadley 64
Hayden Buckley MC
Francesco Molinari
Kevin Velo
Kaito Onishi
Scott Piercy 54
Connor Howe
Mason Andersen
Norman Xiong 63
Preston Summerhays
James Hahn
Ryan Palmer
Gordon Sargent
Anders Albertson
Harrison Endycott
Vince Covello
David Ford
Carson Lundell
Kihei Akina MC
Austin Cook MC
Jonathan Byrd
Nick Watney
Robby Shelton MC
Troy Merritt MC
Tyler Duncan 25
Dylan Frittelli
Seong Hyeon Kim 64
George McNeill
Chez Reavie 54
Tommy Sharp
David Liechty

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Andy Swales avatar

Andy Swales

Andy has worked in sports journalism for the past 38 years, and almost three decades as a freelancer.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

The Punter

Genesis Championship: The Punter's Preview

  • Steven Rawlings
Golfer Byeung-hun An
The Punter

Bank of Utah Championship: The Punter's Preview

  • Steven Rawlings
Black Desert Golf Course
The Punter

The Punter's In-Play Blog: Nakajima hits the front in Delhi

  • Steven Rawlings
Golfer Keita Nakajima

Most Read Stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Genesis Championship: The Punter's Preview

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    India Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Dave Tindall's three to back up to 100/1

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    DP World India Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    The Punter's In-Play Blog: Higgo chasing third PGA Tour win

Latest Podcasts

Golf...Only Bettor

Ryder Cup 2025 Preview

  • Joe Dyer
Golf...Only Bettor

The 2025 Open Championship Preview

  • Mike Norman