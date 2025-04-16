Find Me a 100 Winner: Four long-shots chanced on the PGA Tour between 119/1 and 239/1

Two bets at each of this week's PGA Tour events

Major winner heads our selections at the RBC Heritage

It was a case of close but no cigar at the US Masters last week.

Patrick Reed, a selection at 100.099/1, finished alone in third, but he was never close enough to the lead to trade short enough to make a profit and two that were mentioned but that just missed out on inclusion in the column - Justin Rose and Jason Day - also contended strongly.

Rose hit even money in the playoff and Day was on the premises throughout the week, despite putting deplorably. He finished eighth after ending the tournament with back-to-back bogeys.

Onto this week and we've got three tournaments to consider - the Volvo China Open on the DP World Tour, and the RBC Heritage and the Corales Puntacana Championship in the PGA Tour.

As we're at a new venue, I'm leaving the event in China alone but I've got two long-shot fancies in the Heritage and two in the Corales...

I was quite surprised to see Wyndham Clark drift to such a big price this week, but I perhaps shouldn't have been.

He's in search of his fourth PGA Tour title and he was matched at a triple-figure price before each of his first three victories. All of which have been within the last two years and one of which was the US Open.

Clark put himself under pressure at the US Masters with a 76 in round one, but he made the cut thanks to a four-under-par 68 on Friday and although rounds of 75 and 74 on the weekend saw him finish only 46th, he's still a very fair price here.

As highlighted in the preview, an under-the-radar week at the US Masters has not been a hinderance in this event and I'm happy to overlook it.

Prior to the year's first major, Clark had finished fifth in the Houston Open so he has some very strong recent form to call upon and he finished third here 12 months ago, after missing the cut at Augusta, despite having sat tied for 57th after round one.

Recommended Bet Back Wyndham Clark (2.5 Us) EXC 120.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Given he has form at several venues that correlate strongly with Hilton Head, it's somewhat surprising that Harris English has never improved on his eighth-place finish on debut back in 2012 but he's impossible to ignore given how well he's playing.

As Dave Tindall highlights in his each-way piece, he ranked highly for Strokes Gained: Approach last week when finishing 12th in the US Masters (as well as seventh for Greens In Regulation) and he's been putting very nicely of late two.

He's a five-time winner on the PGA Tour, with his last victory coming as recently as January in the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, and he looks to have overlooked at 130.0129/1.

Recommended Bet Back Harris English (2us) EXC 130.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Puerto Rican veteran, Rafael Campos, hasn't been in terrific form since he won his first PGA Tour title in Bermuda in November, but that was a life changing event, and he hasn't really played anywhere since then that would really suit his game.

"I can't believe this is happening to me." @RafaCamposGolf was overcome with emotion after his first TOUR win @Bermuda_Champ. pic.twitter.com/GlKXjhyzqb -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 17, 2024

Having begun the week languishing in 147th place on the FedEx Cup standings, his impressive three-stroke victory at Port Royal saw him secure his playing privileges on the PGA Tour for 2025, as well as earning him a place in the recent Players Championship and last week's US Masters. He missed the cut in both.

As pleased as he would have been to play at Sawgrass, that meant he missed his national title, an event he's contended in before, and it's one that correlates very nicely with the Corales Puntacana Championship.

The Puerto Rico Open, like this event, is a unique type of test where the same types of players prosper.

With form figures here reading MC-3-MC-MC-MC-2-28-38-14, it's clearly a venue that fits his eye and I'm not overly worried about his current form figures reading MC-70-MC-47-MC given he won the Bermuda Championship after a run of four straight missed cuts.

Recommended Bet Back Rafael Campos (2Us) EXC 190.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

My final pick is another 37-year-old one-time winner on the PGA Tour but Ben Martin's sole success, at what's now called the Shriner's Children Open, occurred almost 11 years ago now.

Like Campos, Martin isn't in great form at present but there were signs of life last time out when he sat 22nd at the halfway stage of the Valero Texas Open, before fading to finish tied for 52nd.

He finished only 55th here 12 months ago but high expectations may have been a factor given he'd finished seventh in his previous start and that he sat seventh after round one.

He would have expected to contend after that given he had previous course form figures here reading 52-9-2-8.

He led the event by two with a round to go in 2022 before getting edged out by Chad Ramey, who shot a 67 on Sunday to beat him by one, so he clearly loves the venue and he's far too big at odds in excess of 200.0199/1.

Recommended Bet Back Ben Martin (1.5Us) EXC 240.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

