class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Portugal Masters: Marcus the man to follow at Vilamoura</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven-rawlings/">Steven Rawlings</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-10-25">25 October 2022</time></li> <li>5 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Portugal Masters: Marcus the man to follow at Vilamoura", "name": "Portugal Masters: Marcus the man to follow at Vilamoura", "description": "After a three-week spin in Spain, the DP World Tour skips over the border for the Portugal Masters. Read The Punter's comprehensive preview here...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/portugal-masters-2022-tips-and-preview-marcus-the-man-to-follow-at-vilamoura-251022-167.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/portugal-masters-2022-tips-and-preview-marcus-the-man-to-follow-at-vilamoura-251022-167.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-25T09:31:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-25T10:35:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/marcus kinhult kenya 2022.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "After a three-week spin in Spain, the DP World Tour skips over the border for the Portugal Masters. Read The Punter's comprehensive preview here... Links and Qatar form key in Portugal Low scoring birdie-fest expected again Outsiders and Englishmen fare well Value scarce at the top of the market Tournament History First staged in 2007, and won by England's Steve Webster, the Portugal Masters is now an established event on the DP World Tour. It's always been staged at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course (formally known as the Oceânico Victoria) and this will be the 16th renewal. We've seen numerous dramatic finishes but in 15 previous editions, there's never been a playoff. The Portugal Masters is the last full field DP World Tour event of the season so anyone bobbing around 60th place in the Race to Dubai standings is looking to get into the Nedbank Challenge in two weeks and those positioned at around 120th in the standings are looking to keep their cards for next season. Venue Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal. Course Details Par 71, 7191 yards Stroke index in 2021 - 70.73 The Arnold Palmer-designed Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course opened in 2004 and it staged the World Cup of Golf a year later, when Wales just edged out Sweden in a weather-shortened tournament. An exposed course with water in play on seven holes - it's been the venue for this tournament from day one. The well-bunkered fairways are fairly generous in width and the bentgrass greens are slightly larger than average and undulating. The rough is often minimal and not very punishing but there were a few changes to the track before the 2019 renewal and the course has played slightly tougher over the last three years. Along with the planting of new trees, a stronger, more resilient strain of Bermuda grass was grown in the rough, as well as to areas around the greens. Despite the changes, it's still a very straightforward resort course that the pros usually devour, and Italy's Nino Bertasio opened last year's event with a 10-under-par 61. The 2015 and 2016 winners, Andy Sullivan and Padraig Harrington, amassed 23-under-par winning scores and Alex Levy won in 18-under in 2014 but they only played two rounds. Martin Kaymer shot 61 in the opening round of the very first staging, Scott Jamieson shot 60 in round three 10 years ago and Nicolas Colsaerts opened the 2015 renewal with a 60 before Levy shot 61 in round two. In 2018 at Vilamoura, we witnessed the DP World Tour's first, and to date only, sub-60 round when Oliver Fisher posted a 59 in round two. Prior to the 2012 edition the rough was changed to Bermuda and the third hole was changed from a par five to a par four. Weather Forecast TV Coverage Live on Sky all four days, beginning on Thursday at 13:00 Last Seven Winners with Pre-event Exchange Prices 2021 - Thomas Pieters -19 [27.0] 2020 - George Coetzee -16 [17.5] 2019 - Steven Brown -17 [320.0] 2018 - Tom Lewis -22 [80.0] 2017 - Lucas Bjerregaard -20 [70.0] 2016 - Padraig Harrington -23 [110.0] 2015 - Any Sullivan -23 [55.0] What Will it Take to Win the Portugal Masters? I'd slightly favour length over accuracy off the tee. Last year's winner, Thomas Pieters, only ranked 24th for Driving Distance but Nicolai Hojgaard in tied second and Matthew Jordan in tied fifth ranked first and second for DD although a lack of length can clearly be overcome. The 2019 winner, Steven Brown, only ranked 46th for DD and David Lynn won here nine years ago ranking just 67th. Accuracy off the tee is certainly not essential either. Pieters ranked 15th for Driving Accuracy but four of the next six on the leaderboard ranked in the 50s for DA and the first four home in 2019 ranked tied 30th, tied 30th, 20th and 43rd for D A. The 2018 winner, Tom Lewis, ranked only 69th. Greens In Regulation hasn't been an essential stat either and in the 15 years we've been coming here, only four winners have ranked inside the top 10 for GIR. Lucas Bjerregaard ranked fourth in 2017, Andy Sullivan ranked fifth in 2015, Lee Westwood ranked second in 2009 and Lewis ranked fourth when he won here for the first time in 2011. Pieters ranked 13th for GIR last year, Coetzee ranked 32nd in 2020, Brown only 39th in 2019, and Harrington managed to win six years ago ranking just 67th. But the average ranking of the 15 winners is still only 21.8, so good iron play is clearly important. But not as important as scrambling and putting. The last two winners have only ranked 27th and 13th for Scrambling but Brown ranked number one, Lewis ranked sixth in 2018 and, although the winner Lucas Bjerregaard only ranked 33rd five years ago, five of the six winners before him ranked first or second for that stat. Matthieu Pavon in tied second was the only man in the field to make more birdies than the winner last year. The 2020 winner, Coetzee, made more birdies than anyone, the two winners before Brown ranked number one for birdies made, and Mikko Korhonen (tied third) was the only player in the field to record more birdies than the winner, Harrington, in 2016. We can look at the figures all we want but this is basically a birdie-fest and a putting contest. The front four last year ranked sixth, second, fourth and 10th for Putting Average. Coetzee ranked second when winning in 2020 and before him, Brown, Bjerregaard, Harrington and Alex Levy have all won here in the last eight years ranking first for PA. The last 10 winners in-a-row have all ranked inside the top seven for that stat and Coetzee and Brown also ranked number one for Strokes Gained Putting. Pieters only ranked 11th for that last year but Pavon, in tied second, ranked first. Is There an Angle In? Two courses that appear to correlate nicely with this week's venue are the Emirates, home of the Dubai Desert Classic, and Doha, the venue for the Qatar Masters. There are too many incidents of form crossing over to list but, for example, Coetzee has a fifth and a seventh to his name in Dubai and he's twice finished second at Doha. Links form stands up really well here too and two Open Champions - Harrington (2016) and Shane Lowry (2012) - have won here in the last decade. Is There an Identikit Winner? This is the last opportunity players have to secure their playing privileges (provisionally the top-117 in the standings) for the following season. Brown certainly made the best of his final opportunity three years ago given he began the week ranked 150th in the Race to Dubai standings and hadn't bettered a round of 68 all season in any event. Unsurprisingly, he was an almost unconsidered [320.0] shot before the off but outsiders have a great record in the event anyway. Last year's victor Thomas Pieters, Coetzee and Lee Westwood, 13 years ago, are the only well-fancied winners in the event's entire 15-year history. As many as seven of the last 10 winners have been in the 20s and seven of the 15 winners have been English. Winner's Position and Exchange Price Pre-Round Four 2021 - Thomas Pieters - tied for the lead [1.8] 2020 - George Coetzee - led by one stroke [2.6] 2019 - Steven Brown - trailing by three [19.5] 2018 - Tom Lewis - trailing by two [3.95] 2017 - Lucas Bjerregaard - led by one stroke [4.7] 2016 - Padraig Harrington - trailing by one [6.0] 2015 - Andy Sullivan - led by five strokes [1.2] In-Play Tactics If we disregard the misleading curtailed 36-hole event of eight years ago, seven of the other 14 winners were within three of the lead after round one. Although the last two winners trailed by seven and five strokes respectively, Pieters was inside the top-10 after the opening round. Coetzee was tied for fifth but a slow start can be overcome. Brown sat tied for 35th and six off the lead after an opening 69 three years ago and Lewis came from miles back in 2018 after a pedestrian 72 saw him sit tied for 110th and nine shots adrift. Sullivan won wire-to-wire in a canter eight years ago and David Lynn is the only other first round leader to claim the trophy but he's one of numerous winners to come from some way off the pace after three rounds. Having tied for the lead after rounds one and two, Lynn dropped to six off the pace and a tie for 16th after a disappointing 73 in round three but he shot 63 to win by one and the two winners before him had both trailed by four with a round to go and Richard Green had been an incredible seven adrift before going on to win by two strokes in 2010. If you're betting in-running, the final four holes offer up two good birdie chances and two opportunities to drop a shot or two. The driveable par four 15th and the par five 17th are chances to make birdie or eagle, but the par three 16th isn't straight forward and the finishing hole is really tough - especially off the tee. A par there is always a good score. It was the hardest hole on the course last year, averaging 4.22. Market Leaders Robert MacIntyre has ticked over nicely since winning the Italian Open last month, finishing eighth at the Open de France, 20th at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and ninth at Valderrama two weeks ago. He looks certain to contend given that run of form but on his only previous appearance he finished tied for 64th. He didn't break 70 all week and signed off with a sorry 82 so he has to improve his course form considerably. With current form figures reading 7-MC-12-7-D-6, Jordan Smith is playing every bit as well as MacIntyre, but his course form reads a fairly ordinary 27-31-36-41. It's more than five years since he won his only DP World Tour title, at the Porsche European Open, courtesy of a bizarre missed putt in regulation play by Alex Levy who was matched in running at [1.01]. Smith turns 30 early in November and it's not unusual to see someone play well in and around a significant birthday but he's not for me at less than 20/1. Nicolai Hojgaard finished runner-up 12 months ago and he played ok last week in Mallorca before his poor form on the greens finally took it's toll. He played his last six holes in four-over-par to finish tied for 16th, having been matched at a low of [5.1]. He too looks short enough at around 20/1 Selection Having witnessed all the carnage during round four of the Mallorca Open on Sunday, and having watched Ryan Fox, who sits second on the Race to Dubai standings, throw away the title, I'm once again reluctant to back a number of players before the off. The DP World Tour is far more unpredictable than the PGA Tour and the market leaders all look short but I'm more than happy to back one of Matt Cooper's each-way fancies, Marcus Kinhult, at a big price given he has so many positives. As Matt highlights, Kinhult caught the eye last time out when finishing sixth at Valderrama after a slow start. He was fourth here on debut in 2018, his sole title to date (the 2019 British Masters) was won on a links course, and he's twice finished third at Doha - a course that correlates superbly with Dom Pedro Victoria. That's more than enough to suggest he's a fair price at [95.0] but his position in the race to Dubai standings (80th) is another reason to back him. Kinhult needs to get inside the top-60 to get into the Nedbank Challenge in two weeks' time - an event in which he finished second in 2019. He'll be keen to get to South Africa and avenge his playoff defeat to Tommy Fleetwood so another big week here could be on the cards. Selection: Marcus Kinhult @ [95.0]

I'll be back later with my Bermuda Championship preview.

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter Read The Punter's comprehensive preview here...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><blockquote> <ul> <li><strong>Links and Qatar form key in Portugal</strong></li> <li><strong>Low scoring birdie-fest expected again</strong></li> <li><strong>Outsiders and Englishmen fare well</strong></li> <li><strong>Value scarce at the top of the market</strong></li> </ul> </blockquote><p><strong><h2>Tournament History</h2></strong></p><p>First staged in 2007, and won by England's Steve Webster, the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.205485317">Portugal Masters</a> is now an established event on the DP World Tour. It's always been staged at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course (formally known as the Oceânico Victoria) and this will be the 16th renewal. We've seen numerous dramatic finishes but in 15 previous editions, <strong>there's never been a playoff</strong>.</p><p>The Portugal Masters is the last full field DP World Tour event of the season so anyone bobbing around 60th place in the <a href="https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/rankings/overview/rankings/">Race to Dubai standings</a> is looking to get into the <strong>Nedbank Challenge</strong> in two weeks and those positioned at around 120th in the standings are looking to keep their cards for next season. </p><p><strong><h2>Venue</h2></strong></p><p>Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal.</p><p><strong><h2>Course Details</h2></strong></p><p>Par 71, 7191 yards<br> Stroke index in 2021 - 70.73</p><p>The Arnold Palmer-designed <strong>Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course</strong> opened in 2004 and it staged the World Cup of Golf a year later, when Wales just edged out Sweden in a weather-shortened tournament. </p><p>An <strong>exposed course</strong> with water in play on seven holes - it's been the venue for this tournament from day one. The well-bunkered fairways are fairly generous in width and the bentgrass greens are slightly larger than average and undulating. The rough is often minimal and not very punishing but there were a few changes to the track before the 2019 renewal and the course has played slightly tougher over the last three years.</p><p>Along with the planting of new trees, a stronger, more resilient strain of Bermuda grass was grown in the rough, as well as to areas around the greens.</p><p>Despite the changes, it's still <strong>a very straightforward resort course</strong> that the pros usually devour, and Italy's Nino Bertasio opened last year's event with a 10-under-par 61.</p><p><img alt="VICTORIA VILAMOURA 2021 3.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/VICTORIA%20VILAMOURA%202021%203.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The 2015 and 2016 winners, Andy Sullivan and Padraig Harrington, amassed 23-under-par winning scores and Alex Levy won in 18-under in 2014 but they only played two rounds. </p><p>Martin Kaymer shot 61 in the opening round of the very first staging, <strong>Scott Jamieson shot 60 in round three 10 years ago</strong> and Nicolas Colsaerts opened the 2015 renewal with a 60 before Levy shot 61 in round two. In 2018 at Vilamoura, we witnessed the DP World Tour's first, and to date only, sub-60 round when <strong>Oliver Fisher posted a 59 in round two</strong>. </p><p>Prior to the 2012 edition the rough was changed to Bermuda and the third hole was changed from a par five to a par four.</p><p><a href="https://www.windfinder.com/forecast/vilamoura">Weather Forecast</a></p><p><strong><h2>TV Coverage</h2></strong></p><p>Live on Sky all four days, beginning on Thursday at 13:00</p><p><strong><h2>Last Seven Winners with Pre-event Exchange Prices</h2></strong></p><p>2021 - Thomas Pieters -19 <b class="inline_odds" title="26/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">27.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">26/1</span></b><br> 2020 - George Coetzee -16 17.5<br> 2019 - Steven Brown -17 <b class="inline_odds" title="319/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">320.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">319/1</span></b><br> 2018 - Tom Lewis -22 <b class="inline_odds" title="79/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">80.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">79/1</span></b><br> 2017 - Lucas Bjerregaard -20 <b class="inline_odds" title="69/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">70.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">69/1</span></b><br> 2016 - Padraig Harrington -23 <b class="inline_odds" title="109/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">110.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">109/1</span></b><br> 2015 - Any Sullivan -23 <b class="inline_odds" title="54/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">55.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">54/1</span></b></p><p><strong><h2>What Will it Take to Win the Portugal Masters?</h2></strong></p><p>I'd slightly favour length over accuracy off the tee. Last year's winner, <strong>Thomas Pieters</strong>, only ranked 24th for Driving Distance but Nicolai Hojgaard in tied second and Matthew Jordan in tied fifth ranked first and second for DD although a lack of length can clearly be overcome.</p><blockquote>The 2019 winner, Steven Brown, only ranked 46th for DD and David Lynn won here nine years ago ranking just 67th. </blockquote><p>Accuracy off the tee is certainly not essential either. Pieters ranked 15th for Driving Accuracy but four of the next six on the leaderboard ranked in the 50s for DA and the first four home in 2019 ranked tied 30th, tied 30th, 20th and 43rd for D A. The 2018 winner, Tom Lewis, ranked only 69th.</p><p>Greens In Regulation hasn't been an essential stat either and <strong>in the 15 years we've been coming here, only four winners have ranked inside the top 10 for GIR</strong>. Lucas Bjerregaard ranked fourth in 2017, Andy Sullivan ranked fifth in 2015, Lee Westwood ranked second in 2009 and Lewis ranked fourth when he won here for the first time in 2011.</p><p><img alt="Thomas Pieters wins in Portugal.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Thomas%20Pieters%20wins%20in%20Portugal.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Pieters ranked 13th for GIR last year, Coetzee ranked 32nd in 2020, Brown only 39th in 2019, and Harrington managed to win six years ago ranking just 67th. But the average ranking of the 15 winners is still only 21.8, so good iron play is clearly important. But <strong>not as important as scrambling and putting.</strong></p><p>The last two winners have only ranked 27th and 13th for Scrambling but <strong>Brown ranked number one</strong>, Lewis ranked sixth in 2018 and, although the winner Lucas Bjerregaard only ranked 33rd five years ago, five of the six winners before him ranked first or second for that stat. </p><p>Matthieu Pavon in tied second was the only man in the field to make more birdies than the winner last year. The 2020 winner, <strong>Coetzee</strong>, made more birdies than anyone, the two winners before Brown ranked number one for birdies made, and Mikko Korhonen (tied third) was the only player in the field to record more birdies than the winner, Harrington, in 2016. </p><blockquote>We can look at the figures all we want but this is basically a birdie-fest and a putting contest. </blockquote><p>The front four last year ranked sixth, second, fourth and 10th for Putting Average. Coetzee ranked second when winning in 2020 and before him, Brown, Bjerregaard, Harrington and Alex Levy have all won here in the last eight years ranking first for PA. The last 10 winners in-a-row have all ranked inside the top seven for that stat and Coetzee and Brown also ranked number one for <strong>Strokes Gained Putting</strong>. Pieters only ranked 11th for that last year but Pavon, in tied second, ranked first.</p><p><strong><h2>Is There an Angle In?</h2></strong></p><p>Two courses that appear to correlate nicely with this week's venue are the Emirates, home of the Dubai Desert Classic, and Doha, the venue for the <strong>Qatar Masters</strong>.</p><p>There are too many incidents of form crossing over to list but, for example, Coetzee has a fifth and a seventh to his name in Dubai and he's twice finished second at Doha.</p><blockquote>Links form stands up really well here too and two Open Champions - Harrington (2016) and Shane Lowry (2012) - have won here in the last decade.</blockquote><p><strong><h2>Is There an Identikit Winner?</h2></strong></p><p>This is the last opportunity players have to secure their playing privileges (provisionally the top-117 in the standings) for the following season.</p><p>Brown certainly made the best of his final opportunity three years ago given he <strong>began the week ranked 150th in the Race to Dubai standings and hadn't bettered a round of 68 all season</strong> in any event. Unsurprisingly, he was an almost unconsidered <b class="inline_odds" title="319/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">320.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">319/1</span></b> shot before the off but outsiders have a great record in the event anyway. </p><p>Last year's victor <strong>Thomas Pieters</strong>, Coetzee and Lee Westwood, 13 years ago, are the only well-fancied winners in the event's entire 15-year history.</p><blockquote>As many as seven of the last 10 winners have been in the 20s and seven of the 15 winners have been English.</blockquote><p><strong><h2>Winner's Position and Exchange Price Pre-Round Four</h2></strong></p><p>2021 - Thomas Pieters - tied for the lead <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b><br> 2020 - George Coetzee - led by one stroke <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b><br> 2019 - Steven Brown - trailing by three 19.5<br> 2018 - Tom Lewis - trailing by two <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.95</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b><br> 2017 - Lucas Bjerregaard - led by one stroke <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b><br> 2016 - Padraig Harrington - trailing by one <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b><br> 2015 - Andy Sullivan - led by five strokes <b class="inline_odds" title="1/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/5</span></b></p><p><strong><h2>In-Play Tactics</h2></strong></p><p>If we disregard the misleading curtailed 36-hole event of eight years ago, seven of the other 14 winners were within three of the lead after round one. Although the last two winners trailed by seven and five strokes respectively, Pieters was inside the top-10 after the opening round. <strong>Coetzee was tied for fifth but a slow start can be overcome.</strong></p><p><img alt="George Coetzee wins in Portugal.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/George%20Coetzee%20wins%20in%20Portugal.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Brown sat tied for 35th and six off the lead after an opening 69 three years ago and Lewis came from miles back in 2018 after a pedestrian 72 saw him sit tied for 110th and nine shots adrift.</p><p>Sullivan won wire-to-wire in a canter eight years ago and David Lynn is the only other first round leader to claim the trophy but he's <strong>one of numerous winners to come from some way off the pace after three rounds</strong>.</p><p>Having tied for the lead after rounds one and two, Lynn dropped to six off the pace and a tie for 16th after a disappointing 73 in round three but he shot 63 to win by one and the two winners before him had both trailed by four with a round to go and Richard Green had been an incredible seven adrift before going on to win by two strokes in 2010.</p><p>If you're <strong>betting in-running</strong>, the final four holes offer up two good birdie chances and two opportunities to drop a shot or two. The driveable par four 15th and the par five 17th are chances to make birdie or eagle, but the par three 16th isn't straight forward and the finishing hole is really tough - especially off the tee. A par there is always a good score. It was the hardest hole on the course last year, averaging 4.22.</p><p><strong><h2>Market Leaders</h2></strong></p><p><strong>Robert MacIntyre</strong> has ticked over nicely since winning the Italian Open last month, finishing eighth at the Open de France, 20th at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and ninth at Valderrama two weeks ago.</p><p>He looks certain to contend given that run of form but on his only previous appearance he finished tied for 64th. He didn't break 70 all week and signed off with a sorry 82 so he has to improve his course form considerably.</p><p>With current form figures reading 7-MC-12-7-D-6, <strong>Jordan Smith</strong> is playing every bit as well as MacIntyre, but his course form reads a fairly ordinary 27-31-36-41. It's more than five years since he won his only DP World Tour title, at the Porsche European Open, courtesy of a bizarre missed putt in regulation play by Alex Levy who was matched in running at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/100"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.01</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/100</span></b>. </p><blockquote>Smith turns 30 early in November and it's not unusual to see someone play well in and around a significant birthday but he's not for me at less than 20/1.</blockquote><p><strong>Nicolai Hojgaard</strong> finished runner-up 12 months ago and he played ok last week in Mallorca before his poor form on the greens finally took it's toll. He played his last six holes in four-over-par to finish tied for 16th, having been matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b>. He too looks short enough at around 20/1</p><p><strong><h2>Selection</h2></strong></p><p>Having witnessed all the carnage <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/cj-cup-result-and-review-rory-mcilroy-wins-cj-cup-to-top-standings-241022-167.html">during round four of the Mallorca Open on Sunday</a>, and having watched Ryan Fox, who sits second on the Race to Dubai standings, throw away the title, I'm once again reluctant to back a number of players before the off.</p><p>The DP World Tour is far more unpredictable than the PGA Tour and the market leaders all look short but I'm more than happy to back one of <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/portugal-masters-each-way-tips-rozner-primed-at-dom-pedro-241022-721.html">Matt Cooper's each-way fancies, Marcus Kinhult</a>, at a big price given he has so many positives.</p><p>As Matt highlights, Kinhult <strong>caught the eye last time out</strong> when finishing sixth at Valderrama after a slow start. He was fourth here on debut in 2018, his sole title to date (the 2019 British Masters) was won on a links course, and he's <strong>twice finished third at Doha</strong> - a course that correlates superbly with Dom Pedro Victoria.</p><p>That's more than enough to suggest he's a fair price at <b class="inline_odds" title="94/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">95.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">94/1</span></b> but his position in the race to Dubai standings (80th) is another reason to back him. Use your Betfair Boost for enhanced prices on ACCAs

We're giving you two free OddsBoosts to use every day on the Betfair Sportsbook. <p>We're giving you two free OddsBoosts to use every day on the Betfair Sportsbook. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=THEBFBOOST&prod=90&">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.205485317" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>DPWT - Portugal Masters 2022: DPWT - Portugal Masters 2022 (Winner)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Thursday 27 October, 7.00am</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Robert MacIntyre</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Robert MacIntyre" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="17" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16283441">17</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Robert MacIntyre" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="18" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16283441">18</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jordan Smith</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jordan Smith" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="19" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469742">19</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jordan Smith" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="19.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469742">19.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nicolai Hojgaard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nicolai Hojgaard" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="23" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14354353">23</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nicolai Hojgaard" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="24" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14354353">24</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Victor Perez</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Victor Perez" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="22" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481313">22</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Victor Perez" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="24" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481313">24</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Antoine Rozner</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Antoine Rozner" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="26" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481249">26</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Antoine Rozner" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="27" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481249">27</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Yannik Paul</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Yannik Paul" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28246890">30</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Yannik Paul" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="32" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="28246890">32</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andy Sullivan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andy Sullivan" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469648">30</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Andy Sullivan" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="32" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469648">32</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Wallace</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Wallace" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="34" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469663">34</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matt Wallace" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="38" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469663">38</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Eddie Pepperell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Eddie Pepperell" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="34" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478645">34</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Eddie Pepperell" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="38" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13478645">38</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marcel Schneider</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marcel Schneider" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="42" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481277">42</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Marcel Schneider" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="44" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481277">44</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthieu Pavon</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthieu Pavon" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="42" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469746">42</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matthieu Pavon" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="46" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469746">46</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthew Jordan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthew Jordan" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="48" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14753557">48</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matthew Jordan" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="50" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14753557">50</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thorbjorn Olesen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thorbjorn Olesen" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496427">40</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Thorbjorn Olesen" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="46" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496427">46</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Paul Waring</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Paul Waring" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="48" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469736">48</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Paul Waring" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="55" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469736">55</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hurly Long</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hurly Long" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="48" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19340121">48</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hurly Long" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="50" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19340121">50</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Niklas Norgaard Moller</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Niklas Norgaard Moller" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="46" data-side="back" data-selection_id="49681718">46</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Niklas Norgaard Moller" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="50" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="49681718">50</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gavin Green</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gavin Green" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14035811">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Gavin Green" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="55" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14035811">55</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joakim Lagergren</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joakim Lagergren" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469690">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Joakim Lagergren" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="60" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469690">60</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tom Lewis</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tom Lewis" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13472342">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tom Lewis" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13472342">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marcus Armitage</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marcus Armitage" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469750">55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Marcus Armitage" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="60" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469750">60</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tapio Pulkkanen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tapio Pulkkanen" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481292">55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tapio Pulkkanen" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481292">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>John Catlin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="John Catlin" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16378930">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="John Catlin" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="95" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16378930">95</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jorge Campillo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jorge Campillo" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469688">65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jorge Campillo" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469688">75</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthew Southgate</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthew Southgate" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469696">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matthew Southgate" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="100" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469696">100</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ricardo Gouveia</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ricardo Gouveia" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469694">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ricardo Gouveia" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469694">85</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mikko Korhonen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mikko Korhonen" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469715">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mikko Korhonen" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469715">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marcus Helligkilde</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marcus Helligkilde" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23929961">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Marcus Helligkilde" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="23929961">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Grant Forrest</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Grant Forrest" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481323">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Grant Forrest" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="90" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481323">90</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marcus Kinhult</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marcus Kinhult" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481238">85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Marcus Kinhult" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="95" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481238">95</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dale Whitnell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dale Whitnell" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21549746">85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Dale Whitnell" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="100" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21549746">100</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lukas Nemecz</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lukas Nemecz" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="90" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852288">90</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lukas Nemecz" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="100" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13852288">100</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lucas Bjerregaard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lucas Bjerregaard" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469707">85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lucas Bjerregaard" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="90" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469707">90</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jazz Janewattananond</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jazz Janewattananond" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14035795">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jazz Janewattananond" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="210" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14035795">210</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Oliver Wilson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Oliver Wilson" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852318">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Oliver Wilson" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13852318">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wil Besseling</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wil Besseling" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481257">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Wil Besseling" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="90" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481257">90</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Edoardo Molinari</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Edoardo Molinari" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469637">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Edoardo Molinari" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="360" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469637">360</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kiradech Aphibarnrat</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kiradech Aphibarnrat" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="90" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469655">90</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kiradech Aphibarnrat" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469655">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jason Scrivener</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jason Scrivener" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469728">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jason Scrivener" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469728">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ross Fisher</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ross Fisher" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469621">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ross Fisher" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469621">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Julien Brun</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Julien Brun" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481261">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Julien Brun" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481261">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Renato Paratore</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Renato Paratore" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469635">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Renato Paratore" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="140" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469635">140</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Calum Hill</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Calum Hill" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19156011">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Calum Hill" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19156011">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joost Luiten</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joost Luiten" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496436">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Joost Luiten" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="330" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496436">330</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jack Senior</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jack Senior" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481315">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jack Senior" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="140" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481315">140</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Masahiro Kawamura</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Masahiro Kawamura" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="160" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14692453">160</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Masahiro Kawamura" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="250" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14692453">250</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nicolai Von Dellingshausen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nicolai Von Dellingshausen" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14715592">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nicolai Von Dellingshausen" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="140" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14715592">140</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jeff Winther</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jeff Winther" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478667">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jeff Winther" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13478667">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18100920">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="240" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="18100920">240</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Darius Van Driel</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Darius Van Driel" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="180" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852317">180</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Darius Van Driel" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="290" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13852317">290</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sebastian Soderberg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sebastian Soderberg" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13472344">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sebastian Soderberg" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13472344">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marc Warren</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marc Warren" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469706">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Marc Warren" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="180" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469706">180</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Daniel van Tonder</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Daniel van Tonder" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39511531">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Daniel van Tonder" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="190" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39511531">190</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nacho Elvira</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nacho Elvira" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469689">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nacho Elvira" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="430" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469689">430</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alfredo Garcia-Heredia</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alfredo Garcia-Heredia" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15957441">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Alfredo Garcia-Heredia" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="210" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15957441">210</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sami Valimaki</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sami Valimaki" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20033768">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sami Valimaki" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="170" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="20033768">170</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Law</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Law" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="160" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852320">160</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="David Law" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="190" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13852320">190</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Francesco Laporta</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Francesco Laporta" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="160" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481242">160</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Francesco Laporta" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="340" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481242">340</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alex Fitzpatrick</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alex Fitzpatrick" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="160" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19817827">160</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Alex Fitzpatrick" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="210" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19817827">210</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kalle Samooja</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kalle Samooja" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="210" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481266">210</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kalle Samooja" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="310" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481266">310</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joachim B. Hansen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joachim B. Hansen" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="230" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852321">230</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Joachim B. Hansen" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="350" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13852321">350</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Daan Huizing</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Daan Huizing" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="230" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481305">230</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Daan Huizing" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="470" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481305">470</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mike Lorenzo-Vera</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mike Lorenzo-Vera" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="230" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496352">230</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mike Lorenzo-Vera" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="280" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496352">280</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Niklas Lemke</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Niklas Lemke" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18383931">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Niklas Lemke" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="390" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="18383931">390</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alvaro Quiros</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alvaro Quiros" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="230" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469662">230</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Alvaro Quiros" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469662">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marcel Siem</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marcel Siem" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="230" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469718">230</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Marcel Siem" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="250" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469718">250</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andrew Wilson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andrew Wilson" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="250" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20464133">250</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Andrew Wilson" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="740" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="20464133">740</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Pep Angles</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Pep Angles" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="280" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469753">280</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Pep Angles" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="350" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469753">350</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stephen Gallacher</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stephen Gallacher" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="250" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469740">250</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Stephen Gallacher" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="750" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469740">750</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Frederic Lacroix</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Frederic Lacroix" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="250" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13532471">250</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Frederic Lacroix" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="400" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13532471">400</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Daniel Gavins</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Daniel Gavins" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21549753">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Daniel Gavins" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="350" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21549753">350</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Espen Kofstad</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Espen Kofstad" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="260" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478671">260</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Espen Kofstad" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="750" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13478671">750</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Victor Dubuisson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Victor Dubuisson" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="340" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469647">340</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Victor Dubuisson" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="740" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469647">740</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Craig Howie</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Craig Howie" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="340" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18979788">340</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Craig Howie" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="800" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="18979788">800</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Horsey</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Horsey" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="410" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469650">410</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="David Horsey" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="880" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469650">880</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Steven Brown</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Steven Brown" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="470" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481291">470</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Steven Brown" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481291">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Aaron Cockerill</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Aaron Cockerill" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="460" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21549758">460</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Aaron Cockerill" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="890" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21549758">890</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sebastian Heisele</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sebastian Heisele" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="440" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469760">440</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sebastian Heisele" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="930" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469760">930</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nino Bertasio</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nino Bertasio" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="440" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469721">440</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nino Bertasio" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="490" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469721">490</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Garrick Porteous</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Garrick Porteous" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="460" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478656">460</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Garrick Porteous" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="640" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13478656">640</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kristoffer Broberg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kristoffer Broberg" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="460" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469646">460</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kristoffer Broberg" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="700" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469646">700</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jonathan Caldwell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jonathan Caldwell" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="520" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18383936">520</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jonathan Caldwell" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="18383936">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ross McGowan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ross McGowan" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="570" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16191750">570</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ross McGowan" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16191750">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hugo Leon</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hugo Leon" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="570" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13525839">570</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hugo Leon" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="700" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13525839">700</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Darren Fichardt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Darren Fichardt" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="550" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469665">550</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Darren Fichardt" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="940" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469665">940</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Maverick Antcliff</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Maverick Antcliff" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="530" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15546539">530</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Maverick Antcliff" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="760" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15546539">760</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Benjamin Hebert</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Benjamin Hebert" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="540" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469702">540</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Benjamin Hebert" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="740" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469702">740</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rikard Karlberg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rikard Karlberg" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="520" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469649">520</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rikard Karlberg" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469649">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scott Hend</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scott Hend" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="620" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469644">620</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scott Hend" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="900" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469644">900</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ashley Chesters</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ashley Chesters" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="700" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13472340">700</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ashley Chesters" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="900" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13472340">900</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Filippo Celli</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Filippo Celli" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="670" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40276708">670</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Filippo Celli" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="40276708">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Julian Suri</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Julian Suri" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="730" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478698">730</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Julian Suri" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13478698">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chris Wood</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chris Wood" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="750" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469631">750</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chris Wood" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469631">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Oliver Farr</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Oliver Farr" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478685">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Drysdale</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Drysdale" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469712">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chris Paisley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chris Paisley" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469705">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andrea Pavan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andrea Pavan" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481247">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Noah Brunner</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Noah Brunner" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="49681716">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hugo Camelo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hugo Camelo" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="49681717">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tomas Gouveia</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tomas Gouveia" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14981003">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tomas Bessa</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tomas Bessa" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20033760">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Pedro Figueiredo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Pedro Figueiredo" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14981002">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Vitor Lopes</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Vitor Lopes" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14981004">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Richard Sterne</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Richard Sterne" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469686">500</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Richard Sterne" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469686">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jack Singh Brar</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jack Singh Brar" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14746400">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ricardo Santos</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ricardo Santos" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="700" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478688">700</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ricardo Santos" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="900" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13478688">900</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Richard McEvoy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Richard McEvoy" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14521313">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lorenzo Gagli</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lorenzo Gagli" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478686">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Raphael Jacquelin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Raphael Jacquelin" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469700">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Robin Roussel</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Robin Roussel" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18383941">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joel Stalter</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joel Stalter" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469755">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Haydn Porteous</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Haydn Porteous" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469671">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Howell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Howell" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469733">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cormac Sharvin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cormac Sharvin" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14715577">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Oliver Fisher</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Oliver Fisher" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469723">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Taehee Lee</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Taehee Lee" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="690" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23053928">690</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Graeme Storm</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Graeme Storm" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469667">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Huilin Zhang</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Huilin Zhang" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18353266">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Carlos Pigem</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Carlos Pigem" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="550" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478697">550</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gregory Havret</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gregory Havret" data-market_id="1.205485317" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469678">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Portugal%20Masters%3A%20Marcus%20the%20man%20to%20follow%20at%20Vilamoura&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fportugal-masters-2022-tips-and-preview-marcus-the-man-to-follow-at-vilamoura-251022-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fportugal-masters-2022-tips-and-preview-marcus-the-man-to-follow-at-vilamoura-251022-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fportugal-masters-2022-tips-and-preview-marcus-the-man-to-follow-at-vilamoura-251022-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fportugal-masters-2022-tips-and-preview-marcus-the-man-to-follow-at-vilamoura-251022-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fportugal-masters-2022-tips-and-preview-marcus-the-man-to-follow-at-vilamoura-251022-167.html&text=Portugal%20Masters%3A%20Marcus%20the%20man%20to%20follow%20at%20Vilamoura" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon Discover the latest articles success</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Justin Suh.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Justin%20Suh.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/alfred-dunhill-links-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-tyrrell-and-tommy-to-contest-again-270922-167.html">Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Tyrrell and Tommy to contest again</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tyrrell Hatton at Carnoustie.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Tyrrell%20Hatton%20at%20Carnoustie.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/cj-cup-result-and-review-rory-mcilroy-wins-cj-cup-to-top-standings-241022-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Rory McIlroy wins CJ Cup to top standings </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rory McIlroy wins CJ Cup again.450x253.jpg" Read past articles More The Punter sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class=" "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class=" "> Each-Way Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1666694928" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
