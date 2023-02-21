</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fthe-honda-classic-each-way-tips-svensson-can-follow-up-on-pga-tour-best-bets-200223-719.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fthe-honda-classic-each-way-tips-svensson-can-follow-up-on-pga-tour-best-bets-200223-719.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/liverpool-v-real-madrid-champions-league-tips-anfield-factor-gives-reds-the-edge-200223-766.html">Liverpool v Real Madrid: Anfield factor gives Reds the edge</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2022-23-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-and-news-180822-6.html">Premier League Manager Markets Live: Gracia now odds-on at 8/15 for Leeds post</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/man-utd-outright-odds-and-title-betting-red-devils-were-backed-at-2500-1-for-quadruple-200223-204.html">What will Man Utd win? Reds were backed at 2500/1 for quadruple</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-has-two-double-figure-fancies-on-monday-200223-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams has two double-figure fancies on Monday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/gold-cup-tips-antepost-betting-preview-2023-galopin-des-champs-can-prove-doubters-wrong-130123-1081.html">Gold Cup Preview 2023: Galopin Des Champs can prove doubters wrong</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-two-handicappers-to-follow-at-newcastle-on-monday-prioed-at-60-1-200223-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Back 60/1 Sportsbook double at Newcastle on Monday</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/quetta-gladiators-v-lahore-qalandars-psl-tips-take-on-guptill-against-pace-duo-200223-194.html">Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars PSL Tips: Take on Guptill against pace duo</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/quetta-gladiators-v-peshawar-zalmi-psl-tips-190223-194.html">Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi PSL Tips: Quetta better but not by much</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/karachi-kings-v-lahore-qalandars-psl-tips-kings-can-test-qalandars-190223-194.html">Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars PSL Tips: Kings can test Qalandars</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Humza Yousaf is new favourite to become SNP leader</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-snp-leader-odds-robertson-favourite-after-sturgeon-resignation-150223-204.html">Next SNP Leader: Robertson favourite after Sturgeon resignation</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/uk-general-election-odds-labour-majority-backed-after-west-lancs-by-election-100223-204.html">UK General Election: Labour majority backed after West Lancs by-election</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-tips-dan-westons-preview-of-this-weeks-three-tournaments-130223-778.html">ATP Tour Tips: Dan Weston's preview of this week's three tournaments</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-djokovic-a-heavy-favourite-to-defeat-tsitsipas-280123-778.html">Australian Open Men's Final Tips: Djokovic a heavy favourite to defeat Tsitsipas</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-final-tips-djokovic-to-win-slow-280123-186.html">Australian Open Final Tips: Djokovic to win slow</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/the-honda-classic-each-way-tips-svensson-can-follow-up-on-pga-tour-best-bets-200223-719.html">The Honda Classic Each-Way Tips: Svensson can follow up</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/pga-tour-honda-classic-2023-odds-tips-and-preview-links-lovers-set-to-excel-in-florida-190223-167.html">Honda Classic: Links lovers set to excel </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/hero-indian-open-2023-players-form-guide-150223-779.html">Hero Indian Open 2023: Course and current form stats</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-ireland-v-france-scotland-v-wales-and-england-v-italy-030223-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Ireland v France, Scotland v Wales and England v Italy</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-betting-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-scotland-wales-v-ireland-and-italy-v-france-300123-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Scotland, Wales v Ireland and Italy v France</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-tips-ireland-should-be-bigger-favourites-020223-186.html">Six Nations Tips: Ireland should be stronger favourites</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/players-championship-snooker-betting-preview-one-player-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-200223-171.html">Players Championship Snooker Betting Preview: One player to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/leigh-wood-v-mauricio-lara-tips-back-the-big-punching-mexican-for-another-upset-win-170223-746.html">Leigh Wood v Mauricio Lara: Back the big-punching Mexican for another upset win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/welsh-open-snooker-betting-preview-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-120223-171.html">Welsh Open Snooker Tips: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414637 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414637 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414637={pID:"5414637",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414637:window.ftClick_5414637,ftExpTrack_5414637:window.ftExpTrack_5414637,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414637PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414637); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414637PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414637"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414637;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414637PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414637.GTimeout);ft5414637PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414636 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414636 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414636={pID:"5414636",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414636:window.ftClick_5414636,ftExpTrack_5414636:window.ftExpTrack_5414636,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414636PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414636); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414636PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414636"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414636;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414636PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414636.GTimeout);ft5414636PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">The Honda Classic Each-Way Tips: Svensson can follow up</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dave-tindall/">Dave Tindall</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-02-21">21 February 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "The Honda Classic Each-Way Tips: Svensson can follow up", "name": "The Honda Classic Each-Way Tips: Svensson can follow up", "description": "The PGA Tour switches coasts to Florida where Adam Svensson can make his mark at PGA National, says Dave Tindall...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/the-honda-classic-each-way-tips-svensson-can-follow-up-on-pga-tour-best-bets-200223-719.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/the-honda-classic-each-way-tips-svensson-can-follow-up-on-pga-tour-best-bets-200223-719.html", "datePublished": "2023-02-21T10:43:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-02-21T10:43:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adam Svensson (720).320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The PGA Tour switches coasts to Florida where Adam Svensson can make his mark at PGA National, says Dave Tindall... 33/1 Adam Svensson is already a winner this season 80/1 Brandon Wu was runner-up at Pebble Beach and fired a Friday 66 here last year 50/1 Buckley's second place in the Sony Open bodes well Main Bet: Adam Svensson each-way @ [34.0] The West Coast Swing was dominated by Jon Rahm, whose trio of wins banked him a staggering $7.74m. In all, five of the seven events went to major winners with Scottie Scheffler and Justin Rose also collecting silverware. Max Homa and Si Woo Kim, who boast 10 PGA Tour wins between them, banked the other two. But after a field full of glitz and glamour in Los Angeles last week, the line-up for The Honda Classic - the first event of the Florida Swing - pales in comparison. The market tells the story with Sungjae Im installed as a 7/1 favourite to win for a second time on the Jack Nicklaus designed Champion Course at PGA National - a Par 70 best known for "The Bear Trap" (holes 15-17) which can wreck scorecards late in the round. Im is World No. 18, the highest ranked player in the field, although Nos. 19 and 20 are here too: 12/1 Shane Lowry and 28/1 Billy Horschel. In terms of world ranking, Horschel is a value bet. Lowry finished runner-up last year to Sepp Straka and the pair's stats give us some early clues. Straka and Lowry ranked 3rd and 2nd for Scrambling and that stat has been a strong one at PGA National with 2018 winner Justin Thomas 1st, Keith Mitchell 2nd when taking glory in 2019 and Im 5th when triumphant in 2020. The Strokes Gained: Tee To Green numbers of the top four last year also paint a picture: Straka was 4th, Lowry 2nd, Kurt Kitayama 5th and Daniel Berger 3rd. The previous four winners here - Matt Jones, Im, Keith Mitchell and Thomas - all finished 1st for SG: Tee To Green. When comparing that to their SG: Putting rankings of 25th, 38th, 38th and 28th, it's clear what counts for more. Rory McIlroy once said of PGA National: "It's a ball-striker's golf course. You have to hit fairways. You have to hit greens and you have to just take your chances when they come along." I'll lead off with a punt on Adam Svensson at 33/1. His chance is an obvious one really. The Canadian finished tied ninth here last year after making the cut on debut and in both those events he was fourth at halfway. Add that to his top 10 in elite company in last week's Genesis Invitational and his price is more than justifiable in a field like this. The desired stats look good for Svensson too. He ranks 11th for Scrambling this season and was 2nd for SG: Around The Green at Riviera last week. He's also 48th for SG: Tee To Green this season. Back Adam Svensson each-way @ 34.0 Svensson, of course, also collected his first PGA Tour win just six starts ago when landing the RSM Classic - another event played on a Bermuda Par 70. It's worth noting that two years ago on the Korn Ferry Tour, he backed up a win in March's Club Car Championship with another 'W' at August's Nationwide Children's Hospitals Championship. The circumstances look in place for Svensson to repeat that quick follow up but this time on the PGA Tour. Next Best: Brandon Wu each-way @ [81.0] This is one of those weeks where players who don't win much - if at all - are near the front of the betting. Matt Kuchar looks a good statistical fit but is 22/1. A reminder that he hasn't tasted victory for four years. It means a decent strategy is to take a punt on talent and that brings Brandon Wu into the picture at 80/1. The 26-year-old has played in the Walker Cup and Arnold Palmer Cup while he took 35th on his US Open debut when still an amateur in 2019. Wu won the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship and produced his best PGA Tour finish just three starts ago when tied second in the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. "I think I hit it really well this week which was helpful. I think I only missed one green this final round," he said later. "I think as I get a little bit more experience, kind of being in one of those final groups and playing a final round where you might have a chance, I think, yeah, just getting a little bit more used to it, a little bit more comfortable. I think that will just help me grow as a player." Since Pebble he's played all four rounds in Phoenix (50th) and missed the cut at Riviera last week but we shouldn't get too fixated on that. Back Brandon Wu each-way @ 81.0 In terms of his stats, Wu ranked 8th for SG: Tee To Green at Pebble and gained 3.263 strokes tee to green in Phoenix. At PGA National, Wu has missed both cuts but he signed off last year with a 66, ranking 5th for SG: Tee To Green on the day in that four-under Friday lap. Scanning Wu's record in Florida also shows him finishing runner-up in the Korn Ferry's Orange County National Championship while he shot middle rounds of 65-69 at last year's Valspar Championship before finishing tied 33rd. A straight driver, many of Wu's best recent performances have come by the coast: second at Pebble, third at the Puerto Rico Open (2022) and sixth at the Scottish Open (2022). We're not on a links course here but it's open and windy and just check the list of past winners; it's dominated by players who have excelled in the Open Championship or won the Sony Open (some obvious logic there given that Waialae is another Bermuda Par 70). This looks good territory for Wu and his Friday 66 last year surely dropped a hint that he could make a big impression here. Next Best: Hayden Buckley each-way @ [51.0] Strong driving will serve you well at PGA National and Straka ranked 1st for SG: Off The Tee when winning 12 months ago. Widening the search, the last seven winners here have ranked in the top 13 for SG: OTT. That's good news for Hayden Buckley as a check of the current standings shows him in fifth place for SG: Off The Tee. Looking at the Total Driving standings, he's seventh in that thanks more to accuracy than distance. The Sony Open link also helps his cause as Buckley was runner-up there just four starts ago after rounds of 67-64-64-68. Asked what had impressed him the most at Waialae, Buckley said later: "Honestly the ball-striking, I've always known that it's my strength, but just to see it, especially after a month off. "I really didn't think I needed to work on too much this off-season. I felt like coming in, again, just keeping my body healthy was important, and I did. Back Hayden Buckley each-way @ 51.0 "Just to see what I can do with the driver I think is something that will benefit me in the long run. It's not a very easy course to drive the ball and it's really hard to score out of the rough. "I put the ball where I needed to ... I feel like good things are coming." The negative is that he's not done much here in two visits (69th and MC) but Buckley does have a win in Florida. That came at Lakewood Ranch in the Korn Ferry's LECOM Suncoast Classic in 2021 when he got in as 10th alternate! Later he talked about patience being key in the windy conditions and how important scrambling was. A look at Lakewood suggests there are some definite similarities to PGA National and his winning score of 271 has been the number in five of the last 14 Honda Classics. Now a Florida resident, Buckley looks ready for this tough test and is worth an each-way punt at 50s. Read all our other Golf coverage ahead of this week's events below here! Course form and current stats by Andy Swales for Honda Classic Course form and current stats by Andy Swales for Hero Indian Open Steve Rawlings' tips Shubhankar Sharma for the Hero Indian Open Steve Rawlings' tips both Sungjae Im and Harris English at the Honda Steve Rawling's tries to find us a triple digit winner in his FindMe100 Matt Cooper likes the look of Shubhankar Sharma at the Hero Indian ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adam%20Svensson%20%28720%29.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Dave Tindall" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adam Svensson (720).728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adam Svensson (720).450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adam Svensson (720).600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adam Svensson (720).728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Canadian Adam Svensson"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Adam Svensson can claim a second win</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-the-honda-classic-2023/12559092?selectedMixedItem=610070432" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Golf Bets","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/pga-tour-the-honda-classic-2023\/12559092?selectedMixedItem=610070432","entry_title":"The Honda Classic Each-Way Tips: Svensson can follow up"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-the-honda-classic-2023/12559092?selectedMixedItem=610070432">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=The%20Honda%20Classic%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Svensson%20can%20follow%20up&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fthe-honda-classic-each-way-tips-svensson-can-follow-up-on-pga-tour-best-bets-200223-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fthe-honda-classic-each-way-tips-svensson-can-follow-up-on-pga-tour-best-bets-200223-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fthe-honda-classic-each-way-tips-svensson-can-follow-up-on-pga-tour-best-bets-200223-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fthe-honda-classic-each-way-tips-svensson-can-follow-up-on-pga-tour-best-bets-200223-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fthe-honda-classic-each-way-tips-svensson-can-follow-up-on-pga-tour-best-bets-200223-719.html&text=The%20Honda%20Classic%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Svensson%20can%20follow%20up" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>The PGA Tour switches coasts to Florida where Adam Svensson can make his mark at PGA National, says Dave Tindall...</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>33/1 Adam Svensson is already a winner this season</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3>80/1 Brandon Wu was runner-up at Pebble Beach and fired a Friday 66 here last year</h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>50/1 Buckley's second place in the Sony Open bodes well</strong><strong></strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590"><strong>Main Bet: Adam Svensson each-way </strong><strong>@ <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b></strong></a></h2><p></p><p>The <strong>West Coast Swing</strong> was dominated by<strong> Jon Rahm</strong>, whose trio of wins banked him a staggering $7.74m.</p><p>In all, <strong>five of the seven events went to major winners</strong> with Scottie Scheffler and Justin Rose also collecting silverware.</p><p>Max Homa and Si Woo Kim, who boast 10 PGA Tour wins between them, banked the other two.</p><p>But after a field full of glitz and glamour in Los Angeles last week, the line-up for <strong>The Honda Classic</strong> - the first event of the Florida Swing - <strong>pales in comparison</strong>.</p><p>The market tells the story with <strong>Sungjae Im</strong> installed as a 7/1 favourite to win for a second time on the Jack Nicklaus designed Champion Course at <strong>PGA National</strong> - a Par 70 best known for "The Bear Trap" (holes 15-17) which can wreck scorecards late in the round.</p><p>Im is World No. 18, the highest ranked player in the field, although Nos. 19 and 20 are here too: 12/1 <strong>Shane Lowry</strong> and 28/1 <strong>Billy Horschel</strong>. In terms of world ranking, Horschel is a value bet.</p><p>Lowry finished runner-up last year to <strong>Sepp Straka</strong> and the pair's stats give us some early clues.</p><blockquote> <p>Straka and Lowry ranked 3rd and 2nd for Scrambling and that stat has been a strong one at PGA National with 2018 winner Justin Thomas 1st, Keith Mitchell 2nd when taking glory in 2019 and Im 5th when triumphant in 2020.</p> </blockquote><p>The <strong>Strokes Gained: Tee To Green</strong> numbers of the top four last year also <strong>paint a picture</strong>: Straka was 4th, Lowry 2nd, Kurt Kitayama 5th and Daniel Berger 3rd.</p><p>The previous four winners here - Matt Jones, Im, Keith Mitchell and Thomas - all finished <strong>1st for SG: Tee To Green</strong>. When comparing that to their <strong>SG: Putting</strong> rankings of 25th, 38th, 38th and 28th, it's clear what counts for more.</p><p>Rory <span>McIlroy once said of PGA National: "It's a <strong>ball-striker's golf course</strong>. You have to hit fairways. You have to hit greens and you have to just take your chances when they come along."</span></p><p><span>I'll lead off with a punt on <strong>Adam Svensson</strong> at 33/1.</span></p><p><span>His chance is an obvious one really. The Canadian finished <strong>tied ninth here last year</strong> after making the cut on debut and in both those events he was <strong>fourth at halfway</strong>.</span></p><p><span>Add that to his <strong>top 10 in elite company in last week's Genesis Invitational</strong> and his price is more than justifiable in a field like this.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span>The desired stats look good for Svensson too. He ranks 11th for Scrambling this season and was 2nd for SG: Around The Green at Riviera last week. He's also 48th for SG: Tee To Green this season.</span></p> </blockquote><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Adam Svensson each-way @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-the-honda-classic-2023/12559092?selectedMixedItem=610070432" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">34.0</a></div><p><span>Svensson, of course, also <strong>collected his first PGA Tour win just six starts ago when landing the RSM Classic</strong> - another event played on a <strong>Bermuda Par 70</strong>.</span></p><p><span>It's worth noting that two years ago on the Korn Ferry Tour, he backed up a win in March's Club Car Championship with another 'W' at August's Nationwide Children's Hospitals Championship. </span></p><p><span>The circumstances look in place for Svensson to <strong>repeat that quick follow up</strong> but this time on the PGA Tour.</span></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590"><strong>Next Best: Brandon Wu each-way </strong><strong>@ <b class="inline_odds" title="80/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">81.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">80/1</span></b></strong></a></h2><p></p><p>This is one of those weeks where players who don't win much - if at all - are near the front of the betting.</p><p><strong>Matt Kuchar</strong> looks a good statistical fit but is 22/1. A reminder that he hasn't tasted victory for four years.</p><p>It means a decent strategy is to take a punt on talent and that brings <strong>Brandon Wu</strong> into the picture at 80/1.</p><p>The 26-year-old has played in the Walker Cup and Arnold Palmer Cup while he took 35th on his US Open debut when still an amateur in 2019.</p><blockquote> <p>Wu <strong>won the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship</strong> and produced his best PGA Tour finish just three starts ago when <strong>tied second in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p><span>"I think I <strong>hit it really well</strong> this week which was helpful. I think I only missed one green this final round," he said later.</span></p><p><span>"I think as I get a little bit more experience, kind of being in one of those final groups and playing a final round where you might have a chance, I think, yeah, just getting a little bit more used to it, a little bit more comfortable. I think that will just help me grow as a player."</span></p><p><span>Since Pebble he's played all four rounds in Phoenix (50th) and missed the cut at Riviera last week but we shouldn't get too fixated on that.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Brandon Wu each-way @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-the-honda-classic-2023/12559092?selectedMixedItem=610070432" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">81.0</a></div><p><span>In terms of his stats, Wu ranked <strong>8th for SG: Tee To Green at Pebble</strong> and gained 3.263 strokes tee to green in Phoenix.</span></p><p><span>At PGA National, Wu has missed both cuts but he <strong>signed off last year with a 66, ranking 5th for SG: Tee To Green</strong> on the day in that four-under Friday lap.</span></p><p><span>Scanning Wu's record in Florida also shows him finishing <strong>runner-up in the Korn Ferry's Orange County National Championship</strong> while he shot middle rounds of 65-69 at last year's Valspar Championship before finishing tied 33rd.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span></span>A straight driver, many of Wu's best recent performances have come by the coast: second at Pebble, third at the Puerto Rico Open (2022) and sixth at the Scottish Open (2022).</p> </blockquote><p>We're not on a links course here but it's<strong> open and windy </strong>and just check the list of past winners; it's <strong>dominated by players who have excelled in the Open Championship or won the Sony Open</strong> (some obvious logic there given that Waialae is another Bermuda Par 70).</p><p>This looks good territory for Wu and his Friday 66 last year surely dropped a hint that he could make a big impression here.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590"><strong>Next Best: Hayden Buckley each-way </strong><strong>@ <b class="inline_odds" title="50/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">51.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">50/1</span></b></strong></a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Strong driving</strong> will serve you well at PGA National and <strong>Straka ranked 1st for SG: Off The Tee</strong> when winning 12 months ago.</p><blockquote> <p>Widening the search, the last seven winners here have ranked in the top 13 for SG: OTT.</p> </blockquote><p>That's good news for <strong>Hayden Buckley</strong> as a check of the current standings shows him in <strong>fifth place for SG: Off The Tee</strong>.</p><p>Looking at the Total Driving standings, he's seventh in that thanks <strong>more to accuracy than distance</strong>.</p><p>The <strong>Sony Open link</strong> also helps his cause as Buckley was <strong>runner-up</strong> there just four starts ago after rounds of 67-64-64-68.</p><p>Asked what had impressed him the most at Waialae, Buckley said later: "Honestly<strong> the ball-striking, I've always known that it's my strength</strong>, but just to see it, especially after a month off.</p><p>"I really didn't think I needed to work on too much this off-season. I felt like coming in, again, just keeping my body healthy was important, and I did.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Hayden Buckley each-way @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-the-honda-classic-2023/12559092?selectedMixedItem=610070432" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">51.0</a></div><p>"Just to see what I can do with the driver I think is something that will benefit me in the long run. It's not a very easy course to drive the ball and it's really hard to score out of the rough.</p><p>"I put the ball where I needed to ... I feel like good things are coming."</p><p>The negative is that he's not done much here in two visits (69th and MC) but <strong>Buckley does have a win in Florida</strong>.</p><p>That came at Lakewood Ranch in the <strong>Korn Ferry's LECOM Suncoast Classic in 2021</strong> when he got in as 10th alternate!</p><blockquote> <p>Later he talked about patience being key in the windy conditions and how important scrambling was.</p> </blockquote><p>A look at Lakewood suggests there are some definite similarities to PGA National and his <strong>winning score of 271 has been the number in five of the last 14 Honda Classics</strong>.</p><p>Now a <strong>Florida resident</strong>, Buckley looks ready for this tough test and is worth an each-way punt at 50s.</p><hr><p>Read all our other Golf coverage ahead of this week's events <strong>below here!</strong></p><blockquote> <p><strong>Course form and current stats by Andy Swales for <span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/honda-classic-2023-players-form-guide-160223-779.html">Honda Classic</a></span></strong></p> <p><strong>Course form and current stats by Andy Swales for <span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/hero-indian-open-2023-players-form-guide-150223-779.html">Hero Indian Open</a></span></strong></p> <p><strong>Steve Rawlings' tips <span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/hero-indian-open-2023-tips-and-preview-patience-required-at-quirky-venue-190223-167.html">Shubhankar Sharma for the Hero Indian Open</a></span></strong></p> <p><strong>Steve Rawlings' tips both <span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/pga-tour-honda-classic-2023-odds-tips-and-preview-links-lovers-set-to-excel-in-florida-190223-167.html">Sungjae Im and Harris English at the Honda</a></span></strong></p> <p><strong>Steve Rawling's tries to find us a <span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/honda-classic-long-odds-golf-tips-kim-a-fair-price-to-emulate-yang-and-im-200223-167.html">triple digit winner in his FindMe100</a></span></strong></p> <p><strong>Matt Cooper likes the look of <span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/hero-indian-open-each-way-tips-sharma-can-shine-200223-721.html">Shubhankar Sharma at the Hero Indian</a></span></strong></p> </blockquote><p></p><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2></h2> <p>Staked: £570<br>Returned: £316.5<br>P/L: -£253.5<p>Previous:<br>2021/2022 P/L: -£315.35<br>2020/2021 P/L: +£1475.87<br>2019/2020 P/L: +£13.83<br>2018/2019 P/L: -£338.25<br>2017/2018 P/L: +£362.84<br>2016/2017 P/L: +£1179.89</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-the-honda-classic-2023/12559092?selectedMixedItem=610070432">Back Adam Svensson each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-the-honda-classic-2023/12559092?selectedMixedItem=610070432">Back Brandon Wu each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="80/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">81.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">80/1</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-the-honda-classic-2023/12559092?selectedMixedItem=610070432">Back Hayden Buckley each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="50/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">51.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">50/1</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-the-honda-classic-2023/12559092?selectedMixedItem=610070432" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Golf Bets","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/pga-tour-the-honda-classic-2023\/12559092?selectedMixedItem=610070432","entry_title":"The Honda Classic Each-Way Tips: Svensson can follow up"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-the-honda-classic-2023/12559092?selectedMixedItem=610070432">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=The%20Honda%20Classic%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Svensson%20can%20follow%20up&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fthe-honda-classic-each-way-tips-svensson-can-follow-up-on-pga-tour-best-bets-200223-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fthe-honda-classic-each-way-tips-svensson-can-follow-up-on-pga-tour-best-bets-200223-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fthe-honda-classic-each-way-tips-svensson-can-follow-up-on-pga-tour-best-bets-200223-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fthe-honda-classic-each-way-tips-svensson-can-follow-up-on-pga-tour-best-bets-200223-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fthe-honda-classic-each-way-tips-svensson-can-follow-up-on-pga-tour-best-bets-200223-719.html&text=The%20Honda%20Classic%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Svensson%20can%20follow%20up" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/att-pebble-beach-pro-am-long-odds-golf-tips-trust-troy-to-contend-again-310123-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Trust Troy to contend again </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Troy Merritt (720).450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Troy%20Merritt%20%28720%29.JPG" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/ras-al-khaimah-championship-look-to-portugal-for-pointers-290123-167.html">Ras al Khaimah Championship: Look to Portugal for pointers</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/AL HAMRA 2nd 2022 2.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/AL%20HAMRA%202nd%202022%202.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/att-pebble-beach-pro-am-tips-and-preview-course-form-key-on-the-californian-coast-290123-167.html">AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Course form key on the Californian coast </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/PEBBLE BEACH 2.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/PEBBLE%20BEACH%202.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/honda-classic-long-odds-golf-tips-kim-a-fair-price-to-emulate-yang-and-im-200223-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Kim a fair price to emulate Yang and Im </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Honda Classic sign.450x266.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Honda%20Classic%20sign.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/pga-tour-honda-classic-2023-odds-tips-and-preview-links-lovers-set-to-excel-in-florida-190223-167.html">Honda Classic: Links lovers set to excel </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/PGA NATIONAL 2021 3.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/PGA%20NATIONAL%202021%203.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/hero-indian-open-2023-tips-and-preview-patience-required-at-quirky-venue-190223-167.html">Hero Indian Open: Patience required at quirky venue</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/INDIAN OPEN DLF 3.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/INDIAN%20OPEN%20DLF%203.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">More Golf Bets</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class=" "> The Punter </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class="active "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class=" "> Each-Way Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1676975169" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
The Honda Classic Each-Way Tips: Svensson can follow up
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Politics
Tennis
Golf
Rugby
Snooker
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket