Steve Rawlings looks at the outsiders ahead of this week's main events

Veterans can shine in blustery Bermuda

Have the Bubble Boys been over-bet in Portugal?

Following favourite Rory McIlroy's successful CJ Cup defence on Sunday, we've still only had one triple-figure priced winner on the PGA Tour since May, but we gave it a good go in South Carolina with last week's 180.0179/1 pick, Kurt Kitayama, coming up just a shot shy in second after trading at a low of 3.052/1.

We're certainly due a couple of outsiders winning on the PGA Tour, and this looks like a good opportunity given the Bermuda Championship's short history.

This is only the fourth edition of the Bermuda Championship, and the first three winners went off at 150.0 149/1 , 330.0 329/1 and 65.0 64/1 so longshots have thrived at Port Royal Golf Course so far.

Garnett ticks all the right boxes

I'm backing two here and first up is Brice Garnett who ticks all the right boxes.

As highlighted in the preview, the strongest course correlation with this week's venue, Royal Port Golf Course in Southampton, is the El Camaleon Golf Club in Mexico, the host course for next week's World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico.

The first two winners of this event, Brendon Todd and Brian Gay, have both won there and last year's runner-up, Danny Lee, has also been second and third in Mexico so the fact that Brice Garnett has finished inside the top-seven three times is a plus.

Garnett was only 21st here on his sole previous appearance (in 2020) but he was badly out of form at the time and that was far and away is best result over a six month period.

I can see Garnett improving considerably on that performance second time round given he comfortably won the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic in 2018 at a very similar venue.

Back 2u Brice Garnett @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Former winner too big to ignore

Brian Gay was 48 when he won here and he's now 50 and playing on the Champions Tour so he's very much a veteran but that doesn't put me off.

Only last week he shot a super low 64 in round two on his way to a top-six finish in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and his course form here is just too strong to ignore.

Gay finished third on debut before winning in 2020 and from the wrong side of the draw, and following a slow start, he finished 12th last year when defending.

He sat 89th after a 75 on Thursday in the worst of the weather and he still trailed by 11 strokes at halfway, despite a 67 on Friday. Rounds of 64 and 68 on the weekend saw him close to within five of the winner so we know he won't mind the blustery conditions forecasted this week and 280.0279/1 is simply too big to ignore.

Back 1u Brian Gay @ 280.0279/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Freewheeling Wilson can contend again

The Portugal Masters is the last chance to get into the top-117 of the Race to Dubai standings to keep your playing rights for next seasons and a lot has been quite rightly made of the added impetus behind players bobbing around the cut-off point.

This article on the DP World Tour website looks at the Bubble Boys - those that are closest to the cut-off point - and the one I like best is last week's pick, Renato Paratore, who did show glimpses in Mallorca, especially when shooting 63 on Saturday.

Like most of those with so much to play for this week in Portugal, Paratore has been well-supported in the market and having backed him at 140.0139/1 when he could only finish tied for 23rd, I can't pull the trigger at 100.099/1 so I'm going with just one here and one with no concerns about keeping his card - the recent Made In HimmerLand winner, Oliver Wilson.

As highlighted in the preview, links form and form at Doha (home of the Qatar Masters) counts for plenty here so the fact that Wilson has won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, as well as finished inside the top-12 four times at Doha bodes well.

Wilson finished as high as tied second in the 2019 Qatar Masters and he doesn't have an awful bank of form here either, with figures reading 21-19-9-MC-68-MC-56-MC-12.

There's a five year stretch there that's nothing to write home about but Wilson was in the doldrums at the time and last year's 12th was a decent effort, as was his ninth place finish in 2010, when he'd sat second with a round to go.

Wilson is safely inside the top-60 in the rankings after his win in Denmark so he's already in the Nedbank Challenge field in two weeks' time, so he really is freewheeling now with no pressure and around a course that suits his game, he looks over-priced at 140.0139/1.

I do like the 'Bubble Boy' angle in but I'm happy to take a bigger price about a recent winner with no pressure playing a venue that suits.

Back 2u Oliver Wilson @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4



