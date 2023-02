The Punter picks two outsider to trade

Brian Harman never got going at the Genesis Invitational but the only other column pick last week, Dale Whitnell, hit the first lay-back target on Saturday when he finished the front-nine in round three of the Thailand Classic nicely to hit a low of 9.08/1.

He lost his way a bit on the back-nine and was never in-contention on Sunday but we go again this week with two more selections, starting on the DP World Tour at the Hero Indian Open...

Gandas the guy worth chancing at the Gary Player

Although an Englishman and a Scot have won the last two editions of the Hero Indian Open (previewed here) at the quirky Gary Player Course at the DLF Golf and Country Club, Shiv Chawrasia won the first edition staged at the venue back in 2017 and Indian's have a great record in the event - winning 12 of the last 28 renewals.

I'm in agreement with Matt Cooper with regards to home hero Shubhankar Sharma and the one I like at a juicy price is Manu Gandas.

The 26-year-old, who played alongside Sharma as a junior, won six times and topped the PGTI Order of Merit last year which earned him a card on the DP World Tour as per the new alliance between the Indian Tour and the DP World Tour with the PGA Tour.

Well done Manu Gandas! Winner of the 2022 @pgtofindia Order of Merit and a new @DPWorldTour member!!@shubhankargolf will have some company in Europe now. pic.twitter.com/3ZOjEpUvQI ? Joy Chakravarty (@TheJoyofGolf) December 24, 2022

He missed his first two cuts on the DP World Tour, but he'll be encouraged by last week's tied 28th in Thailand and given he's attached to the venue, he could very easily contend at a course he knows well.

Gandas finished runner-up in the Kapil Dev - Grant Thornton Invitational at the venue back in October and I thought 150.0 149/1 was fair.

Back 2u Manu Gandas @ 150.0149/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Kim a fair price to emulate Yang and Im

Korn Ferry Tour graduate, SH Kim, has been quietly acquitting himself nicely to life on the PGA Tour.

The 24-year-old finished an impressive fourth behind fellow Korean youngster, Tom Kim, at the Shriners Children's Open in October and he's ticked over nicely since the turn of the year, with a 12th at the Sony Open the highlight.

As highlighted in the preview, form at the Sony at Waialae correlates nicely with the Honda Classic since it switched to the PGA National Champion Course 16 years ago and Kim could just be ready to make the next step.

Voted the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Rookie of the year, Kim arrived in the States having won in his homeland and in Japan and given he finished second in the Suncoast Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour exactly a year ago on his only previous outing in Florida, he might just enjoy it here.

Although a fabulous putter, he needs to improve his iron play fractionally if he's to contend this week but that's more than factored into his generous price and it's quite conceivable that he could become the third Korean to win at the venue following victories for Yang Yong-eun in 2009 and Sungae Im three years ago.

Back 2u SH Kim @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

