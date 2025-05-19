Charles Schwab Challenge 2025: Course and current form stats
The PGA Tour makes its annual journey to Fort Worth where Colonial Country Club stages a top-tier professional men's event for the 79th time. Andy Swales has the ksy stats and course info...
-
Colonial has short course with smallish greens
-
Harman [50/1] can challenge favourite Scottie [11/4]
-
Solid Rai [40/1] to figure highly this week
Tournament and Course Notes
Opened in 1936, Colonial Country Club is an old fashioned layout that has stood the test of time. The course is a strange mix of Bermuda grass fairways and Bentgrass greens.
It's normal for courses this far south to have putting surfaces sown with Bermuda, which is much better suited for coping with the heat of a typical Texas summer. However, the club's founder Marvin Leonard was determined to install Bentgrass greens and, nine decades later, these remain in place.
The layout typifies an era in which Colonial was built, with trademark smallish greens and narrow fairways. It is a parkland course which rewards straight driving, rather than raw power. And with its heavily-bunkered greenside sand, accuracy has become the order of the day. The average fairway landing area width is between 25 and 30 yards.
Following the completion of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, architects Gill Hanse and Jim Wagner undertook a $25m restoration project of the course. Numerous elevated greens were lowered to match the surrounding terrain, while bunkers were given a significant facelift. A few new bunkers were also added during this extensive upgrade while irrigation has been improved, which will help the Bentgrass putting surfaces to flourish.
Colonial is situated around two-and-a-half miles south-west of Fort Worth city centre, close to the Trinity River. Water comes into play on six holes, much of it on the back nine, while its tree-lined fairways provide plenty of subtle changes in direction. In addition to the 76 previous stagings of this event, which began shortly after World War Two, Colonial has also hosted the US Open (1941) and Players' Championship (1975).
Six To Watch
Man of the moment, Scottie Scheffler 11/43.75, goes again at a venue where he is yet to claim a victory.
The newly-crowned PGA Championship winner has stood on the Colonial podium in each of his last three visits but has failed to hold aloft the trophy.
Twelve months ago he was beaten by Davis Riley 40/141.00, who just happened to finish tied-second to Scheffler at Quail Hollow on Sunday.
World No 24 Brian Harman 50/151.00 has the game to prosper at Colonial. With length off the tee hardly an issue, the former Open Championship winner will fancy his chances.
The 38-year-old has posted a brace of podium finishes in 2025, including a victory at last month's Texas Open. Although his record at Colonial is mixed, there have been four T15s from 12 attempts.
World No 40 Lucas Glover 50/151.00 has always favoured accuracy over power. He's fifth in the PGA Tour category for 'Approaches from 50-75 yards' and he's enjoyed podiums at two courses this year where the greens are on the small side (Pebble Beach & TPC Sawgrass).
One golfer who can combine solid current form, with a decent course history, is Harris English 33/134.00.
The former world No 10 has won five times on the PGA Tour, which includes the Farmers Insurance Open in January.
English tied-second at Quail Hollow on Sunday and, over the years, has registered a couple of T-5s at this week's venue.
Finally, the consistent Englishman Aaron Rai 40/141.00 might be worth a flutter. He travels to Fort Worth on the back of a respectable tied-19th at last week's PGA Championship.
His iron game is pretty good, and he's solid off the tee, despite not being one of the Tour's longest drivers.
He leads the stats for Driving Accuracy and if he can find some inspiration with the putter, he might end up near the top of the Colonial leaderboard this weekend.
Stroke Averages
Lowest Eight At Colonial Country Club (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
68.20: Davis Riley (10)
68.72: Scottie Scheffler (18)
68.73: Jordan Spieth (22)
69.06: Lucas Glover (16)
69.21: Gary Woodland (14)
69.30: Daniel Berger (20)
69.50: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (14)
69.50: Brian Harman (22)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / Colonial Form (2015-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W20
|W19
|W18
|W17
|W16
|W15
|W14
|W13
|W12
|W11
|Scottie Scheffler
|1
|1
|8
|4
|2
|20
|Hideki Matsuyama
|MC
|17
|21
|MC
|MC
|Maverick McNealy
|33
|60
|3
|32
|3
|32
|MC
|Tommy Fleetwood
|41
|4
|7
|21
|62
|16
|14
|Harris English
|2
|11
|66
|12
|18
|30
|Robert MacIntyre
|47
|34
|32
|66
|MC
|9
|9
|Brian Harman
|60
|46
|3
|36
|1
|MC
|Daniel Berger
|33
|11
|3
|21
|30
|20
|JJ Spaun
|37
|17
|42
|50
|MC
|2
|Akshay Bhatia
|MC
|46
|MC
|42
|42
|MC
|3
|Aaron Rai
|19
|23
|18
|38
|27
|MC
|14
|Andrew Novak
|MC
|17
|1
|2
|3
|MC
|42
|MC
|Lucas Glover
|37
|66
|61
|MC
|8
|3
|Tom Kim
|71
|54
|MC
|52
|MC
|36
|42
|Tom Hoge
|MC
|63
|36
|18
|14
|5
|3
|Mackenzie Hughes
|MC
|2
|MC
|3
|10
|36
|MC
|Max Greyserman
|33
|54
|28
|27
|32
|MC
|MC
|JT Poston
|5
|23
|18
|11
|42
|26
|28
|33
|Jordan Spieth
|MC
|34
|4
|18
|14
|12
|28
|59
|Davis Thompson
|MC
|23
|27
|46
|27
|10
|Nico Echavarria
|41
|25
|28
|51
|32
|16
|MC
|Davis Riley
|2
|MC
|45
|32
|21
|52
|7
|38
|Michael Kim
|55
|Wd
|54
|27
|32
|28
|MC
|Matt McCarty
|MC
|15
|MC
|14
|52
|16
|20
|Ben Griffin
|8
|46
|MC
|1
|40
|18
|MC
|MC
|Eric Cole
|41
|34
|5
|MC
|18
|26
|15
|12
|MC
|Jacob Bridgeman
|MC
|4
|MC
|10
|61
|MC
|3
|50
|Sam Stevens
|60
|23
|3
|24
|54
|MC
|18
|64
|MC
|Austin Eckroat
|67
|51
|MC
|32
|MC
|MC
|61
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|50
|42
|MC
|42
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Si Woo Kim
|8
|17
|15
|MC
|8
|MC
|MC
|38
|Erik van Rooyen
|MC
|34
|2
|MC
|MC
|62
|MC
|Cameron Davis
|19
|54
|60
|32
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joe Highsmith
|8
|66
|MC
|72
|MC
|MC
|22
|20
|Jhonattan Vegas
|5
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|60
|Kevin Yu
|50
|4
|29
|MC
|MC
|18
|12
|MC
|Will Zalatoris
|MC
|54
|54
|MC
|47
|30
|Patrick Rodgers
|MC
|42
|15
|42
|56
|52
|MC
|Max McGreevy
|MC
|45
|15
|24
|49
|MC
|MC
|54
|20
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|33
|7
|29
|MC
|5
|MC
|36
|Keith Mitchell
|MC
|7
|18
|2
|12
|18
|54
|MC
|Ryan Gerard
|8
|42
|MC
|12
|27
|2
|9
|57
|42
|Bud Cauley
|72
|28
|32
|5
|4
|6
|Chris Kirk
|55
|42
|18
|MC
|MC
|42
|Jake Knapp
|MC
|39
|3
|MC
|27
|MC
|12
|Taylor Moore
|19
|25
|MC
|MC
|MC
|33
|Ryo Hisatsune
|37
|37
|MC
|18
|18
|5
|47
|4
|MC
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|41
|56
|2
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gary Woodland
|MC
|34
|61
|40
|2
|47
|MC
|Kurt Kitayama
|MC
|5
|MC
|MC
|39
|MC
|33
|Harry Hall
|19
|20
|33
|49
|26
|18
|54
|MC
|Sami Valimaki
|MC
|7
|39
|MC
|18
|12
|4
|36
|69
|Beau Hossler
|19
|MC
|65
|MC
|60
|MC
|70
|50
|Brian Campbell
|55
|34
|MC
|32
|32
|MC
|MC
|Justin Lower
|60
|MC
|MC
|8
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|38
|Victor Perez
|MC
|13
|60
|MC
|MC
|18
|22
|Lee Hodges
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|11
|Mark Hubbard
|7
|5
|MC
|12
|MC
|MC
|47
|MC
|Patrick Fishburn
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|5
|MC
|28
|MC
|Doug Ghim
|52
|33
|MC
|18
|MC
|57
|MC
|Rico Hoey
|MC
|7
|52
|MC
|12
|MC
|11
|MC
|33
|Karl Vilips
|MC
|49
|4
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jesper Svensson
|61
|MC
|MC
|33
|27
|64
|42
|Charley Hoffman
|MC
|MC
|9
|MC
|64
|Wd
|54
|Alex Smalley
|28
|5
|39
|MC
|63
|MC
|MC
|MC
|14
|Matti Schmid
|7
|MC
|9
|MC
|MC
|28
|MC
|Seamus Power
|MC
|34
|MC
|18
|MC
|MC
|8
|MC
|Rickie Fowler
|MC
|15
|68
|30
|52
|71
|Alejandro Tosti
|54
|67
|MC
|2
|12
|5
|MC
|MC
|Vince Whaley
|37
|15
|26
|7
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Neal Shipley
|MC
|18
|29
|1
|MC
|47
|Matt Kuchar
|56
|32
|18
|MC
|42
|Chan Kim
|MC
|MC
|MC
|7
|5
|39
|MC
|MC
|Harry Higgs
|2
|MC
|MC
|MC
|30
|MC
|MC
|Adam Schenk
|MC
|5
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Aldrich Potgieter
|MC
|MC
|MC
|47
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Patton Kizzire
|Wd
|20
|49
|MC
|MC
|65
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|41
|54
|33
|4
|2
|MC
|39
|MC
|Joel Dahmen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|2
|MC
|18
|MC
|54
|Hayden Springer
|65
|MC
|18
|41
|15
|42
|Sam Ryder
|13
|MC
|MC
|40
|61
|16
|14
|Chandler Phillips
|MC
|15
|10
|MC
|18
|32
|42
|61
|Andrew Putnam
|61
|15
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Steven Fisk
|13
|24
|MC
|33
|MC
|28
|Carson Young
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|54
|Emiliano Grillo
|20
|MC
|41
|18
|47
|22
|67
|Isaiah Salinda
|56
|8
|MC
|11
|68
|Takumi Kanaya
|MC
|45
|5
|18
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|McClure Meissner
|MC
|65
|MC
|53
|52
|39
|28
|42
|Henrik Norlander
|MC
|45
|4
|18
|12
|MC
|16
|MC
|Pierceson Coody
|25
|25
|MC
|31
|31
|52
|Zach Johnson
|MC
|MC
|8
|18
|MC
|MC
|Ben Kohles
|37
|52
|MC
|59
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Adam Svensson
|59
|MC
|32
|24
|47
|67
|MC
|MC
|Danny Walker
|34
|25
|12
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|6
|Brice Garnett
|31
|MC
|12
|60
|MC
|MC
|Frankie Capan
|MC
|MC
|3
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Roy
|54
|15
|MC
|31
|40
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chris Gotterup
|13
|15
|12
|18
|MC
|18
|MC
|MC
|Luke List
|67
|MC
|4
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|MC
|Greyson Sigg
|MC
|MC
|MC
|41
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Peter Malnati
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ricky Castillo
|37
|5
|18
|38
|MC
|MC
|12
|MC
|David Lipsky
|MC
|MC
|4
|31
|MC
|MC
|57
|MC
|William Mouw
|27
|MC
|18
|59
|33
|47
|MC
|Nate Lashley
|39
|18
|53
|12
|27
|64
|MC
|Ben Silverman
|20
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joseph Bramlett
|13
|39
|MC
|38
|31
|MC
|Rafael Campos
|55
|45
|67
|MC
|MC
|47
|MC
|70
|MC
|Taylor Dickson
|37
|29
|4
|MC
|65
|39
|MC
|Kris Ventura
|MC
|MC
|31
|31
|MC
|MC
|77
|MC
|Chad Ramey
|45
|MC
|8
|18
|5
|47
|MC
|MC
|Jackson Suber
|MC
|MC
|MC
|67
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|Zac Blair
|MC
|MC
|MC
|18
|Quade Cummins
|27
|MC
|12
|41
|33
|MC
|MC
|Jeremy Paul
|MC
|MC
|MC
|2
|MC
|MC
|22
|Will Gordon
|5
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Will Chandler
|27
|MC
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|69
|61
|John Pak
|MC
|70
|MC
|63
|52
|69
|64
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|67
|MC
|56
|MC
|70
|54
|Robby Shelton
|MC
|MC
|18
|8
|MC
|Lanto Griffin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|40
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Danny Willett
|37
|42
|MC
|47
|Trey Mullinax
|29
|18
|MC
|39
|61
|Hayden Buckley
|7
|MC
|10
|49
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nick Hardy
|MC
|MC
|32
|41
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Webb Simpson
|49
|MC
|MC
|Brandt Snedeker
|MC
|35
|MC
|57
|Blades Brown
|37
|MC
|2
|51
|41
|MC
|Ryan Palmer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Kisner
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|70
|David Ford
|Michael Block
|MC
|Dylan Wu
|45
|45
|MC
|4
|12
|MC
|Matteo Manassero
|61
|45
|12
|MC
|39
|MC
|Paul Peterson
|MC
|MC
|28
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Trace Crowe
|27
|MC
|4
|8
|15
|Matt Wallace
|17
|Wd
|MC
|12
|26
|MC
|MC
|Ben Martin
|33
|9
|52
|MC
|MC
|Cameron Champ
|MC
|15
|MC
|MC
|60
|Norman Xiong
|MC
|25
|MC
|Kevin Velo
|MC
|MC
|8
|MC
|MC
|MC
|57
|Olin Browne
|David Frost
|Corey Pavin
|Player
|`24
|`23
|`22
|`21
|`20
|`19
|`18
|`17
|`16
|`15
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|3
|2
|MC
|55
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Maverick McNealy
|17
|52
|MC
|20
|32
|42
|Tommy Fleetwood
|MC
|35
|Harris English
|MC
|12
|MC
|20
|29
|2
|Robert MacIntyre
|MC
|Brian Harman
|24
|29
|MC
|8
|23
|31
|14
|7
|25
|10
|Daniel Berger
|45
|23
|20
|1
|53
|MC
|JJ Spaun
|MC
|63
|Wd
|MC
|Wd
|Akshay Bhatia
|MC
|56
|Aaron Rai
|32
|12
|68
|Andrew Novak
|MC
|40
|Lucas Glover
|12
|40
|8
|23
|MC
|MC
|43
|Tom Kim
|24
|Tom Hoge
|17
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|42
|17
|Mackenzie Hughes
|MC
|MC
|8
|42
|MC
|Max Greyserman
|MC
|JT Poston
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|MC
|20
|41
|Jordan Spieth
|37
|MC
|7
|2
|10
|8
|32
|2
|1
|2
|Davis Thompson
|17
|Nico Echavarria
|MC
|Davis Riley
|1
|MC
|4
|Michael Kim
|MC
|6
|MC
|41
|MC
|Matt McCarty
|Ben Griffin
|MC
|52
|Eric Cole
|MC
|MC
|Jacob Bridgeman
|Sam Stevens
|MC
|29
|Austin Eckroat
|MC
|16
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|17
|21
|15
|MC
|Si Woo Kim
|56
|29
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|66
|MC
|MC
|Erik van Rooyen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Cameron Davis
|56
|MC
|7
|45
|MC
|Joe Highsmith
|Jhonattan Vegas
|69
|60
|31
|73
|MC
|MC
|53
|Kevin Yu
|61
|Will Zalatoris
|MC
|59
|Patrick Rodgers
|45
|57
|35
|MC
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC*
|Max McGreevy
|52
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|Keith Mitchell
|37
|MC
|64
|Ryan Gerard
|Bud Cauley
|29
|MC
|41
|Chris Kirk
|MC
|MC
|15
|69
|60
|11
|67
|15
|1
|Jake Knapp
|Taylor Moore
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ryo Hisatsune
|MC
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|MC
|Gary Woodland
|45
|MC
|14
|9
|Kurt Kitayama
|29
|40
|Harry Hall
|MC
|3
|Sami Valimaki
|MC
|Beau Hossler
|MC
|70
|21
|MC
|40
|64
|MC
|Brian Campbell
|Justin Lower
|MC
|57
|Victor Perez
|50
|MC
|Lee Hodges
|12
|29
|35
|Mark Hubbard
|65
|9
|52
|69
|43
|62
|Patrick Fishburn
|Doug Ghim
|50
|MC
|14
|MC
|MC
|Rico Hoey
|Karl Vilips
|Jesper Svensson
|Charley Hoffman
|50
|66
|3
|MC
|13
|52
|24
|42
|10
|Alex Smalley
|Wd
|40
|27
|Matti Schmid
|MC
|Seamus Power
|MC
|Dq
|Rickie Fowler
|37
|6
|57
|MC
|MC
|14
|Alejandro Tosti
|17
|Vince Whaley
|MC
|20
|Neal Shipley
|Matt Kuchar
|17
|50
|MC
|32
|12
|6
|Chan Kim
|MC
|Harry Higgs
|MC
|69
|MC
|38
|Adam Schenk
|Wd
|2
|MC
|65
|43
|MC
|MC
|Aldrich Potgieter
|Patton Kizzire
|48
|MC
|3
|MC
|MC
|64
|63
|MC
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Joel Dahmen
|56
|68
|63
|MC
|19
|MC
|20
|Hayden Springer
|MC
|Sam Ryder
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chandler Phillips
|12
|Andrew Putnam
|MC
|29
|15
|MC
|MC
|3
|20
|Steven Fisk
|Carson Young
|MC
|21
|Emiliano Grillo
|64
|1
|63
|8
|MC
|19
|3
|24
|55
|Isaiah Salinda
|Takumi Kanaya
|McClure Meissner
|5
|Henrik Norlander
|MC
|50
|MC
|Pierceson Coody
|5
|MC
|Zach Johnson
|45
|MC
|23
|32
|43
|MC
|MC
|63
|17
|19
|Ben Kohles
|MC
|Adam Svensson
|24
|40
|Danny Walker
|Brice Garnett
|56
|MC
|40
|MC
|MC
|Frankie Capan
|Kevin Roy
|Chris Gotterup
|MC
|Luke List
|MC
|57
|MC
|MC
|Greyson Sigg
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Peter Malnati
|37
|29
|MC
|MC
|40
|MC
|Ricky Castillo
|David Lipsky
|9
|16
|48
|William Mouw
|Nate Lashley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|32
|MC
|69
|Ben Silverman
|32
|40
|11
|Joseph Bramlett
|37
|MC
|MC
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|Taylor Dickson
|Kris Ventura
|Chad Ramey
|MC
|12
|27
|Jackson Suber
|Zac Blair
|MC
|MC
|55
|MC
|MC
|62
|Quade Cummins
|Jeremy Paul
|Will Gordon
|52
|MC
|Will Chandler
|John Pak
|MC
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|MC
|69
|Wd
|MC
|Robby Shelton
|9
|29
|59
|MC
|Lanto Griffin
|MC
|Danny Willett
|MC
|MC
|Trey Mullinax
|MC
|40
|58
|Hayden Buckley
|5
|MC
|MC
|Nick Hardy
|65
|48
|Webb Simpson
|50
|27
|MC
|MC
|5
|3
|Brandt Snedeker
|MC
|57
|50
|19
|42
|48
|17
|2
|Blades Brown
|Ryan Palmer
|MC
|MC
|40
|32
|MC
|6
|MC
|70
|3
|MC
|Kevin Kisner
|65
|MC
|MC
|40
|29
|MC
|52
|1
|10
|5
|David Ford
|Michael Block
|MC
|MC
|Dylan Wu
|MC
|MC
|Matteo Manassero
|Paul Peterson
|Trace Crowe
|Matt Wallace
|MC
|56
|MC
|Ben Martin
|37
|57
|32
|57
|29
|10
|Cameron Champ
|63
|MC
|14
|58
|Norman Xiong
|Kevin Velo
|Olin Browne
|MC
|David Frost
|MC
|Corey Pavin
|MC
