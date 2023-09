Three at Wentworth and two at Silverado to chance

As highlighted in the two previews (see above for links), both the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour and the Fortinet Championship on the PGA Tour have produced plenty of longshot winners, so I've been like a kid in a sweet shop this week, but I've limited my picks to just five. I'll start with a trio of longshots at the BMW PGA Championship...

I'm more than happy to keep faith with Italy's Guido Migliozzi after his 16th place finish in Ireland last week.

He lost his way in round three and never traded any shorter than 20.019/1 but as highlighted in the De-brief after the Omega European Masters, with the pressure of Ryder Cup qualification now removed, I suspect he may well maintain this decent run of form.

Guido defends his Open de France title next week, one week before the Ryder Cup, and he looks a reasonable price to contend again at 150.0149/1.

He missed his first three cuts at Wentworth, but he enjoys a tree-lined test and he can build on last year's tied 13th, achieved after three successive rounds of 68 in the weather-shortened renewal.

As highlighted in the preview, form at the K Club has held up extremely well at Wentworth so it makes sense to stick with a couple of last week's contenders.

Matt Cooper is backing the prolific South African, Thriston Lawrence, after his fast finishing tied third in Ireland and I'm more than happy to follow him in at a whopping 210.0209/1.

He missed the cut on debut last year but I'm more than happy to ignore that given it came so soon after he'd won the Omega European Masters.

Like the K Club, Crans, the host venue for the European Masters, appears to produce plenty of Wentworth winners so there's plenty of evidence to suggest we should ignore last year's poor performance.

Scotland's Grant Forrest has only ordinary Wentworth numbers reading 32-63-23 but in an interview with the Scotsman this week he described the course as one he 'loved' and after his tied third last week, when in-contention throughout the weekend, he too looks overpriced.

Playing alongside Rory and in front of a huge gallery, Forrest did very little wrong on Sunday at the K Club and he was matched at a low of just 4.84/1 before he found the water off the tee on the par three 12th.

He's been playing some nice golf since turning 30 at the end of June and another good week could be on the cards.

Over at the Fortinet Championship, Dave Tindall's sweet on the chances of another Scotsman, Martin Laird, and I'm in complete agreement.

As highlighted in the preview, there appears to be a link between this event and the Texas Open - an event Laird won ten years ago - so I'm more than happy to follow him in at an industry-wide best of 125/1 with the Sportsbook, with eight places on offer.

I came close to putting up another of Dave's fancies, Chesson Hadley, at a triple-figure price but I've limited my picks to five and for my last selection, I've gone with someone with a local connection...

Californians tend to do well in this event in their home state and while Troy Merritt isn't Californian, he went to college there, so putting on Poa doesn't faze him.

The 37-year-old two-time PGA Tour winner is a bit of an in-and-out performer, but he has a decent record in California given he's finished second in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and second in the Barracuda Championship since he finished fourth here in 2018 and he's had bits and pieces of form of late.

Back-to-back 17th place finishes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and the John Deere Classic were encouraging efforts and his second round 63 at the Wyndham Championship last time out was an eye-catching knock.

