Golf Tips: Our experts' best bets for the Joburg Open

Joburg Open: Burmester too big in South Africa

The DP World Tour kicks off with the first of three events in South Africa - the Joburg Open - and our man fancies the rebranded European Tour to start with a winning favourite...

Steve says: "The first and second in this event last year, Hansen and Wilco Nienaber, were separated by a solitary stroke but four clear of the rest with a round to go and Oosthuizen and Sharma both converted big leads here but it's possible to come from off the pace...

"Dean Burmester has only ordinary course form with three missed cuts and two top-20s but that's the only negative and I don't think it's a huge negative. When he finished 18th last year he started too slowly to figure and when 19th in 2017 he dropped away after a decent start so there's some evidence to suggest he can perform here and he's a better player now anyway.

"He won his second European Tour event in May at the Tenerife Open and he arrives in Joburg in sparkling form. Having finished seventh in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October, he won the South African PGA Championship by two strokes three weeks ago so you can perhaps forgive his strange week at the Dubai Championship a fortnight ago where he could only finish 44th, despite sitting second after round one."

Joburg Open First-Round Leader Tips: Zander can zoom into contention on day one

Dave Tindall has three each-way picks to be First Round Leader at Firethorn on Thursday...

Dave says: "First up is local man Zander Lombard, who tees off at 12:30pm SA time (two hours ahead of UK). Lombard often pops up on leaderboards at this time of year when The Tour visits his homeland and this week's course, Firestone, is one where he's shone early.

"He opened with a 64 here in the 2018 South African Open to lie fourth after day one and rounds of 69-65 in last year's Joburg Open put him fifth at halfway. He finished tied 15th in both events.

"Another layer of promise comes via two recent good starts. He set out with a 65 in October's Mallorca Golf Open and, last time, carded a 66 on day one of the Dubai Championship. "

Joburg Open Each Way Tips: Paratore can hit the heights again

Matt Cooper has three selections for the Joburg Open with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places.

Matt says: "First selection this week, Renato Paratore, has shown good form in recent weeks at two of those courses, finishing tied ninth in Madrid and tied seventh at Crans. In recent weeks he has also been T25th at Valderrama (tied fourth with 18 holes to play) and T11th in Mallorca.

"A glance into his record book shows plenty more evidence of him knowing how to play at altitude. In fact this year's effort was his third top 12 finish at Crans. And being among trees doesn't faze him either, with multiple top 10s at Royal Dar es Salam, a top 10 at Wentworth and a win at Barseback.

"He's not played the course before, but he was tied seventh at the very similar Glendower, also in Johannesburg, at the 2018 South African Open.

"Incredibly, Paratore is still just 24 years of age and has made 197 starts on the European Tour. He's on track to make a mockery of those awards to old-timers who rack up 600-odd appearances, possibly reaching the landmark before he's out of his 30s."

Find Me a 100 Winner: Wilson worth chancing at course that fits his eye

Steve continues his quest to land a monster-price winner by picking out a couple of outsiders in the Joburg Open.

Steve says: "Oliver Wilson's game was in disarray 12 months ago and he'd made only one of his previous 16 cuts so it was achievement just to make the weekend. On his only previous outing here, at the 2018 South African Open, he was a huge eye-catcher.

"The 2014 Alfred Dunhill Links champion, who lost four European Tour playoffs before finally getting off the mark, won twice on the Challenge Tour in 2018 but after winning the Irish Challenge in October, his form leading into the South African Open two months later wasn't spectacular, with figures reading 26-12-22-MC and he stared the event slowly.

"After an opening 73, Wilson sat tied for 149th and a second missed cut in-a-row looked on the cards but he bounced back brilliantly with a 66 on Friday and a pair of 67s over the weekend to finish third, so this is clearly a course that fits his eye."

Joburg Open 2021: Form guide for this week's event at Randpark

Andy Swales has the players form stat for Joburg and fills us in on who could be in contention at Randpark...

Andy says: "As for non-South Africans, the well-travelled American Johannes Veerman is chasing a second European Tour victory of the year and is still playing solidly.

"Many of Europe's higher-ranked players teeing-up in Johannesburg have enjoyed a strong year on the Challenge Tour where the quality of field is similar to that at Randpark this week.

"One golfer who has already tasted victory on the European Tour is Romain Langasque. The Frenchman made his breakthrough at Celtic Manor last year and, despite a few setbacks during 2021, can certainly prosper among this crowd.

"He was runner-up at Randpark three years ago and his highest finish of 2021 came on the same continent during March - tied-5th at the Kenya Open."