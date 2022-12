Final event of DP World Tour year

World No 56 Burmester highest-ranked pro in field

Kimsey ready to secure maiden title at this level

The curtain comes down on the 2022 DP World Tour calendar this weekend, when the year's final event takes place in Mauritius.

The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open certainly provides a low-key climax to the Tour year, with a low-grade field to match.

Although this will be the sixth time that the DP World Tour has visited the island of Mauritius, their members have never previously teed-up at Mont Choisy.

Situated in the north-west of the island, approximately 14 miles from its capital Port Louis, Mont Choisy is a beautifully-crafted venue which makes its debut in the world of professional golf this Thursday.

Mont Choisy, which is slightly shorter than the average venue used to host a top-tier tournament, was opened in 2018.

It was also laid out slightly inland and is not considered a coastal course.

This week's event is being co-sanctioned by the Sunshine and DP World tours.

Latest betting for this week's AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open

Six To Watch

Oliver Bekker: The six-time Sunshine Tour winner tied-fourth at Leopard Creek on Sunday. This was the fourth time this year he'd finished in the top-five of a DP World Tour event.

Dean Burmester: The highest-ranked golfer teeing-up this week. The 33-year-old's last two starts have yielded finishes of T5 and T7.

Laurie Canter: The Englishman finished strongly on Sunday, when he closed with a best-of-day 64 to stand on the podium. Five times the 33-year-old Bath-born pro has finished in the top-three of a 'Euro Tour' event, although never on the top step.

Thomas Detry: The consistent Belgian makes his first start for five weeks, as he continues his search for a maiden DP World Tour title.

Ryo Hisatsune: The hard-working pro from Japan makes his final appearance of 2022. Was runner-up at the recent Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane - another co-sanctioned tournament on the DP World Tour schedule.

Nathan Kimsey: Winner of this year's Challenge Tour Grand Final in November, the 29-year-old from Lincolnshire has made a strong start to life on his return to the 'DP World' calendar. He tied-for-11th at Leopard Creek over the weekend.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut