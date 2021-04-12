To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

RBC Heritage 2021: Your form guide for this week's tournament on Hilton Head Island

Harbour Town Golf Links: One of the most popular venues in professional golf
Harbour Town: A haven for yachts and other boats, not just golf

The PGA Tour remains in America's Deep South for the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town in South Carolina. Words and stats compiled by Andy Swales

"An ability to scramble successfully will also come in handy as it's not always possible to locate every small putting surface in regulation....To sum it up, Harbour Town demands finesse, imagination and shot-making, rather than brute force."

The traditional post-Masters party takes place this week in South Carolina, where 138 golfers will tee-up in the RBC Heritage.

From the wide open spaces of Augusta National, the golfers will suddenly have to come to terms with the much-narrower fairways of Harbour Town Golf Links, situated at Sea Pines Resort on the south-west edge of Hilton Head Island.

Harbour Town is one of the shortest layouts on the PGA Tour, yet this is countered by tight fairways on which there is very little room for error.

The greens are slick and firm, as well as being much smaller than the Tour average, so accuracy is the name of the game.

And if a golfer fails to find the correct part of the fairway from the tee, there's every chance that their route to the flag will be blocked by overhanging trees.

This can happen on as many as 10 holes, which means it's simply not good enough just to find the fairway with the driver, as this does not guarantee a straight line to the pin.

An ability to scramble successfully will also come in handy as it's not always possible to locate every small putting surface in regulation.

This is borne out by the fact that between 2016 and 2020, Harbour Town's greens were the 25th most difficult (out of 29*) to locate in regulation.

Water comes into play on 11 holes, with seven of these affecting approach shots.

It's also a venue where golf's longer hitters will have to curb their exuberance, with fewer drives than normal exceeding the 300-yard mark.

To sum it up, Harbour Town demands finesse, imagination and shot-making, rather than brute force.

On the tee

Despite taking place the week following The Masters, the Heritage usually attracts a strong field.

As many as half of the world's top 10, and 13 of the top 25, are in attendance, although remarkably none of them posted a top-10 finish at Augusta.

The best Masters finish from this group of 13 came from Webb Simpson (T-12), the defending champion at Harbour Town this week.

Check out the latest betting ahead of this week's RBC Heritage

Simpson usually performs well on Hilton Head Island and should be among the leading contenders, once again, come Sunday afternoon.

You have to go down to No 27 Will Zalatoris, who finished second on his Masters debut, to find an Augusta T-10 - he'd started the week at No 46 in the World Ranking.

World No 1 Dustin Johnson is in the field, but hasn't posted a T-25 finish in his most recent four outings. He's also failed to finish inside the top-dozen from five previous visits to the Heritage.

Harbour Town should suit some of the shorter hitters, such as Kevin Na, Ian Poulter and Matt Fitzpatrick, all of whom have played pretty well during 2021.

Former champ Matt Kuchar may also offer some decent value this week, despite missing the cut at Augusta.

Check out the latest betting ahead of next month's PGA Championship

And Ireland's Shane Lowry could easily leave South Carolina with a trophy this weekend.

The 34-year-old 'still-reigning' Open champion is playing solidly right now. He's accurate with his short irons and will relish a week by the coast.

He tied-third at Harbour Town two years ago, and posted four steady rounds at Augusta finishing inside the top 25.

Course history

This much-loved public course was designed by Pete Dye, in conjunction with Jack Nicklaus, and opened 54 years ago.

In 1969 it hosted its first PGA Tour event and has remained on the schedule ever since.

The Heritage is one of five tournaments afforded invitational status on Tour, along with those at Muirfield Village, Bay Hill, Colonial and Riviera.

Over the five decades of its existence, the Heritage has compiled an honours' board full of excellent ball-strikers and solid iron players.

Last year's event was staged in mid-June, nine-weeks later than originally planned, having been denied its normal mid-April slot due to lockdown.

* 29 courses staged a minimum of four PGA Tour events during this five-year period (2016-20). Averages relate to those who completed 54 or more holes in tournaments.

Course Comparisons (1.1.16 - 31.12.20)


Driving Accuracy (%)
73.88: Sea Island (RSM Classic) (1/29)
61.97: Harbour Town (RBC Heritage) (16/29)
52.24: Torrey Pines (Farmers Insurance) (29/29)

Greens in Regulation (%)
75.98: Sedgefield (Wyndham) (1/29)
61.36: Harbour Town (RBC Heritage) (25/29)
58.99: Innisbrook (Valspar) (29/29)

Putting (GiR)
1.664: PGA West (host) (American Express) (1/29)
1.718: Harbour Town (RBC Heritage) (3/29)
2.668: Augusta National (Masters) (29/29)

Key: Above stats are for all 29 courses which staged four or more PGA Tour events between January 1st, 2016 and December 31st, 2020. To qualify for a ranking (between 1 & 29), tournaments must have a minimum of 50 players competing over the final two rounds of the event. Averages do not include players who failed to complete at least 54 holes.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Harbour Town (2011-20)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W15 W14 W13 W12 W11 W10 W9 W8 W7 W6
Dustin Johnson MC 28 48 54 8 1
Collin Morikawa 18 56 41 1 43
Tyrrell Hatton 18 56 MC 21 22 6
Webb Simpson 12 28 MC 6 42
Patrick Cantlay MC 18 MC 15 3
Daniel Berger MC 18 9 35 1 MC
Matt Fitzpatrick 34 18 9 10 11 5
Billy Horschel 50 1 58 MC 2 53
Paul Casey 26 28 5 10 5 12
Sung Jae Im MC 42 8 17 21 28 17
Lee Westwood MC 18 MC 2 2 61 50
Harris English 21 42 26 66 MC
Tommy Fleetwood 46 5 MC 10 44 26
Will Zalatoris 2 28 21 10 22 15 55 17
Cameron Smith 10 28 17 11 4
Abraham Ancer 26 23 18 22 18 MC 53
Kevin Na 12 42 Wd 43 11 38 21
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 40 56 41 7 32 53
Kevin Kisner MC 18 MC 36 41
Sergio Garcia MC 5 9 32 MC 12
Matt Kuchar MC 12 3 MC 44 MC 42
Corey Conners 8 14 61 7 3 MC 17
Shane Lowry 21 42 36 8 MC 48 29
Robert MacIntyre 12 9 MC 36 61 29
Carlos Ortiz MC 42 MC 15 MC 4
Matt Wallace 34 3 28 MC 18 MC MC
Si Woo Kim 12 23 56 9 Wd MC MC 50
Brian Harman 12 5 3 43 39 36
Mackenzie Hughes 40 9 36 MC 44 32
Brendon Todd 46 42 35 57 18 MC 22
Russell Henley 28 3 MC 38 30
Kevin Streelman 9 36 MC 52 13 22
Joel Dahmen 74 1 MC MC MC 60 MC
Sebastian Munoz 40 9 61 MC 49 22 43 MC
Ian Poulter 26 9 MC MC 26 35 18
Dylan Frittelli MC 9 MC 22 MC MC MC
Chris Kirk 6 25 48 8 16 MC
Adam Long MC 28 MC 22 MC MC MC MC
Charley Hoffman 2 34 17 10 52 7 MC
JT Poston 28 MC 22 MC 43 11
Danny Willett MC MC 8 31 63
Branden Grace 23 MC 26 1 20 34
Chez Reavie MC MC 49 MC 16 MC
Adam Hadwin 23 8 29 MC 26 50
Sam Burns MC MC MC 3 39 22
Byeong Hun An MC MC MC 43 35 53
Tom Hoge 12 MC 22 MC 52 12 MC
Alexander Noren 46 MC 49 12 MC
Tom Lewis 54 56 36 MC MC 14 MC
Richy Werenski MC MC 4 57 22
Michael Thompson 34 19 48 MC 34 MC
Henrik Norlander MC MC MC 71 MC 26 22
Zach Johnson MC MC 8 41 49 42
Robert Streb MC 13 MC MC MC MC
Graeme McDowell 54 4 MC MC MC 66
Lucas Glover 4 19 48 66 39 MC 58
Rory Sabbatini 30 MC 67 MC MC MC
Charles Howell MC 28 9 36 MC
Harry Higgs MC 19 29 MC MC MC
Nick Taylor 59 MC 48 MC 20 39 MC
Andrew Landry MC MC MC 26 MC
Cameron Davis 69 33 MC MC 43 14
Jim Herman 53 53 MC MC MC MC
Andrew Putnam MC MC 4 5 32 55 7
Brandt Snedeker 6 MC 68 MC MC
Maverick McNealy MC MC 49 MC 2
Harold Varner MC 19 61 21 62 MC 13
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 23 MC 41 MC 66 2
Emiliano Grillo 6 MC 21 11 MC 22
Wyndham Clark MC MC MC 8 36
Sepp Straka 67 9 33 MC MC 43 MC
Matthew NeSmith 34 36 MC MC 20 16 7
Sung Kang 59 MC MC MC 67 63 MC
Stewart Cink 12 19 MC MC MC 58
Aaron Wise 44 13 65 MC 66
Doc Redman 44 MC 66 MC MC
CT Pan MC 3 MC MC 20 65 MC
Peter Malnati MC MC MC MC MC MC
Mark Hubbard 46 MC 43 MC 55 30
Luke List 17 Wd MC MC 63 MC 30
Denny McCarthy 34 3 55 26 MC MC MC
Tyler Duncan 44 48 MC MC 57 38 MC MC
Danny Lee Wd MC 49 52 MC
Hudson Swafford MC 6 MC MC MC MC
Patton Kizzire 9 MC 35 57 39 50
Brandon Hagy 17 MC 2 MC MC
Troy Merritt 34 34 MC MC MC 16 MC
Scott Piercy 69 64 50
Will Gordon 78 34 36 49 27 21 MC
Kyle Stanley 14 MC MC 32 39 36
Ryan Moore 76 MC 35 26 MC
Robby Shelton MC 43 MC MC MC MC 53
Chase Seiffert 44 18 3 15 MC
Brian Gay MC MC 46 MC MC 60 34 MC
Brian Stuard MC 69 MC 58 MC MC 16 58
Patrick Rodgers MC 43 MC 65 57 30 12 MC MC
Austin Cook MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Russell Knox MC MC 67 70 MC 7 53
Vaughn Taylor 44 Wd MC MC 39 MC 21 MC
Steve Stricker 13 MC 63 4
Bo Hoag MC MC MC 26 32 MC 36
Ryan Armour MC 58 55 MC 47 MC
Brice Garnett MC 9 25 MC 5 MC MC
Doug Ghim 44 MC 29 36 MC 21
Kris Ventura 75 MC MC MC 36 49 MC
Pat Perez 67 48 46 MC 36 MC 26 MC
Jim Furyk MC MC 26 21
Adam Schenk MC 56 36 MC 27 MC MC
Tyler McCumber 18 33 22 MC 52 MC
Scott Brown MC 43 MC 61 53 30 MC
Scott Stallings 59 MC MC 30 36
Rafael Campos 34 2 MC 3 7 MC
Chesson Hadley 23 13 MC MC
Camilo Villegas 17 MC 8 MC MC MC
Xin Jun Zhang MC MC MC MC 30 MC MC 65
John Huh 69 19 63 MC
Anirban Lahiri 5 MC MC MC 39
Beau Hossler 69 MC 60 MC MC 47 MC
Scott Harrington MC 63 53 61 26 66 MC
Jason Dufner MC 53 MC 36 26 MC
Ted Potter MC MC 64 7 MC 64
Ben Martin 34 9 23 73 MC MC
Michael Gligic MC 4 MC 63 MC
Wesley Bryan MC MC 43
Nick Watney MC MC MC MC
Kevin Tway MC
Satoshi Kodaira MC MC 36 49 MC 63
KJ Choi 30 MC MC MC
Kevin Chappell MC 13 MC
Bryson Nimmer 39
Kelly Kraft 44 MC MC MC MC
Luke Donald MC MC MC MC MC
Bill Haas MC 30 MC
Bo Van Pelt 34 56 MC 15 MC 30
Seung-Yul Noh 54 MC MC
Jonas Blixt MC 70 MC
Jamie Lovemark MC 55 MC
Sean O`Hair MC Wd MC
Martin Trainer 44 56 MC MC MC MC
Tommy Gibson
John Augenstein MC MC MC
Michael Kim MC MC MC 74 MC 58
Davis Love MC MC
Hunter Mahan MC MC MC MC MC MC
Kevin Stadler 54 MC MC
DA Points MC MC MC MC
William McGirt 60 MC
Player `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13 `12 `11
Dustin Johnson 17 28 16
Collin Morikawa 64
Tyrrell Hatton 3 MC 29
Webb Simpson 1 16 5 11 66 51 2 52 14
Patrick Cantlay 3 7 3
Daniel Berger 3 33 72
Matt Fitzpatrick 14 39 14 MC MC 23
Billy Horschel MC 45 5 MC 54 51 68 9
Paul Casey MC MC 18
Sung Jae Im MC MC
Lee Westwood
Harris English 17 25 32 MC Wd 31 MC 8
Tommy Fleetwood 25
Will Zalatoris
Cameron Smith MC MC 32 29 15
Abraham Ancer 2 MC
Kevin Na 10 MC 39 4 MC 8 9
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 28
Kevin Kisner MC 41 7 11 69 2 38 MC
Sergio Garcia 5
Matt Kuchar 41 2 23 11 9 5 1 35 44 21
Corey Conners 21 MC MC MC
Shane Lowry MC 3 44
Robert MacIntyre
Carlos Ortiz 33 MC MC
Matt Wallace 64 MC
Si Woo Kim MC MC 2 14
Brian Harman 28 MC 23 9 MC 44 7 59 70
Mackenzie Hughes 70 63 MC
Brendon Todd MC MC 4 38 MC
Russell Henley MC MC 26 23 MC MC 6
Kevin Streelman MC 6 7 55 53 3 17 36
Joel Dahmen 48 16
Sebastian Munoz 28
Ian Poulter 14 10 7 11 54 18 36
Dylan Frittelli 8 32
Chris Kirk MC 55 MC 23 69 27 30 MC MC
Adam Long MC MC
Charley Hoffman MC 45 23 MC 14 64 38 6 8
JT Poston 8 6
Danny Willett MC MC MC
Branden Grace 61 61 11 1 7
Chez Reavie 74 28 MC 33 MC 55 56
Adam Hadwin 41 48 22 30 MC
Sam Burns MC 9
Byeong Hun An MC MC 7
Tom Hoge MC MC 55
Alexander Noren 21 28
Tom Lewis
Richy Werenski 58 MC
Michael Thompson 8 10 42 MC MC MC 20 MC
Henrik Norlander MC*
Zach Johnson MC 16 42 33 MC 61 48 2 MC
Robert Streb MC MC MC 44 MC
Graeme McDowell MC 48 55 29 MC 26 23 1 61
Lucas Glover 21 MC 32 32 33 18 MC MC 69 MC
Rory Sabbatini 21 10 23 MC MC 9 9 17
Charles Howell MC MC 55 56 23 MC 53 MC 29 MC
Harry Higgs 52
Nick Taylor 58 MC 22 MC* 74
Andrew Landry 33 33 42
Cameron Davis
Jim Herman 33 MC MC 51
Andrew Putnam MC MC
Brandt Snedeker MC 48 23 11 MC 26 74 59 17 1
Maverick McNealy 58
Harold Varner MC MC MC 59 68
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC 48
Emiliano Grillo MC 33 16
Wyndham Clark 64 54
Sepp Straka 33
Matthew NeSmith 33
Sung Kang MC MC 11 MC MC
Stewart Cink 62 MC 42 MC MC 31 61 24 MC 30
Aaron Wise MC
Doc Redman 21 50
CT Pan 52 1 23 44
Peter Malnati 70 16 67 44 MC
Mark Hubbard 33 74 MC
Luke List MC 41 3 MC 39 Wd
Denny McCarthy MC 33
Tyler Duncan 28 MC
Danny Lee 70 41 55 39 MC 60 MC
Hudson Swafford 33 MC MC 44
Patton Kizzire MC 45 MC 32 14
Brandon Hagy
Troy Merritt 70 10 MC 3 52
Scott Piercy MC 3 16 MC
Will Gordon
Kyle Stanley MC 59 33 MC MC 60 MC
Ryan Moore MC 41 16
Robby Shelton
Chase Seiffert
Brian Gay MC 54 70 6 MC 68 55 MC 36
Brian Stuard 52 16 67 56 55 5 MC
Patrick Rodgers MC
Austin Cook MC MC 50
Russell Knox MC MC 40 11 2 18 9
Vaughn Taylor 52 MC MC 64 64 MC 13
Steve Stricker
Bo Hoag
Ryan Armour 74 63 55
Brice Garnett 17 MC 42 11 53
Doug Ghim
Kris Ventura
Pat Perez MC 70 26 18 18 6
Jim Furyk MC MC 70 MC 1 7 42 8 21
Adam Schenk MC MC
Tyler McCumber
Scott Brown MC MC MC MC 64 37 5 64
Scott Stallings 48 48 55 MC MC MC
Rafael Campos 32
Chesson Hadley 58 MC 7 MC MC 38
Camilo Villegas MC 71 Wd 27 9 Wd 36
Xin Jun Zhang
John Huh 23 MC MC 3 MC
Anirban Lahiri MC MC 44 44
Beau Hossler MC 16
Scott Harrington
Jason Dufner 41 63 MC 11 54 37 35 24 14
Ted Potter MC 67 16 18 35
Ben Martin 55 MC 45 37 3 56
Michael Gligic MC
Wesley Bryan 68 42 1
Nick Watney Wd MC 32
Kevin Tway MC 67 MC
Satoshi Kodaira 70 1
KJ Choi MC 10 55 64 MC MC 31 18
Kevin Chappell MC MC 9 MC MC 29
Bryson Nimmer
Kelly Kraft MC MC MC
Luke Donald MC 33 MC 2 2 15 2 3 37 2
Bill Haas 48 Wd 7 MC 14 31 Wd 24 MC 30
Bo Van Pelt MC 9 48 MC* MC MC
Seung-Yul Noh 51 MC MC MC
Jonas Blixt MC 14 44 MC MC*
Jamie Lovemark MC
Sean O`Hair MC MC 6 MC 68 MC
Martin Trainer MC
Tommy Gibson
John Augenstein MC
Michael Kim MC MC 77 MC MC*
Davis Love MC 74 MC 59 MC MC
Hunter Mahan MC MC MC*
Kevin Stadler 38 42 4 MC
DA Points MC MC MC MC 20
William McGirt 70 3 9 31 9 MC* MC MC

RBC Heritage 2021: RBC Heritage 2021 (Winner)

Show Hide

Thursday 15 April, 1.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Byeong Hun An
Abraham Ancer
Ryan Armour
John Augenstein
Daniel Berger
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Scott Brown
Wesley Bryan
Sam Burns
Rafael Campos
Patrick Cantlay
Paul Casey
Kj Choi
Stewart Cink
Wyndham Clark
Corey Conners
Austin Cook
Cameron Davis
Luke Donald
Jason Dufner
Tyler Duncan
Harris English
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Dylan Frittelli
Jim Furyk
Sergio Garcia
Brice Garnett
Brian Gay
Doug Ghim
Tommy Gibson
Michael Gligic
Lucas Glover
Will Gordon
Branden Grace
Emiliano Grillo
Bill Haas
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
Brandon Hagy
Brian Harman
Scott Harrington
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Jim Herman
Harry Higgs
Bo Hoag
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
Billy Horschel
Beau Hossler
Charles Howell III
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Dustin Johnson
Zach Johnson
Sung Kang
Michael Kim
Si Woo Kim
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
Patton Kizzire
Russell Knox
Satoshi Kodaira
Matt Kuchar
Anirban Lahiri
Andrew Landry
Danny Lee
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
Tom Lewis
Luke List
Adam Long
Davis Love III
Shane Lowry
Robert MacIntyre
Hunter Mahan
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Denny Mccarthy
Tyler McCumber
Graeme McDowell
William McGirt
Maverick McNealy
Troy Merritt
Ryan Moore
Collin Morikawa
Sebastián Muñoz
Kevin Na
Matthew NeSmith
Bryson Nimmer
Alex Noren
Henrik Norlander
Carlos Ortiz
CT Pan
Pat Perez
Scott Piercy
JT Poston
Ted Potter Jr
Ian Poulter
Andrew Putnam
Chez Reavie
Doc Redman
Patrick Rodgers
Rory Sabbatini
Adam Schenk
Chase Seiffert
Robby Shelton
Webb Simpson
Cameron Smith
Brandt Snedeker
Scott Stallings
Kyle Stanley
Sepp Straka
Robert Streb
Kevin Streelman
Brian Stuard
Hudson Swafford
Nick Taylor
Vaughn Taylor
Michael Thompson
Brendon Todd
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Bo Van Pelt
Harold Varner III
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Nick Watney
Richy Werenski
Lee Westwood
Danny Willett
Aaron Wise
Will Zalatoris
Xinjun Zhang
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Golf Form Guide

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles