Golf Tips: Best bets for the Genesis Invitational 2021

Genesis Invitational: Terrific Thomas ready for Riviera reward

Steve Rawlings has all angles covered with his in-depth preview of the Genesis Invitational where a stellar line-up tees off on Thursday.

He says: "Following Scott's win last year, and Dustin Johnson's success at Augusta in November, 12 different US Masters winners have won 22 of the 57 renewals of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera."

Genesis Invitational First-Round Leader Tips: Get with Garcia

Who will make a strong start on Thursday? Dave Tindall, who had a full 55/1 place last week, makes three each-way picks to be First Round Leader at Riviera.

He says: "Sergio was third after the opening lap of the Sentry Tournament of Champions when shooting 6-under and he repeated that feat on the European Tour two starts later, firing a 66 to lie third following Thursday's play at the Dubai Desert Classic."

Genesis Invitational Each-Way Tips: Choose Cantlay at Riviera

Next Dave makes the case for his three each-way selections for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera with eight places paid on the Betfair Sportsbook.

He says: "The last time he entered an event on the back of two top three (non-winning) finishes, he rode that hot form to victory at another prestigious tournament, The Memorial."

Find Me a 100 Winner: Three rags worth risking at Riviera

Outsiders have a reasonable record at the Genesis so can Steve snag a big-priced winner this time around?

He says: "Given he's won four of his last 46 events on the PGA Tour, the argument for taking 140.0139/1 about Kevin Na this week can end there but there are other reasons to back the 37-year-old Korean-born American."

Genesis Invitational 2021: Course and current form guides for Riviera Country Club

Andy Swales provides the lowdown on the course at Riviera and highlights the players' form for this weeks event.

He says: "Over the past few seasons, tournament winners at Riviera have tended to register positions close to the top of the Greens in Regulation chart. Defending champion Adam Scott topped the standings last year, as did Dustin Johnson when he held aloft the trophy in 2017."