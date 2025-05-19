Golf Form Guide

Charles Schwab Challenge 2025: Course and current form stats

Colonial Country Club: Will celebrate its 90th birthday in 2026
The ninth hole at Colonial Country Club

The PGA Tour makes its annual journey to Fort Worth where Colonial Country Club stages a top-tier professional men's event for the 79th time. Andy Swales has the ksy stats and course info...

  • Colonial has short course with smallish greens

  • Harman [50/1] can challenge favourite Scottie [11/4]

  • Solid Rai [40/1] to figure highly this week

Tournament and Course Notes

Opened in 1936, Colonial Country Club is an old fashioned layout that has stood the test of time. The course is a strange mix of Bermuda grass fairways and Bentgrass greens.

It's normal for courses this far south to have putting surfaces sown with Bermuda, which is much better suited for coping with the heat of a typical Texas summer. However, the club's founder Marvin Leonard was determined to install Bentgrass greens and, nine decades later, these remain in place.

The layout typifies an era in which Colonial was built, with trademark smallish greens and narrow fairways. It is a parkland course which rewards straight driving, rather than raw power. And with its heavily-bunkered greenside sand, accuracy has become the order of the day. The average fairway landing area width is between 25 and 30 yards.

Following the completion of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, architects Gill Hanse and Jim Wagner undertook a $25m restoration project of the course. Numerous elevated greens were lowered to match the surrounding terrain, while bunkers were given a significant facelift. A few new bunkers were also added during this extensive upgrade while irrigation has been improved, which will help the Bentgrass putting surfaces to flourish.

Colonial is situated around two-and-a-half miles south-west of Fort Worth city centre, close to the Trinity River. Water comes into play on six holes, much of it on the back nine, while its tree-lined fairways provide plenty of subtle changes in direction. In addition to the 76 previous stagings of this event, which began shortly after World War Two, Colonial has also hosted the US Open (1941) and Players' Championship (1975).

Betfair Exchange market for the Charles Schwab Challenge

Six To Watch

Man of the moment, Scottie Scheffler 11/43.75, goes again at a venue where he is yet to claim a victory.

The newly-crowned PGA Championship winner has stood on the Colonial podium in each of his last three visits but has failed to hold aloft the trophy.

Twelve months ago he was beaten by Davis Riley 40/141.00, who just happened to finish tied-second to Scheffler at Quail Hollow on Sunday.

World No 24 Brian Harman 50/151.00 has the game to prosper at Colonial. With length off the tee hardly an issue, the former Open Championship winner will fancy his chances.

The 38-year-old has posted a brace of podium finishes in 2025, including a victory at last month's Texas Open. Although his record at Colonial is mixed, there have been four T15s from 12 attempts.

World No 40 Lucas Glover 50/151.00 has always favoured accuracy over power. He's fifth in the PGA Tour category for 'Approaches from 50-75 yards' and he's enjoyed podiums at two courses this year where the greens are on the small side (Pebble Beach & TPC Sawgrass).

One golfer who can combine solid current form, with a decent course history, is Harris English 33/134.00.

The former world No 10 has won five times on the PGA Tour, which includes the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

English tied-second at Quail Hollow on Sunday and, over the years, has registered a couple of T-5s at this week's venue.

Finally, the consistent Englishman Aaron Rai 40/141.00 might be worth a flutter. He travels to Fort Worth on the back of a respectable tied-19th at last week's PGA Championship.

His iron game is pretty good, and he's solid off the tee, despite not being one of the Tour's longest drivers.

He leads the stats for Driving Accuracy and if he can find some inspiration with the putter, he might end up near the top of the Colonial leaderboard this weekend.

Betfair Sportsbook latest for the Charles Schwab Challenge

Stroke Averages


Lowest Eight At Colonial Country Club (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
68.20: Davis Riley (10)
68.72: Scottie Scheffler (18)
68.73: Jordan Spieth (22)
69.06: Lucas Glover (16)
69.21: Gary Woodland (14)
69.30: Daniel Berger (20)
69.50: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (14)
69.50: Brian Harman (22)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Check Out The Punter's Colonial Preview

Last 10 Weeks / Colonial Form (2015-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W20 W19 W18 W17 W16 W15 W14 W13 W12 W11
Scottie Scheffler 1 1 8 4 2 20
Hideki Matsuyama MC 17 21 MC MC
Maverick McNealy 33 60 3 32 3 32 MC
Tommy Fleetwood 41 4 7 21 62 16 14
Harris English 2 11 66 12 18 30
Robert MacIntyre 47 34 32 66 MC 9 9
Brian Harman 60 46 3 36 1 MC
Daniel Berger 33 11 3 21 30 20
JJ Spaun 37 17 42 50 MC 2
Akshay Bhatia MC 46 MC 42 42 MC 3
Aaron Rai 19 23 18 38 27 MC 14
Andrew Novak MC 17 1 2 3 MC 42 MC
Lucas Glover 37 66 61 MC 8 3
Tom Kim 71 54 MC 52 MC 36 42
Tom Hoge MC 63 36 18 14 5 3
Mackenzie Hughes MC 2 MC 3 10 36 MC
Max Greyserman 33 54 28 27 32 MC MC
JT Poston 5 23 18 11 42 26 28 33
Jordan Spieth MC 34 4 18 14 12 28 59
Davis Thompson MC 23 27 46 27 10
Nico Echavarria 41 25 28 51 32 16 MC
Davis Riley 2 MC 45 32 21 52 7 38
Michael Kim 55 Wd 54 27 32 28 MC
Matt McCarty MC 15 MC 14 52 16 20
Ben Griffin 8 46 MC 1 40 18 MC MC
Eric Cole 41 34 5 MC 18 26 15 12 MC
Jacob Bridgeman MC 4 MC 10 61 MC 3 50
Sam Stevens 60 23 3 24 54 MC 18 64 MC
Austin Eckroat 67 51 MC 32 MC MC 61
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 50 42 MC 42 MC MC MC
Si Woo Kim 8 17 15 MC 8 MC MC 38
Erik van Rooyen MC 34 2 MC MC 62 MC
Cameron Davis 19 54 60 32 13 MC MC MC
Joe Highsmith 8 66 MC 72 MC MC 22 20
Jhonattan Vegas 5 13 MC MC MC MC 60
Kevin Yu 50 4 29 MC MC 18 12 MC
Will Zalatoris MC 54 54 MC 47 30
Patrick Rodgers MC 42 15 42 56 52 MC
Max McGreevy MC 45 15 24 49 MC MC 54 20
Thorbjorn Olesen 33 7 29 MC 5 MC 36
Keith Mitchell MC 7 18 2 12 18 54 MC
Ryan Gerard 8 42 MC 12 27 2 9 57 42
Bud Cauley 72 28 32 5 4 6
Chris Kirk 55 42 18 MC MC 42
Jake Knapp MC 39 3 MC 27 MC 12
Taylor Moore 19 25 MC MC MC 33
Ryo Hisatsune 37 37 MC 18 18 5 47 4 MC
Nicolai Hojgaard 41 56 2 MC MC MC MC
Gary Woodland MC 34 61 40 2 47 MC
Kurt Kitayama MC 5 MC MC 39 MC 33
Harry Hall 19 20 33 49 26 18 54 MC
Sami Valimaki MC 7 39 MC 18 12 4 36 69
Beau Hossler 19 MC 65 MC 60 MC 70 50
Brian Campbell 55 34 MC 32 32 MC MC
Justin Lower 60 MC MC 8 31 MC MC MC 38
Victor Perez MC 13 60 MC MC 18 22
Lee Hodges MC MC MC MC MC 11
Mark Hubbard 7 5 MC 12 MC MC 47 MC
Patrick Fishburn MC MC MC MC 5 MC 28 MC
Doug Ghim 52 33 MC 18 MC 57 MC
Rico Hoey MC 7 52 MC 12 MC 11 MC 33
Karl Vilips MC 49 4 54 MC MC MC
Jesper Svensson 61 MC MC 33 27 64 42
Charley Hoffman MC MC 9 MC 64 Wd 54
Alex Smalley 28 5 39 MC 63 MC MC MC 14
Matti Schmid 7 MC 9 MC MC 28 MC
Seamus Power MC 34 MC 18 MC MC 8 MC
Rickie Fowler MC 15 68 30 52 71
Alejandro Tosti 54 67 MC 2 12 5 MC MC
Vince Whaley 37 15 26 7 MC MC MC MC
Neal Shipley MC 18 29 1 MC 47
Matt Kuchar 56 32 18 MC 42
Chan Kim MC MC MC 7 5 39 MC MC
Harry Higgs 2 MC MC MC 30 MC MC
Adam Schenk MC 5 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Aldrich Potgieter MC MC MC 47 MC MC MC
Patton Kizzire Wd 20 49 MC MC 65 MC Wd MC
Michael Thorbjornsen 41 54 33 4 2 MC 39 MC
Joel Dahmen MC MC MC 2 MC 18 MC 54
Hayden Springer 65 MC 18 41 15 42
Sam Ryder 13 MC MC 40 61 16 14
Chandler Phillips MC 15 10 MC 18 32 42 61
Andrew Putnam 61 15 MC 26 MC MC MC
Steven Fisk 13 24 MC 33 MC 28
Carson Young 13 MC MC MC 40 54
Emiliano Grillo 20 MC 41 18 47 22 67
Isaiah Salinda 56 8 MC 11 68
Takumi Kanaya MC 45 5 18 MC MC MC MC
McClure Meissner MC 65 MC 53 52 39 28 42
Henrik Norlander MC 45 4 18 12 MC 16 MC
Pierceson Coody 25 25 MC 31 31 52
Zach Johnson MC MC 8 18 MC MC
Ben Kohles 37 52 MC 59 MC MC MC MC
Adam Svensson 59 MC 32 24 47 67 MC MC
Danny Walker 34 25 12 31 MC MC MC 6
Brice Garnett 31 MC 12 60 MC MC
Frankie Capan MC MC 3 MC MC MC MC MC
Kevin Roy 54 15 MC 31 40 MC MC MC
Chris Gotterup 13 15 12 18 MC 18 MC MC
Luke List 67 MC 4 MC MC MC 64 MC
Greyson Sigg MC MC MC 41 MC MC MC MC
Peter Malnati MC MC MC 64 MC MC MC
Ricky Castillo 37 5 18 38 MC MC 12 MC
David Lipsky MC MC 4 31 MC MC 57 MC
William Mouw 27 MC 18 59 33 47 MC
Nate Lashley 39 18 53 12 27 64 MC
Ben Silverman 20 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Joseph Bramlett 13 39 MC 38 31 MC
Rafael Campos 55 45 67 MC MC 47 MC 70 MC
Taylor Dickson 37 29 4 MC 65 39 MC
Kris Ventura MC MC 31 31 MC MC 77 MC
Chad Ramey 45 MC 8 18 5 47 MC MC
Jackson Suber MC MC MC 67 MC 52 MC MC
Zac Blair MC MC MC 18
Quade Cummins 27 MC 12 41 33 MC MC
Jeremy Paul MC MC MC 2 MC MC 22
Will Gordon 5 MC MC MC MC
Will Chandler 27 MC MC 26 MC MC 69 61
John Pak MC 70 MC 63 52 69 64
Camilo Villegas MC 67 MC 56 MC 70 54
Robby Shelton MC MC 18 8 MC
Lanto Griffin MC MC MC Wd 40 MC MC MC
Danny Willett 37 42 MC 47
Trey Mullinax 29 18 MC 39 61
Hayden Buckley 7 MC 10 49 MC MC MC
Nick Hardy MC MC 32 41 MC MC MC
Webb Simpson 49 MC MC
Brandt Snedeker MC 35 MC 57
Blades Brown 37 MC 2 51 41 MC
Ryan Palmer MC MC MC MC MC
Kevin Kisner MC MC MC MC MC 70
David Ford
Michael Block MC
Dylan Wu 45 45 MC 4 12 MC
Matteo Manassero 61 45 12 MC 39 MC
Paul Peterson MC MC 28 MC MC MC MC
Trace Crowe 27 MC 4 8 15
Matt Wallace 17 Wd MC 12 26 MC MC
Ben Martin 33 9 52 MC MC
Cameron Champ MC 15 MC MC 60
Norman Xiong MC 25 MC
Kevin Velo MC MC 8 MC MC MC 57
Olin Browne
David Frost
Corey Pavin
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15
Scottie Scheffler 2 3 2 MC 55
Hideki Matsuyama
Maverick McNealy 17 52 MC 20 32 42
Tommy Fleetwood MC 35
Harris English MC 12 MC 20 29 2
Robert MacIntyre MC
Brian Harman 24 29 MC 8 23 31 14 7 25 10
Daniel Berger 45 23 20 1 53 MC
JJ Spaun MC 63 Wd MC Wd
Akshay Bhatia MC 56
Aaron Rai 32 12 68
Andrew Novak MC 40
Lucas Glover 12 40 8 23 MC MC 43
Tom Kim 24
Tom Hoge 17 52 MC MC MC 40 42 17
Mackenzie Hughes MC MC 8 42 MC
Max Greyserman MC
JT Poston 12 MC MC MC 10 MC 20 41
Jordan Spieth 37 MC 7 2 10 8 32 2 1 2
Davis Thompson 17
Nico Echavarria MC
Davis Riley 1 MC 4
Michael Kim MC 6 MC 41 MC
Matt McCarty
Ben Griffin MC 52
Eric Cole MC MC
Jacob Bridgeman
Sam Stevens MC 29
Austin Eckroat MC 16
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 17 21 15 MC
Si Woo Kim 56 29 Wd MC MC 66 MC MC
Erik van Rooyen MC MC MC
Cameron Davis 56 MC 7 45 MC
Joe Highsmith
Jhonattan Vegas 69 60 31 73 MC MC 53
Kevin Yu 61
Will Zalatoris MC 59
Patrick Rodgers 45 57 35 MC 14 MC MC MC*
Max McGreevy 52
Thorbjorn Olesen
Keith Mitchell 37 MC 64
Ryan Gerard
Bud Cauley 29 MC 41
Chris Kirk MC MC 15 69 60 11 67 15 1
Jake Knapp
Taylor Moore MC MC MC
Ryo Hisatsune MC
Nicolai Hojgaard MC
Gary Woodland 45 MC 14 9
Kurt Kitayama 29 40
Harry Hall MC 3
Sami Valimaki MC
Beau Hossler MC 70 21 MC 40 64 MC
Brian Campbell
Justin Lower MC 57
Victor Perez 50 MC
Lee Hodges 12 29 35
Mark Hubbard 65 9 52 69 43 62
Patrick Fishburn
Doug Ghim 50 MC 14 MC MC
Rico Hoey
Karl Vilips
Jesper Svensson
Charley Hoffman 50 66 3 MC 13 52 24 42 10
Alex Smalley Wd 40 27
Matti Schmid MC
Seamus Power MC Dq
Rickie Fowler 37 6 57 MC MC 14
Alejandro Tosti 17
Vince Whaley MC 20
Neal Shipley
Matt Kuchar 17 50 MC 32 12 6
Chan Kim MC
Harry Higgs MC 69 MC 38
Adam Schenk Wd 2 MC 65 43 MC MC
Aldrich Potgieter
Patton Kizzire 48 MC 3 MC MC 64 63 MC
Michael Thorbjornsen
Joel Dahmen 56 68 63 MC 19 MC 20
Hayden Springer MC
Sam Ryder MC MC MC MC MC
Chandler Phillips 12
Andrew Putnam MC 29 15 MC MC 3 20
Steven Fisk
Carson Young MC 21
Emiliano Grillo 64 1 63 8 MC 19 3 24 55
Isaiah Salinda
Takumi Kanaya
McClure Meissner 5
Henrik Norlander MC 50 MC
Pierceson Coody 5 MC
Zach Johnson 45 MC 23 32 43 MC MC 63 17 19
Ben Kohles MC
Adam Svensson 24 40
Danny Walker
Brice Garnett 56 MC 40 MC MC
Frankie Capan
Kevin Roy
Chris Gotterup MC
Luke List MC 57 MC MC
Greyson Sigg MC MC MC
Peter Malnati 37 29 MC MC 40 MC
Ricky Castillo
David Lipsky 9 16 48
William Mouw
Nate Lashley MC MC MC 32 MC 69
Ben Silverman 32 40 11
Joseph Bramlett 37 MC MC
Rafael Campos MC
Taylor Dickson
Kris Ventura
Chad Ramey MC 12 27
Jackson Suber
Zac Blair MC MC 55 MC MC 62
Quade Cummins
Jeremy Paul
Will Gordon 52 MC
Will Chandler
John Pak MC
Camilo Villegas MC MC 69 Wd MC
Robby Shelton 9 29 59 MC
Lanto Griffin MC
Danny Willett MC MC
Trey Mullinax MC 40 58
Hayden Buckley 5 MC MC
Nick Hardy 65 48
Webb Simpson 50 27 MC MC 5 3
Brandt Snedeker MC 57 50 19 42 48 17 2
Blades Brown
Ryan Palmer MC MC 40 32 MC 6 MC 70 3 MC
Kevin Kisner 65 MC MC 40 29 MC 52 1 10 5
David Ford
Michael Block MC MC
Dylan Wu MC MC
Matteo Manassero
Paul Peterson
Trace Crowe
Matt Wallace MC 56 MC
Ben Martin 37 57 32 57 29 10
Cameron Champ 63 MC 14 58
Norman Xiong
Kevin Velo
Olin Browne MC
David Frost MC
Corey Pavin MC

