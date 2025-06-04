RBC Canadian Open 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: Trio to back from 55/1 to 66/1
The PGA Tour heads over the border and golf tipster Dave Tindall has three bets to top the leaderboard come the end of round one at TPC Toronto...
-
55/156.00 Cameron Young is finding form and has strong FRL history
-
60/161.00 Ryan Fox is in great nick and keeps starting fast
-
66/167.00 Rasmus Hojgaard should enjoy the test and can shine early
Weather forecast for Thursday
There could be a few morning showers on a day one that shows winds of just 5-7mph.
Temperature-wise, it starts off at around 60 degrees and peaks at nearer 70 in the afternoon.
There's no dramatic tee-time advantage although it looks to be a better deal after lunch in terms of brighter skies and more pleasant temperatures.
I'm favouring the p.m. wave so will make my picks from there.
Cameron Young @ 55/156.00
Cameron Young's season was going nowhere but the man who not that long ago kept challenging for majors is enjoying a resurgence.
After four missed cuts and a 61st, he flashed a bit of form when 18th in April's Texas Open.
More recently, he posted seventh in the Truist Championship and in the last week Young has made the top 25 at Memorial and come through a five-man playoff to qualify for the US Open.
At his best, the American racked up lots of fast starts and in 2022 he actually managed three first-round leads in seven tournaments between April and July.
Young should enjoy this week's course - TPC Toronto - where driver looks a key weapon and he's worth a punt at 55s (1/4 Odds, 5 Places) from his 12.33pm tee-time.
Ryan Fox @ 60/161.00
I've gone for Ryan Fox in my outright preview and can't get away from him in this market too.
By coincidence the Kiwi has the same afternoon tee-time as my first pick, Young, so hopefully they can inspire each other towards a low score.
Fox is in great heart right now after winning his first PGA Tour event, the Myrtle Beach Classic, and following it with good performances in the US PGA (28th) and Memorial (20th).
His R1 positions in those three events were 5-4-14 and he's been in the top 20 after 18 holes in six of his last eight individual events.
He looks a good course fit so let's back him for another strong opener here at 60s.
Rasmus Hojgaard @ 66/167.00
I'll make it a trio of big hitters with afternoon tee-times at prices north of 50s by adding in Rasmus Hojgaard at 66/167.00.
The Dane, who ranks 8th for Driving Distance on the PGA Tour this season, was known for his fast starts on the DP World Tour.
Amongst a series of low openers, he managed four first-round leads overall and two in 2024.
Now established in America, he's been making a mark on day one leaderboards on the PGA Tour too, sitting second after 18 holes at both Pebble Beach and the Zurich Classic pairs event alongside twin brother Nicolai.
His last six R1 positions reading back from his fine start in the PGA Championship show 9-25-11-2-38-6.
He'd want to turn those impressive openers into better results but that doesn't concern us in this market and hopefully Hojgaard can rack up the early birdies once more from his 12.11pm tee-time.
Recommended bets
