Find Me a 100 Winner: Three longshots chanced from 99/1 to 229/1

Read my Mexico Open preview here

Read my Magical Kenya Open preview here

We've got the Mexico Open on the PGA Tour and the Magical Kenya Open on the DP World Tour this week and I've got three picks spread across the two tournaments - starting with my sole selection in Mexico...

After his fourth placed finish in the Qatar Masters last time out, the big hitting Frenchman, Antoine Rozner, was on my radar for the column but I've resigned myself to him not drifting out to a big enough price so my sole selection in this week's Mexico Open is Trey Mullinax.

The 32-year-old had some solid form after his victory in the Barbasol Championship in 2022 - finishing fifth in the FedEx St Jude, fourth at the Houston Open and eighth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. But he's been through the mill lately.

Dogged by a hip injury, he played just once between August 2023 and April last year, missing the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October.

He took his time to get going again after surgery, signing off 2024 with three missed cuts but he's quietly started this year rather nicely.

He missed the cut in the foul weather at the Farmers Insurance Open, but he was an encouraging 18th at The American Express in his first start of the year and he shot four rounds of 69 at the Phoenix Open last time out, where he finished 32nd.

Mullinax is a massive hitter off the tee so it's no surprise to see that he's already shown an aptitude for the venue.

He finished 24th here on his only previous appearance in 2022, when he led after the opening round, but he wasn't playing well at the time, coming into the event with form figures reading MC-MC-50-MC-MC.

Recommended Bet Back Trey Mullinax (2Us) EXC 130.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Spaniards have had a fair record in the Kenya Open at Muthaiga, so I was more than happy to follow Ian at Sports Betting Index in with Santiago Tarrio.

Kenya - outside punt - Santiago Tarrio, great course form, acclimatised to Africa last few weeks and after a slow start improved last week, something similar when 3rd here 23. @SteveThePunter mentions an odd Qatar link and his best Euro finish is 6th there

Various from 150-200 -- Sports Betting Index (@SBIdotcom) February 17, 2025

He lays the case out perfectly for the 34-year-old who has won twice on the Alps Tour and twice on the HotelPlanner Tour.

Last week's performance in South Africa was eye-catching after a string of missed cuts (finished 15th) and he clearly loves Muthaiga with course form figures reading 26-3-11.

Recommended Bet Back Santiago Tarrio (2Us) EXC 190.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Young South African, Ryan Van Velzen, is a player I've had my eye on for some time and he was a column pick at 400.0399/1 when finishing 48th at the Nedbank before Christmas, one week before he traded at a low of 1.728/11 at the Alfred Dunhill Championship, where he finished second after finding water on the 72nd hole.

Co-leader Ryan Van Velzen finds the water at the 72nd hole!



He must get up and down to force a play-off.#DunhillChamps pic.twitter.com/Rm6mNjGwxq -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) December 15, 2024

Already a two-time winner on the Sunshine Tour, the 23-year-old South African has a big future ahead of him and he has form in the book at Muthaiga, already having finished 11th on debut 12 months ago.

He's one to keep on the right side of at huge odds and I was pleased to see Matt Cooper likes his chances too.

Recommended Bet Back Ryan Van Velzen (1.5Us) EXC 230.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter