Commercial Bank Qatar Masters 2021: Form stats ahead of Thursday's opening round

After a wait of more than a month, the rank and file members of the European Tour are back in action at this week's Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

With the prestigious Players Championship also taking place this weekend in Florida, few golfers within the world's top 75 will be teeing-up at Education City Golf Club in Doha.

Education City, designed by two-time Masters' champion Jose Maria Olazabal, was opened in 2018 and made its debut on the European Tour 12 months ago.

Situated around seven miles from the Arabian Sea, the layout has well-contoured fairways, plenty of sizeable bunkers, and a large quantity of water.

It's a typically modern design that's easy on the eye, with last year's event ending in a play-off victory for Jorge Campillo over David Drysdale.

This week's field

If you take a quick glance at the form stats ahead of Thursday's opening round, probably the most striking observation is the limited amount of recent tournament action experienced by those teeing-up.

With the European Tour schedule still badly affected by the on-going Covid-19 pandemic, competitive opportunities remain few and far between at this time of year.

Check out the latest betting ahead of this week's Commercial Bank Qatar Masters

Two players who do appear to be in decent shape are Thomas Pieters and Aaron Rai.

Education City requires accuracy and good course management, and Pieters and Rai normally possess both - which should stand out even more in this week's mediocre field.

Pieters finished second in last season's Strokes Gained: Tee-To-Green category and tied-21st at this course 12 months ago.

The world No 73 from Belgium tied-10th in a much-stronger field in Saudi Arabia last month and recently posted a top-20 finish in Puerto Rico on the PGA Tour.

Rai is another accurate performer. The Englishman was third for Driving Accuracy on the European Tour during 2020, and fifth for Greens in Regulation.

Solid displays

Two golfers who enjoyed strong performances during this season's Middle East Swing - in January and February - are Antoine Rozner and George Coetzee.

Rozner's confident start to 2021 includes a brace of top-20s, having claimed his maiden European Tour title in Dubai late last year.

He played well in all three tournaments staged in the UAE or Saudi Arabia, which kicked off the Tour season, and the Frenchman bases his game on accuracy from tee-to-green.

Check out the latest betting ahead of next month's US Masters

Coetzee, meanwhile, tied-10th at Royal Greens in Saudi Arabia during February and was seventh at Education City in 2020.

Finally, Chris Paisley may be worth a look. The Englishman, a former world No 78 but now outside the top 200, played well in Qatar last year and has made an encouraging start to the current stop-start season.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves