Golf Tips: Best bets for the RBC Heritage & Austrian Open

RBC Heritage: Favourites worth taking on at Harbour Town

We're off to South Carolina this week for the traditional post-Augusta event - the RBC Heritage - and Steve Rawlings has gone in-depth on the tournament history and course layout to arm you with all the info you need. That said, our man is waiting before getting heavily involved in the betting, so find out why.

Steve says: "It's going be interesting to see how Dustin Johnson reacts to missing the cut last week as the defending champion at the Masters. But it may be a futile exercise trying to work out how he'll respond.

"The world number one is a laid-back character and I doubt the weekend off will phase him as much as it may have done others. He finished 17th last year following his bizarre collapse in 2019 and with course form figures reading MC-MC-16-28-17 he doesn't have an encouraging bank of course form. RBC is one of his sponsors so perhaps he's obliged to line-up and I can't fancy him at the price."

"This has been a great event for off-the-pace winners and it looks an ideal one in which to lay the market leaders before the off and take it from there."

RBC Heritage First-Round Leader Tips: Home in on Hoffman

Who will make a strong start at the RBC on Thursday? Dave Tindall has some ideas and has made three each-way picks to be First Round Leader at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Dave says: "A first-round leader earlier this season at the Safeway Open, Charlie Hoffman been in the top 11 after day one in two of his last three events. He has a decent record at Hilton Head with two top eights and a further pair of top 25s.

"The Californian was second after day one on his fourth visit and the halfway leader (T7 after R1) in 2016. His stats are impressive this season and he currently ranks 30th in the FedEx Cup standings. Hoffman heads out early at 07:22 local so he's my first pick from the morning wave at 45/1."

RBC Heritage Each-Way Tips: Side with Streelman at Hilton Head

Next Dave three each-way selections for the RBC Heritage with eight places paid on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Dave says: "Streelman he got out of the Group stage at the WGC Dell Match Play on his last start and that was a fine effort given that he was in with Viktor Hovland, Abraham Ancer and Bernd Wiesberger.

"Streelman hits plenty of fairways (49th Driving Accuracy), lots of greens (17th GIR) and is 25th for Par 4 Performance which is a good stat for this course historically. A couple of weeks off will have done him good as he can get a little tendonitis in his wrist so it's all systems go at 70/1."

RBC Heritage 2021: Your form guide for this week's tournament on Hilton Head Island

Andy Swales looks at the form stats on the players heading for South Carolina this week and identifies a few who he thinks could thrive on the Harbour Town course.

Andy says: "Harbour Town should suit some of the shorter hitters, such as Kevin Na, Ian Poulter and Matt Fitzpatrick, all of whom have played pretty well during 2021.

"Former champ Matt Kuchar may also offer some decent value this week, despite missing the cut at Augusta."

Find Me a 100 Winner: Prolific G-Mac a huge price to win again

After a near miss at the US Masters, where all three picks finished inside the top 12, Steve is back with four more monster-priced hopefuls spread across the week's two tournaments.

Steve says: "The 2013 RBC Heritage winner, Graeme McDowell, is an extraordinarily big price here given he's in search of his third win in just over two years having won the Saudi International in February last year and the Corales Puntacana R&C Championship in 2019.

"Although he only finished 54th in Texas last time out, he was a big eye-catcher at the Corales the week before when he missed out a playoff by two strokes when finishing fourth, where he ranked fifth for Greens in Regulation and sixth for Putting Average."

Austrian Open: Ashun fancied to go in again

For the first time since November, the European Tour returns to it's home continent for the Austrian Golf Open and Steve's here with the comprehensive lowdown ahead of Thursday's start.

Steve says: "I've had a small bet on in-form Englishman, Sam Horsfield, who's drifted to a backable price, despite this being his first appearance at the track.

"I've also thrown a few pounds at Japan's Masahiro Kawamura, who should be inspired by Hideki Matsuyama's win at Augusta, and the 2016 winner, Ashun Wu."

Austrian Golf Open Each-Way Tips: Bjork's Diamond opportunity

The European Tour returns to the Diamond Country Club near Vienna this week for the Austrian Golf Open and Matt Cooper has three each-way selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places.

Matt says: "In recent times Alexander Bjork has been looking for his putter to warm up. His last 14 starts have been solid enough with half of them reaping top 40s finishes.

"He's frequently ranked better than those finishes in Greens in Regulation so it's nice to note that last time out in Qatar he ranked first for Putting Average.

"Final thought? The weather looks cold and wet this week. If that comes to pass, it reminds me of Walton Heath for the British Masters a few years ago when Bjork finished second."

Austrian Open 2021: Your form guide for Diamond Country Club

Andy provides the key stats for the Austrian Open with a run down of the latest form', a guide to the course and the players he thinks could be in contention this week.

Andy says: "Top seed is world No 82 Thomas Detry. The Belgian is yet to win on the European Tour but has been knocking on the door for the past few years with seven podium finishes to date. He's posted a couple of top-10s this calendar year and tied-eighth at Diamond in 2020."