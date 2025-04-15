RBC Heritage: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 40/1 to 75/1

40/1 41.00 Sungjae Im has strong record after majors

Brief history of the RBC Heritage

The RBC Heritage used to be a pleasant wind down from the drama and extremes of the US Masters.

Players would make the 150-mile drive down from Augusta to Hilton Head, collectively breathing out and looking forward to the coastal scenery.

But, in a dreadful piece of timing, now the Heritage is a Signature Event.

New Masters champion Rory McIlroy made the smart decision not to commit some time ago. But there are 56 Masters players taking part and surely plenty will tell you privately that they'd much rather be elsewhere after their exertions at Augusta.

Of course, a Signature Event also means a limited field (72 players) which is again a shame as there are plenty of PGA golfers who would loved to have teed it up here at such an enjoyable setting.

The 7,213-yard par 71 Harbour Town Golf Links has small greens and tight fairways. Approaches are often blocked by overhanging trees which would have been no problem for McIlroy of course.

The Pete Dye layout used to play tougher and single digits under par won in 2013 and 2016.

But it's yielded winning scores of 17-under (Matt Fitzpatrick, 2023) and 19-under (Scottie Scheffler, 2024) since it became a Signature Event and a favourable weather forecast points to something similar.

This has been a good tournament for me so I'm going to revisit the methodology that helped pick out Stewart Cink at 125/1126.00 in 2021.

Cink flashed on the radar due to his ability to play well after a major.

That was putting it mildly as his record was, in fact, utterly ridiculous: Cink's first five wins came the week after a major and he made it six that week to land us the jackpot.

Sungjae Im certainly can't boast a record anything like that but here is how he performed the week after last year's majors:

2024 Masters (MC), RBC Heritage 12th

2024 PGA Championship (MC), Charles Schwab 9th

2024 US Open (MC), Travelers Championship 3rd

2024 Open Championship (7th), DNP

Let's add another couple...

2023 Masters (16th), RBC Heritage 7th

2022 Open Championship (81st), 3M Open 2nd

2020 PGA Championship (MC), Wyndham Championship 9th

It's fair to note that all this good post-major performances last year (12th, 9th and 3rd) came after missed cuts in the big ones but his seventh at the 2023 Heritage followed a strong Masters (16th).

He returns to Harbour Town after an even stronger one following last week's fifth at Augusta where he ranked 9th for Strokes Gained: Tee To Green.

Im closed with a 69 to secure his top five and that included an eagle at 13, sending him away with a nice piece of crystal.

Hopefully that excellent Augusta showing signals a return to his January form which produced a third in the season-opening Sentry and, two starts later, a fourth in the Farmers Insurance Open.

Im has course form of 12-7-21-13 in the last four years at Hilton Head so, just on that, he has to be worth a look.

Add in his Masters top five which he achieved without being under the gun (a key point in terms of mental stress) and record of 10 top 25s in his last 14 starts on Pete Dye courses and Im stands out at 40s (1/5, 6 Places).

Recommended Bet Back Sungjae Im each-way SBK 40/1

Sepp Straka and Russell Henley will both be looking to rebound after particularly frustrating missed cuts at the US Masters.

Only two players beat Henley's Friday score of 68 but an opening 79 proved to be too big a burden and he fell one shot short of the cut line.

Straka looked to have repaired the damage of a first-round 78 when sitting at five-under for the day in round two when walking to the 17th tee. But he finished 5-7 and also crashed out.

Both remain in the top five on the 2025 FedEx Cup standings but it's a simple choice here as Straka is 40/141.00 compared to Henley's 24/125.00 and the Austrian has the better course form too.

Henley's is decent with three top 20s in the last four years, including ninth in 2021. But Straka's is superb after fifth last year (halfway leader, second with 18 to play) and third in 2023 when he bogeyed the last from the fairway to miss the playoff by a shot.

Having two extra days off may be no bad thing though and hopefully Straka can return to the form which has seen him bank a win (The American Express) and claim six other top 15s this season.

Straka ranks fifth for SG: Approach and sixth for Tee To Green this season. That bodes well given the results at Harbour Town last year when the top three ranked first, third and fifth for Approach and first, seventh and seconnd Tee To Green.

You'll find those two same categories standing out among the podium finishers in previous years too.

Finally, there's the design angle. Straka has made the top 25 in his last six starts on Pete Dye tracks. That includes his win at this year's American Express.

Recommended Bet Back Sepp Straka each-way SBK 40/1

Like Sungjae Im, Harris English left the hallowed grounds of Augusta National on a high after a pleasant Sunday finish.

The local Georgia native played his last 12 holes in 6-under, reeling off four straight birdies from 13-16.

That helped Engish to 12th place, his best ever result in six starts at the US Masters. In fact, it's his highest finish in a major outside of the US Open.

The 35-year-old ranked 10th for Approach so was striking his irons particularly well and it built on 18th place at Houston.

Earlier this season, he did us an 80/181.00 favour by winning the Farmers Insurance Open, after I tipped him at Torrey Pines, his fifth victory on the PGA Tour.

Two of those came in 2021 so hopefully he can score a quick follow-up here.

English's course form isn't startling but he was eighth on debut and has three other top 28s in the last five years.

He's closed with Sunday rounds of 64 and 65 while he posted a Saturday 66 last year.

Finally, if we go back to the idea of playing well after a major, one of his five PGA Tour wins came a week after the 2021 US Open.

That victory was achieved at TPC River Highlands, another Pete Dye track.

Recommended Bet Back Harris English each-way SBK 75/1

