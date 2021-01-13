Golf Tips: Our experts' best bets for the Sony Open

Sony Open Preview: Mexican form the key to success

Steve 'The Punter' Rawlings provides an in-depth preview of the Sony Open including tournament history, course insight and reveals who he's backing at the outset.

He says: "Brendon Todd was always going to find the Plantation Course a bit too long (ranked dead last for DD) so his 13th placed finish was a cracking effort and a perfect warm-up."

Sony Open: Course and current form stats for Waialae

Andy Swales explains everything you need to know about the course at the Waialae Country Club, analyses the players' form stats and discusses who he thinks could be in contention for the Sony.

Andy says: "Compared to the long, wide-open and undulating fairways of the Plantation Course, Waialae is shorter, tighter and flatter. The putting surfaces are also smaller, placing a much greater emphasis on accuracy, particularly on approach shots into greens."

Sony Open First-Round Leader Tips: Side with Sabbatini

Who will make a strong start on Thursday? Dave Tindall has three each-way picks to be First Round Leader at Waialae Country Club.

He says: "Sabbatini has won some first round leader place money at this event in three of the last six years."

Sony Open Each-Way Tips: Ancer fits the bill

Dave also serves up three each-way selections for the Sony Open including a promising Mexican player.

He says: "In terms of his approach play, he registered negative numbers in the first two rounds but really got his irons dialled in on Saturday and Sunday. The result was an 11-under total on the weekend, the same as eventual winner Harris English managed over his final 36 holes."

Find Me a 100 Winner: Three massive priced selections for the Sony Open

Looking for an outsider to back at odds of 99/1 or more? Then read Steve on the players who could make an impact at long odds this week.

He says: "Stewart Cink has finished fifth (2005) and 10th (2006) here previously and he's also won at Harbour Town a couple of times."