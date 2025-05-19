US Open: Scheffler favourite after winning US PGA Championship

Scheffler favourite to win US Open after US PGA victory

American will aim for fourth major title at Oakmont next month

McIlroy next in betting followed by DeChambeau and Rahm

Scottie Scheffler is the favourite to win next month's US Open after the world number one triumphed at the US PGA Championship on Sunday.

The American is 4.77/2 on the Betfair Exchange to win the third golf major of 2025 which will take place from June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont and Plum, Pennsylvania.

Betfair punters backed Scheffler after he demonstrated why he is the world number one at Quail Hollow.

It was the second time in his career that Scheffler has won the US PGA, after previously topping the leaderboard in 2023.

It was his third major title and, at just 28-years-old, Scheffler has the chance to win many more.

Scheffler and McIlroy to renew rivalry at US Open

For much of the build-up to last week's event, Rory McIlroy and Scheffler shared favouritism on the Betfair Exchange in the US PGA outright winner market.

McIlroy was playing in his first major since he completed his career grand slam by winning the Masters at Augusta in April.

The Northern Irishman endured a disappointing weekend, however, and finished tied-47th at Quail Hollow.

He came agonisingly close to winning the US Open last year and lost out by a single shot to Bryson DeChambeau.

McIlroy is out to 8.07/1 in the US Open 2025 winner betting but is still considered by bettors to be Scheffler's main rival at Oakmont.

Bryson's back for US Open defence

DeChambeau, who arrived at Quail Hollow in impressive form and finished tied second, is 11.010/1. The 31-year-old has two US Open titles (2020 and 2024) and, after a tricky few months, is resurgent and enjoying his golf again.

The Spaniard Jon Rahm, who challenged Scheffler during Sunday's final round, is 16.015/1 to claim what would be his second US Open title after triumphing in 2021.

The last time Oakmont hosted the US Open was 2016, when Dustin Johnson won, and you can back him for an unlikely victory at 100.0099/1.

Dave Tindall has more information, including course details and players who enjoy playing at Oakmont, in his US Open early preview.

Dave is one of the Betfair golf experts who will be previewing the event and providing tips in the build-up to the tournament.