</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fpga-tour-honda-classic-2023-odds-tips-and-preview-links-lovers-set-to-excel-in-florida-190223-167.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fpga-tour-honda-classic-2023-odds-tips-and-preview-links-lovers-set-to-excel-in-florida-190223-167.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/liverpool-v-real-madrid-champions-league-tips-anfield-factor-gives-reds-the-edge-200223-766.html">Liverpool v Real Madrid: Anfield factor gives Reds the edge</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2022-23-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-and-news-180822-6.html">Premier League Manager Markets Live: Benitez 11/2 for Leeds job</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-winner-odds-after-city-drop-points-top-4-finish-and-relegation-betting-190223-200.html">Premier League on Betfair: Man City 10/11 for title despite more dropped points</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-has-two-double-figure-fancies-on-monday-200223-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams has two double-figure fancies on Monday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/gold-cup-tips-antepost-betting-preview-2023-galopin-des-champs-can-prove-doubters-wrong-130123-1081.html">Gold Cup Preview 2023: Galopin Des Champs can prove doubters wrong</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-two-handicappers-to-follow-at-newcastle-on-monday-prioed-at-60-1-200223-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Back 60/1 Sportsbook double at Newcastle on Monday</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/quetta-gladiators-v-peshawar-zalmi-psl-tips-190223-194.html">Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi PSL Tips: Quetta better but not by much</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/karachi-kings-v-lahore-qalandars-psl-tips-kings-can-test-qalandars-190223-194.html">Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars PSL Tips: Kings can test Qalandars</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/multan-sultans-islamabad-united-psl-tipls-cracking-contest-in-offing-180223-194.html">Multan Sultans v Islamabad United PSL Tips: Cracking contest in the offing</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Angus Robertson rated favourite to replace Sturgeon</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-snp-leader-odds-robertson-favourite-after-sturgeon-resignation-150223-204.html">Next SNP Leader: Robertson favourite after Sturgeon resignation</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/uk-general-election-odds-labour-majority-backed-after-west-lancs-by-election-100223-204.html">UK General Election: Labour majority backed after West Lancs by-election</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-tips-dan-westons-preview-of-this-weeks-three-tournaments-130223-778.html">ATP Tour Tips: Dan Weston's preview of this week's three tournaments</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-djokovic-a-heavy-favourite-to-defeat-tsitsipas-280123-778.html">Australian Open Men's Final Tips: Djokovic a heavy favourite to defeat Tsitsipas</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-final-tips-djokovic-to-win-slow-280123-186.html">Australian Open Final Tips: Djokovic to win slow</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/pga-tour-honda-classic-2023-odds-tips-and-preview-links-lovers-set-to-excel-in-florida-190223-167.html">PGA Tour Honda Classic: Links lovers set to excel </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/hero-indian-open-2023-tips-and-preview-patience-required-at-quirky-venue-190223-167.html">Hero Indian Open: Patience required at quirky venue</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/genesis-invitational-result-and-review-ridiculous-rahm-wins-at-riviera-to-assume-masters-favouritism-200223-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Ridiculous Rahm wins at Riviera to assume Masters favouritism</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-ireland-v-france-scotland-v-wales-and-england-v-italy-030223-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Ireland v France, Scotland v Wales and England v Italy</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-betting-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-scotland-wales-v-ireland-and-italy-v-france-300123-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Scotland, Wales v Ireland and Italy v France</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-tips-ireland-should-be-bigger-favourites-020223-186.html">Six Nations Tips: Ireland should be stronger favourites</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/super-bowl-2023-odds-eagles-favoured-over-chiefs-100223-205.html">Super Bowl 2023 Odds: Eagles favoured over Chiefs</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-lvii-special-bets-player-props-tips-110223-1063.html">Super Bowl LVII tips: The top 10 specials & prop bets for Chiefs v Eagles</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/super-bowl-lvii-betting-tips---bet-builders-for-kansas-city-chiefs-v-philadelphia-eagles-100223-1063.html">Super Bowl LVII: The best five Bet Builders for the big game</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/leigh-wood-v-mauricio-lara-tips-back-the-big-punching-mexican-for-another-upset-win-170223-746.html">Leigh Wood v Mauricio Lara: Back the big-punching Mexican for another upset win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/welsh-open-snooker-betting-preview-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-120223-171.html">Welsh Open Snooker Tips: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/german-masters-snooker-betting-preview-tips-and-predictions-310123-171.html">German Masters Snooker: One player to back from each quarter</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414637 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414637 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414637={pID:"5414637",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414637:window.ftClick_5414637,ftExpTrack_5414637:window.ftExpTrack_5414637,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414637PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414637); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414637PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414637"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414637;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414637PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414637.GTimeout);ft5414637PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414636 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414636 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414636={pID:"5414636",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414636:window.ftClick_5414636,ftExpTrack_5414636:window.ftExpTrack_5414636,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414636PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414636); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414636PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414636"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414636;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414636PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414636.GTimeout);ft5414636PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">PGA Tour Honda Classic: Links lovers set to excel </h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven-rawlings/">Steven Rawlings</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-02-20">20 February 2023</time></li> <li>6;00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "PGA Tour Honda Classic: Links lovers set to excel ", "name": "PGA Tour Honda Classic: Links lovers set to excel ", "description": "The PGA Tour switches from the West Coast to the East for the first leg of the Florida Swing and our man's here with the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/pga-tour-honda-classic-2023-odds-tips-and-preview-links-lovers-set-to-excel-in-florida-190223-167.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/pga-tour-honda-classic-2023-odds-tips-and-preview-links-lovers-set-to-excel-in-florida-190223-167.html", "datePublished": "2023-02-20T11:20:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-02-20T11:21:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/PGA NATIONAL 2021 3.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The PGA Tour switches from the West Coast to the East for the first leg of the Florida Swing and our man's here with the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start... SG Tee to Green the key stat at PGA National Links specialists and outsiders excel Read my Hero Indian Open preview here Tournament History First staged in 1972 and originally known as the Jackie Gleason Inverrary Classic, Honda have sponsored the tournament since 1982. The tournament switched to its current venue 16 years ago when Mark Wilson won a four-man playoff after the event had run into a Monday finish. The Honda Classic used attract a strong field but after last week's stellar line-up at Riviera, for the second year in-a-row, the field is somewhat underwhelming. Venue PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Course Details Par 70, 7,125 yardsStroke index in 2022 - 71.34 This is the 17th year in-a-row that the Tom and George Fazio-designed PGA National will be used and it's a really tough test. The course was extensively reworked by Jack Nicklaus in 1990 and it was again tweaked in 2014. In the 16 years that the event's been staged here, the winner has only got to double-digits under-par five times. And on four of those five occasions, including last year, the winner was the only player to reach double-digits under-par. Sepp Staka beat Shane Lowry by a stroke 12 months ago, having posted a 10-under-par 270 total. It's a heavily bunkered course and water is in-play on 13 holes. As most courses are in Florida, PGA National is laid to Bermuda and the greens usually run at around 12 on the stimpmeter. The PGA National is famous for its intimidating finish which includes the three-hole stretch at 15, 16 and 17, known as the Bear Trap. The par three 17th was the hardest par three on the PGA Tour in 2018, averaging more than half a stroke over par at 3.533. It played much easier in 2019 (3.09) after the addition of a new tee-box, positioned 15 yards nearer to the putting surface, and it averaged 3.2 12 months ago. It's still a tough finish though and it's a tough course all round. Despite the rough being allowed to grow to up to three inches last year, both the Renaissance Club (Scottish Open) and TPC Potomac (Wells Fargo) played slightly tougher than the Champion Course last season. It's still been the most difficult par 70 among all non-majors in four of the last five seasons, and in seven of the last eight. Weather Forecast TV Coverage Live on Sky Sports all four days starting at 13:30 on Thursday Last Seven Winners with Pre-event Exchange Prices 2020 - Sepp Straka -10 [200.0]2021 - Matt Jones -12 [110.0]2020 - Sungjae Im -6 [34.0]2019 - Keith Mitchell -9 [300.0] 2018 - Justin Thomas -8 [13.0] (playoff)2017 - Rickie Fowler -12 [20.0]2016 - Adam Scott -9 [26.0] What Will it Take to Win the Honda Classic? Michael Thompson only ranked 53rd for Driving Distance when he won here in 2013 and Sungjae Im ranked only 40th in 2020. In the six years in between, 12th (Adam Scott in 2017) was the worst any winner ranked for DD and the last two winners have ranked 15th and 13th so length is clearly an advantage, but I'd still favour accuracy. Matt Jones also ranked 15th for Driving Accuracy two years ago and Im ranked 10th in 2020 but with the rough up 12 months ago, last year's winner, Sepp Straka, found more fairways than anyone else. The runner-up, Shane Lowry, ranked fourth for DA. Although Straka ranked only fourth for Strokes Gained Tee to Green, the top six all ranked inside the top ten for that stat and the four previous winners all ranked first. In addition to topping the DA rankings, Straka also ranked number one for Greens In Regulation and ten of the 16 winners here to date have ranked inside the top-ten for GIR. The 2014 winner, Russell Henley, ranked tied for 26th for GIR and that's the worst any winner has ranked but two of the three men he beat in the playoff, Ryan Palmer and Russell Knox, ranked tied first for GIR. The ability to get up-and-down with regularly is clearly important. The first and second ranked third and second for Scrambling respectively. Although the number one scrambler last year (Christiaan Bezuidenhout), finished only T25th, in eight of the last 12 years the top scrambler for the week has been placed. In the last ten renewals, 49 of the 63 players to finish inside the top-five and ties have ranked inside the top-25 for scrambling. This is one of the few events in which a great week with the putter isn't essential. The last five winners have ranked 4th, 28th, 38th, 38th and 35th for Strokes Gained Putting and only four of the last 12 winners have ranked inside the 10 for Putting Average. Straka ranked 27th. If there's anything other than flat calm conditions, excellent wind exponents usually come to the fore. Is There an Angle In? Although PGA National is not a links course, it's an exposed and wind-affected venue so the fact that we've seen three Open Champions win here is perhaps not surprising. It was very nearly four 12 months ago. The 2019 Open champ, Lowry, was matched at a low of [1.44]. Although he's never won a major, Rickie Fowler has a great links pedigree, and a decent bank of Open Championship form and Open form came to the fore seven years ago too. The winner, Adam Scott, and the runner-up, Sergio Garcia, haven't won an Open but they're both great links players and they've both traded at odds-on to win the world's greatest tournament. Scotty has a decent bank of form at the Sony Open too and that's a great angle-in. Mark Wilson, Ernie Els, Russell Henley and Justin Thomas, have all won this event and the Sony Open. One of the 2014 playoff protagonists, Ryan Palmer, has also won a Sony in Hawaii whilst the 2016 winner, Scott, has finished second at Waialae. Rory Sabbatini, the 2011 Honda Classic winner, has twice finished runner-up at the Sony Open. Brendan Steele, who traded at odds-on in both the 2020 and 2021 two editions of the Sony, has finished fourth and third here in two of the last three editions. Chris Kirk kept the link alive this year when finishing third in the Sony in January. He sat second after rounds one, two and three here last year before eventually finishing seventh. Waialae Country Club, home of the Sony, is also a wind-affected Bermuda track and the two courses clearly correlate very nicely. Matt Jones' only previous PGA Tour victory was the Houston Open at the Golf Club of Houston, which staged the tournament between 2006 and 2019, and although the form's a bit old now, that's a course that correlates nicely with the PGA National too. Jones was the third player to win at both courses and had Ian Poulter converted a three-stroke lead here in 2015 (matched at a low of [1.53]), he'd have joined Jones, Adam Scott and Russell Henley to make it four. Stuart Appleby finished second at both venues and the 2015 Houston Open winner, J.B Holmes, was tied for second with a round to go here in 2021 so that's another angle in to consider. This is a really stern test so it's perhaps not all that surprising that major champions fare well. Justin Thomas became the sixth major champion to win at the venue in 11 years when he took the title in 2018, joining Ernie Els, Y.E Yang, Rory McIlroy, Padraig Harrington and Adam Scott. Is There an Identikit Winner? Between 2016 and 2018, all three winners were fairly well-fancied but this is a decent event for outsiders. Last year's victor, Staka, was matched at [220.0] before the off, Matt Jones hit a high of [140.0] before the get-go in 2021 and the 2019 winner, Keith Mitchell, went off at around [300.0], having been matched at a high of [400.0]. Ten out of the 16 winners at PGA National have gone off at a triple-figure price. Americans won the first 21 editions of this event and they've won five of the last ten editions but since Nick Price broke the initial US run in 1994, an overseas player has won 16 of the last 29 editions and ten of the 16 winners at this venue have been from overseas. Winner's Position and Exchange Price Pre-Round Four 2022 - Sepp Straka T2nd - trailing by five [24.0]2021 - Matt Jones - led by three strokes [2.24]2020 - Sungjae Im T5th - trailing by three [15.0]2019 - Keith Mitchell T2nd - trailing by one [9.8]2018 - Justin Thomas T2nd - trailing by one [3.05]2017 - Rickie Fowler led by four strokes [1.54]2016 - Adam Scott solo 4th - trailing by three [7.4] In-Play Tactics History suggests you have to be up with the pace at PGA National and the 2020 winner, Sungjae Im, is the only winner of the event to be outside the top top-seven places at halfway. He sat ninth. Ernie Els, in 2008, and Straka last year, both sat sixth and five off the lead at halfway but every other Honda winner here has been with three strokes after 36 holes. History may suggest that you need to be in the van at halfway but a mediocre first round has been overcome on several occasions. Mark Wilson sat tied for 53rd and seven adrift after round one and two of the last three winners - Im and Strake - were outside the top-60 after the opening day's play. Im trailed six and Straka seven. If you plan to bet in-running, especially on Sunday, bear in mind that the par five 18th ranked as the second easiest hole on the course again last year but the finish to PGA National is tough enough when you're not in contention, and can be brutal when there's a title on the line. As a result, we've witnessed plenty of in-play carnage here. I'll be back later today with a look at the market leaders and with details of any selections. *You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/PGA%20NATIONAL%202021%203.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1281 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Steven Rawlings" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/PGA NATIONAL 2021 3.728x409.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/PGA NATIONAL 2021 3.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/PGA NATIONAL 2021 3.600x337.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/PGA NATIONAL 2021 3.728x409.jpg 728w" alt="PGA National Golf Course "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">PGA National Golf Course </figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.210214657" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"The Punter","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/golf\/market\/1.210214657","entry_title":"PGA Tour Honda Classic: Links lovers set to excel "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.210214657">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=PGA%20Tour%20Honda%20Classic%3A%20Links%20lovers%20set%20to%20excel%20%20%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fpga-tour-honda-classic-2023-odds-tips-and-preview-links-lovers-set-to-excel-in-florida-190223-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fpga-tour-honda-classic-2023-odds-tips-and-preview-links-lovers-set-to-excel-in-florida-190223-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fpga-tour-honda-classic-2023-odds-tips-and-preview-links-lovers-set-to-excel-in-florida-190223-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fpga-tour-honda-classic-2023-odds-tips-and-preview-links-lovers-set-to-excel-in-florida-190223-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fpga-tour-honda-classic-2023-odds-tips-and-preview-links-lovers-set-to-excel-in-florida-190223-167.html&text=PGA%20Tour%20Honda%20Classic%3A%20Links%20lovers%20set%20to%20excel%20%20%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The PGA Tour switches from the West Coast to the East for the first leg of the Florida Swing and our man's here with the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>SG Tee to Green the key stat at PGA National</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Links specialists and outsiders excel </strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/hero-indian-open-2023-tips-and-preview-patience-required-at-quirky-venue-190223-167.html"><strong>Read my Hero Indian Open preview here</strong></a></h3> </li> <hr><h2>Tournament History</h2><p></p><p>First staged in 1972 and originally known as the J<strong>ackie Gleason Inverrary Classic</strong>, Honda have sponsored the tournament since 1982.</p><p>The tournament switched to its current venue 16 years ago when Mark Wilson won a four-man playoff after the event had run into a Monday finish.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.210214657">Honda Classic</a> used attract a strong field but after last week's stellar line-up at Riviera, for the second year in-a-row, the field is somewhat underwhelming. <br><br><strong></strong></p><h2>Venue</h2><p></p><p>PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida</p><h2>Course Details</h2><p></p><p>Par 70, 7,125 yards<br>Stroke index in 2022 - 71.34</p><p>This is the 17th year in-a-row that the <strong>Tom and George Fazio-designed</strong> PGA National will be used and it's a really tough test.</p><p>The course was extensively reworked by <strong>Jack Nicklaus</strong> in 1990 and it was again tweaked in 2014.</p><blockquote> <p>In the 16 years that the event's been staged here, the winner has only got to double-digits under-par five times. And on four of those five occasions, including last year, the winner was the only player to reach double-digits under-par.</p> </blockquote><p><strong>Sepp Staka</strong> beat <strong>Shane Lowry</strong> by a stroke 12 months ago, having posted a 10-under-par 270 total.</p><p>It's a heavily bunkered course and water is in-play on 13 holes. As most courses are in Florida, PGA National is laid to Bermuda and the greens usually run at around 12 on the stimpmeter.</p><p><img alt="PGA NATIONAL 2022 1.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/PGA%20NATIONAL%202022%201.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The PGA National is famous for its intimidating finish which includes the three-hole stretch at 15, 16 and 17, known as <strong>the Bear Trap</strong>.</p><p>The par three 17th was the hardest par three on the PGA Tour in 2018, averaging <strong>more than half a stroke</strong> over par at 3.533.</p><p>It played much easier in 2019 (3.09) after the addition of a new tee-box, positioned 15 yards nearer to the putting surface, and it averaged <strong>3.2 12 months ago.</strong></p><p>It's still a tough finish though and it's a tough course all round.</p><p>Despite the rough being allowed to grow to up to three inches last year, both the Renaissance Club (Scottish Open) and <strong>TPC Potomac (Wells Fargo)</strong> played slightly tougher than the Champion Course last season.</p><p>It's still been the most difficult par 70 among all non-majors in four of the last five seasons, and in seven of the last eight.</p><p><a href="https://www.windfinder.com/forecast/jupiter_inlet?utm_source=windfinder.com&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=redirect&utm_content=https://r.search.yahoo.com/_ylt=AwrJO1V8nvJjDSAA.gJ3Bwx.;_ylu=Y29sbwMEcG9zAzEEdnRpZAMEc2VjA3Ny/RV=2/RE=1676873469/RO=10/RU=https%3a%2f%2fwindfinder.com%2fforecast%2fjupiter_inlet/RK=2/RS=.xYqBzN5eAATCBNWjGDJrN.r5GQ-">Weather Forecast</a></p><h2>TV Coverage</h2><p></p><p>Live on Sky Sports all four days starting at 13:30 on Thursday</p><h2>Last Seven Winners with Pre-event Exchange Prices</h2><p></p><blockquote> <p><strong>2020 - Sepp Straka -10 <b class="inline_odds" title="199/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">200.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">199/1</span></b></strong><br><strong>2021 - Matt Jones -12 <b class="inline_odds" title="109/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">110.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">109/1</span></b></strong><br><strong>2020 - Sungjae Im -6 <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b></strong><br><strong>2019 - Keith Mitchell -9 <b class="inline_odds" title="299/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">300.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">299/1</span></b> </strong><br><strong>2018 - Justin Thomas -8 <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> (playoff)</strong><br><strong>2017 - Rickie Fowler -12 <b class="inline_odds" title="19/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">20.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">19/1</span></b></strong><br><strong>2016 - Adam Scott -9 <b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b></strong></p> </blockquote><h2>What Will it Take to Win the Honda Classic?</h2><p></p><p>Michael Thompson only ranked 53rd for Driving Distance when he won here in 2013 and <strong>Sungjae Im</strong> ranked only 40th in 2020.</p><p>In the six years in between, 12th (Adam Scott in 2017) was the worst any winner ranked for DD and the last two winners have ranked <strong>15th and 13th</strong> so length is clearly an advantage, but I'd still favour accuracy.</p><p>Matt Jones also ranked 15th for Driving Accuracy two years ago and Im ranked 10th in 2020 but with the rough up 12 months ago, last year's winner, <strong>Sepp Straka</strong>, found more fairways than anyone else.</p><p>The runner-up, Shane Lowry, ranked fourth for DA.</p><p>Although Straka ranked only fourth for <strong>Strokes Gained Tee to Green</strong>, the top six all ranked inside the top ten for that stat and the four previous winners all ranked first.</p><p><img alt="Sepp Straka in the rain at the Honda.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Sepp%20Straka%20in%20the%20rain%20at%20the%20Honda.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>In addition to topping the DA rankings, Straka also ranked <strong>number one for Greens In Regulation</strong> and ten of the 16 winners here to date have ranked inside the top-ten for GIR.</p><p><strong>The 2014 winner, Russell Henley,</strong> ranked tied for 26th for GIR and that's the worst any winner has ranked but two of the three men he beat in the playoff, Ryan Palmer and Russell Knox, ranked tied first for GIR.</p><p>The ability to get up-and-down with regularly is clearly important. The first and second ranked third and second for <strong>Scrambling</strong> respectively.</p><p>Although the number one scrambler last year (Christiaan Bezuidenhout), finished only T25th, in eight of the last 12 years the top scrambler for the week <strong>has been placed.</strong></p><blockquote> <p><strong>In the last ten renewals, 49 of the 63 players to finish inside the top-five and ties have ranked inside the top-25 for scrambling.</strong></p> </blockquote><p>This is one of the few events in which a great week with the putter isn't essential. The last five winners have ranked 4th, 28th, 38th, 38th and 35th for Strokes Gained Putting and <strong>only four of the last 12 winners have ranked inside the 10 for Putting Average</strong>. Straka ranked 27th.</p><p>If there's anything other than flat calm conditions, excellent wind exponents usually come to the fore.</p><h2>Is There an Angle In?</h2><p></p><p>Although PGA National is not a links course, it's <strong>an exposed and wind-affected venue</strong> so the fact that we've seen three Open Champions win here is perhaps not surprising.</p><p>It was very nearly four 12 months ago. The 2019 Open champ, Lowry, was <strong>matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="4/9"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.44</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/9</span></b></strong>.</p><p>Although he's never won a major, Rickie Fowler has a great links pedigree, and a decent bank of Open Championship form and Open form came to the fore seven years ago too.</p><p>The winner, <strong>Adam Scott</strong>, and the runner-up, Sergio Garcia, haven't won an Open but they're both great links players and they've both traded at odds-on to win the world's greatest tournament. Scotty has a decent bank of form at the <strong>Sony Open</strong> too and that's a great angle-in.</p><p><strong>Mark Wilson, Ernie Els, Russell Henley and Justin Thomas, have all won this event and the Sony Open.</strong></p><p>One of the 2014 playoff protagonists, Ryan Palmer, has also won a Sony in Hawaii whilst the 2016 winner, Scott, has finished second at Waialae. Rory Sabbatini, the 2011 Honda Classic winner, has twice finished runner-up at the Sony Open.</p><blockquote><strong>Brendan Steele, who traded at odds-on in both the 2020 and 2021 two editions of the Sony, has finished fourth and third here in two of the last three editions.</strong></blockquote><p>Chris Kirk kept the link alive this year when finishing third in the Sony in January. He sat second after rounds one, two and three here last year before eventually finishing seventh.</p><p>Waialae Country Club, home of the Sony, is also a wind-affected Bermuda track and the two courses clearly correlate very nicely.</p><p>Matt Jones' only previous PGA Tour victory was the Houston Open at the <strong>Golf Club of Houston</strong>, which staged the tournament between 2006 and 2019, and although the form's a bit old now, that's a course that correlates nicely with the PGA National too.</p><p><img alt="Matt Jones wins the Honda.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Matt%20Jones%20wins%20the%20Honda.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Jones was the third player to win at both courses and had Ian Poulter converted a three-stroke lead here in 2015 (matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="8/15"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.53</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/15</span></b>), he'd have joined Jones, Adam Scott and Russell Henley to make it four.</p><p>Stuart Appleby finished second at both venues and the 2015 Houston Open winner, J.B Holmes, was tied for second with a round to go here in 2021 so that's another angle in to consider.</p><p>This is <strong>a really stern test</strong> so it's perhaps not all that surprising that major champions fare well. <strong>Justin Thomas became the sixth major champion to win at the venue in 11 years</strong> when he took the title in 2018, joining Ernie Els, Y.E Yang, Rory McIlroy, Padraig Harrington and Adam Scott.</p><h2>Is There an Identikit Winner?</h2><p></p><p>Between 2016 and 2018, all three winners were fairly well-fancied but this is <strong>a decent event for outsiders</strong>.</p><p>Last year's victor, Staka, was matched at <b class="inline_odds" title="219/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">220.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">219/1</span></b> before the off, Matt Jones hit a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="139/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">140.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">139/1</span></b> before the get-go in 2021 and the 2019 winner, Keith Mitchell, went off at around <b class="inline_odds" title="299/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">300.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">299/1</span></b>, having been matched at a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="399/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">400.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">399/1</span></b>.</p><p><strong>Ten out of the 16 winners at PGA National have gone off at a triple-figure price</strong>.</p><p>Americans won the first 21 editions of this event and they've won five of the last ten editions but since Nick Price broke the initial US run in 1994, an overseas player has won 16 of the last 29 editions and ten of the 16 winners at this venue have been from overseas.</p><h2>Winner's Position and Exchange Price Pre-Round Four</h2><p></p><blockquote> <p><strong>2022 - Sepp Straka T2nd - trailing by five <b class="inline_odds" title="23/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">24.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">23/1</span></b></strong><br><strong>2021 - Matt Jones - led by three strokes <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.24</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b></strong><br><strong>2020 - Sungjae Im T5th - trailing by three <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b></strong><br><strong>2019 - Keith Mitchell T2nd - trailing by one <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b></strong><br><strong>2018 - Justin Thomas T2nd - trailing by one <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.05</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b></strong><br><strong>2017 - Rickie Fowler led by four strokes <b class="inline_odds" title="8/15"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.54</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/15</span></b></strong><br><strong>2016 - Adam Scott solo 4th - trailing by three <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b></strong></p> </blockquote><h2>In-Play Tactics</h2><p></p><p>History suggests you have to be up with the pace at PGA National and the 2020 winner, <strong>Sungjae Im</strong>, is the only winner of the event to be outside the top top-seven places at halfway. He sat ninth.</p><p><strong>Ernie Els</strong>, in 2008, and Straka last year, both sat sixth and five off the lead at halfway but every other Honda winner here has been with three strokes after 36 holes.</p><p>History may suggest that you need to be in the van at halfway but a mediocre first round has been overcome on several occasions.</p><p>Mark Wilson sat tied for 53rd and seven adrift after round one and two of the last three winners - Im and Strake - were outside the top-60 after the opening day's play. Im trailed six and Straka seven.</p><p>If you plan to bet in-running, especially on Sunday, bear in mind that the par five 18th ranked as the second easiest hole on the course again last year but <strong>the finish to PGA National is tough enough when you're not in contention, and can be brutal when there's a title on the line.</strong></p><p>As a result, we've witnessed plenty of in-play carnage here.</p><p>I'll be back later today with a look at the market leaders and with details of any selections.</p><p><strong>*You can follow me on Twitter <a href="https://twitter.com/SteveThePunter">@SteveThePunter</a></strong></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.210214657" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>PGA Tour - The Honda Classic 2023: PGA Tour - The Honda Classic 2023 (Winner)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Thursday 23 February, 11.00am</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Sungjae Im</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sungjae Im" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="10" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16731128">10</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sungjae Im" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="10.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16731128">10.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Shane Lowry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Shane Lowry" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="16.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496379">16.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Shane Lowry" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="18" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496379">18</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Harris English</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Harris English" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="38" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469216">38</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Harris English" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="50" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469216">50</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Aaron Wise</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Aaron Wise" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470399">30</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Aaron Wise" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="32" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470399">32</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Davis Riley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Davis Riley" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22629539">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Davis Riley" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22629539">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chris Kirk</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chris Kirk" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="29" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469251">29</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chris Kirk" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="42" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469251">42</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Taylor Pendrith</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Taylor Pendrith" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22948438">40</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Taylor Pendrith" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="48" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22948438">48</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jhonattan Vegas</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jhonattan Vegas" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="46" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496415">46</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jhonattan Vegas" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="55" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496415">55</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thomas Detry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thomas Detry" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469754">40</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Thomas Detry" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="46" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469754">46</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Billy Horschel</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Billy Horschel" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="34" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496426">34</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Billy Horschel" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496426">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sepp Straka</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sepp Straka" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="46" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470521">46</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sepp Straka" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470521">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Denny Mccarthy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Denny Mccarthy" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="29" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470449">29</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Denny Mccarthy" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="40" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470449">40</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Min Woo Lee</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Min Woo Lee" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="26" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16011757">26</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Min Woo Lee" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="32" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16011757">32</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lee Hodges</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lee Hodges" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21635452">40</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lee Hodges" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="90" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21635452">90</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Garrick Higgo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Garrick Higgo" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16698920">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Garrick Higgo" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16698920">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Byeong Hun An</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Byeong Hun An" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469632">65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Byeong Hun An" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="220" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469632">220</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alex Noren</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alex Noren" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="27" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469608">27</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Alex Noren" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="34" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469608">34</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cam Davis</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cam Davis" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39518595">40</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cam Davis" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="70" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39518595">70</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chesson Hadley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chesson Hadley" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="180" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13473770">180</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chesson Hadley" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="960" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13473770">960</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Svensson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Svensson" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="26" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470403">26</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Svensson" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="50" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470403">50</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stephan Jaeger</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stephan Jaeger" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470523">65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Stephan Jaeger" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="240" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470523">240</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Erik Van Rooyen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Erik Van Rooyen" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25784238">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Erik Van Rooyen" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="360" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="25784238">360</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Kuchar</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Kuchar" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469611">30</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matt Kuchar" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="50" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469611">50</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Patrick Rodgers</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Patrick Rodgers" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469295">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Patrick Rodgers" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="160" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469295">160</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Harry Higgs</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Harry Higgs" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22391158">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Harry Higgs" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="350" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22391158">350</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Tway</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Tway" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="90" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469316">90</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kevin Tway" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="880" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469316">880</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>J.T. Poston</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="J.T. Poston" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="38" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469288">38</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="J.T. Poston" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="50" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469288">50</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Aaron Rai</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Aaron Rai" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481293">55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Aaron Rai" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="200" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481293">200</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Danny Willett</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Danny Willett" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496389">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Danny Willett" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496389">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>MJ Daffue</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="MJ Daffue" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="180" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304460">180</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="MJ Daffue" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="880" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16304460">880</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Moore</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Moore" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469275">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryan Moore" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="780" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469275">780</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Christiaan Bezuidenhout</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Christiaan Bezuidenhout" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481307">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Christiaan Bezuidenhout" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481307">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dylan Frittelli</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dylan Frittelli" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469661">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Dylan Frittelli" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="490" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469661">490</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Robby Shelton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Robby Shelton" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13525844">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Robby Shelton" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="360" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13525844">360</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Webb Simpson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Webb Simpson" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496424">85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Webb Simpson" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="210" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496424">210</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adrian Meronk</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adrian Meronk" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="42" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14840059">42</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adrian Meronk" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14840059">85</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Taylor</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Taylor" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470420">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ben Taylor" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="520" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470420">520</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Callum Tarren</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Callum Tarren" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15546668">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Callum Tarren" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15546668">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tyson Alexander</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tyson Alexander" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19723156">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tyson Alexander" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="870" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19723156">870</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Russell Knox</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Russell Knox" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="46" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469619">46</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Russell Knox" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469619">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Armour</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Armour" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469185">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryan Armour" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="980" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469185">980</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Peter Malnati</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Peter Malnati" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469267">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Peter Malnati" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="470" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469267">470</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Austin Smotherman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Austin Smotherman" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="320" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21918889">320</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Austin Smotherman" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="830" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21918889">830</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Erik Barnes</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Erik Barnes" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="250" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470453">250</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Erik Barnes" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470453">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Lingmerth</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Lingmerth" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="200" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469701">200</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="David Lingmerth" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="890" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469701">890</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Akshay Bhatia</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Akshay Bhatia" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23375203">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Akshay Bhatia" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="880" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="23375203">880</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Luke Donald</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Luke Donald" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469624">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Luke Donald" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="890" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469624">890</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Padraig Harrington</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Padraig Harrington" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469626">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Padraig Harrington" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469626">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joseph Bramlett</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joseph Bramlett" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16984069">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Joseph Bramlett" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="890" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16984069">890</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Charley Hoffman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Charley Hoffman" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469237">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Charley Hoffman" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="580" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469237">580</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Wallace</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Wallace" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469663">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matt Wallace" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="890" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469663">890</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hayden Buckley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hayden Buckley" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19843134">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hayden Buckley" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="250" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19843134">250</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>S.H. Kim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="S.H. Kim" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48417080">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="S.H. Kim" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="750" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="48417080">750</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Aaron Baddeley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Aaron Baddeley" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496394">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Aaron Baddeley" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="250" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496394">250</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Zach Johnson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Zach Johnson" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469247">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Zach Johnson" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="890" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469247">890</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Eric Cole</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Eric Cole" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24908171">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Eric Cole" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="940" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24908171">940</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Michael Kim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Michael Kim" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="250" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469250">250</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Michael Kim" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469250">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dylan Wu</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dylan Wu" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="250" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21918896">250</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Dylan Wu" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21918896">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Carl Yuan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Carl Yuan" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="200" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22507286">200</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Carl Yuan" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="800" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22507286">800</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Pierceson Coody</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Pierceson Coody" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28387373">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Pierceson Coody" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="980" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="28387373">980</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jimmy Walker</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jimmy Walker" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="250" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496434">250</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jimmy Walker" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496434">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Austin Cook</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Austin Cook" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470416">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Austin Cook" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470416">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Satoshi Kodaira</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Satoshi Kodaira" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="300" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13667796">300</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Satoshi Kodaira" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="880" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13667796">880</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Martin Trainer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Martin Trainer" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="400" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13702917">400</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Martin Trainer" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13702917">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kyle Westmoreland</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kyle Westmoreland" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="470" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13711272">470</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kyle Westmoreland" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13711272">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jim Herman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jim Herman" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="490" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580963">490</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jim Herman" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580963">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Zecheng Dou</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Zecheng Dou" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470539">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Zecheng Dou" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="980" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470539">980</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Richy Werenski</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Richy Werenski" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469324">500</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Richy Werenski" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469324">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jason Dufner</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jason Dufner" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="200" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469617">200</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jason Dufner" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469617">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kyle Stanley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kyle Stanley" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="800" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469302">800</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tyler Duncan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tyler Duncan" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="210" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470532">210</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tyler Duncan" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="970" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470532">970</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brian Gay</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brian Gay" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="900" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469227">900</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brian Gay" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469227">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Anders Albertson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Anders Albertson" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470409">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Arjun Atwal</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Arjun Atwal" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13525825">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Austin Eckroat</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Austin Eckroat" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24513546">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Austin Eckroat" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="750" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24513546">750</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Zac Blair</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Zac Blair" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469190">500</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Harrison Endycott</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Harrison Endycott" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="250" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16011761">250</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Harrison Endycott" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="980" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16011761">980</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Brehm</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Brehm" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469195">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jonathan Byrd</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jonathan Byrd" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469198">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marcus Byrd</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marcus Byrd" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="38069150">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tyler Collet</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tyler Collet" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="38586116">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Trevor Cone</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Trevor Cone" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304474">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Fabian Gomez</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Fabian Gomez" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="300" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469229">300</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Fabian Gomez" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469229">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Crane</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Crane" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469210">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Will Gordon</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Will Gordon" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24799201">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Will Gordon" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="160" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24799201">160</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nico Echavarria</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nico Echavarria" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48417081">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tano Goya</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tano Goya" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="220" data-side="back" data-selection_id="37524859">220</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tano Goya" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="37524859">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brice Garnett</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brice Garnett" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="600" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470429">600</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brice Garnett" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470429">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brent Grant</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brent Grant" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="200" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21918891">200</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brent Grant" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="900" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21918891">900</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Michael Gligic</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Michael Gligic" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13524979">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cody Gribble</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cody Gribble" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469231">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Griffin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Griffin" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21624352">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ben Griffin" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="200" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21624352">200</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lanto Griffin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lanto Griffin" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470484">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lanto Griffin" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="580" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470484">580</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Bill Haas</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Bill Haas" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496433">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scott Harrington</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scott Harrington" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470517">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>J.B. Holmes</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="J.B. Holmes" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="160" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13515964">160</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Paul Haley II</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Paul Haley II" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="200" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21918909">200</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Paul Haley II" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21918909">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andrew Kozan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andrew Kozan" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28519389">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Harry Hall</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Harry Hall" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26187782">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Harry Hall" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="780" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26187782">780</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kelly Kraft</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kelly Kraft" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469254">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nick Hardy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nick Hardy" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469233">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nick Hardy" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469233">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brandon Matthews</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brandon Matthews" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13524974">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>William McGirt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="William McGirt" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469270">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Max McGreevy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Max McGreevy" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304456">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kramer Hickok</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kramer Hickok" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13587169">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kramer Hickok" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13587169">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>S.Y. Noh</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="S.Y. Noh" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="51911597">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Augusto Nunez</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Augusto Nunez" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470415">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chad Ramey</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chad Ramey" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="400" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304426">400</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chad Ramey" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16304426">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mark Hubbard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mark Hubbard" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469242">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mark Hubbard" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="830" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469242">830</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Roy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Roy" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21918902">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chris Stroud</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chris Stroud" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469308">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Camilo Villegas</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Camilo Villegas" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469319">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Trevor Werbylo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Trevor Werbylo" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40918415">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Carson Young</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Carson Young" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19843135">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andrew Landry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andrew Landry" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="250" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470410">250</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Andrew Landry" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470410">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hank Lebioda</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hank Lebioda" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304437">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hank Lebioda" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16304437">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Danny Lee</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Danny Lee" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="180" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469256">180</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Danny Lee" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="970" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469256">970</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Long</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Long" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470401">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Long" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="840" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470401">840</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Martin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Martin" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469268">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ben Martin" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="350" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469268">350</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Henrik Norlander</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Henrik Norlander" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470460">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Henrik Norlander" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="880" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470460">880</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Vincent Norrman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Vincent Norrman" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="300" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39725046">300</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Vincent Norrman" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="890" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39725046">890</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andrew Novak</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andrew Novak" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="200" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16011967">200</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Andrew Novak" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16011967">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sean O'Hair</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sean O'Hair" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="250" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13497344">250</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sean O'Hair" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13497344">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Palmer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Palmer" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469284">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryan Palmer" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="800" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469284">800</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cameron Percy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cameron Percy" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469285">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cameron Percy" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469285">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Doc Redman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Doc Redman" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="220" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14746486">220</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Doc Redman" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="680" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14746486">680</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rory Sabbatini</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rory Sabbatini" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="250" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469297">250</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rory Sabbatini" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469297">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Schenk</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Schenk" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="90" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470402">90</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Schenk" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="400" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470402">400</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matti Schmid</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matti Schmid" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="200" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41197008">200</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matti Schmid" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="690" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="41197008">690</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthias Schwab</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthias Schwab" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481333">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matthias Schwab" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="940" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481333">940</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Greyson Sigg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Greyson Sigg" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15997055">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Greyson Sigg" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="880" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15997055">880</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sam Stevens</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sam Stevens" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28214825">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sam Stevens" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="28214825">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Robert Streb</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Robert Streb" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="48" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469305">48</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Robert Streb" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469305">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brian Stuard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brian Stuard" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469309">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brian Stuard" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469309">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Justin Suh</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Justin Suh" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23154216">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Justin Suh" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="580" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="23154216">580</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brandon Wu</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brandon Wu" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19548348">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brandon Wu" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="380" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19548348">380</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jonas Blixt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jonas Blixt" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13694068">500</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jonas Blixt" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13694068">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sung Kang</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sung Kang" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="20" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496429">20</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sung Kang" data-market_id="1.210214657" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496429">1000</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fpga-tour-honda-classic-2023-odds-tips-and-preview-links-lovers-set-to-excel-in-florida-190223-167.html%23gobet-1.210214657">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fpga-tour-honda-classic-2023-odds-tips-and-preview-links-lovers-set-to-excel-in-florida-190223-167.html%23gobet-1.210214657">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.210214657" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"The Punter","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/golf\/market\/1.210214657","entry_title":"PGA Tour Honda Classic: Links lovers set to excel "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.210214657">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=PGA%20Tour%20Honda%20Classic%3A%20Links%20lovers%20set%20to%20excel%20%20%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fpga-tour-honda-classic-2023-odds-tips-and-preview-links-lovers-set-to-excel-in-florida-190223-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fpga-tour-honda-classic-2023-odds-tips-and-preview-links-lovers-set-to-excel-in-florida-190223-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fpga-tour-honda-classic-2023-odds-tips-and-preview-links-lovers-set-to-excel-in-florida-190223-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fpga-tour-honda-classic-2023-odds-tips-and-preview-links-lovers-set-to-excel-in-florida-190223-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fpga-tour-honda-classic-2023-odds-tips-and-preview-links-lovers-set-to-excel-in-florida-190223-167.html&text=PGA%20Tour%20Honda%20Classic%3A%20Links%20lovers%20set%20to%20excel%20%20%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/att-pebble-beach-pro-am-long-odds-golf-tips-trust-troy-to-contend-again-310123-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Trust Troy to contend again </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Troy Merritt (720).450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Troy%20Merritt%20%28720%29.JPG" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/ras-al-khaimah-championship-look-to-portugal-for-pointers-290123-167.html">Ras al Khaimah Championship: Look to Portugal for pointers</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/AL HAMRA 2nd 2022 2.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/AL%20HAMRA%202nd%202022%202.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/att-pebble-beach-pro-am-tips-and-preview-course-form-key-on-the-californian-coast-290123-167.html">AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Course form key on the Californian coast </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/PEBBLE BEACH 2.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/PEBBLE%20BEACH%202.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/hero-indian-open-2023-tips-and-preview-patience-required-at-quirky-venue-190223-167.html">Hero Indian Open: Patience required at quirky venue</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/INDIAN OPEN DLF 3.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/INDIAN%20OPEN%20DLF%203.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/genesis-invitational-result-and-review-ridiculous-rahm-wins-at-riviera-to-assume-masters-favouritism-200223-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Ridiculous Rahm wins at Riviera to assume Masters favouritism</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rahm wins at Riviera.450x245.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Rahm%20wins%20at%20Riviera.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-genesis-invitational-tips-rafa-up-by-two-at-halfway-170223-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Is Rahm ready to win again? </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rahm at Riviera.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Rahm%20at%20Riviera.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">More The Punter</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class="active "> The Punter </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class=" "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class=" "> Each-Way Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1676902295" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
The Punter
PGA Tour Honda Classic: Links lovers set to excel
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Politics
Tennis
Golf
Rugby
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket