US Masters 2020 Tips: Our experts' best bets for Augusta National

US Masters 2020 - How to bet in-play

With live odds moving second-by-second throughout the Masters, the Betfair Exchange is the place for in-play betting on the action at Augusta. Dave Tindall offers expert advice on strategy and outlines how you can profit from knowing about the key parts of the course.

He says: "Phil Mickelson (4.25) and Bubba Watson (4.26) love the par-5 13th hole. Back The two lefties before they launch one around the corner."

US Masters 2020 - The Punter's preview

Steve 'The Punter' Rawlings' provides a comprehensive preview of the US Masters with essential info on the historical trends, course, players' form and his best betting angles.

He says: "This is a fabulous renewal and a wide open one. I quite like Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka towards the head of the market but for now I'm going to war with just one - Tyrrell Hatton."

Tyrrell Hatton @ 34.033/1

US Masters 2020 - Player guide

Who wins the 2020 Masters? Who is the best bet? Who has the best Augusta form? Before striking your bets let Matt Cooper guide you through the leading players chasing Green Jacket glory.

He says: "Since lockdown ended Rory has gone 12 starts without a top five finish and appears lost without the crowds."

Ouch! Rory McIlroy - 15.5

US Masters 2020 - Ten year trends

Dave Tindall looks at the make-up of the last 10 Augusta National champions to try and find this year's Masters winner.

He says: "The selection is 28-years-old, ranked World No.9 and has played in three previous Masters, finishing T9 last year. He took victory on his latest start and is a non-major winner. He's also priced over 16/1."

Back Patrick Cantlay at 26.025/1

US Masters 2020 - Dave Tindall's each-way tips

Dave picks his three each-way bets for Augusta National and talks up the chances of a certain two-time winner claiming a third green jacket.

He says: "His recent approach play has been excellent. He ranked 9th for SG: Approach at the US Open, 2nd at the CJ Cup and 19th at the ZOZO. That helped him to finish 31st, 7th and 4th in those three events."

Bubba Watson each-way @ 22/1

US Masters 2020 - Matt Cooper's Each-way tips

Our European Tour tipster Matt Cooper takes a close look at the continent's Masters challenge and has three each-way selections.

He says: "He finished T17th at Winged Foot, a decent enough performance, but a heck of a lot more impressive when you note that he carded a 76 in round one that had him T119th."

Back Paul Casey each-way @ 55/1

US Masters 2020 - Outsiders to back

Our famous Find Me a 100 Winner column turns its focus to the Masters and tries to find a winner at odds of 99/1 or bigger. Steve Rawlings recommends three players at big prices.

He says: "Fourteen of the last 19 majors have been won by a first-time major winner and the last 34 majors have been won by someone inside the world's top-50. If that run is to be extended to 35 in-a-row and a rather neat 15 of 20, that brings as many as six Englishman into range."

Back Ian Poulter 1u @ 300.0299/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 16.015/1