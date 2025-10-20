Bank of Utah Championship 2025: Form stats for this week's PGA Tour event

Wallace and Bezuidenhout continue in good form

Thorbjornsen a winner in waiting after finishing third recently

Last year's 1-2 likely to go well again

Bank of Utah Championship 2025 - Three contenders based on current form

Matt Wallace @ 33/134.00

England's Matt Wallace put so much into trying to qualify for this year's Ryder Cup that he could easily be forgiven if his season just petered out towards the end of the year. And there were signs that might happen when he missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championshiop a few week ago. But Wallace appeals as someone who never gives up and he bounced back with a top 10 finish on the PGA Tour two weeks ago, meaning he has just one MC to his name in his last eight starts, and has recorded finishes of third, second and tenth in that time.

Christian Bezuidenhout @ 35/136.00

Bez, as his known to many, is generally a very consistent player who just finds fairways, greens and putts well, which goes without saying is a great combination of skillsets. He finished T12 at the US Open in June before finishing T13 at the Scottish Open a month later, and in recent weeks he has recorded back-to-back top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour, proving that he's in excellent form currently.

Michael Thorbjornsen @ 18/119.00

Arguably the most in-form player going into this week Michael Thorbjornsen is a player many have marked down as a winner in waiting. Like Wallace he has just one missed cut to his name in his last eight starts and in that times he's four times finished inside the top 15 including a fourth place finish at the Rocket Classic and a third place in his last outing at the Baycurrent Classic where he finished just three shots behind two-time major winner Xander Schauffele.

Bank of Utah Championship 2025 - Two contenders based on course form

Matt McCarty @ 25/126.00 & Stephen Jaeger @ 40/141.00

With next to no course form to go - the Black Desert Golf Course has only been used once on the PGA Tour - it makes sense simply to back last year's first and second in this event at double-figure prices.

This is a low-scoring birdie fest golf course, and players that peform well on such courses often do so regularly. For a golfer, there's arguably no better feeling than returning to a golf course that you know you can play well at that offers plenty of birdie and eagle opportunities.

McCarty shot 62 in his first round here on the way to recording a winning score of -23, while Jaeger shot 63 in round two on his way to reaching -20 for the tournament, so both should be licking their lips at getting back on the Black Desert course and racking up more birdies during the four days of play.

World Ranking Points

Most Points Since May 1st (Top 10 Listed)

122.01: Alexander Noren

82.29: Kurt Kitayama

63.85: Maverick McNealy

61.41: Emiliano Grillo

59.43: Aldrich Potgieter

55.66: Matt Wallace

54.36: Ryan Gerard

51.99: Erik van Rooyen

47.13: Pierceson Coody

46.60: Kevin Yu

Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves