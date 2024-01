Two longshots chanced at 100.0 99/1 and 140.0 139/1

There have been nine events so far this season on the DP World Tour since it kicked off Down Under at the Australian PGA Championship at the end of November and we're yet to witness a triple-figure priced winner.

I haven't kept an account but that must be on the way to being some sort of record given how many longshots prevail on this Tour. It's a run that will surely come to an end sooner rather than later, so I'm more than happy to back South African longshot Brandon Stone in the inaugural edition of the Bahrain Championship.

It's now more than five years since the 30-year-old won the third of his three DP World Tour events at the prestigious Scottish Open and it's almost four years since he was beaten in a playoff by the recent Qatar Masters winner, Sami Valimaki, in the final edition of the now defunct Oman Open.

That's a long time in the wilderness and after his opening round at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship last week, he offered some insight into his struggles.

"At the end of 2022, I was playing probably the worst golf I'd ever played since I was a kid, I needed to step back, take a broad look at the game, and reassess where I was, what I could work on and build from the foundation up. We did just that."

After a successful season on the Challenge Tour, which saw him finish inside the top-10 six times, Stone finished in a tie for 11th in the Challenge Tour Grand Final in November to secure a return to the DP World Tour at the first time of asking. If last week's excellent tied fourth is anything to go by, it may not be too long before this supremely talented South African returns to winning ways.

Stone shot 60 in round four at Gullane back in 2018 to win the Scottish Open by four and he came very close to shooting the Tour's first 59 when he narrowly missed for birdie at the last. So we know he's a fabulous links exponent and he has numerous strong performances in the UAE and surrounding areas too.

In addition to that second place in Oman, and a seventh-place finish in Qatar, Stone has four top-26 finishes in Abi Dhabi and a seventh and second at the prestigious Dubai Desert Classic. This a part of the world in which he feels comfortable.

Although he never really looked like winning last week, he stuck to his guns nicely to finish fourth and it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see him build on that at a venue that should suit him.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is the fifth event of the 2024 PGA Tour season and in stark contrast to the DP World Tour, outsiders have positively flourished.

So far, we've witnessed four triple-figure priced winners - two at 230.0229/1 and two at 1000.0999/1 and this tournament has seen more than its fair share of longshot victors over the years too.

I didn't have any problem in finding plausible candidates and Denny McCarthy, Kurt Kitayama and Lee Hodges were all carefully considered but as that trio have all shortened up in the market, I'm going to plump for just one - the bang in-form Kevin Yu.

At only 25, Yu, has a massive future and he's shown signs over the last fortnight that a breakthrough win may not be too far away, following a third at The American Express and top-six finish at the Farmers Insurance Open last week.

After a top-three finish at the Bermuda Championship and a seventh-place finish in this event, following his graduation from the Korn Ferry Tour at the end of 2022, the former world number one amateur underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. An injury he picked up in the gym shortly after his excellent seventh here.

That kept him out of action for more than four months and other than a top-six finish in the John Deere Classic, he was largely disappointing post injury in 2023.

He began 2024 with a missed cut in the Sony Open but he's found his groove in the last fortnight, firing a 63 on Sunday at The American Express to finish third before bookending rounds of 74 and 73 with a 64 to start the week around the North Course at Torrey Pines and a five-under-par bogey-free around the tough South Course on Sunday.

Keith Mitchell was the only man to better his 63 in round four around the Pete Dye Championship Course two weeks ago and Doug Ghim was the only man to better last Sunday's 67 at Torrey Pines, so Yu is playing some incredible golf in patches.

He's shown a liking for blustery conditions and coastal courses and he's worth chancing at a juicy price given his current form.

