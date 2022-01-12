To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Golf Tips: Best bets for the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Golfer Bryson Dechambeau
Bryson Dechambeau is the pre-event Sony Open favourite

Get the best bets from Steve Rawlings, Dave Tindall and the rest of our golf betting experts for this week's PGA Tour Sony Open in Hawaii...

Dave Tindall: "Zach Johnson knows a thing a two about making fast starts in this event as he's twice been first-round leader at Waialae."

Back Zach Johnson E/W @ 96.095/1

Sony Open: Is course specialist Steele set to contend again?

The PGA Tour hops from Maui to Oahu and from the Sentry to the Sony and Steve Rawlings is back with his comprehensive preview of the tournament.

Steve says: "My only other pre-event pick, Brendan Steele, didn't have the advantage of a pipe opener last week but he's played so well here recently that I couldn't let him go unbacked.

"He led going into the final round in 2020, when he was matched at a low of 1.111/9, and he was in front again 12 months ago with a round to go when he hit a low of 1.374/11.

"He couldn't get the job done on either occasion, finishing second and fourth, but he clearly loves it here and he was runner-up to Hideki Matsuyama in Japan only three starts ago in the ZOZO Championship."

Steve's bet: Back Brendan Steele @ 90.089/1

Sony Open in Hawaii Each-Way Tips: Gooch can grab second win

The PGA Tour stays in Hawaii for the first full-field event of the calendar year and Dave Tindall has three-each way tips for the action at Waialae.

Dave says: "With Kevin Na winning here last year, 16 of the last 23 Sony Open champions had teed it up the week before. That's two thirds so I'll reflect that in the three-man staking plan by picking two who did and one who didn't.

"One of those who did is Talor Gooch. I put him up last week at 40s against some of the best players in the game and I think the 30s in a much weaker, if much bigger, field is fair enough here.

WAIALAE 2022 2.jpg

"As stated at the Sentry, I think he's a player of vast potential and he probably looks a better fit for this course than he did last week's. Not that he did too badly at the Sentry, shooting a pair of 6-under 67s on the weekend to finish in the top 15.

"Gooch's breakthrough win came at the RSM Classic in late November so it's both recent and on a track which has many similar properties to this one.

"The negative seems to be that his course form at Waialae looks modest (MC-63-MC the last three years). But, he's never shot higher than 71 here, was second at halfway on debut in 2018 and he'll be far more tuned up this time having played last week, something he'd never done previously.

"The absolute clincher is that he has some excellent Strokes Gained: Approach stats and sits 9th in that category on the season-long list. In addition, he's 19th for Birdie Or Better Average so is equipped for a low-scoring week."

Dave's bet: Back Talor Gooch each-way @ 31.030/1

Find Me a 100 Winner: Can Cink or Grace do us a favour?

Steve Rawlings had a 300.0299/1 pick finish just two shots off the winner last week, but unfortunately for him Matt Jones didn't reach the first lay target. Our man returns with two more selections who start at huge odds, but who Steve hopes will trade a lot shorter in running.

Steve says: "As also highlighted in the preview, one of several courses to correlate really nicely with this week's venue is Hilton Head - home of the RBC Heritage - and both picks have been successful at the Sea Island venue.

"Stewart Cink won there for a third time last year and the RBC was Branden Grace's first PGA Tour title, back in 2016.

Cink wins Heritage.jpg

"Cink already has a nice bank of form at Waialae, with a fifth placed finish in 2005 the highlight and although Grace missed the cut 12 months ago, he finished 13th on debut back in 2017.

"Both players finished down the field last week - Cink finished 21st and Grace 33rd - and a cold putter hindered both, so we need to see some improvement in that department of their games, but the venue suits and the prices are fair."

Steve's bet #1: Back 2 u Stewart Cink @ 110.0109/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1
Steve's bet #2: Back 2u Branden Grace @ 120.0119/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Sony Open in Hawaii First-Round Leader Tips: Back Zach to attack

Who looks primed to hit the front on Thursday? Dave Tindall has three each-way picks to be First Round Leader at Waialae Country Club.

Dave says: "Zach Johnson knows a thing a two about making fast starts in this event as he's twice been first-round leader at Waialae.

"The first of those was thanks to a 65 in the 2010 event and he repeated the trick via an opening 63 in 2018. A couple of years earlier he'd started out with 64 to sit sixth after 18 holes.

"Johnson also shot a 61 in round two in 2017 so can rip this course apart when he's on.

"Talking of 61s, the two-time major winner fired another such score on day one of his latest start, November's RSM Classic. That put him second after the first round. There's not much consistency in his Thursday scores but I'm hoping he can suddenly pop again here.

"Johnson heads out at 12.40pm local time."

Dave's bet: Back Zach Johnson E/W @ 96.095/1

Sony Open in Hawaii 2022: Preview stats for this week's tournament in Honolulu

Andy Swales provides the course info and form stats for the Sony Open as well as selecting five players to watch.

Andy says: "Waialae offers a sharp contrast to the venue which hosted last week's tournament at Kapalua. It is both shorter and tighter, as well as flatter, with players needing to deliver greater accuracy from the tee.

"Although Waialae has plenty of trees dotted across its layout, it can hardly be described as surrounded by dense vegetation - far from it.

"Six of the last nine winners of this tournament have posted 72-hole totals of 260 or less, so a hot putter will be required again this week.

"Corey Conners is a solid and accurate performer off the tee, which are skills that will assist him greatly at this week's tight venue. He tees-up for the first time since mid-November."

Player To Watch: Corey Conners @ 36.035/1

Sony Open in Hawaii 2022: Sony Open in Hawaii 2022 (Winner)

Show Hide

Thursday 13 January, 5.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cameron Smith
Webb Simpson
Sungjae Im
Hideki Matsuyama
Marc Leishman
Corey Conners
Kevin Na
Abraham Ancer
Talor Gooch
Russell Henley
Harris English
Kevin Kisner
Billy Horschel
Matt Jones
Maverick McNealy
Seamus Power
Jason Kokrak
Charles Howell III
Si Woo Kim
Cam Davis
Joel Dahmen
Brendan Steele
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Erik Van Rooyen
Chris Kirk
K.H. Lee
Ryan Palmer
Keith Mitchell
Stewart Cink
Brian Harman
Patton Kizzire
Brendon Todd
Branden Grace
Tom Hoge
Denny Mccarthy
Emiliano Grillo
Russell Knox
Zach Johnson
Matt Kuchar
Keegan Bradley
Stephan Jaeger
Alex Smalley
Hudson Swafford
Rory Sabbatini
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
John Huh
Adam Long
Michael Thompson
Peter Malnati
Takumi Kanaya
Harry Higgs
Graeme McDowell
Taylor Pendrith
Adam Schenk
Nick Hardy
Robert Streb
Kramer Hickok
Vince Whaley
Brian Stuard
Lucas Glover
Mark Hubbard
Henrik Norlander
Adam Svensson
Andrew Putnam
Hayden Buckley
Greyson Sigg
Kyle Stanley
Andrew Novak
Cameron Young
Hank Lebioda
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Brandon Wu
Max McGreevy
Jim Herman
Sepp Straka
J.T. Poston
Lee Hodges
Nate Lashley
Roger Sloan
Jim Furyk
Davis Riley
Ryan Moore
Ryan Armour
Sahith Theegala
Trey Mullinax
Sung Kang
Joshua Creel
Tyler Duncan
Justin Lower
Camilo Villegas
Kevin Tway
Joseph Bramlett
David Lipsky
Vaughn Taylor
Bo Hoag
Sam Ryder
Wesley Bryan
Seth Reeves
Dylan Wu
Jimmy Walker
Cameron Percy
Brian Gay
Richy Werenski
Satoshi Kodaira
Chesson Hadley
Jim Knous
Austin Cook
Beau Hossler
David Skinns
Kurt Kitayama
William McGirt
Chase Seiffert
Austin Smotherman
Haotong Li
Keita Nakajima
Rikuya Hoshino
Chan Kim
Martin Trainer
Bo Van Pelt
Bill Haas
Kelly Kraft
Ben Kohles
Kevin Chappell
Luke Donald
Curtis Thompson
Garrett Okamura
Brett Drewitt
Jared Wolfe
Michael Gligic
Jerry Kelly
Kevin Carll
Dawie Van Der Walt
Callum Tarren
Parker McLachlin
Peter Jung
Scott Gutschewski
Paul Barjon
Andy Ogletree
BJ Doucett
Brent Grant
Jared Sawada
Koichiro Ishika
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

