Find Me a 100 Winner: Three chanced across two events between 109/1 & 269/1

Read my Irish Open preview here

Read my Procore Championship preview here

Read Matt Cooper's Irish Open each-way column here

We haven't had a triple-figure priced winner at the Irish Open in nine years, but the good news is that it was at this year's venue - the wonderful Royal County Down links punt- so we might just be due another.

Denmark's Soren Kjeldsen was a 340.0339/1 chance before the off back in 2015 and the two men he beat in extra time - Bernd Wiesberger and Eddie Pepperell - weren't well fancied either.

Wiesberger was generally a 90.089/1 shot and Pepperell went off at around 300.0299/1.

Scotland's Ewen Ferguson has gone off the boil since his impressive victory at the BMW International Open in Germany in July.

He missed the cut at the Scottish Open the following week and he's also failed to make the weekend in each of his last two starts - in the British Masters and at last week's European Masters - but I'm happy to chance him here at a triple-figure price.

In amongst those three missed cuts is a 22nd place finish in the Open Championship and this is a test that will definitely suit given he's grown up playing links golf.

The 28-year-old won the Boys Amateur at Royal Liverpool in 2013 and he reached the quarter finals of the Amateur Championship at Royal Porthcawl in 2016.

Although 12th in last year's Scottish Open is his best result on a links layout as a pro, the first of his three DP World Tour titles was the 2022 Qatar Masters at Doha. He's already a winner in Northern Ireland too, having won the ISPS Handa World Invitational five months after his victory in Qatar.

Ferguson is no bigger than 70/171.00 on the High Street so he looks fairly priced on the Exchange given he's in search of fourth victory in just over two years.

Recommended Bet Back Ewen Ferguson (2Us) EXC 110.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 & 12 Us @ 2.01/1

A year after Ferguson had won the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Daniel Brown took the title in emphatic fashion and his victory was all set up around a links layout.

The first and second rounds are played at two courses to facilitate the large field, and the Brown kicked off the tournament with a seven-under-par 64 around the Castlerock links, a venue that wasn't used when Ferguson won in 2022.

That was the best round played at Castlerock and Brown went on to win by five after shooting 66, 67 and 69 around Galgorm Castle and we've since witnessed just how much the Englishman enjoys a links layout when he led this year's Open after round one.

He went on to contend all week at Troon before eventually finishing 10th and although he hasn't exactly shone since, missing his next two cuts and finishing 68th in the British Masters two weeks ago, he'll relish a return to a links layout and he's worth chancing at a huge price.

Recommended Bet Back Daniel Brown (1U) EXC 270.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 & 12 Us @ 2.01/1

I was sorely tempted by the in-form Californian veteran, Charley Hoffman, at this week's PGA Tour event - the Procore Championship.

The home state contingent has prospered at Silverado, with the tournament going the way of a Californian in six of the last eight years. However, I'm going to pass Charley over on account of his poor course form and instead plump for the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship - Chad Ramey.

The 32-year-old missed his first two cuts here but he finished 19th 12 months ago and he arrives in better form this time around, with current form figures reading 13-24-52, and those numbers should be better.

Ramey sat second at the halfway stage of the Wyndham Championship a month ago but shot 73-74 over the weekend to tumble down the leaderboard.

Scrambling has been the key stat at Silverado and he's ranked inside the top-15 for that metric in each of his last three starts.

Recommended Bet Back Chad Ramey (2Us) EXC 160

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 & 12 Us @ 2.01/1