Sony Open in Hawaii: Course and current form stats for Waialae

The PGA Tour remains in Hawaii, swapping the island of Maui for Oahu, as it travels 80 miles west to the state capital Honolulu.

The golfers have set up camp at Waialae Country Club, some five hours behind New York city on America's east coast.

Thirty-two of the 42 players who teed-up at Kapalua last Thursday, have remained in America's 50th state to contest this week's Sony Open in Hawaii.

Opened on February 1st 1927, Waialae provides a different type of coastal experience to the one that faced the golfers at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Compared to the long, wide-open and undulating fairways of the Plantation Course, Waialae is shorter, tighter and flatter. The putting surfaces are also smaller, placing a much greater emphasis on accuracy, particularly on approach shots into greens.

Rolling Kapalua has numerous changes in elevation ranging up to 500 feet, while the difference between the highest and lowest points at Waialae is approximately four yards.

And while Waialae covers 120 acres, the much-more spacious Kapalua stretches beyond 300. The differences could hardly be greater.

Horses for courses

Waialae is certainly one of those venues where some players return year-after-year to rack-up plenty of top-10s. One such pro is Charles Howell who has posted 10 T-10s since 2002.

Accuracy is usually key at Waialae, and one player who might catch your eye this week is Ryan Palmer who finished fourth at Kapalua on Sunday.

The 44-year-old from Texas is a former champion over Waialae, he tied-fourth here last year, and is up to No 25 in the world. He's also hitting plenty of Greens in Regulation in the 100-125 yard range.

Two other players who fall into this grouping include another former Waialae winner, Russell Henley, and Emiliano Grillo, both of whom tee-up for the first time since the Mayakoba Classic in early December.

Five of the world's top 15 are in attendance: Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger and Viktor Hovland.

And the stats show that two-time major winner Zach Johnson could also be a force this week.

The 'other Johnson', now 44, continues to play solid golf into the green and his putting appears to be holding up too.

Traditional birdie fest

Over the years, Waialae has been a particularly low-scoring venue. Between 2013 and 2019, five champions posted 72-hole totals of 260 or less.

However, 12 months ago, Cameron Smith (269) registered the highest winning score for 15 years, following some wet and windy weather during the early part of the tournament.

Last year's cut total of 141 (one-over-par), was the highest it had been since 2010.

And last year's conditions appeared to place much more emphasis on how players coped with heavy wind on the greens.

In 2020, the golfers who occupied the top three positions after 72 holes, were also ranked inside the top-three of the putting stats - although not in the same order:

Won: Cameron Smith (1.686 - T2)

2nd: Brendan Steele (1.686 - T2)

3rd: Webb Simpson (1.667 - 1st)

Course Comparisons (2016-20)

Driving Accuracy (%)

73.88: Sea Island (RSM Classic) (1/29)

59.02: Waialae (Hawaiian Open) (19/29)

52.24: Torrey Pines (Farmers Insurance) (29/29)

Greens in Regulation (%)

75.98: Sedgefield (Wyndham) (1/29)

70.70: Waialae (Hawaiian Open) (7/29)

58.99: Innisbrook (Valspar) (29/29)

Putting (GiR)

1.664: PGA West (host) (American Express) (1/29)

1.749: Waialae (Hawaiian Open) (13/29)

2.668: Augusta National (Masters) (29/29)

Key: Above stats are for all 29 courses which staged four or more PGA Tour events between January 1st, 2016 and December 31st, 2020. To qualify for a ranking (between 1 & 29), tournaments must have a minimum of 50 players competing over the final two rounds of an event. Averages do not include players who failed to complete at least 54 holes.

Waialae Data (2016-20)

DA: (T10 - 61.43%); (Cat10 - 71.63%)

GiR: (T10 - 74.41%); (Cat10 - 79.03%)

Putts: (T10 - 1.692); (Cat10 - 1.637)

Key: T10 (Average for Top-10 finishers); Cat10 (Average for Top-10 in Category)

