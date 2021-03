Golf Tips: Best bets for the Players Championship and Qatar Masters

The Players Championship: 74/1 Casey fits the bill for Sawgrass success

The PGA Tour takes in the third leg of the Florida swing this week - the magnificent Players Championship at Sawgrass - and our man has the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start here.

He says: "I've got just the one pick for now - the recent Dubai Desert Classic winner - Paul Casey - who looks a great price at 75.074/1."

The Players Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Scheffler can shine early at Sawgrass

The PGA Tour stays in Florida for The Players Championship and Dave Tindall has three each-way picks to be First Round Leader at TPC Sawgrass.

He says: "In his last four starts, he's twice been in the top four after 18 holes."

The Players Championship Each-Way Tips: Home in on Horschel

The PGA Tour's Florida Swing continues and Dave has three each-way selections for the prestigious Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass with 10 places paid on the Betfair Sportsbook.

He says: "Seven of the last nine winners had recorded a top 12 in one of their two previous two Florida events."

The Players Championship Top 5 and Top 10 Tips: March in for Rahm and Rory

Next Dave arms you with the stats for a punt on the Top 5 and Top 10 Finish markets in The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

He says: "Rahm had to settle for MC-63 in May but jumped up to T12 in the new March date, leading the way after 54 holes. He'd also opened with a 69 last year."

Find Me a 100 Winner: Four juicy-priced picks for The Players

Steve continues his bid to land a winner at 99/1 or more and picks three to back at Sawgrass this week.

He says: "It won't be easy for Westwood to pick himself up after Sunday's narrow loss but he's older and more philosophical now and it would be no surprise to see him come out fighting."

The Players Championship 2021: Course and current form stats for the 'Fifth Major'

The Players Championship at the iconic TPC Sawgrass is one of the highlights of the PGA calendar, according to Andy Swales who has delved into the stats to help you pick your bets.

He says:

"In 2019, five of the leading 11 players for Greens in Regulation finished inside the top 10, with another three from this group earning a top-25 finish. These included the champion Rory McIlroy."

Qatar Masters: Kawamura can pass tough Education City test

The European Tour returns after a five-week break with the Qatar Masters so read Steve Rawlings' in-depth preview ahead of Thursday's start.

He says: "I've thrown a few pounds at the hugely promising Dane, Rasmus Hojgaard, whose twin brother, Nicolai, led here after round one last year and I'm also happy to chance three outsiders."

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Each-Way Tips: Still George's Qatar record gently reaps

Matt Cooper has three each-way selections for the action at Education City with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places...

He says: "In nine tournament starts he has missed just the one cut and would have earned a place payout on no less than six occasions."

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters 2021: Form stats ahead of Thursday's opening round

As the European Tour returns to the Arabian Peninsula for the fourth time this year, Andy provides course info and the latest form guide...

He says:

"Antoine Rozner's confident start to 2021 included a brace of top-20s, having claimed his maiden European Tour title in Dubai late last year. The Frenchman bases his game on accuracy from tee-to-green."