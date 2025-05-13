US PGA Championship 2025: The best birdie machines to use for Betfair's free bet offer

Watch Betfair's Golf...Only Bettor US PGA Championship preview

Bank free bets with first-round birdies at the US PGA Championship

The second Major of the year is upon us, so will Rory McIlroy prove unstoppable? Can World No.1 Scottie Scheffler add another Major or will defending champion Xander Schauffele retain the Wanamaker Trophy?

There are so many storylines that will make it a thrilling week at Quail Hollow, and to get it off to a great start you can get free bets for every birdie your win-only selection makes in the first round of the US PGA Championship.

What it means is that if you place a £5 bet or more in our Birdie Bonus market, each time the player you back to win the Wanamaker Trophy picks up a shot at any hole during the first round you'll land a £1 free bet.

Click here for all the information on this great offer.

Now the big question is, who should you back? Who are the birdie machines at the US PGA Championship?

Who to back for birdies at the US PGA Championship?

We had a joint major record 62 from Xander Schauffele at Valhalla last year, including nine birdies, and with torrential rain in the build-up at Quail Hollow the course should be soft and receptive for players to go low again in the first round.

Rory McIlroy is many people's main pick and as a four-time winner at Quail Hollow he is the course specialist in the field. He had six first-round birdies last year at Valhalla and averages 4.88 birdies a round at Quail Hollow since 2010, which is over half a birdie better than anyone else over that stretch.

Bryson DeChambeau only had three birdies or better last year but he ended up coming second and did pick up 23 in the 2020 US PGA Championship, so knows how to pick up shots.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler had five last year and is never afraid to go low.

The likes of Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Tony Finau were also near the top of our Masters birdie stats so it shows they have serious first-round form in Majors, as displayed last year at Valhalla.

Former winner Martin Kaymer isn't scared of a fast start either and Max Homa is something of a course specialist himself having won at Quail Hollow in 2019 and had back-to-back top 10s on his last two appearances. That coupled with his seven first-round birdies last year make him a tempting option at a huge price of 175/1176.00.

Most first-round birdies at the 2024 US PGA Championship

9 - Xander Schauffele 22/1 23.00

8 - Tom Hoge 375/1 376.00

7 - Collin Morikawa 22/1 23.00

7 - Max Homa 175/1 176.00

7 - Sahith Theegala 225/1 226.00

7 - Martin Kaymer 500/1 501.00

7- Alex Noren 325/1 326.00

6 - Rory McIlroy 9/2 5.50

6 - Viktor Hovland 55/1 56.00

6 - Tony Finau 100/1 101.00

6 - Tom Kim 175/1 176.00

6 - Maverick McNealy 100/1 101.00

6 - Thomas Detry 250/1 251.00

5 - Scottie Scheffler 4/1 5.00

Full US PGA Championship Birdie Bonus market

Which players have the best first-round birdie records?

Bryson DeChambeau missed the 2022 event but he's been pretty consistent in the other four US PGA Championships, even though he missed out a bit on the birdie fest last year. Soft conditions should suit his length at Quail Hollow too so he'll be a popular shout for the Birdie Bonus given his average.

There are familiar faces up there with the best averages. Defending champion Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy having an identical mark - Schauffele boosted by his nine-birde effort last year.

An eye-catching price is the 100/1101.00 on Australian Cameron Smith though, given he's got exactly the same average as Schauffele and McIlroy over the last five US PGA Championships, so the former Open champion is certainly worth a look.

As is Justin Rose, providing he's over the illness that kept him out last week, as he's also 100/1101.00 but only just behind the favourites and with a seven and six-birdie salvo during that time then the Englishman should be on your shortlist.

And he's fresh off a win in this market at the Masters when he grabbed the first round lead and carded eight birdies - he's had back-to-back runners-up finishes in majors so, as long as he's healthy, he has to be respected.

Viktor Hovland is another 100/1101.00 shot to keep an eye on, as he's eclipsed five birdies three times which suits this market more than overall average as we need a peak year to land the spoils.

US PGA Championship birdies or better form guide

First round birdies or better in last five tournaments and first round birdie average