RBC Canadian Open 2025: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 25/1 to 66/1

25/1 26.00 Taylor Pendrith is in fine form and knows the new course well

66/1 67.00 Ryan Fox can challenge again after his recent breakthrough win

50/1 51.00 Gary Woodland has dropped hints that a win could come soon

Read Steve Rawlings' preview of the tournament here

Introduction to the Canadian Open

Given recent political moves by the United States, it may amuse Canadians that no American player has won their tournament since 2018.

And even then it was kind of kept in the family with Dustin Johnson winning at Glen Abbey in front of his future father-in-law, ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

The Canadian Open was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic but either side of that Rory McIlroy sprinkled a bunch stardust over the event with victories at Hamilton (2019) and St. George's (2022).

That's three different courses mentioned already and it's time for a fourth as this nomadic tournament takes place this year at TPC Toronto.

That's raised a few eyebrows among Canadians given that it's actually around an hour's drive from downtown Toronto and rather remote.

Nevertheless, with the US Open coming up next week, plenty of big names fancy making the trip and that includes Masters champion McIlroy, a clear 9/25.50 favourite to claim his third Canadian Open and fourth victory of the season.

He'll find a course that should suit - a near 7,400-yard par 70 (with bent/poa greens) that features a bunch of lengthy par 4s. Expect ball-strikers to be front and centre.

This event used to taunt the home Canadian contingent.

Even 2003 Masters champ Mike Weir couldn't win it. In 2004 he had putts from 10 feet, 25 feet and five feet to get it done but eventually lost a play-off to Vijay Singh.

That home win drought had reached 50 years at the time and it extended to 69 before Nick Taylor holed a 72-foot putt at the fourth extra hole to beat Tommy Fleetwood in 2023. That was what it took.

But now that the door has been knocked down and the curse lifted, there are enough high-class Canadians in the game these day to suggest more will follow Taylor through.

And the best of those this week - sorry Corey Conners - is Taylor Pendrith.

The 2024 CJ CUP Byron Nelson winner heads home in excellent form after fifth place at the US PGA Championship followed by 12th at Memorial.

And to show how well he's striking it, Pendrith even had better SG: Approach figures than Scottie Scheffler at Muirfield Village. Scheffler won the event by four but Pendrith ranked 1st for Approach.

In old money, the 34-year-old ranked 4th for Greens in Regulation at both the US PGA and Memorial.

Pendrith has the form but, crucially given that we're at an unfamiliar venue, another edge in terms of course knowledge.

Speaking in the build-up, he told golfcanada: "I'm hoping to have a great week and put myself in contention on Sunday. It's something all of us Canadian players dream about.



"I'm especially excited for this one. I've spent a lot of time at TPC Toronto - played a couple of Mackenzie Tour events there. I've practised there a lot and played with family and friends. It's a beautiful venue and I can't wait to get back."

He's not yet sparkled in this event but three cuts out of four and a best tied 21st last year shows promise and that mix of form and venue could mean the planets are aligned.

Back Pendrith at 25/1 (8 Places).

Recommended Bet Back Taylor Pendrith each-way (8 Places) SBK 25/1

Ryan Fox was regarded as something of a flaky finisher for much of his DP World Tour days.

The New Zealander's only victory had come in his own part of the world and in a different format when he captured the 2019 ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth in neighbouring Australia.

But when he powered to a five-shot victory at the Ras Al Khaimah Classic in 2022, something clicked.

He added another win later that year in the prestigious Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and less than 12 months after that secured victory in the DP World Tour's flagship event: the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Fox is now a PGA Tour winner after chipping in to win the Myrtle Beach Classic last month and perhaps his career Stateside will take a similar path.

This certainly looks a good opportunity given his ball-striking prowess.

The Kiwi followed his Myrtle Beach breakthrough with 28th in the US PGA and 20th at Memorial last week where he was 12th for Approach.

In those three recent events he's ranked 3rd, 16th and 19th for SG: Tee To Green.

Another plus is that he made his Canadian Open debut last year and finished seventh, Fox saying that week how much he enjoyed playing in Canada.

It's been a successful event for overseas players and it may also be a good omen that Fox is strong friends with Scotsman Robert MacIntyre, the defending champion.

There's plenty to like about his chances and 66/167.00 in the 8-Place market looks a good each-way price.

Recommended Bet Back Ryan Fox each-way (8 Places) SBK 66/1

The Canadian Open loves a good story - Bob MacIntyre with his Dad on the bag last year, Nick Taylor's thrilling drought-busting win in 2023, Rory's wins - and there wouldn't be many better this week than watching Gary Woodland hoist the trophy after his health scare.

Woodland was forced to undergo brain surgery in 2023 and, understandably, it took a heavy toll on and off the course.

The American returned to the PGA Tour at the Sony Open in early 2024 and took until 23 starts later to register a top 20.

But his rehabilitation has gone up several notches in 2025 and in his last six starts Woodland has finished runner-up in the Houston Open and 11th last time at the Charles Schwab Classic.

Speaking in Houston where he was edged out by Min Woo Lee, the 2019 US Open winner said: "It was

as good as I felt on a golf course in a long time.

"The game was great, but I was able to slow down, I was able to slow my thoughts down and it's been a while for me for that. So excited for where I'm at."

Perhaps the tranquil surroundings of TPC Toronto may help him achieve that again this week and he's certainly enjoyed previous trips to Canada.

He's made his last four cuts and that includes a fourth place at Glen Abbey.

TPC Toronto is a big property and one that should suit. Woodland has always been a big hitter and ranks 8th for Driving Distance in 2025.

His putting - once a real hindrance - has also taken a big uptick. He ranked 2nd for SG: Putting at Colonial last time and was 1st in Houston.

Back Woodland at 50/151.00 in the 8-Place market.

Recommended Bet Back Gary Woodland each-way (8 Places) SBK 50/1

Now read more golf previews and tips here