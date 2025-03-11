Golf Bets

Find Me a 100 Winner: A pair of long-shot fancies to follow in two markets at Sawgrass

16th hole at Sawgrass
The 16th hole at Sawgrass

Steve Rawlings looks for value bets in both the First Round Leader market and the Outright market at the Players Championship here...

The draw favoured the afternoon starters at the Players Championship last year but that's unusual at Sawgrass and as highlighted in the preview, only three of the last 18 winners have started the event on Thursday afternoon.

That stat is just too strong to ignore so I'm disappointed to see my sole selection, Keegan Bradley, has been allocated a late start on day one and it was enough to put me off Justin Rose, who would have been a pick had he been given a Thursday morning start.

Had they been assigned the favourable AM-PM draw, I'd have been keen on both Max Greyserman and Austin Eckroat and of those starting early on Thursday, I like three players that have been matched at 100.099/1.

Last week's fancy, Robert MacIntyre, who finished a very respectable 11th at Bay Hill after a slow start, the bang in-form, Michael Kim, who's in search of his sixth top 13 finish in-a-row, and Wyndham Clark, who finished second last year after leading by four at halfway, are all priced up very fairly.

But I'm going for just one in the outright market - last week's column fancy, Nick Taylor, who is also one of Dave Tindall's each-way fancies. 

Back Nick Taylor @ 140.0139/1

 

A slow start (75 in round one) scuppered Taylor's chances at Bay Hill last week but he still finished tied for 31st and since finishing 48th in The Sentry, a week before he won the Sony Open in January, he's finished no worse than 33rd in six starts on the PGA Tour.

His Sawgrass numbers reading 73-MC-MC-16-48-MC-26 aren't spectacular but they're typical of many a Players winner and it's worth noting that he sat second at halfway 12 months ago.

Nick Taylor at Bay Hill 2025.jpg

Along with the favourable draw, Taylor also has form at Sedgefield Country Club - a course that appears to correlate nicely with Sawgrass.

As highlighted in the preview, six men have won both the Players Championship and the Wyndham Championship, and Taylor has form there too.

In eight starts, the Canadian has only finished inside the top-ten twice but he opened up with a 63 there last year to sit third before a 74 on Friday saw him miss the cut!

Recommended Bet

Back Nick Taylor (2Us)

EXC140.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Back Chad Ramey @ 200.0199/1 in First Round Leader market

 

C.T Pan, Vince Whaley and Chad Ramey will kick off the 2025 Players Championship from the first tee on Thursday morning at 11:40 UK time and Ramey looks worth chancing in the 1st Round Leader market at a huge price.

He caught the eye in Puerto Rico last week when he moved up into the top five with 18 to play with a 65 on Saturday before a sorry 73 on Sunday saw him slump 26th.

That was a disappointing finish, but we only need him to hit one strong round, and it won't be the first time here if he does.

Chad ramey at Sawgrass.jpg

A 64 on Thursday morning saw Ramey lead the 2023 Players Championship after round one on his first appearance at Sawgrass and he's overpriced here to repeat the feat.

Recommended Bet

Back Chad Ramey (1U) to lead after round one

EXC200.0

Place order to lay 15 Us @ 2.01/1

