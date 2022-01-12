Golf Tips: Best bets for the Sony Open in Hawaii

Sony Open: Is course specialist Steele set to contend again?

The PGA Tour hops from Maui to Oahu and from the Sentry to the Sony and Steve Rawlings is back with his comprehensive preview of the tournament.

Steve says: "My only other pre-event pick, Brendan Steele, didn't have the advantage of a pipe opener last week but he's played so well here recently that I couldn't let him go unbacked.

"He led going into the final round in 2020, when he was matched at a low of 1.111/9, and he was in front again 12 months ago with a round to go when he hit a low of 1.374/11.

"He couldn't get the job done on either occasion, finishing second and fourth, but he clearly loves it here and he was runner-up to Hideki Matsuyama in Japan only three starts ago in the ZOZO Championship."

Sony Open in Hawaii Each-Way Tips: Gooch can grab second win

The PGA Tour stays in Hawaii for the first full-field event of the calendar year and Dave Tindall has three-each way tips for the action at Waialae.

Dave says: "With Kevin Na winning here last year, 16 of the last 23 Sony Open champions had teed it up the week before. That's two thirds so I'll reflect that in the three-man staking plan by picking two who did and one who didn't.

"One of those who did is Talor Gooch. I put him up last week at 40s against some of the best players in the game and I think the 30s in a much weaker, if much bigger, field is fair enough here.

"As stated at the Sentry, I think he's a player of vast potential and he probably looks a better fit for this course than he did last week's. Not that he did too badly at the Sentry, shooting a pair of 6-under 67s on the weekend to finish in the top 15.

"Gooch's breakthrough win came at the RSM Classic in late November so it's both recent and on a track which has many similar properties to this one.

"The negative seems to be that his course form at Waialae looks modest (MC-63-MC the last three years). But, he's never shot higher than 71 here, was second at halfway on debut in 2018 and he'll be far more tuned up this time having played last week, something he'd never done previously.

"The absolute clincher is that he has some excellent Strokes Gained: Approach stats and sits 9th in that category on the season-long list. In addition, he's 19th for Birdie Or Better Average so is equipped for a low-scoring week."

Find Me a 100 Winner: Can Cink or Grace do us a favour?

Steve Rawlings had a 300.0299/1 pick finish just two shots off the winner last week, but unfortunately for him Matt Jones didn't reach the first lay target. Our man returns with two more selections who start at huge odds, but who Steve hopes will trade a lot shorter in running.

Steve says: "As also highlighted in the preview, one of several courses to correlate really nicely with this week's venue is Hilton Head - home of the RBC Heritage - and both picks have been successful at the Sea Island venue.

"Stewart Cink won there for a third time last year and the RBC was Branden Grace's first PGA Tour title, back in 2016.

"Cink already has a nice bank of form at Waialae, with a fifth placed finish in 2005 the highlight and although Grace missed the cut 12 months ago, he finished 13th on debut back in 2017.

"Both players finished down the field last week - Cink finished 21st and Grace 33rd - and a cold putter hindered both, so we need to see some improvement in that department of their games, but the venue suits and the prices are fair."

Sony Open in Hawaii First-Round Leader Tips: Back Zach to attack

Who looks primed to hit the front on Thursday? Dave Tindall has three each-way picks to be First Round Leader at Waialae Country Club.

Dave says: "Zach Johnson knows a thing a two about making fast starts in this event as he's twice been first-round leader at Waialae.

"The first of those was thanks to a 65 in the 2010 event and he repeated the trick via an opening 63 in 2018. A couple of years earlier he'd started out with 64 to sit sixth after 18 holes.

"Johnson also shot a 61 in round two in 2017 so can rip this course apart when he's on.

"Talking of 61s, the two-time major winner fired another such score on day one of his latest start, November's RSM Classic. That put him second after the first round. There's not much consistency in his Thursday scores but I'm hoping he can suddenly pop again here.

"Johnson heads out at 12.40pm local time."

Sony Open in Hawaii 2022: Preview stats for this week's tournament in Honolulu

Andy Swales provides the course info and form stats for the Sony Open as well as selecting five players to watch.

Andy says: "Waialae offers a sharp contrast to the venue which hosted last week's tournament at Kapalua. It is both shorter and tighter, as well as flatter, with players needing to deliver greater accuracy from the tee.

"Although Waialae has plenty of trees dotted across its layout, it can hardly be described as surrounded by dense vegetation - far from it.

"Six of the last nine winners of this tournament have posted 72-hole totals of 260 or less, so a hot putter will be required again this week.

"Corey Conners is a solid and accurate performer off the tee, which are skills that will assist him greatly at this week's tight venue. He tees-up for the first time since mid-November."