silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Find Me a 100 Winner: 139/1 Yu is worth chancing at Pebble Beach</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven-rawlings/">Steven Rawlings</a></li> <li><time datetime="2024-01-30">30 January 2024</time></li> <li>3 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Find Me a 100 Winner: 139/1 Yu is worth chancing at Pebble Beach", "name": "Find Me a 100 Winner: 139/1 Yu is worth chancing at Pebble Beach", "description": "Steve Rawlings has picked out two outsiders this week, backing one on the DP World Tour in Bahrain and one on the PGA Tour in California...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/long-odds-golf-tips-past-winner-139-1-yu-is-worth-chancing-at-pebble-beach-300124-167.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/long-odds-golf-tips-past-winner-139-1-yu-is-worth-chancing-at-pebble-beach-300124-167.html", "datePublished": "2024-01-30T12:43:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-30T13:57:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Steve Rawlings has picked out two outsiders this week, backing one on the DP World Tour in Bahrain and one on the PGA Tour in California... Two longshots chanced at [100.0] and [140.0] Read my Bahrain Championship preview here Read my AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am preview here There have been nine events so far this season on the DP World Tour since it kicked off Down Under at the Australian PGA Championship at the end of November and we're yet to witness a triple-figure priced winner. I haven't kept an account but that must be on the way to being some sort of record given how many longshots prevail on this Tour. It's a run that will surely come to an end sooner rather than later, so I'm more than happy to back South African longshot Brandon Stone in the inaugural edition of the Bahrain Championship. Brandon Stone @ [100.0] It's now more than five years since the 30-year-old won the third of his three DP World Tour events at the prestigious Scottish Open and it's almost four years since he was beaten in a playoff by the recent Qatar Masters winner, Sami Valimaki, in the final edition of the now defunct Oman Open. That's a long time in the wilderness and after his opening round at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship last week, he offered some insight into his struggles. "At the end of 2022, I was playing probably the worst golf I'd ever played since I was a kid, I needed to step back, take a broad look at the game, and reassess where I was, what I could work on and build from the foundation up. We did just that." After a successful season on the Challenge Tour, which saw him finish inside the top-10 six times, Stone finished in a tie for 11th in the Challenge Tour Grand Final in November to secure a return to the DP World Tour at the first time of asking. If last week's excellent tied fourth is anything to go by, it may not be too long before this supremely talented South African returns to winning ways. Stone shot 60 in round four at Gullane back in 2018 to win the Scottish Open by four and he came very close to shooting the Tour's first 59 when he narrowly missed for birdie at the last. So we know he's a fabulous links exponent and he has numerous strong performances in the UAE and surrounding areas too. In addition to that second place in Oman, and a seventh-place finish in Qatar, Stone has four top-26 finishes in Abi Dhabi and a seventh and second at the prestigious Dubai Desert Classic. This a part of the world in which he feels comfortable. Although he never really looked like winning last week, he stuck to his guns nicely to finish fourth and it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see him build on that at a venue that should suit him. Back Brandon Stone (2us) @ [100.0] Bet now Place order to lay 8u @ [10.0] &amp; 12u @ [2.0] Kevin Yu @ [140.0] The AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is the fifth event of the 2024 PGA Tour season and in stark contrast to the DP World Tour, outsiders have positively flourished. So far, we've witnessed four triple-figure priced winners - two at [230.0] and two at [1000.0] and this tournament has seen more than its fair share of longshot victors over the years too. I didn't have any problem in finding plausible candidates and Denny McCarthy, Kurt Kitayama and Lee Hodges were all carefully considered but as that trio have all shortened up in the market, I'm going to plump for just one - the bang in-form Kevin Yu. At only 25, Yu, has a massive future and he's shown signs over the last fortnight that a breakthrough win may not be too far away, following a third at The American Express and top-six finish at the Farmers Insurance Open last week. After a top-three finish at the Bermuda Championship and a seventh-place finish in this event, following his graduation from the Korn Ferry Tour at the end of 2022, the former world number one amateur underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. An injury he picked up in the gym shortly after his excellent seventh here. That kept him out of action for more than four months and other than a top-six finish in the John Deere Classic, he was largely disappointing post injury in 2023. He began 2024 with a missed cut in the Sony Open but he's found his groove in the last fortnight, firing a 63 on Sunday at The American Express to finish third before bookending rounds of 74 and 73 with a 64 to start the week around the North Course at Torrey Pines and a five-under-par bogey-free around the tough South Course on Sunday. Keith Mitchell was the only man to better his 63 in round four around the Pete Dye Championship Course two weeks ago and Doug Ghim was the only man to better last Sunday's 67 at Torrey Pines, so Yu is playing some incredible golf in patches. He's shown a liking for blustery conditions and coastal courses and he's worth chancing at a juicy price given his current form. Back Kevin Yu (2us) @ [140.0] Bet now Place order to lay 8u @ [10.0] &amp; 12u @ [2.0] Now read my AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-AM preview here. *You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Kevin Yu in action at The American Express.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Kevin Yu in action at The American Express.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Kevin Yu in action at The American Express.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Steven Rawlings", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven_rawlings" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Kevin Yu in action at The American Express.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Kevin Yu in action at The American Express.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Kevin Yu in action at The American Express.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Kevin Yu in action at The American Express.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Golfer Kevin Yu"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Kevin Yu in action at The American Express</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Find%20Me%20a%20100%20Winner%3A%20139%2F1%20Yu%20is%20worth%20chancing%20at%20Pebble%20Beach&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Flong-odds-golf-tips-past-winner-139-1-yu-is-worth-chancing-at-pebble-beach-300124-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Flong-odds-golf-tips-past-winner-139-1-yu-is-worth-chancing-at-pebble-beach-300124-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Flong-odds-golf-tips-past-winner-139-1-yu-is-worth-chancing-at-pebble-beach-300124-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Flong-odds-golf-tips-past-winner-139-1-yu-is-worth-chancing-at-pebble-beach-300124-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Flong-odds-golf-tips-past-winner-139-1-yu-is-worth-chancing-at-pebble-beach-300124-167.html&text=Find%20Me%20a%20100%20Winner%3A%20139%2F1%20Yu%20is%20worth%20chancing%20at%20Pebble%20Beach" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Steve Rawlings has picked out two outsiders this week, backing one on the DP World Tour in Bahrain and one on the PGA Tour in California...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Two longshots chanced at <b class="inline_odds" title="99/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">100.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">99/1</span></b> and <b class="inline_odds" title="139/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">140.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">139/1</span></b></h3> </li> <li> <h3>Read my <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/bahrain-championship-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-290124-167.html">Bahrain Championship preview here</a></h3> </li> <li> <h3>Read my <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/att-pebble-beach-pro-am-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-290124-167.html">AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am preview here</a></h3> </li> <hr><p>There have been nine events so far this season on the DP World Tour since it kicked off Down Under at the Australian PGA Championship at the end of November and we're yet to witness a triple-figure priced winner.</p><p>I haven't kept an account but that must be on the way to being some sort of record given how many longshots prevail on this Tour. It's a run that will surely come to an end sooner rather than later, so I'm more than happy to back South African longshot Brandon Stone in the inaugural edition of the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.224157378">Bahrain Championship</a>.</p><h2>Brandon Stone @ <b class="inline_odds" title="99/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">100.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">99/1</span></b></h2><p></p><p>It's now more than five years since the 30-year-old won the third of his three DP World Tour events at the prestigious Scottish Open and it's almost four years since he was beaten in a playoff by the recent Qatar Masters winner, Sami Valimaki, in the final edition of the now defunct Oman Open.</p><p>That's a long time in the wilderness and after his opening round at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship last week, he offered some insight into his struggles.</p><p>"At the end of 2022, I was playing probably the worst golf I'd ever played since I was a kid, I needed to step back, take a broad look at the game, and reassess where I was, what I could work on and build from the foundation up. We did just that."</p><p>After a successful season on the Challenge Tour, which saw him finish inside the top-10 six times, Stone finished in a tie for 11th in the Challenge Tour Grand Final in November to secure a return to the DP World Tour at the first time of asking. If last week's excellent tied fourth is anything to go by, it may not be too long before this supremely talented South African returns to winning ways.</p><p>Stone shot 60 in round four at Gullane back in 2018 to win the Scottish Open by four and he came very close to shooting the Tour's first 59 when he narrowly missed for birdie at the last. So we know he's a fabulous links exponent and he has numerous strong performances in the UAE and surrounding areas too.</p><p>In addition to that second place in Oman, and a seventh-place finish in Qatar, Stone has four top-26 finishes in Abi Dhabi and a seventh and second at the prestigious Dubai Desert Classic. This a part of the world in which he feels comfortable.</p><p><img alt="Brandon Stone.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/b3f3eb6d689030cb1d6f747841a17a6c9a62354d.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Although he never really looked like winning last week, he stuck to his guns nicely to finish fourth and it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see him build on that at a venue that should suit him.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Brandon Stone (2us) @ <b class="inline_odds" title="99/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">100.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">99/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.224157378" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.224157378">Place order to lay 8u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> & 12u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></p><h2>Kevin Yu @ <b class="inline_odds" title="139/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">140.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">139/1</span></b></h2><p></p><p>The <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.224111196">AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am</a> is the fifth event of the 2024 PGA Tour season and in stark contrast to the DP World Tour, outsiders have positively flourished.</p><p>So far, we've witnessed four triple-figure priced winners - two at <b class="inline_odds" title="229/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">230.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">229/1</span></b> and two at <b class="inline_odds" title="999/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">1000.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">999/1</span></b> and this tournament has seen more than its fair share of longshot victors over the years too.</p><p>I didn't have any problem in finding plausible candidates and Denny McCarthy, Kurt Kitayama and Lee Hodges were all carefully considered but as that trio have all shortened up in the market, I'm going to plump for just one - the bang in-form Kevin Yu.</p><p>At only 25, Yu, has a massive future and he's shown signs over the last fortnight that a breakthrough win may not be too far away, following a third at The American Express and top-six finish at the Farmers Insurance Open last week.</p><p>After a top-three finish at the Bermuda Championship and a seventh-place finish in this event, following his graduation from the Korn Ferry Tour at the end of 2022, the former world number one amateur underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. An injury he picked up in the gym shortly after his excellent seventh here.</p><p>That kept him out of action for more than four months and other than a top-six finish in the John Deere Classic, he was largely disappointing post injury in 2023.</p><p>He began 2024 with a missed cut in the Sony Open but he's found his groove in the last fortnight, firing a 63 on Sunday at The American Express to finish third before bookending rounds of 74 and 73 with a 64 to start the week around the North Course at Torrey Pines and a five-under-par bogey-free around the tough South Course on Sunday.</p><p>Keith Mitchell was the only man to better his 63 in round four around the Pete Dye Championship Course two weeks ago and Doug Ghim was the only man to better last Sunday's 67 at Torrey Pines, so Yu is playing some incredible golf in patches.</p><p>He's shown a liking for blustery conditions and coastal courses and he's worth chancing at a juicy price given his current form.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Kevin Yu (2us) @ <b class="inline_odds" title="139/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">140.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">139/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.224111196" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.224111196">Place order to lay 8u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> & 12u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></p><hr><h3><strong>Now read my AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM preview<span> </span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/att-pebble-beach-pro-am-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-290124-167.html">here</a>.</strong></h3><hr><h3><span>*You can follow me on Twitter </span><a class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/att-pebble-beach-pro-am-2024-players-form-guide-250124-779.html">AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024: Course and current form stats</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/bahrain-championship-each-way-tips-monty-hint-points-to-28-1-luiten-280124-721.html">Bahrain Championship Each-Way Tips: Monty hint points to 28/1 Luiten</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/att-pebble-beach-pro-am-2024-each-way-tips-picks-from-18-1-to-50-1-290124-719.html">AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 Each-way Tips: Picks from 18/1 to 50/1</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">More Golf Bets</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">Each Way Golf Betting Calculator</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/">Golf Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Each-Way Betting</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Find Me A 100 Winner</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/">First Round Leader</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/">Three-Ball Tips</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/">LIV Golf</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/">FedEx Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/">News</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span 