Arnold Palmer Invitational 2022: Course and current form stats

Bay Hill: Joined the PGA Tour schedule 43 years ago
In 2009 Palmer made changes to the course which increased the number of risk/reward holes

The PGA Tour travels 160 miles north-west from Palm Beach Gardens to set up camp in Orlando. Words and form stats by Andy Swales...

"Is one of the few venues on the PGA Tour where the tournament percentage for golfers hitting Greens in Regulation is actually lower than the figure for Driving Accuracy."

The Florida Swing continues with a trip to Orlando, with this week's tournament taking place at a venue made famous by all-time great Arnold Palmer.

The seven-time major champion purchased the club in 1974, and just five years later Bay Hill hosted its maiden PGA Tour event.

Designed by Dick Wilson and opened 61 years ago, the course has become one of the most respected layouts in professional golf.

For many followers of the sport, the Arnold Palmer Invitational is where the build up to the year's first major championship actually starts.

The event now enjoys invitational status, with Bay Hill being a course which tends to get tougher the closer a golfer gets to the green.

Course Characteristics

Bay Hill is neither short of sand, nor lacking in water, and used to be a layout which favoured the big hitters.

The late Arnold Palmer made a number of changes to the course more than a decade ago, with the aim of encouraging attacking golf.

He increased the number of potential pin positions, after redesigning all 18 putting surfaces.

Palmer, who died in 2016, was keen to create a venue that provided more risk/reward opportunities.

During this upgrade he moved fairway bunkers further from tees, while extending greenside sand closer to the edges of putting surfaces.

He also made the sand more visible from tees and fairways, in order to encourage the bold and the brave.

Large water hazards come into play on nine holes, while there are a handful of dog legs too.

These changes also upped Bay Hill's total par from 71 to 72. Since then, the Bermuda grass greens have all been re-surfaced, while a number of fairways were widened with the intention of making attacking golf look even more attractive.

This parkland course is located around eight miles south-west of downtown Orlando, close to Florida's Butler Lake.

Course Comparisons

Hitting fairways is generally not overcomplicated at Bay Hill, but finding the putting surfaces is certainly more problematic.

It is one of the few venues on the PGA Tour where the tournament percentage for golfers hitting Greens in Regulation is actually lower than the figure for Driving Accuracy.

Of the 29 most regular venues used on Tour, only Harbour Town, Muirfield Village, Augusta National and Pebble Beach, post similar untypical statistics as Bay Hill.

Between 1.1.2016 and 31.1.2021, 63.23*% of golfers safely found fairways off the tee at Bay Hill, but only 59.67*% successfully located its putting surfaces.

And it's one of the toughest for hitting greens in regulation anyway, as the stats below illustrate:

PGA Tour Averages (1.1.16 - 31.12.21)


Greens in Regulation (%)
75.86: Sedgefield (Wyndham) (1/29)
59.67: Bay Hill (Arnold Palmer Invitational) (27/29)
59.27: Innisbrook (Valspar Ch`ship) (29/29)
PGA Tour average: 67.79*

Stroke Averages


Lowest 12 At Bay Hill (2016-21)
Average .... (Rounds)
70.17: Rory McIlroy (24)
70.35: Bryson DeChambeau (20)
70.68: Marc Leishman (22)
70.76: Jason Day (17)
70.90: Justin Rose (20)
70.94: Chris Kirk (18)
71.00: Paul Casey (12)
71.00: Sung Jae Im (12)
71.00: Henrik Stenson (18)
71.14: Matt Fitzpatrick (22)
71.22: Tommy Fleetwood (18)
71.25: Luke List (16)
71.35: Tyrrell Hatton (20)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

Most PGA Tour Top 12s in Florida


Since January 1st, 2017
7: Tommy Fleetwood
7: Jason Kokrak
7: Rory McIlroy
5: Matt Fitzpatrick
5: Sung Jae Im
4: Paul Casey
4: Bryson DeChambeau
4: Lucas Glover
4: Keith Mitchell
Only those entered this week are included in table

Four To Watch

Matt Fitzpatrick: Moving ever closer to a maiden PGA Tour title. Runner-up at Bay Hill in 2019, and has opened the current year with a brace of T10s during the West Coast Swing. The Sheffield golfer is Steve Rawlings' main selection this week.

Max Homa: The 31-year-old has won on some tough courses, such as Riviera and Quail Hollow. Tied-10th at Bay Hill 12 months ago.

Jason Kokrak: A solid performer at Bay Hill where he has posted four top-10 finishes - including tied-eighth last year. Has claimed three PGA Tour victories during the past two and a half years.

Rory McIlroy: Still the world No 5, despite his failure to land a major title in over seven years. This high position proves he continues to perform to an extremely high standard and has the game to handle Bay Hill, where it remains difficult to hunt down birdies.

* To qualify for a percentage figure, a minimum of 300 golfers must have completed at least 54 holes at the venue/tournament between January 1st 2016 and December 31st, 2021. Averages do not include players who failed to complete 54 holes. A total of 29 PGA Tour venues/tournaments qualified for inclusion.

Last Nine Weeks / Bay Hill (2012-21)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W9 W8 W7 W6 W5 W4 W3 W2 W1
Jon Rahm 21 10 3 14 2
Viktor Hovland 4 MC 1 4 30
Rory McIlroy 10 3 12
Scottie Scheffler 7 1 20 25
Hideki Matsuyama 39 8 30 1 13
Bryson DeChambeau Wd MC 25
Sam Burns MC MC MC 19
Billy Horschel 16 6 11 36 23
Tyrrell Hatton 28 4 6
Sung Jae Im MC 33 6 11 MC 8
Matt Fitzpatrick 10 6
Jason Kokrak 26 45 17 38
Paul Casey 15 24 12 16
Patrick Reed MC MC 38 46 55 15
Kevin Na MC 28 20 13
Will Zalatoris 26 2 6
Thomas Pieters MC 24 12 1
Talor Gooch MC 26 20 MC 27 15
Adam Scott 4 38 9 10
Matthew Wolff MC 6 64 MC
Max Homa 10 14 MC 15
Marc Leishman 15 28 16 36 10
Tom Hoge MC 14 1 MC 2 MC
Kevin Kisner 38 MC 3 8
Russell Henley 33 33 14 2
Lee Westwood 42 21 32 20
Corey Conners MC 38 MC MC 11
Tommy Fleetwood MC 8 12 48
Justin Rose 62 6 33
Seamus Power MC MC 9 14 3 15
Cameron Tringale 13 MC 3 MC
Sergio Garcia 39 24 12
Lucas Herbert MC MC 21 18 37
Cameron Young 16 2 26 20 40 MC
Si Woo Kim 73 26 11 11 55 23
Luke List MC 53 1 22
Min Woo Lee MC MC 35 4
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 25 MC 14 46 40 17
Takumi Kanaya 14 MC 25 MC
Ian Poulter 30 53 MC 6
Erik van Rooyen 39 4 12 20 25
Maverick McNealy 7 33 30 27
Sebastian Munoz 21 23 39 MC
Carlos Ortiz 39 33 70 MC
Hudson Swafford MC 60 MC 1 48
Nicolai Hojgaard MC MC 1 MC MC
Garrick Higgo 66 21 47 MC 25
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 48 26 38 63 48 33
Matt Jones MC 15 58 MC MC MC 3
Keith Mitchell 9 10 12 MC 7
Sepp Straka 1 15 66 16 49 42
Aaron Wise MC 67 MC MC
Cameron Davis 48 MC 56 27 10
Lanto Griffin 39 16 30 3
Branden Grace MC 49 MC 33
Jason Day 24 3 49
Keegan Bradley 48 26 65 12
Kevin Streelman 16 MC MC 39 MC
Matt Wallace MC MC 35 68
Aaron Rai 66 61 MC 6 59 MC
Troy Merritt MC 38 4 MC
Lucas Glover 30 37 MC 33 5 35
Chris Kirk 7 14 MC MC 27
Cameron Champ 67 MC 46 MC
Martin Laird 39 14 46
Dylan Frittelli 16 26 MC 24 MC MC
Rickie Fowler 42 55 MC MC MC
Rory Sabbatini 48 33 70 MC MC
Taylor Moore MC 21 16 MC 67
CT Pan 16 9 MC 78 MC
Andrew Putnam 48 MC 6 14 27
Patton Kizzire 61 10 MC 22 42
Brendan Steele MC MC MC MC MC
Padraig Harrington MC 27 9 20
Charl Schwartzel MC MC MC 76 39
Gary Woodland 5 MC 39 MC
Brendon Todd 48 26 16 MC 48
Danny Willett 48 35 MC MC
Robert Streb 72 MC MC 56 MC MC
Denny McCarthy 30 MC 12 6 48
Michael Thompson MC MC MC 11 MC 5
Sahith Theegala 48 3 MC 25 33 48
Greyson Sigg MC 33 34 25 42
Stephan Jaeger 48 62 MC MC MC
Adam Long 75 MC 65 MC MC
Adam Schenk MC MC MC 56 MC MC
Adam Svensson 9 49 79 49 7
Hayden Buckley MC MC 49 MC MC 12
Zach Johnson MC 43 14 MC
Chez Reavie 10 MC MC 70 MC
Henrik Stenson MC 17 60 39
Pat Perez 39 MC 9 6 MC
David Lipsky 55 MC 24 56 14 MC
Henrik Norlander MC MC MC 63 55
Scott Stallings MC 21 MC 46 MC
Charles Howell MC MC 25 36
Chad Ramey MC 28 MC 39 MC MC
Lee Hodges 9 39 MC MC 3 MC
Sam Ryder 9 26 23 MC 49 63
Brandt Snedeker MC MC MC 14 36
Kevin Tway MC 48 53 MC 46 MC 61
Nick Taylor 16 MC 14 30 33
Patrick Rodgers 64 MC MC MC 62 40
Danny Lee 21 MC MC MC
Doug Ghim MC MC 49 34 59
Taylor Pendrith 25 MC 49 16 MC MC
Roger Sloan 55 MC MC 14 MC
Scott Piercy 61 MC MC 76 MC
JJ Spaun 30 MC 16 34 25 MC
Peter Malnati 26 65 42 25 MC MC
Vince Whaley MC MC MC MC 40 17
Beau Hossler 16 48 MC 3 MC MC
Trey Mullinax 30 28 MC 59 MC
Paul Barjon MC MC MC 10 48
Mark Hubbard 15 6 33 MC MC
Anirban Lahiri MC MC MC 46 66
Alex Smalley 55 72 MC 56 25 MC
Tyler McCumber MC MC MC MC MC
Nick Watney 30 55 MC MC MC MC
Davis Riley 42 49 MC 59 20
Graeme McDowell MC MC 40 MC
Sean O`Hair 6 16 Wd MC
Sung Kang MC 26 42 MC MC MC
Jonathan Byrd MC 9 MC MC
Martin Trainer 48 43 MC MC 55 MC
Davis Thompson 60 32 12 MC
John Pak 17 MC 32 MC
Sam Bennett MC
Greg Koch
James Piot
Player `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13 `12
Jon Rahm
Viktor Hovland 49 42 40
Rory McIlroy 10 5 6 1 4 27 11
Scottie Scheffler 15
Hideki Matsuyama 18 56 33 49 45 6 21
Bryson DeChambeau 1 4 46 2 27
Sam Burns MC 36 54 49
Billy Horschel MC 36 50 54 13 20 43 43 75
Tyrrell Hatton 21 1 29 69 4
Sung Jae Im 21 3 3
Matt Fitzpatrick 10 9 2 MC 13 27 MC
Jason Kokrak 8 18 10 MC 56 20 6 4 MC
Paul Casey 10 41 9 MC 60
Patrick Reed MC 15 50 7 52 MC
Kevin Na 43 36 MC 36 MC 6 14 4
Will Zalatoris 10
Thomas Pieters MC 76
Talor Gooch 43 13 26
Adam Scott MC 41 12 35 3
Matthew Wolff 52
Max Homa 10 24
Marc Leishman MC 2 23 7 1 17 MC 31 MC 48
Tom Hoge MC 15 26
Kevin Kisner 36 MC 23 MC 2 MC 49
Russell Henley 45 MC 49 MC MC
Lee Westwood 2 MC MC 63
Corey Conners 3 MC MC
Tommy Fleetwood 10 MC 3 26 10
Justin Rose Wd MC 63 3 13 9 MC 2 15
Seamus Power
Cameron Tringale 31 27 56 27 MC
Sergio Garcia Wd 33
Lucas Herbert
Cameron Young
Si Woo Kim Wd MC MC MC 49 63
Luke List 63 10 7 17
Min Woo Lee
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 7 18
Takumi Kanaya
Ian Poulter 26 32 23 41 41 46 21 20 21 3
Erik van Rooyen 57
Maverick McNealy 49 MC 46
Sebastian Munoz 49 MC
Carlos Ortiz MC 29 21
Hudson Swafford MC 29 75 10 36 11 MC
Nicolai Hojgaard
Garrick Higgo
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC 42
Matt Jones MC 47 MC 3 14 50
Keith Mitchell 43 5 6
Sepp Straka MC MC
Aaron Wise MC 40 41
Cameron Davis MC
Lanto Griffin 21 36
Branden Grace 26 MC 62 MC
Jason Day 31 Wd Wd 22 23 1 17 45
Keegan Bradley 10 42 46 26 34 36 49 2 3
Kevin Streelman MC 58 41 70 MC 67 21
Matt Wallace 18 24 6
Aaron Rai
Troy Merritt 24 56 3
Lucas Glover 66 MC 10 49 7 27 MC 14 MC
Chris Kirk 8 15 13 MC 12 MC 60 16
Cameron Champ MC MC MC
Martin Laird 43 MC 26 49 43 43 76 34 36
Dylan Frittelli MC 18
Rickie Fowler 72 18 40 14 12 29 MC 3
Rory Sabbatini MC 47 60 MC Wd MC
Taylor Moore
CT Pan MC MC MC 41 56
Andrew Putnam 4 MC
Patton Kizzire 57 MC MC
Brendan Steele 18 MC 17 46 35 20 MC MC
Padraig Harrington 31 MC MC 49 67
Charl Schwartzel MC MC MC 45
Gary Woodland MC 21 20 27 48
Brendon Todd 57 18 MC MC MC
Danny Willett 31 18 MC Wd 29
Robert Streb MC MC MC MC MC MC
Denny McCarthy 26 MC
Michael Thompson MC 36
Sahith Theegala
Greyson Sigg
Stephan Jaeger
Adam Long MC 24 10
Adam Schenk 29
Adam Svensson
Hayden Buckley
Zach Johnson 49 32 40 26 66 5 9 43 34 11
Chez Reavie 49 MC 60 70
Henrik Stenson MC MC 17 4 MC 3 2 5 8 15
Pat Perez 36 MC 50 17 MC 67 50 MC
David Lipsky
Henrik Norlander 71 MC
Scott Stallings 40 MC MC MC MC 48
Charles Howell 36 MC 15 14 56 46 21 35 45 20
Chad Ramey
Lee Hodges
Sam Ryder MC 33
Brandt Snedeker 68 50 MC 28 36 13 8 MC 63
Kevin Tway MC 58
Nick Taylor MC 56 MC 35
Patrick Rodgers 57 24 46 7 MC 20
Danny Lee 49 5 MC MC 17 MC 17 31
Doug Ghim 36
Taylor Pendrith
Roger Sloan 23
Scott Piercy MC 54 MC MC MC
JJ Spaun 63 49
Peter Malnati MC MC
Vince Whaley
Beau Hossler 24 58 66
Trey Mullinax
Paul Barjon
Mark Hubbard 43 MC MC
Anirban Lahiri MC MC 69 75 MC
Alex Smalley
Tyler McCumber MC
Nick Watney 45 59
Davis Riley
Graeme McDowell MC 32 54 22 28 MC MC 10 45 2
Sean O`Hair 7 MC 36 29 10 40 29
Sung Kang MC 9 6 58 MC
Jonathan Byrd MC
Martin Trainer 66
Davis Thompson
John Pak
Sam Bennett
Greg Koch
James Piot

