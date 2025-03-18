Find Me a 100 Winner: Cameron and Pablo chanced at 99/1 and 229/1

Young is under the radar and overpriced at the Valspar

The weather forecasts are causing concern at both this week's tournaments on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

There looks like there could be a considerable draw bias in Florida at the Valspar Championship, with the AM-PM side of the draw potentially enjoying the calmer conditions, and it's predicted to rain consistently for three days solid in Singapore, starting on Wednesday morning.

I've got one selection at each event, starting with the Valspar pick - Cameron Young.

Although twice a winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, Cameron Young is still yet to win on either the DP World Tour or the PGA Tour and he certainly can't be described as reliably in contention.

In addition to finishing second in the 2023 Saudi International on the Asian Tour, Young has eight second place finishes on the PGA Tour and a third on the DP World Tour, at the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic, where he led through rounds one, two and three. He was also beaten in the final of the final edition of the WGC Match Play two years ago.

He finished third in the US PGA Championship and second in the Open in 2022 and he's been as high as number 13 in the Official World Rankings so it's undeniable that he's a class act on his day. He's over-priced here at triple-figures given he finished second on debut 12 months ago.

With an eighth in The Sentry and a 12th at the Phoenix Open (after a slow start) his only top-12 finishes of the season, he isn't at his best but coming in under the radar may just be a plus.

I backed him on Tuesday morning at 130.0129/1 and he may well drift to that price if he gets an unfavourable draw, but he's a fair price at 100.099/1 and I'd happy to chance him at that price.

As highlighted in the preview, form in Ras Al Khaimah, Bahrain and Qatar has held up well at the first two editions of the Singapore Classic.

Spain's Pablo Larrazabal missed the cut at the Qatar Masters last time out, but he was seventh in 2020 and fifth in 2022. This year's weekend off was understandable given the event was played a week after he'd lost in a playoff at the Bahrain Championship, having traded at long odds-on before he three-putted the 72nd hole.

He's never played in Ras Al Khaimah and he's playing in this event for the first time too but having won nine times previously on the DP World Tour, he looks a big price to win again.

He probably won't enjoy the predicted rain but he'll be nicely refreshed after more than a month off and he shouldn't be as big as he is at odds in excess of 200/1201.00.

