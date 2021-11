Find Me a 100 Winner: Wilson worth chancing at course that fits his eye

Last year's edition of the Joburg Open around the Firethorn Course at Randpark was fought out between the eventual winner, JB Hansen, who drifted out to 60.059/1 before the off, and pre-event 40.039/1 chance, Wilco Nienaber, and the two previous course winners, Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace, who won the 2018 and 2020 editions of the South African Open, went off at only 9.08/1 and 25.024/1 but the 2017 winner of this event here, Shubhankar Sharma, was an unfancied 150.0149/1 chance.

Let's hope for a similar result this time around with either Neil Schietekat or Oliver Wilson.

Neil looks a nice fit at Firethorn

As highlighted in the preview, Scrambling and Putting have been the stats to come to the fore at the Firethorn Course at Randpark and so I was really quite surprised to see local man, Neil Schietekat, trading at a triple-figure price.

The 37-year-old comes into the event in strong form having finished second in the Blair Atholl Championship on the Sunshine Tour at the end of October, where he ranked first for Scrambling and 13th for Putting Average and fifth at the South African PGA Championship two weeks ago, where he ranked 17th for Putting Average.

Schietekat ticks all the right stats boxes and he told Sport24 that he didn't play great last year when finishing 11th!

"The Joburg Open is always a great tournament, I like the course and I've played well there. I didn't play great that week, but I'm excited about the next couple of weeks," Schietekat told Sport24.

The three-time Sunshine Tour winner is currently fifth on the Sunshine Tour's Order of Merit, where he's only missed two of 17 cuts and given he's no bigger than 70/1 on the High Street, the 140.0 139/1 available on the exchange looks huge.

Wilson worth chancing at course that fits his eye

English veteran, Oliver Wilson, missed the cut last time out, at the Dubai Championship, and he finished down the field in the event last year (61st) but he'd be considerably shorter in price if those two efforts weren't on the portfolio, and both can be excused.

Prior to his missed cut in Dubai, the 41-year-old had finished a very respectable 11th at the Mallorca Golf Open and 12th in the Portugal Masters so it's possible that a bit of over-expectation got the better of him in the Dubai desert last time out and last year's 61st here can definitely be ignored.

Wilson's game was in disarray 12 months ago and he'd made only one of his previous 16 cuts so it was achievement just to make the weekend. On his only previous outing here, at the 2018 South African Open, he was a huge eye-catcher...

The 2014 Alfred Dunhill Links champion, who lost four European Tour playoffs before finally getting off the mark, won twice on the Challenge Tour in 2018 but after winning the Irish Challenge in October, his form leading into the South African Open two months later wasn't spectacular, with figures reading 26-12-22-MC and he stared the event slowly.

After an opening 73, Wilson sat tied for 149th and a second missed cut in-a-row looked on the cards but he bounced back brilliantly with a 66 on Friday and a pair of 67s over the weekend to finish third, so this is clearly a course that fits his eye.



